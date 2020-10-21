High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Cross country
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Tri-State Track Coaches Association
Championship
White Oak Park, White Oak
Class 2A
Individual results
1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:11.30; 2. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:21.29; 3. Mike Formica, Knoch, 16:26.38; 4. Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 16:38.5; 5. Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 16:43.59; 6. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:55.76; 7. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:01.26; 8. Ben Daerr, Ringgold, 17:01.62; 9. Charles Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 17:0324; 10. Lucas Bradley, New Castle, 17:14.48
Team results
1. Ringgold 51, 2. Greensburg Salem 56, 3. Indiana 105
Class A
Individual results
1. Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston, 16:34.16; 2. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 16:35.76; 3. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 16:56.15; 4. Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston, 17:04.70; 5. Finn Sweeney, OLSH, 17:12.61; 6. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 17:22.39; 7. Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 17:28.26; 8. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:31.26; 9. Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 17:32.24; 10. Parler Steele, Riverview, 17:36.40.
Team results
1. Riverview 62, 2. Winchester Thurston 76, 3. OLSH 106.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Tri-State Track Coaches Association
Championship
White Oak Park, White Oak
Class 2A
Individual results
1. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:20.29; 2. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:30.14; 3. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:36.1; 4. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 20:06.81; 5. Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 20:18.15; 6. Leah Brockett, Burrell, 20:30.77; 7. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 20:40.90; 8. Elyse Chess, Knoch, 20:47.1; 9. Tara Lucot, North Catholic, 20:50.81; 10. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 20:54.31
Team results
1. Ringgold 91, 2. Knoch 132, 3. Greensburg Salem 145
Class A
Individual results
1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 19:18.50; 2. Maya Poziviak, Serra, 19:54.12; 3. Kathleen Simander, St. Joseph’s Academy, 20:21.76; 4, Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 20:35.75; 5. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside, 20:51.16; 6. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 20:54.14; 7. Camryn Eby, St. Joseph’s Academy, 20:55.76; 8. Abigail Patterson, Winchester Thurston, 21:04.26; 9. Bailey Roberts, Freedom, 21:07.17; 10. Brook Wessinger, Riverside, 21:25.76
Team results
1. St. Joseph’s Academy 51, 2. Winchester Thurston 99, 3. OLSH 109
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1
3 goals or more: Ava Hershberger, Penn-Trafford
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
University Prep at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Brentwood 9, Monessen 1
Nonsection
North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 2
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Eden Christian at Avonworth, ppd.
Neshannock at Mercer, ppd.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.
Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)
Quarterfinals
Oct. 31 schedule
Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Mars (14-0), 1 p.m.: Kiski Area (11-4-1) at Hampton (10-4-1), noon; South Fayette (9-4-1) at Plum (13-1), noon; Montour (9-4-1) at Trinity (11-2), 1 p.m.; Knoch (7-8) at Frankin Regional (13-2), noon; Indiana (8-4-2) at Belle Vernon (14-2), noon; Gateway (8-6) at West Allegheny (13-1), noon; Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) at Moon (11-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn Hills 2, Valley 1
Southmoreland 7, Laurel Highlands 0
Carrick at South Side, ppd.
Montour at Baldwin, ppd.
Slippery Rock at Seneca Valley, ppd.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29 schedule
Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. Riverside (5-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Springdale (7-6-1) vs. Bentworth (10-4-1) at Norwin, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-0-2) vs. Serra Catholic (5-5-1) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-2-1) vs. South Side (10-3) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 1 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Steel Valley (12-0-1), 1 p.m.; Ellis School (7-3-2) at Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), 1 p.m.; Eden Christian (7-6) at Freedom (11-2), 3 p.m.; OLSH (9-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Latrobe 4, Peters Township 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Pine-Richland 2
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0
Knoch 5, South Park 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Knoch vs. Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Serra Catholic 2
Class A
Section 3
OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0
Nonsection
Frazier at Connellsville (n)
Union at Wilimington (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Park at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 5
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
OLSH at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Union, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
