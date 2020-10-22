High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 22, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Cross country
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Tri-State Track Coaches Association
Championship
White Oak Park, White Oak
Class 3A
Individual results
1. C.J. Singleton, Butler, 15:41.43; 2. Sage Vavro, Butler, 15:55.27; 3. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 16:10.31; 4. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:24.34; 5. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:26.59; 6. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:33.51; 7. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:35.97; 8. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, senior, 16:37.11; 9. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 16:43.80; 10. Drew Kozuch, Latrobe, 16:44.81
Team results
1. North Allegheny 36; 2. Butler 65; 3. Pine-Richland 128; 4. Latrobe 186; 5. Seneca Valley, 207
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Tri-State Track Coaches Association
Championship
White Oak Park, White Oak
Class 3A
Individual results
1. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 18:13.33; 2. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:20.31; 3. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:34.11; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:47.51; 5. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 18:59.53; 6. Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic, 19:03.58; 7. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:08.73; 8. Angelina Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 19:09.12; 9. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:19.31; 10. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 19:21.31
Team results
1. North Allegheny 63; 2. Pine-Richland 86; 3. Seneca Valley 117; 4. Oakland Catholic 147; 5. Mt. Lebanon 205
Field hockey
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0
Football
Thursday’s results
District 8
City League
University Prep 20, Brashear 6
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Big East
Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Northeast
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Eight
McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny Seven
Freeport at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Derry at Burrell, ppd.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Six
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big Seven
Burgettstown at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Northgate at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at California, ppd.
Nonsection
Burrell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Butler, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Independent
Slippery Rock at Butler, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Perry at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Three Rivers
Carlynton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.
Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)
Quarterfinals
Oct. 31 schedule
Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Mars (14-0), 1 p.m.: Kiski Area (11-4-1) at Hampton (10-4-1), noon; South Fayette (9-4-1) at Plum (13-1), noon; Montour (9-4-1) at Trinity (11-2), 1 p.m.; Knoch (7-8) at Frankin Regional (13-2), noon; Indiana (8-4-2) at Belle Vernon (14-2), noon; Gateway (8-6) at West Allegheny (13-1), noon; Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) at Moon (11-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29 schedule
Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. Riverside (5-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Springdale (7-6-1) vs. Bentworth (10-4-1) at Norwin, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-0-2) vs. Serra Catholic (5-5-1) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-2-1) vs. South Side (10-3) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 1 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Steel Valley (12-0-1), 1 p.m.; Ellis School (7-3-2) at Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), 1 p.m.; Eden Christian (7-6) at Freedom (11-2), 3 p.m.; OLSH (9-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Knoch 3, Sewickley Academy 2
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Championship
Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 1
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Maggie Stief, 6-4, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (L) d. Anna Rush, 6-1, 6-1; Carolina Walters (L) d. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck (USC) d. Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky, 6-2, 6-2; Leah Lund/Hope Krawczyk (USC) d. Avery Massaro/Emily Pierce, 6-4, 6-4
Records: L (14-0), USC (12-3)
Class 2A
Championship
Knoch 3, Sewickley Academy 2
Singles: Laura Greb (K) d. Simaran Bedi, 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Bauer (K) d. Ashley Close, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5); Emily Greb (K) d. Christina Walton, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Milla Ivanova/Victoria Keller (SWA) d. Ally Bauer/Ava Santora, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Aleena Purewal/Emma DiSantis (SWA) d. Jade Nether/Lindsey Greb, 6-1, 6-1
Records: K (14-0), SWA (13-1)
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 1
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Gateway 0
Latrobe at Hempfield, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1
Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1
Plum 3, Franklin Regional 2
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette (n)
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Yough 3, Belle Vernon 1
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 4
Beaver 3, Blackhawk 1
Lincoln Park 3, Ambridge 0
Hopewell at Central Valley (n)
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Freeport 1
Knoch 3, Highlands 0
Mars 3, Hampton 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, Neshannock 0
New Brighton 3, Freedom 1
Shenango 3, Mohawk 0
Section 2
Carlynton at Brentwood (n)
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks (n)
North Catholic at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 1
Beth-Center at Brownsville (n)
Frazier at Southmoreland (n)
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
South Park 3, Serra Catholic 2
Washington at McGuffey (n)
Section 5
South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0
Valley at Deer Lakes (n)
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Aliquippa 0
Rochester at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, California 1
Geibel 3, Avella 0
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Section 3
OLSH 3, Cornell 0
Sto-Rox at Northgate (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0
Springdale 3, Riverview 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge (n)
Nonsection
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0
Eden Christian at Union (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 3 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
