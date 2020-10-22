High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 22, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 10:38 PM

Cross country

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Tri-State Track Coaches Association

Championship

White Oak Park, White Oak

Class 3A

Individual results

1. C.J. Singleton, Butler, 15:41.43; 2. Sage Vavro, Butler, 15:55.27; 3. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 16:10.31; 4. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:24.34; 5. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:26.59; 6. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:33.51; 7. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:35.97; 8. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, senior, 16:37.11; 9. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 16:43.80; 10. Drew Kozuch, Latrobe, 16:44.81

Team results

1. North Allegheny 36; 2. Butler 65; 3. Pine-Richland 128; 4. Latrobe 186; 5. Seneca Valley, 207

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Tri-State Track Coaches Association

Championship

White Oak Park, White Oak

Class 3A

Individual results

1. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 18:13.33; 2. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:20.31; 3. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:34.11; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:47.51; 5. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 18:59.53; 6. Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic, 19:03.58; 7. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:08.73; 8. Angelina Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 19:09.12; 9. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:19.31; 10. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 19:21.31

Team results

1. North Allegheny 63; 2. Pine-Richland 86; 3. Seneca Valley 117; 4. Oakland Catholic 147; 5. Mt. Lebanon 205

Field hockey

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

University Prep 20, Brashear 6

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Eight

McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny Seven

Freeport at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Derry at Burrell, ppd.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Six

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big Seven

Burgettstown at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Northgate at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at California, ppd.

Nonsection

Burrell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Butler, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Independent

Slippery Rock at Butler, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Perry at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 31 schedule

Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Mars (14-0), 1 p.m.: Kiski Area (11-4-1) at Hampton (10-4-1), noon; South Fayette (9-4-1) at Plum (13-1), noon; Montour (9-4-1) at Trinity (11-2), 1 p.m.; Knoch (7-8) at Frankin Regional (13-2), noon; Indiana (8-4-2) at Belle Vernon (14-2), noon; Gateway (8-6) at West Allegheny (13-1), noon; Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) at Moon (11-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. Riverside (5-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Springdale (7-6-1) vs. Bentworth (10-4-1) at Norwin, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-0-2) vs. Serra Catholic (5-5-1) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-2-1) vs. South Side (10-3) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 1 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Steel Valley (12-0-1), 1 p.m.; Ellis School (7-3-2) at Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), 1 p.m.; Eden Christian (7-6) at Freedom (11-2), 3 p.m.; OLSH (9-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Knoch 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Championship

Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Maggie Stief, 6-4, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (L) d. Anna Rush, 6-1, 6-1; Carolina Walters (L) d. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck (USC) d. Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky, 6-2, 6-2; Leah Lund/Hope Krawczyk (USC) d. Avery Massaro/Emily Pierce, 6-4, 6-4

Records: L (14-0), USC (12-3)

Class 2A

Championship

Knoch 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Singles: Laura Greb (K) d. Simaran Bedi, 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Bauer (K) d. Ashley Close, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5); Emily Greb (K) d. Christina Walton, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Milla Ivanova/Victoria Keller (SWA) d. Ally Bauer/Ava Santora, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Aleena Purewal/Emma DiSantis (SWA) d. Jade Nether/Lindsey Greb, 6-1, 6-1

Records: K (14-0), SWA (13-1)

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 1

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Gateway 0

Latrobe at Hempfield, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1

Plum 3, Franklin Regional 2

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette (n)

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Yough 3, Belle Vernon 1

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 1

Lincoln Park 3, Ambridge 0

Hopewell at Central Valley (n)

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Freeport 1

Knoch 3, Highlands 0

Mars 3, Hampton 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, Neshannock 0

New Brighton 3, Freedom 1

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood (n)

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks (n)

North Catholic at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 1

Beth-Center at Brownsville (n)

Frazier at Southmoreland (n)

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

South Park 3, Serra Catholic 2

Washington at McGuffey (n)

Section 5

South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0

Valley at Deer Lakes (n)

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Aliquippa 0

Rochester at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, California 1

Geibel 3, Avella 0

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Section 3

OLSH 3, Cornell 0

Sto-Rox at Northgate (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Springdale 3, Riverview 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge (n)

Nonsection

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0

Eden Christian at Union (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 3 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

