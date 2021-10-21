High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 20, 2021
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 11:34 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Hempfield 6, Norwin 0
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 0
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, (n)
Class A
Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex- World, 9 p.m
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex- Galaxy, 9:10 p.m
Class 2A
Hempfield at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m
Shaler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 7 p.m
West Allegheny at South Fayette, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 9 p.m
Class A
McDowell at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m
Hampton at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2), 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.
Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)
Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)
Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)
Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Indiana (10-8) at West Allegheny (18-0), 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon (13-4) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.
Montour (10-8) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.
South Fayette (8-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.
Gateway (10-8) at Kiski Area (14-3), 2 p.m.
Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3), 2 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (15-3) at Moon (15-2), 2 p.m.
Penn Hills (9-9) at Hampton (15-1), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Yough (6-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic (8-4) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2), 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant (6-6-2) at Elizabeth Forward (10-4), 6:30 p.m.
Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.
Freedom (6-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.
Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Beaver County Christian (5-5) vs. Bentworth (13-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (14-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Riverside (5-5) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Jeannette (10-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Bentworth 4, Washington 3
North Catholic 11, Bishop Canevin 0
Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 0
Deer Lakes at Hampton, ppd.
Jeannette 4, California 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2
Freedom 7, South Side 1
McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 2
Belle Vernon 2, Charleroi 2
Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.
Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.
Pine Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Penn Hills (8-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic (11-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Trinity (10-6) at Montour (11-6), 6:30 p.m.
Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.
West Allegheny (6-8-2) at Franklin Regional (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Waynesburg (6-8) vs. McGuffey (6-9) at Chartiers-Houston, noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Waynesburg/McGuffey winner vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley (6-7-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.
Freeport (4-10-1)at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.
Beaver (8-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.
West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Eden Christian (4-7-2) vs.Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at Franklin Regional, noon
Winchester Thurston (10-3-1) vs. Riverside(10-7) at Freedom, noon
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-9-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-0-1) at West Allegheny, noon
Aquinas Academy (11-5) at Freedom (12-3), 2 p.m.
South Side (8-8-1) at Chartiers Houston, 2 p.m.
Riverview (4-8) vs. Steel Valley (14-2) at Campbell Field, 2 p.m.
Serra Catholic (7-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-6) at Thomas Jefferson, noon
Bentworth (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (16-1) at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Montour 5, Baldwin 0
Oakland Catholic 4, Freedom 2
Hampton 0, Plum 0
Monessen 13, Jeannette 0
Franklin Regional 2, Latrobe 1
Ringgold 5, McKeesport 1
Ligonier Valley 3, North Star 2
Penn Hills 2, Valley 0
Aquinas Academy 6, Riverview 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 2
Seneca Valley 5, West Allegheny 0
Knoch 2, Riverside 1
Norwin 3, Butler 0
Beaver 6, Blackhawk 3
Central Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, ppd.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Championship
Upper St. Clair 4, Latrobe 1
Consolation
Peters Township 4, Fox Chapel 1
Class 2A
Championship
Sewickley Academy 4, Knoch 1
Consolation
Beaver 4, South Park 1
Wednesday’s summaries
Upper St. Clair 4, Latrobe 1
Singles: Maggie Stief (USC) def. Jenna Bell, 6-4, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) def. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2; Claire Loomis (USC) def. Avery Massero, 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: Leah Laird/Hope Krawczyk (USC) def. Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, 7-5, 7-6; Izzy Yoos/Victoria Semenov (USC) def. Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh, 6-4, 6-0
Sewickley Academy 4, Knoch 1
Singles: Ashley Close (SA) def. Ally Bauer, 6-4, 6-0; Emily Greb (K) def. Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, 6-0, 6-1; Kirsten Close (SA) def. Lindsay Greb, 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar (SA) def. Ava Santora/Jade Nether, 7-6, 6-3; Maria Silvaggio/Roshni Thakkar (SA) def. Kenzie Gumto/Lara Ejzak, 6-3, 6-0.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon 3, Bethel Park 1
Class 3A
Section 4
Lincoln Park 3, New Castle 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0
Nonsection
North Hills at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Park at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hillcrest Christian at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
