High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 20, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:52 PM

High schools

Cross country

Thursday’s results

Tri-State Cross Country Invitational

At Cal (Pa.)

Boys

Class 3A

Individual: 1. Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:32.56; 2. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:15.50; 3. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:20.59; 4. Jackson Pajak, North Allegheny, 16:37.30; 5. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:50.56; 6. Eli Dewitt, Seneca Valley, 16:51.76; 7. Sawyer Weinmann, Upper St. Clair, 16:52.37; 8. Alaa-Eddine Guetari, South Fayette, 16:54.39; 9. James Behrend, North Allegheny, 16:54.80; 10. Rowan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 17:08.30

11. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel, 17:08.91; 12. Nicholas Betler, North Allegheny, 17:13.30; 13. Evan Sarkett, Upper St. Clair, 17:14.99; 14. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:15.40; 15. Max Smith, Seneca Valley, 17:30.24; 16. Owen Dressler, Butler, 17:32.55; 17. Michael Gauntner, North Allegheny, 17:33.89; 18. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 17:35.90; 19. Joey Rempe, North Allegheny, 17:36.53; 20. Nate Mienke, Plum, 17:37.53

Team: 1. North Allegheny 32; 2. Seneca Valley 109; 3. Upper Saint Clair 142; 4. Fox Chapel 151; 5. Butler 181

Class 2A

Individual: 1. Mason Stewart, Uniontown, 16:37.12; 2 Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 16:39.91; 3. Patrick Burgos Elizabeth Forward, 16:43.37; 4. Dale Hall, Hampton, 17:07.87; 5. Chistopher Belch, Hampton, 17:10.87; 6. Luke Henderson Belle Vernon, 17:20.47; 7. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:31.97; 8. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 17:40.97; 9. Lucas Bradley, New Castle, 17:41.72; 10. Matthew Otto, Quaker Valley, 17:48.00

11. Jacob Bonnar, Hampton,17:49.72; 12. Thomas Fine, Elizabeth Forward, 17:56.88; 13. Layne Haught, Hampton,17:58.72; 14. Joe Harmanos, North Catholic, 17:58.72; 15. Tanner Uphold, Uniontown, 18:02.99; 16. Leyton Maust, Uniontown, 18:16.67; 17 Evan Groce, Punxsutawney, 18:17.69; 18. Hunter Thomas, Elizabeth Forward, 18:17.70; 19. Rigel Weakland, North Catholic, 18:17.77; 20. Jonathan Berzonsky, Indiana, 18:17.97

Team: 1. Hampton 59; 2. Uniontown 75; 3. Elizabeth Forward 120; 4. New Castle 161; 5 Kiski Area 161

Class A

Individual: 1. Jackson Schoedel, Mohawk, 17:19.88; 2. James Couch, Freedom, 17:36.00; 3. Eli Desimone, Winchester Thurston, 17:48.80; 4. Brendan Burns, Neshannock,17:49.11; 5. Holden Deasy, Riverview, 18:07.12; 6. Connor Jeffcoat, Shenango, 18:08.13; 7. Christopher Barnes, Riverview, 18:10.88; 8. Charlie Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 18:11.61; 9. Peter Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 18:12.61; 10. Sam Kuzmishin, Winchester Thurston, 18:16.70

11. Scott McConnell, Mohawk, 18:44.61; 12. Braden Donovan, Serra Catholic, 18:50.29; 13. Micah Ivy, Riverview, 18:53.93; 14. Brady Ellis, Seton LaSalle, 18:56.64; 15. Luke Migely, Riverview, 18:58.61; 16. Rj Ashcroft, South Side, 18:59.63; 17. Cohen Hoolahan, Riverview, 19:03.95; 18. Kodiak Stobart, South Side, 19:09.14; 19. Jack Betler, Riverview, 19:13.89; 20. Koehler Berman, Winchester Thurston, 19:20.89

Team: 1. Winchester Thurston 45; 2. Riverview 52; 3. Mohawk 130; 4. Seton-LaSalle 139; 5. Neshannock 182

Girls

Class 3A

Individual: 1. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 18:36.19; 2. Caroline Adams, Mt. Lebanon, 19:02.63; 3. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 19:12.24; 4. Robin Kucler, North Allegheny, 19:26.45; 5. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:27.88; 6. Grace Rowley, North Allegheny, 19:28.88; 7. Erin Mcgoey, North Allegheny, 19:29.89; 8. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 19:35.62; 9. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 19:39.77; 10. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 19:42.78

11. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 19:50.50; 12. Meredith Rhodes, Upper St. Clair, 19:54.27; 13. Ava Brewster, Butler, 20:14.29; 14. Grace Senneway, Peters Township, 20:17.73; 15. Lily Colombo, South Fayette, 20:22.27; 16. Meagan Mckenna, Peters Township, 20:31.52; 17. Kendall Lucas, North Allegheny, 20:31.55; 18. Abby Poe, South Fayette, 20:42.97; 19. Elizabeth Pizon, North Allegheny, 20:43.78; 20. Justine Meta, Mt Lebanon, 20:45.27

Team: 1. North Allegheny 30; 2. Mount Lebanon 82; 3. Peters Township 119; 4. South Fayette 144; 5. Upper Saint Clair 171

Class 2A

Individual: 1. Annabel Johnson, Woodland Hills, 19:34.68; 2. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 19:46.92; 3. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 19:48.18; 4. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:53.62; 5. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 19:59.93; 6. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 20:16.42; 7. Grace Fritzman, West Allegheny, 20:56.80; 8. Rosalyn Perozzi, Belle Vernon, 21:22.45; 9. Addison Fry, Indiana, 21:28.59; 10. Grace Trimmer, Uniontown, 21:30.42

11. Cecilia Montagnese, Quaker Valley, 21:34.31;12. Addy Martin, Uniontown, 21:35.68; 13. Madeline Meeuf, North Catholic, 21:37.57;14. Lydiya Stanton, Uniontown, 21:46.38; 15. Rachel Klemmensen, Deer Lakes, 21:50.44; 16. Emily Angelo, Uniontown, 21:55.68; 17. Constantina Krzeczowski, Beaver, 21:56.61; 18. Hope Bundash, McGuffey, 21:56.93; 19. Laurel Purcell, Avonworth, 22:06.18; 20. Jane Huss, Derry, 22:07.61

Team: 1. Uniontown 56; 2. Hampton 125; 3. Indiana 142; 4. North Catholic 174; 5. Avonworth 233

Class A

Individual: 1. Alexi Fluharty, Riverside, 20:05.41; 2. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas Academy, 20:46.84; 3. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 21:13.42; 4. Brooke Wissinger, Riverside, 21:42.11; 5. Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 21:48.79; 6. Emma Larkin, Geibel, 21:50.84; 7. Allison Foster, Bishop Canevin, 21:58.60; 8. Clara Wallace, Ligonier Valley, 22:04.52; 9. Ellie Whippo, Mohawk, 22:05.61; 10. Bridget Mcnamara, Bishop Canevin, 22:06.61

11. Jordan Dean, Waynesburg, 22:09.36; 12. Abigail Weinstein, Winchester Thurston, 22:14.99; 13. Lily Bauer, Riverview, 22:22.26;14. Danielle Tomley, Seton LaSalle, 22:32.29; 15. Abigail Patterson, Winchester Thurston, 22:34.68; 16. Sarah Nixon, Winchester Thurston, 22:48.86; 17. Gwyn Fichte, Riverview, 22:55.81; 18. Cate Clarke, Serra Catholic, 23:24.44; 19. Lillian McClain, Mohawk, 23:28.86; 20. Katelyn Stivers, Mohawk, 23:31.53

Team: 1 Winchester Thurston 47; 2 Mohawk 68; 3 Riverview 80; 4 Serra Catholic 149; 5 Shenango 152

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 1

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Semifinals

Allderdice 14, University Prep 6

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Yough at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Union at South Side, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Independent

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

City League

Semifinals

Perry (3-4) at Westinghouse (7-0), 7 p.m.

District 10

McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Black Hills

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 4

Class 2A

Armstrong 5, Latrobe 1

Class A

Fox Chapel 3, Indiana 1

Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 3 (SO)

Moon 5, North Catholic 2

Greensburg Salem 8, Freeport 0

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 8, Central Valley 1

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Times TBD

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1); Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2); Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2); Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Ringgold (9-10) at Moon (16-0-1), 2 p.m.; Mars (10-6) at Bethel Park (13-5), 2 p.m.; Montour (10-4-4) at Franklin Regional (14-4), 2 p.m.; Gateway (10-7-1) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.; North Catholic (7-6-3) at Plum (16-1-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity (12-5) at South Fayette (10-4-3), 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-8-1) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (11-6-1) at Hampton (12-6), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27 schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-9) at Penn-Trafford (7-6-4), 2 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Connellsville/Penn-Trafford winner at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) at North Catholic (13-1), J.C. Stone Field, 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 8 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Bishop Canevin 2, Bentworth 1 (OT)

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (8-9) at Freedom (13-4), noon; Seton LaSalle (11-4) vs. OLSH (10-5-1) at Peters Township, noon; Riverview (8-7) at Chartiers-Houston (14-2), 2 p.m.; Riverside (5-9 vs. Greensburg C.C. (10-3) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7) vs. Springdale (13-3) at Kiski Area, noon; Charleroi (10-7) vs. Mohawk (9-6) at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (11-4) at Waynesburg (14-3), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Championship

Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 1

Consolation

Bethel Park 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Class 2A

Championship

Knoch 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Consolation

South Park 3, Beaver 2

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Penn Hills 1

West Mifflin 3, McKeesport 0

Hampton 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Trinity 3, Moon 2

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, (n)

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

Section 4

Knoch 3, New Castle 0

North Catholic 3, Blackhawk 0

Section 5

Greensburg Salem 3, Highlands 0

Latrobe 3, Indiana 2

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Ellwood City 0

Laurel 3, Riverside 0

Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 3, Shenango 1

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Fort Cherry 2

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Yough 1

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 1

Charleroi at Washington, (n)

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Freedom 0

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 1

Central Valley 3, New Brighton 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, (n)

Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Rochester 0

Union 3, Burgettstown 0

Western Beaver 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Avella 1

Frazier 3, Mapletown 1

Geibel at California, (n)

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Cornell 2

Chartiers-Houston 3, Hillcrest Christian 2

Carlynton 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

Springdale at Riverview, (n)

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 3, Ambridge 0

North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0

Hempfield 3, Gateway 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

