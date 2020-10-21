High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2020

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Tri-State Track Coaches Association

Championship

White Oak Park, White Oak

Class 2A

Individual results

1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:11.30; 2. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:21.29; 3. Mike Formica, Knoch, 16:26.38; 4. Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 16:38.5; 5. Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 16:43.59; 6. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:55.76; 7. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:01.26; 8. Ben Daerr, Ringgold, 17:01.62; 9. Charles Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 17:0324; 10. Lucas Bradley, New Castle, 17:14.48

Team results

1. Ringgold 51, 2. Greensburg Salem 56, 3. Indiana 105

Class A

Individual results

1. Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston, 16:34.16; 2. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 16:35.76; 3. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 16:56.15; 4. Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston, 17:04.70; 5. Finn Sweeney, OLSH, 17:12.61; 6. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 17:22.39; 7. Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 17:28.26; 8. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:31.26; 9. Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 17:32.24; 10. Parler Steele, Riverview, 17:36.40.

Team results

1. Riverview 62, 2. Winchester Thurston 76, 3. OLSH 106.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Tri-State Track Coaches Association

Championship

White Oak Park, White Oak

Class 2A

Individual results

1. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:20.29; 2. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:30.14; 3. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:36.1; 4. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 20:06.81; 5. Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 20:18.15; 6. Leah Brockett, Burrell, 20:30.77; 7. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 20:40.90; 8. Elyse Chess, Knoch, 20:47.1; 9. Tara Lucot, North Catholic, 20:50.81; 10. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 20:54.31

Team results

1. Ringgold 91, 2. Knoch 132, 3. Greensburg Salem 145

Class A

Individual results

1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 19:18.50; 2. Maya Poziviak, Serra, 19:54.12; 3. Kathleen Simander, St. Joseph’s Academy, 20:21.76; 4, Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 20:35.75; 5. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside, 20:51.16; 6. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 20:54.14; 7. Camryn Eby, St. Joseph’s Academy, 20:55.76; 8. Abigail Patterson, Winchester Thurston, 21:04.26; 9. Bailey Roberts, Freedom, 21:07.17; 10. Brook Wessinger, Riverside, 21:25.76

Team results

1. St. Joseph’s Academy 51, 2. Winchester Thurston 99, 3. OLSH 109

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1

3 goals or more: Ava Hershberger, Penn-Trafford

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

University Prep at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Brentwood 9, Monessen 1

Nonsection

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 2

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, ppd.

Neshannock at Mercer, ppd.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 31 schedule

Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Mars (14-0), 1 p.m.: Kiski Area (11-4-1) at Hampton (10-4-1), noon; South Fayette (9-4-1) at Plum (13-1), noon; Montour (9-4-1) at Trinity (11-2), 1 p.m.; Knoch (7-8) at Frankin Regional (13-2), noon; Indiana (8-4-2) at Belle Vernon (14-2), noon; Gateway (8-6) at West Allegheny (13-1), noon; Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) at Moon (11-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn Hills 2, Valley 1

Southmoreland 7, Laurel Highlands 0

Carrick at South Side, ppd.

Montour at Baldwin, ppd.

Slippery Rock at Seneca Valley, ppd.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. Riverside (5-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Springdale (7-6-1) vs. Bentworth (10-4-1) at Norwin, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-0-2) vs. Serra Catholic (5-5-1) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-2-1) vs. South Side (10-3) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 1 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Steel Valley (12-0-1), 1 p.m.; Ellis School (7-3-2) at Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), 1 p.m.; Eden Christian (7-6) at Freedom (11-2), 3 p.m.; OLSH (9-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Latrobe 4, Peters Township 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Pine-Richland 2

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0

Knoch 5, South Park 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Knoch vs. Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Serra Catholic 2

Class A

Section 3

OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0

Nonsection

Frazier at Connellsville (n)

Union at Wilimington (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Park at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

OLSH at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Union, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

