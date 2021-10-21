High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 11:34 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Hempfield 6, Norwin 0

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 0

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, (n)

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex- World, 9 p.m

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex- Galaxy, 9:10 p.m

Class 2A

Hempfield at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m

Shaler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 7 p.m

West Allegheny at South Fayette, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 9 p.m

Class A

McDowell at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m

Hampton at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Indiana (10-8) at West Allegheny (18-0), 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon (13-4) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.

Montour (10-8) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.

South Fayette (8-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.

Gateway (10-8) at Kiski Area (14-3), 2 p.m.

Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3), 2 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-3) at Moon (15-2), 2 p.m.

Penn Hills (9-9) at Hampton (15-1), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Yough (6-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic (8-4) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (6-6-2) at Elizabeth Forward (10-4), 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.

Freedom (6-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-5) vs. Bentworth (13-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (14-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (5-5) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (10-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Bentworth 4, Washington 3

North Catholic 11, Bishop Canevin 0

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 0

Deer Lakes at Hampton, ppd.

Jeannette 4, California 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2

Freedom 7, South Side 1

McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 2

Belle Vernon 2, Charleroi 2

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pine Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn Hills (8-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (11-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (10-6) at Montour (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

West Allegheny (6-8-2) at Franklin Regional (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Waynesburg (6-8) vs. McGuffey (6-9) at Chartiers-Houston, noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg/McGuffey winner vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-7-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1)at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (8-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Eden Christian (4-7-2) vs.Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at Franklin Regional, noon

Winchester Thurston (10-3-1) vs. Riverside(10-7) at Freedom, noon

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-9-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-0-1) at West Allegheny, noon

Aquinas Academy (11-5) at Freedom (12-3), 2 p.m.

South Side (8-8-1) at Chartiers Houston, 2 p.m.

Riverview (4-8) vs. Steel Valley (14-2) at Campbell Field, 2 p.m.

Serra Catholic (7-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-6) at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Bentworth (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (16-1) at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Montour 5, Baldwin 0

Oakland Catholic 4, Freedom 2

Hampton 0, Plum 0

Monessen 13, Jeannette 0

Franklin Regional 2, Latrobe 1

Ringgold 5, McKeesport 1

Ligonier Valley 3, North Star 2

Penn Hills 2, Valley 0

Aquinas Academy 6, Riverview 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 2

Seneca Valley 5, West Allegheny 0

Knoch 2, Riverside 1

Norwin 3, Butler 0

Beaver 6, Blackhawk 3

Central Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, ppd.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Championship

Upper St. Clair 4, Latrobe 1

Consolation

Peters Township 4, Fox Chapel 1

Class 2A

Championship

Sewickley Academy 4, Knoch 1

Consolation

Beaver 4, South Park 1

Wednesday’s summaries

Upper St. Clair 4, Latrobe 1

Singles: Maggie Stief (USC) def. Jenna Bell, 6-4, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) def. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2; Claire Loomis (USC) def. Avery Massero, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles: Leah Laird/Hope Krawczyk (USC) def. Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, 7-5, 7-6; Izzy Yoos/Victoria Semenov (USC) def. Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh, 6-4, 6-0

Sewickley Academy 4, Knoch 1

Singles: Ashley Close (SA) def. Ally Bauer, 6-4, 6-0; Emily Greb (K) def. Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, 6-0, 6-1; Kirsten Close (SA) def. Lindsay Greb, 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar (SA) def. Ava Santora/Jade Nether, 7-6, 6-3; Maria Silvaggio/Roshni Thakkar (SA) def. Kenzie Gumto/Lara Ejzak, 6-3, 6-0.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 3, Bethel Park 1

Class 3A

Section 4

Lincoln Park 3, New Castle 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0

Nonsection

North Hills at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Park at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hillcrest Christian at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

