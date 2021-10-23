High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:54 AM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7

North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13

Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon 30, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7

Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28 (OT)

Big East

Gateway 55, Connellsville 0

Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7

Woodland Hills 26, Latrobe 17

Northeast

North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10

Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3

Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands 39, Trinity 34

McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28

West Mifflin 24, Ringgold 8

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 35, Plum 28

Hampton 30, Knoch 0

Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20

Indiana 46, Mars 10

Parkway

Aliquippa 42, Blackhawk 14

Beaver 14, Montour 7 (OT)

New Castle 28, Chartiers Valley 21

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 43, Derry 13

East Allegheny 40, Valley 0

North Catholic 33, Freeport 7

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13

Mt. Pleasant 28, South Park 6

Yough 49, Brownsville 26

Northwestern 6

Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12

Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6

Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25

Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0

Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6

Century

Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg 24

McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 8

Washington 1, Frazier 0 (forfeit)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23

Freedom 34, Mohawk 20

Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13

New Brighton 34, Riverside 0

Three Rivers

South Side 36, Seton LaSalle 9

Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6

Western Beaver 50, Carlynton 14

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown 12, Union 8

Cornell 1, Fort Cherry 0 (forfeit)

Northgate 21, OLSH 19

Rochester 31, Shenango 16

Eastern

Clairton 12, Springdale 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3

Leechburg 66, Imani Christian 6

Tri-County South

California 23, Monessen 0

Carmichaels 63, Avella 22

Mapletown 50, Bentworth, 15

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16

Deer Lakes 27, South Allegheny 14

District 8

City League semifinals

Westinghouse 17, University Prep 0

District 10

Butler 60, Franklin 8

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon

Class A

Eastern

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7

Seneca Valley 0 0 0 7 —7

Mt. Lebanon 10 7 21 0 —38

M: Alex Tecza 1 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Bhuta 20 field goal

M: Tecza 3 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 60 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 70 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 11 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)

SV: Luke Lawson 25 pass from Sean O’Shea (Camden Bush kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 26-179, 3 TDs; Eli Heidenreich 4-126, TD.

North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13

Hempfield 6 0 0 7 —13

North Allegheny 13 31 14 7 —65

NA: J.R. Burton 6 run (kick failed)

H: Benjamin Gab 2 run (kick failed)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 99 kickoff return

NA: Logan Kushner 67 run (run)

NA: Boyd 16 pass from Logan Kushner (kick)

NA: Boyd 4 run (kick)

NA: Cole Dorn 45 pass from Logan Kushner (kick)

NA: safety

NA: Tanner Potts 22 run (kick)

NA: Potts 38 run (kick)

NA: Steve Palermo 48 run (kick)

H: 8 run (kick)

Passing leaders: NA, Brayden Kushner 5-9-125-2TD-0INT.

Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 7 —7

Norwin 0 3 0 13 —16

N: Joey Castle 32 field goal

N: Dominic Barca 95 run (Castle kick)

C-M: Owen Carter 14 pass from Ben Urso (Anthony Finney kick)

N: Barca 25 pass from Luke Levendosky (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Dominic Barca 12-124, TD.

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 10-28-112-0TD-0INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon 30, Bethel Park 0

Bethel Park 0 0 0 0 —0

Moon 6 3 7 14 —30

M: Ben Bladel 28 run (kick failed)

M: Jake Wieland 34 field goal

M: Joe Cotton 5 run (Wieland kick)

M: Jeremiah Dean 4 run (Wieland kick)

M: Ian Foster 7 run (Wieland kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Joe Cotton 16-104, TD.

Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7

West Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7

Peters Township 0 14 14 2 —30

WA: Nodin Tracy 2 run (kick)

PT: Ethan Kirch 2 run (kick)

PT: Kirch 1 run (kick)

PT: Luke Petrarca 13 pass from Sam Miller (kick)

PT: Jacob Macosko 28 pass from Sam Miller (kick)

PT: safety

Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28 (OT)

South Fayette 14 7 7 0 0 — 28

Upper St. Clair 7 0 6 15 3 — 31

USC: Mateo Cepullio 49 pass from Ethan Hiester (Bennett Henderson kick)

SF: Ryan Kovatch 28 pass from Landon Lutz (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Nate Deanes 2 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Logan Yater 30 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

USC: Hiester 1 run (kick failed)

SF: Deanes 13 run (Caputo kick)

USC: Aidan Besselman 8 pass from Cepullio (Hiester run)

USC: Besselman 25 pass from Cepullio (Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 29 field goal

Rushing leaders: USC, Ethan Hiester 28-135, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 15-24-175-2TD-2INT. USC, Mateo Cepullio 12-14-155-2TD-0INT.

Big East

Gateway 55, Connellsville 0

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Gateway 28 20 0 7 —55

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 10-14-229-4TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7

Franklin Regional 0 0 0 7 —7

Penn-Trafford 28 14 7 0 —49

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 8 pass from Carter Green (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Green 22 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Tom Kalkstein 18 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 44 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Green 49 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Seth Dunlap 42 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Zach Tomosovich 26 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

FR: Zach Bewszka 10 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 9-107.

Passing leaders: P-T, Carter Green 9-13-139-3TD-0INT.

Woodland Hills 26, Latrobe 17

Latrobe 7 3 7 0 —17

Woodland Hills 8 6 0 12 —26

L: Chase Sickenberger 19 pass from Bobby Fetter

WH: Deontae Williams 6 run

WH: Brandon Jones 13 pass from Deontae Williams

L: Tanner Popella 28 field goal

L: Fetter 12 run

WH: Jeremiah Ramsey 43 interception return

WH: Jones 58 run

Northeast

North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10

Fox Chapel 0 0 3 7 —10

North Hills 0 7 7 3 —17

NH: John Green 10 run (Damon Mickail kick)

FC: Cooper Smith 36 field goal

NH: Alec Apodaca 6 run (Mickail kick)

NH: Mickail 29 field goal

FC: Khilee Patterson 15 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Liam Tracey 23-178.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 12-24-138-1TD-2INT.

Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3

Shaler 3 0 0 0 —3

Penn Hills 7 14 19 0 —40

PH: Raion Strader 11 pass from Julian Dugger (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

S: Jack Keenan 31 field goal

PH: Naytel Mitchell 18 run (Rosemeyer kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 9 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 5 run (run failed)

PH: Luke Pugliese 4 run (kick failed)

PH: Amir Key 27 run (Rosemeyer kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Amir Key 10-120, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Keegan Smetanka 19-35-171-0TD-2INT. PH, Julian Dugger 6-13-103-2TD-1INT.

Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27

Kiski Area 0 14 10 3 —27

Pine-Richland 14 7 0 12 —33

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 16 run (kick failed)

P-R: Alex Gochis 3 fumble return (pass)

KA: Brock Wilkins 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: C.J. Hepler 4 run (Dykes kick)

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 1 run (Joey Perry kick)

KA: Logan Johnson 3 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Dykes 42 field goal

P-R: Gochis 34 pass from Palmieri (kick failed)

KA: Dykes 41 field goal

P-R: Eastburn 29 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Brooks Eastburn 25-165.

Passing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 11-17-185-0TD-0INT. P-R, Ryan Palmieri 11-20-161-0TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28

Thomas Jefferson 7 14 0 7 —28

McKeesport 14 7 14 7 —42

M: Kenneth Thompson 11 run (Milton Campos kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

M: Bobby Boyd 41 run (Campos kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Graham kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 82 kickoff return (Campos kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Graham kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 36 run (Campos kick)

M: Boyd 14 run (Campos kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 3 run (Graham kick)

M: Boyd 48 run (Campos kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 25-126, TD. M, Bobby Boyd 17-227, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 7-12-102-0TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 35, Plum 28

Plum 14 0 7 7 —28

Armstrong 14 7 14 0 —35

A: Alex Patton 7 run (Hunter Reed kick)

P: Eryck Moore 66 run (kick failed)

A: Cadin Olsen 3 run (Reed kick)

P: Logan Brooks 85 kickoff return (Moore run)

A: Jaxson Crissman 19 run (Reed kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 2 run (kick failed)

A: Cadin Olsen 27 run (Cadin Olsen run)

P: Darian Nelson 43 pass from Sean Franzi (Angelo Baleno kick)

P: Nelson 17 pass from Franzi (Baleno kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Alex Patton 25-194, TD; Cadin Olsen 23-157, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Sean Franzi 13-29-158-2TD-1INT. A, Cadin Olsen 9-20-126-0TD-2INT.

Hampton 30, Knoch 0

Hampton 7 10 7 6 —30

Knoch 0 0 0 0 —0

H: Brock Borgo 18 run (kick)

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (kick)

H: Matt DeMatteo 44 field goal

H: Christian Liberto 2 run (kick)

H: Jake Premick 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 9-124, TD; Christian Liberto 14-103, 2 TDs.

Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20

Highlands 0 20 6 14 —40

Greensburg Salem 0 6 14 0 —20

H: Chandler Thimons 3 run (Luke Bombalski kick)

H: Thimons 5 run (kick failed)

H: Landan Signorella 39 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

GS: Cody Rubrecht 26 pass from Hayden Teska (kick failed)

GS: Donavin Waller 16 pass from Teska (kick failed)

H: Tony Jones 14 pass from Thimons (kick failed)

GS: Rubrecht 11 pass from Teska (Waller pass from Teska)

H: Bombalski 27 run (Brayden White pass from Thimons)

H: Thimons 14 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 12-21-131-2TD-1INT. GS, Hayden Teska 20-44-251-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 9-110, 2 TDs.

Indiana 46, Mars 10

Indiana 8 12 19 7 —46

Mars 0 3 7 0 —10

I: Devin Flint 38 run (Liam McFarlane run)

I: Zach Herrington 26 run (run failed)

M: Eli Wright 24 field goal

I: Herrington 44 run (run failed)

M: Hayden Mayer 50 pass from Rafael Bartley (Eli Wright kick)

I: Flint 2 run (run failed)

I: Korbin Wilson 67 run (Brock Miller kick)

I: Herrington 5 run (kick failed)

I: Josiah Johnson 8 run (Brock Miller kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 20-198, 3 TDs; Devin Flint 18-132, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Rafael Bartley 12-20-160-1TD-2INT.

Parkway

Beaver 14, Montour 7 (OT)

Beaver 0 7 0 0 7 — 14

Montour 0 7 0 0 0 — 7

M: Caleb Williams 44 run (Paul Dotson kick)

B: Owen Petro 11 pass from Wyatt Ringer (Conner Masters kick)

B: Mitch Lang 15 pass from Isaac Pupi (Masters kick)

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 43, Derry 13

Burrell 0 24 12 7 —43

Derry 0 6 0 7 —13

B: Caden DiCaprio 16 run

B: safety

B: Devin Beattie 24 run

B: Mike White fumble recovery

D: Mason Beeman 34 pass from Zack Revoir

B: DiCaprio 10 run

B: Maason Jones 7 run

D: Damari Robinson 18 run

B: Beattie 48 run

North Catholic 33, Freeport 7

North Catholic 20 0 6 7 —33

Freeport 0 7 0 0 —7

NC: Jack Fennell 68 pass from Joey Prentice (kick failed)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 38 pass from Joey Prentice (kick failed)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 20 pass from Joey Prentice (Tipinski run)

F: Ben Lane 44 run (Parker Lucas kick)

NC: Tipinski 9 run (kick failed)

NC: Robbie Kress 23 interception return (Ethan Marsico kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Kyle Tipinski 18-102, TD.

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 0-0-151-0TD-0INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13

Elizabeth Forward 21 14 14 7 —56

Southmoreland 13 0 0 0 —13

S: J. J. Bloom 25 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 9 run (Logan Beedle kick)

S: Bloom 88 kickoff return (kick failed)

EF: Zach Boyd 65 pass from Zion White (Beedle kick)

EF: Keilly Rush 25 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 76 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Sean Soukup 29 pass from Charlie Nigut (Beedle kick)

EF: Johnny Dinapoli 3 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 16 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 67 pass from White (Beedle kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, Kyle Flournoy 15-123, TD.

Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 5-10-227-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 4-192, 3 TDs.

Mt. Pleasant 28, South Park 6

South Park 0 0 0 6 —6

Mt. Pleasant 7 7 7 7 —28

M: Ian Hutter 33 run (Robbie Labuda kick)

M: Labuda 2 run (Labuda kick)

M: Aaron Alakson 3 run (Labuda kick)

M: Alakson 8 run (Labuda kick)

SP: Adam Johnson 37 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 20-100, TD.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 12-20-142-0TD-0INT.

Yough 49, Brownsville 26

Brownsville 12 8 6 0 —26

Yough 20 15 0 14 —49

B: Ayden Teeter 60 pass from Hunter Pelehac (run failed)

Y: Shane Swope 85 kickoff return (pass)

B: Rayshon Walker 12 pass from Pelehac (pass failed)

Y: Gavin Roebuck 31 pass from Raidon Kuroda (pass failed)

Y: Kuroda 1 run (kick failed)

Y: Kuroda 21 run (kick failed)

Y: safety

Y: Shane Swope 50 run

B: Teeter 60 pass from Pelehac (pass)

B: Harlan Davis 38 pass from Pelehac (run failed)

Y: Shane Swope 2 run (pass failed)

Y: Roebuck 50 interception return (run)

Rushing leaders: Y, Shane Swope 27-148, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Hunter Pelehac 14-35-267-4TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Ayden Teeter 3-150, 2 TDs.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12

Quaker Valley 0 12 0 0 —12

Ambridge 21 0 0 14 —35

A: Trent McKnight pass from Deavon Ivory (kick)

A: Trent McKnight 40 pass from D’Saun Harmon (kick)

A: Sedrick Seymour 1 run (kick)

QV: Nate Dicks 15 interception return (kick failed)

QV: Patrick Cutchember 2 run (run failed)

A: Seymour 19 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Sedrick Seymour 16-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Deavon Ivory 5-11-102-2TD-2INT.

Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6

Central Valley 21 8 7 7 —43

Avonworth 0 0 0 6 —6

CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 12 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 2 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 7 run (run)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 38 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Thompson 28 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

A: Luke Hilyard 1 run

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 22-170.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 4-6-110-0TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6

Keystone Oaks 28 20 6 0 —54

Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6

KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 6 run (kick)

KO: Owen Minford 45 pass from Nick Buckley (kick)

KO: Drew 4 run (kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 39 run (kick)

KO: Dimajio Locante 6 run (kick failed)

KO: Drew 12 run (kick)

KO: E.J. Simon 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

H: Isaiah Pisano 39 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 15-170, 3 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25

Ligonier Valley 18 8 0 0 —26

Shady Side Academy 6 6 0 13 —25

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 87 kickoff return (kick failed)

LV: Khorter Drury 61 pass from Haden Sierocky (kick failed)

LV: Sierocky 1 run (kick failed)

LV: Sierocky 7 run (pass failed)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 21 pass from Broderick Schreyer (Marinchak pass from Schreyer)

SSA: Isaiah Beckham 45 interception return (pass failed)

SSA: Chris Sullivan 10 run (Ericson Kimball kick)

SSA: Nate Mallory 60 fumble recovery (run failed)

Rushing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 25-126, 2 TDs.

Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0

Summit Academy 0 0 0 0 —0

Serra Catholic 23 14 7 2 —46

SC: safety

SC: Machai Dutreiulle 18 run (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Michael Schanck 9 run (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 13 run (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 30 pass from Max Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Elijah Ward 36 punt return (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Ward 47 pass from Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: safety

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 5-6-125-2TD-0INT.

Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6

Steel Valley 28 21 0 8 —57

Apollo-Ridge 0 0 6 0 —6

SV: Nijhay Burt 51 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 27 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Angel Herrera 3 blocked punt return (Karstetter kick)

SV: Cruce Brookins 28 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 71 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 1 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 58 run (Karstetter kick)

A-R: Landon Harmon 45 run (kick failed)

SV: Quaron Pierce 10 run (Antonio Bray run)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 6-194, 4 TDs; Cruce Brookins 4-147, 2 TDs.

Century

Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 24

Chartiers-Houston 0 6 6 15 —27

Waynesburg Central 7 10 7 0 —24

W: Trent Zuper 5 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick)

C-H: Jessie Orbin 38 run (run failed)

W: Breydon Woods 71 run (Henkins kick)

W: Henkins 28 field goal

W: Nate Jones 88 kickoff return (Henkins kick)

C-H: Jordan Irson 19 run (run failed)

C-H: Jake Mele 60 punt return (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Irson 20 pass from Terry Fetsko (Irson run)

Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 32-201, TD.

McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 8

Beth-Center 0 0 0 8 —8

McGuffey 14 7 14 0 —35

M: Kyle Brookman 18 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 30 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Philip McCuen 7 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Tristan McAdoo 25 pass from McCuen (Dietrich kick)

M: Morgan Shriver blocked punt return (Dietrich kick)

B-C: Ethan Varesko 26 pass from Dominick Revi (Varesko run)

Passing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 4-4-104-1TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23

Beaver Falls 6 0 8 14 —28

Neshannock 7 9 7 0 —23

BF: Quadir Thomas 4 run (kick failed)

N: Kurt Sommerfeld 36 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Sommerfeld 44 run (run failed)

N: DeVivo 31 field goal

N: Sommerfeld 4 run (DeVivo kick)

BF: Thomas 5 run (Trey Singleton pass from Jaren Brickner)

BF: Thomas 3 run (Trey Singleton pass from Brickner)

BF: Mekhi Clark 35 pass from Brickner (run failed)

Freedom 34, Mohawk 20

Mohawk 7 13 0 0 —20

Freedom 7 7 13 7 —34

M: Dante Retort 42 pass from John Voss (kick)

F: Josh Yeck 55 pass from Carter Slowinski (kick)

F: Josh Pail 29 run (kick)

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 16 pass from Voss (kick)

M: Guerrieri 9 pass from Voss (kick)

F: Pail 2 run (kick)

F: Colin Walton blocked punt (kick)

F: Pail 16 run (kick)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 12-18-208-3TD-1INT. F, Carter Slowinski 14-26-233-1TD-1INT.

Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13

Laurel 8 26 14 6 —54

Ellwood City 0 6 7 0 —13

L: Luke McCoy 59 run (Michael Pasquarello run)

L: McCoy 13 (Zane Boughter kick failed)

EC: Zach Gatto interception return (Caitlin Kreitzer kick failed)

L: McCoy 43 run (Boughter kick)

L: Kobe DeRossa 57 run (Boughter kick failed)

L: Pasquarello interception return (Boughter kick)

L: DeRossa 29 run (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 44 run (Boughter kick)

EC: Gatto 43 run (Kreitzer kick)

L: Chase Tinstman 5 run (Boughter kick failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 11-174, 3 TDs; Kobe DeRossa 7-132, 2 TDs.

Three Rivers

South Side 36, Seton LaSalle 9

Seton LaSalle 0 3 6 0 —9

South Side 15 7 7 7 —36

SSB: Parker Statler 28 run (Ryan Navarra pass)

SSB: Cam Knox 4 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 31 pass from Brody Almashy (Pavlovich kick)

S-LS: Shawn McFarland 22 field goal

SSB: Statler 8 run (Pavlovich kick)

S-LS: Alex Jones 20 pass from Luke Kosko

SSB: Statler 10 run (Pavlovich kick)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 15-121, 3 TDs.

Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6

Sto-Rox 22 13 14 6 —55

Brentwood 6 0 0 0 —6

B: Mitchell Fox 16 pass from Lamarr Williams (pass failed)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 29 run (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Terry Booth 16 pass from Josh Jenkins (run)

S-R: Jenkins 17 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Zay Davis 7 run (run failed)

S-R: Jenkins 17 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 79 kickoff return (Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 47 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 33 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 8-145, 3 TDs.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 31, Shenango 16

Rochester 0 12 13 6 —31

Shenango 3 7 6 0 —16

S: Andrew Johnston 22 field goal

R: Sal Laure 1 run

S: Dalton Peters 44 pass from Sam Patton (Johnston kick)

R: Sal Laure 20 pass from J.D. Azulay

R: Sal Laure 51 run

S: Peters 9 pass from Sam Patton

R: Sal Laure 1 run (Sal Laure kick)

R: Antonio Laure 1 run

Rushing leaders: R, Sal Laure 22-177, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Sam Patton 7-12-152-2TD-0INT.

Eastern

Clairton 12, Springdale 0

Clairton 12 0 0 0 —12

Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Capone Jones 10 run (pass failed)

C: Christian Wade 12 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Christian Wade 8-125, TD.

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 14 28 7 0 —49

Jeannette 0 3 0 0 —3

GCC: Jaydin Canady 90 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Tyree Turner 11 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

J: Mitchell Steele 23 field goal

GCC: Canady 46 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Canady 27 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Turner 6 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Canady 72 punt return (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Turner 2 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

Rushing leaders: GCC, Jaydin Canady 9-191, 3 TDs.

Leechburg 66, Imani Christian 6

Imani Christian 6 0 0 0 —6

Leechburg 40 19 0 7 —66

L: Braylan Lovelace 4 run (Jake Schuffert kick)

L: Jayden Floyd 20 fumble return (Schuffert kick)

IC: Raysaun Jackson 4 run (run failed)

L: Lovelace 41 run (pass failed)

L: Lovelace 1 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Eli Rich 7 run (run failed)

L: Thomas Burke 43 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Lovelace 8 run (pass failed)

L: Lovelace 12 run (kick failed)

L: Lovelace 9 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Lovelace 2 run (Schuffert kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 32-183, 6 TDs.

Tri-County South

California 23, Monessen 0

California 3 7 0 13 —23

Monessen 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Corey Frick 32 field goal

C: Zachary Geletei 23 pass from Hunter Assad (Frick kick)

C: fumble recovery (kick failed)

C: Geletei 20 run (Frick kick)

Carmichaels 63, Avella 22

Avella 0 6 8 8 —22

Carmichaels 13 35 15 0 —63

C: Michael Stewart 30 pass from Trenton Carter (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Peyton Schooley 38 run (kick failed)

C: Carter 30 run (Michael Stewart kick)

A: 77 kickoff return (run failed)

C: Cody McCoy 50 run (kick failed)

C: Alec Anderson 34 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Carter 70 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Michael Stewart 39 run (run)

A: 4 run (run)

C: 80 kickoff return (Michael Stewart kick)

C: 21 run (run)

A: 12 run (run)

Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 8-170, 2 TDs.

Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15

Mapletown 28 0 16 6 —50

Bentworth 7 0 0 8 —15

M: Brody Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed)

B: Xavier Bell 15 run (Vitali Daniels run)

M: Max Vanata 9 run (Landan Stevenson run)

M: Stevenson 8 fumble return (Stevenson run)

M: A.J. Vanata 35 run (pass failed)

M: A.J. Vanata 2 run (run failed)

B: Caleb Peternel 51 pass from Seth Adams (Brendan Daniels kick)

M: Stevenson 50 run (A.J. Vanata run)

M: Stevenson 11 run (Brody Evans pass from Max Vanata)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 19-216, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Seth Adams 11-21-102-1TD-0INT.

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 8 —8

West Greene 34 16 6 0 —56

WG: Corey Wise 1 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Bryce Anderson 41 pass from Wes Whipkey (Thompson kick)

WG: Colin Brady 12 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Anderson 42 pass from Wes Whipkey (kick failed)

WG: Brady 4 run (Thompson kick)

WG: safety

WG: Brady 20 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Brady 94 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Billy Whitlach 22 run (kick failed)

J-M: Colt Fowler 2 run (Fowler kick)

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 8-185, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: WG, Wes Whipkey 5-6-100-2TD-1INT.

District 8

Class 2A

City League

Semifinals

Westinghouse 17, University Prep 0

University Prep 0 0 0 0 —0

Westinghouse 9 8 0 0 —17

W: safety

W: Keyshawn Morsillo 1 run (Osavio Martin kick)

W: Khalil Taylor 9 run (Malik Harris run)

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16

Albert Gallatin 21 22 0 7 —50

Charleroi 0 0 6 10 —16

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 16 run (Jace Bowers kick)

AG: James Marvin 10 blocked punt (Bowers kick)

AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 1 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Matzus-Chapman 27 run (Bowers run)

AG: Matzus-Chapman 37 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Shawn Loring 1 run (Bowers kick)

C: Terrance Woods 8 pass from Brendan Harps (kick failed)

C: safety

AG: Caleb DeHaven 45 run (Bowers kick)

C: Connor Luckock 10 run (Adonta Rainey pass from Harps)

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Harps 14-27-139-1TD-2INT.

District 10

Nonconference

Butler 60, Franklin 8

Franklin 0 0 8 0 —8

Butler 14 33 7 6 —60

B: Lance Slater 11 run (Max Gianneski kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 33 pass from Mac Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Cooper Baxter 8 run (Gianneski kick)

B: Slater 11 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Baxter 65 run (Gianneski kick failed)

B: Littlejohn 40 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Isaiah Kelly 80 run (Gianneski kick failed)

F: 57 pass (pass)

B: Kellen Rakoci 4 run (Gianneski kick)

B: Evan Reinsel 5 run (Gianneski kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Cooper Baxter 9-144.

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 5-12-138-0TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Indiana (10-8) at West Allegheny (18-0), 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon (13-4-1) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.

Montour (10-8) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.

South Fayette (8-7-2) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.

Gateway (10-8) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.

Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3), 2 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-3) at Moon (15-2), 2 p.m.

Penn Hills (9-9) at Hampton (15-1), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Yough (7-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic (9-7) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (8-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.

Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (12-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (10-6) at Montour (12-6), 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Waynesburg (6-8) vs. McGuffey (6-9) at Chartiers-Houston, noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg/McGuffey winner vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Eden Christian (4-7-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at Franklin Regional, noon

Winchester Thurston (10-3-1) vs. Riverside (10-7) at Freedom, noon

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-9-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-0-1) at West Allegheny, noon

Aquinas Academy (11-5) at Freedom (12-4), 2 p.m.

South Side (8-8-1) at Chartiers Houston (13-4), 2 p.m.

Riverview (4-9) vs. Steel Valley (14-3) at Campbell Field, 2 p.m.

Serra Catholic (7-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-6) at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Bentworth (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (16-1) at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Uniontown vs. Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Uniontown/Hopewell winner vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk/Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park/Trinity winner at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin/Kiski Area winner at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny/Laurel Highlands winner at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Ellwood City at Mars, 6 p.m.

Valley vs. Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Derry vs. Brentwood at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley/Chartiers Houston winner at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Derry/Brentwood winner vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes/Burgettstown winner vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Valley/Carmichaels winner vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland/Ellwood City winner at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Cornell vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy at OLSH, 6:30 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Cornell/Hillcrest winner at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

