High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2021
By:
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:54 AM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7
North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13
Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Moon 30, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7
Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28 (OT)
Big East
Gateway 55, Connellsville 0
Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7
Woodland Hills 26, Latrobe 17
Northeast
North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10
Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3
Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands 39, Trinity 34
McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28
West Mifflin 24, Ringgold 8
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong 35, Plum 28
Hampton 30, Knoch 0
Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20
Indiana 46, Mars 10
Parkway
Aliquippa 42, Blackhawk 14
Beaver 14, Montour 7 (OT)
New Castle 28, Chartiers Valley 21
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell 43, Derry 13
East Allegheny 40, Valley 0
North Catholic 33, Freeport 7
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13
Mt. Pleasant 28, South Park 6
Yough 49, Brownsville 26
Northwestern 6
Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12
Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6
Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25
Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0
Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6
Century
Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg 24
McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 8
Washington 1, Frazier 0 (forfeit)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23
Freedom 34, Mohawk 20
Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13
New Brighton 34, Riverside 0
Three Rivers
South Side 36, Seton LaSalle 9
Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6
Western Beaver 50, Carlynton 14
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown 12, Union 8
Cornell 1, Fort Cherry 0 (forfeit)
Northgate 21, OLSH 19
Rochester 31, Shenango 16
Eastern
Clairton 12, Springdale 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3
Leechburg 66, Imani Christian 6
Tri-County South
California 23, Monessen 0
Carmichaels 63, Avella 22
Mapletown 50, Bentworth, 15
West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16
Deer Lakes 27, South Allegheny 14
District 8
City League semifinals
Westinghouse 17, University Prep 0
District 10
Butler 60, Franklin 8
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon
Class A
Eastern
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Friday’s summaries
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7
Seneca Valley 0 0 0 7 —7
Mt. Lebanon 10 7 21 0 —38
M: Alex Tecza 1 run (Noah Bhuta kick)
M: Bhuta 20 field goal
M: Tecza 3 run (Bhuta kick)
M: Tecza 60 run (Bhuta kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 70 run (Bhuta kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 11 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)
SV: Luke Lawson 25 pass from Sean O’Shea (Camden Bush kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 26-179, 3 TDs; Eli Heidenreich 4-126, TD.
North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13
Hempfield 6 0 0 7 —13
North Allegheny 13 31 14 7 —65
NA: J.R. Burton 6 run (kick failed)
H: Benjamin Gab 2 run (kick failed)
NA: Khiryn Boyd 99 kickoff return
NA: Logan Kushner 67 run (run)
NA: Boyd 16 pass from Logan Kushner (kick)
NA: Boyd 4 run (kick)
NA: Cole Dorn 45 pass from Logan Kushner (kick)
NA: safety
NA: Tanner Potts 22 run (kick)
NA: Potts 38 run (kick)
NA: Steve Palermo 48 run (kick)
H: 8 run (kick)
Passing leaders: NA, Brayden Kushner 5-9-125-2TD-0INT.
Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7
Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 7 —7
Norwin 0 3 0 13 —16
N: Joey Castle 32 field goal
N: Dominic Barca 95 run (Castle kick)
C-M: Owen Carter 14 pass from Ben Urso (Anthony Finney kick)
N: Barca 25 pass from Luke Levendosky (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: N, Dominic Barca 12-124, TD.
Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 10-28-112-0TD-0INT.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Moon 30, Bethel Park 0
Bethel Park 0 0 0 0 —0
Moon 6 3 7 14 —30
M: Ben Bladel 28 run (kick failed)
M: Jake Wieland 34 field goal
M: Joe Cotton 5 run (Wieland kick)
M: Jeremiah Dean 4 run (Wieland kick)
M: Ian Foster 7 run (Wieland kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Joe Cotton 16-104, TD.
Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7
West Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7
Peters Township 0 14 14 2 —30
WA: Nodin Tracy 2 run (kick)
PT: Ethan Kirch 2 run (kick)
PT: Kirch 1 run (kick)
PT: Luke Petrarca 13 pass from Sam Miller (kick)
PT: Jacob Macosko 28 pass from Sam Miller (kick)
PT: safety
Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28 (OT)
South Fayette 14 7 7 0 0 — 28
Upper St. Clair 7 0 6 15 3 — 31
USC: Mateo Cepullio 49 pass from Ethan Hiester (Bennett Henderson kick)
SF: Ryan Kovatch 28 pass from Landon Lutz (Justin Caputo kick)
SF: Nate Deanes 2 run (Caputo kick)
SF: Logan Yater 30 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)
USC: Hiester 1 run (kick failed)
SF: Deanes 13 run (Caputo kick)
USC: Aidan Besselman 8 pass from Cepullio (Hiester run)
USC: Besselman 25 pass from Cepullio (Henderson kick)
USC: Henderson 29 field goal
Rushing leaders: USC, Ethan Hiester 28-135, TD.
Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 15-24-175-2TD-2INT. USC, Mateo Cepullio 12-14-155-2TD-0INT.
Big East
Gateway 55, Connellsville 0
Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0
Gateway 28 20 0 7 —55
Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 10-14-229-4TD-0INT.
Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7
Franklin Regional 0 0 0 7 —7
Penn-Trafford 28 14 7 0 —49
P-T: Cade Yacamelli 8 pass from Carter Green (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Green 22 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Tom Kalkstein 18 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Yacamelli 44 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Green 49 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Seth Dunlap 42 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Zach Tomosovich 26 interception return (Schlessinger kick)
FR: Zach Bewszka 10 run (Joseph Bayne kick)
Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 9-107.
Passing leaders: P-T, Carter Green 9-13-139-3TD-0INT.
Woodland Hills 26, Latrobe 17
Latrobe 7 3 7 0 —17
Woodland Hills 8 6 0 12 —26
L: Chase Sickenberger 19 pass from Bobby Fetter
WH: Deontae Williams 6 run
WH: Brandon Jones 13 pass from Deontae Williams
L: Tanner Popella 28 field goal
L: Fetter 12 run
WH: Jeremiah Ramsey 43 interception return
WH: Jones 58 run
Northeast
North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10
Fox Chapel 0 0 3 7 —10
North Hills 0 7 7 3 —17
NH: John Green 10 run (Damon Mickail kick)
FC: Cooper Smith 36 field goal
NH: Alec Apodaca 6 run (Mickail kick)
NH: Mickail 29 field goal
FC: Khilee Patterson 15 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)
Rushing leaders: NH, Liam Tracey 23-178.
Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 12-24-138-1TD-2INT.
Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3
Shaler 3 0 0 0 —3
Penn Hills 7 14 19 0 —40
PH: Raion Strader 11 pass from Julian Dugger (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)
S: Jack Keenan 31 field goal
PH: Naytel Mitchell 18 run (Rosemeyer kick)
PH: Jaden Dugger 9 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)
PH: Julian Dugger 5 run (run failed)
PH: Luke Pugliese 4 run (kick failed)
PH: Amir Key 27 run (Rosemeyer kick)
Rushing leaders: PH, Amir Key 10-120, TD.
Passing leaders: S, Keegan Smetanka 19-35-171-0TD-2INT. PH, Julian Dugger 6-13-103-2TD-1INT.
Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27
Kiski Area 0 14 10 3 —27
Pine-Richland 14 7 0 12 —33
P-R: Brooks Eastburn 16 run (kick failed)
P-R: Alex Gochis 3 fumble return (pass)
KA: Brock Wilkins 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: C.J. Hepler 4 run (Dykes kick)
P-R: Ryan Palmieri 1 run (Joey Perry kick)
KA: Logan Johnson 3 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Dykes 42 field goal
P-R: Gochis 34 pass from Palmieri (kick failed)
KA: Dykes 41 field goal
P-R: Eastburn 29 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: P-R, Brooks Eastburn 25-165.
Passing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 11-17-185-0TD-0INT. P-R, Ryan Palmieri 11-20-161-0TD-0INT.
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28
Thomas Jefferson 7 14 0 7 —28
McKeesport 14 7 14 7 —42
M: Kenneth Thompson 11 run (Milton Campos kick)
TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)
M: Bobby Boyd 41 run (Campos kick)
TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Graham kick)
M: Kenneth Thompson 82 kickoff return (Campos kick)
TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Graham kick)
M: Kenneth Thompson 36 run (Campos kick)
M: Boyd 14 run (Campos kick)
TJ: Elias Lippincott 3 run (Graham kick)
M: Boyd 48 run (Campos kick)
Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 25-126, TD. M, Bobby Boyd 17-227, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 7-12-102-0TD-0INT.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong 35, Plum 28
Plum 14 0 7 7 —28
Armstrong 14 7 14 0 —35
A: Alex Patton 7 run (Hunter Reed kick)
P: Eryck Moore 66 run (kick failed)
A: Cadin Olsen 3 run (Reed kick)
P: Logan Brooks 85 kickoff return (Moore run)
A: Jaxson Crissman 19 run (Reed kick)
A: Cadin Olsen 2 run (kick failed)
A: Cadin Olsen 27 run (Cadin Olsen run)
P: Darian Nelson 43 pass from Sean Franzi (Angelo Baleno kick)
P: Nelson 17 pass from Franzi (Baleno kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Alex Patton 25-194, TD; Cadin Olsen 23-157, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: P, Sean Franzi 13-29-158-2TD-1INT. A, Cadin Olsen 9-20-126-0TD-2INT.
Hampton 30, Knoch 0
Hampton 7 10 7 6 —30
Knoch 0 0 0 0 —0
H: Brock Borgo 18 run (kick)
H: Christian Liberto 1 run (kick)
H: Matt DeMatteo 44 field goal
H: Christian Liberto 2 run (kick)
H: Jake Premick 2 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 9-124, TD; Christian Liberto 14-103, 2 TDs.
Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20
Highlands 0 20 6 14 —40
Greensburg Salem 0 6 14 0 —20
H: Chandler Thimons 3 run (Luke Bombalski kick)
H: Thimons 5 run (kick failed)
H: Landan Signorella 39 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)
GS: Cody Rubrecht 26 pass from Hayden Teska (kick failed)
GS: Donavin Waller 16 pass from Teska (kick failed)
H: Tony Jones 14 pass from Thimons (kick failed)
GS: Rubrecht 11 pass from Teska (Waller pass from Teska)
H: Bombalski 27 run (Brayden White pass from Thimons)
H: Thimons 14 run (kick failed)
Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 12-21-131-2TD-1INT. GS, Hayden Teska 20-44-251-3TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 9-110, 2 TDs.
Indiana 46, Mars 10
Indiana 8 12 19 7 —46
Mars 0 3 7 0 —10
I: Devin Flint 38 run (Liam McFarlane run)
I: Zach Herrington 26 run (run failed)
M: Eli Wright 24 field goal
I: Herrington 44 run (run failed)
M: Hayden Mayer 50 pass from Rafael Bartley (Eli Wright kick)
I: Flint 2 run (run failed)
I: Korbin Wilson 67 run (Brock Miller kick)
I: Herrington 5 run (kick failed)
I: Josiah Johnson 8 run (Brock Miller kick)
Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 20-198, 3 TDs; Devin Flint 18-132, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, Rafael Bartley 12-20-160-1TD-2INT.
Parkway
Beaver 14, Montour 7 (OT)
Beaver 0 7 0 0 7 — 14
Montour 0 7 0 0 0 — 7
M: Caleb Williams 44 run (Paul Dotson kick)
B: Owen Petro 11 pass from Wyatt Ringer (Conner Masters kick)
B: Mitch Lang 15 pass from Isaac Pupi (Masters kick)
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell 43, Derry 13
Burrell 0 24 12 7 —43
Derry 0 6 0 7 —13
B: Caden DiCaprio 16 run
B: safety
B: Devin Beattie 24 run
B: Mike White fumble recovery
D: Mason Beeman 34 pass from Zack Revoir
B: DiCaprio 10 run
B: Maason Jones 7 run
D: Damari Robinson 18 run
B: Beattie 48 run
North Catholic 33, Freeport 7
North Catholic 20 0 6 7 —33
Freeport 0 7 0 0 —7
NC: Jack Fennell 68 pass from Joey Prentice (kick failed)
NC: Tyler Maziarz 38 pass from Joey Prentice (kick failed)
NC: Kyle Tipinski 20 pass from Joey Prentice (Tipinski run)
F: Ben Lane 44 run (Parker Lucas kick)
NC: Tipinski 9 run (kick failed)
NC: Robbie Kress 23 interception return (Ethan Marsico kick)
Rushing leaders: NC, Kyle Tipinski 18-102, TD.
Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 0-0-151-0TD-0INT.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13
Elizabeth Forward 21 14 14 7 —56
Southmoreland 13 0 0 0 —13
S: J. J. Bloom 25 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 9 run (Logan Beedle kick)
S: Bloom 88 kickoff return (kick failed)
EF: Zach Boyd 65 pass from Zion White (Beedle kick)
EF: Keilly Rush 25 pass from White (Beedle kick)
EF: Boyd 76 run (Beedle kick)
EF: Sean Soukup 29 pass from Charlie Nigut (Beedle kick)
EF: Johnny Dinapoli 3 run (Beedle kick)
EF: Boyd 16 pass from White (Beedle kick)
EF: Boyd 67 pass from White (Beedle kick)
Rushing leaders: EF, Kyle Flournoy 15-123, TD.
Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 5-10-227-4TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 4-192, 3 TDs.
Mt. Pleasant 28, South Park 6
South Park 0 0 0 6 —6
Mt. Pleasant 7 7 7 7 —28
M: Ian Hutter 33 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
M: Labuda 2 run (Labuda kick)
M: Aaron Alakson 3 run (Labuda kick)
M: Alakson 8 run (Labuda kick)
SP: Adam Johnson 37 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 20-100, TD.
Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 12-20-142-0TD-0INT.
Yough 49, Brownsville 26
Brownsville 12 8 6 0 —26
Yough 20 15 0 14 —49
B: Ayden Teeter 60 pass from Hunter Pelehac (run failed)
Y: Shane Swope 85 kickoff return (pass)
B: Rayshon Walker 12 pass from Pelehac (pass failed)
Y: Gavin Roebuck 31 pass from Raidon Kuroda (pass failed)
Y: Kuroda 1 run (kick failed)
Y: Kuroda 21 run (kick failed)
Y: safety
Y: Shane Swope 50 run
B: Teeter 60 pass from Pelehac (pass)
B: Harlan Davis 38 pass from Pelehac (run failed)
Y: Shane Swope 2 run (pass failed)
Y: Roebuck 50 interception return (run)
Rushing leaders: Y, Shane Swope 27-148, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Hunter Pelehac 14-35-267-4TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: B, Ayden Teeter 3-150, 2 TDs.
Northwestern 6
Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12
Quaker Valley 0 12 0 0 —12
Ambridge 21 0 0 14 —35
A: Trent McKnight pass from Deavon Ivory (kick)
A: Trent McKnight 40 pass from D’Saun Harmon (kick)
A: Sedrick Seymour 1 run (kick)
QV: Nate Dicks 15 interception return (kick failed)
QV: Patrick Cutchember 2 run (run failed)
A: Seymour 19 run (kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Sedrick Seymour 16-138, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: A, Deavon Ivory 5-11-102-2TD-2INT.
Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6
Central Valley 21 8 7 7 —43
Avonworth 0 0 0 6 —6
CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)
CV: Landon Alexander 12 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Jayvin Thompson 2 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Alexander 7 run (run)
CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 38 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Thompson 28 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)
A: Luke Hilyard 1 run
Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 22-170.
Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 4-6-110-0TD-0INT.
Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6
Keystone Oaks 28 20 6 0 —54
Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6
KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (kick)
KO: Kevin Drew 6 run (kick)
KO: Owen Minford 45 pass from Nick Buckley (kick)
KO: Drew 4 run (kick)
KO: Tyler Perry 39 run (kick)
KO: Dimajio Locante 6 run (kick failed)
KO: Drew 12 run (kick)
KO: E.J. Simon 75 kickoff return (kick failed)
H: Isaiah Pisano 39 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 15-170, 3 TDs.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25
Ligonier Valley 18 8 0 0 —26
Shady Side Academy 6 6 0 13 —25
SSA: Joey Bellinotti 87 kickoff return (kick failed)
LV: Khorter Drury 61 pass from Haden Sierocky (kick failed)
LV: Sierocky 1 run (kick failed)
LV: Sierocky 7 run (pass failed)
LV: Matthew Marinchak 21 pass from Broderick Schreyer (Marinchak pass from Schreyer)
SSA: Isaiah Beckham 45 interception return (pass failed)
SSA: Chris Sullivan 10 run (Ericson Kimball kick)
SSA: Nate Mallory 60 fumble recovery (run failed)
Rushing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 25-126, 2 TDs.
Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0
Summit Academy 0 0 0 0 —0
Serra Catholic 23 14 7 2 —46
SC: safety
SC: Machai Dutreiulle 18 run (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Michael Schanck 9 run (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Jayvon Holt 13 run (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Terrell Booth 30 pass from Max Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Elijah Ward 36 punt return (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Ward 47 pass from Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: safety
Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 5-6-125-2TD-0INT.
Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6
Steel Valley 28 21 0 8 —57
Apollo-Ridge 0 0 6 0 —6
SV: Nijhay Burt 51 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 27 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Angel Herrera 3 blocked punt return (Karstetter kick)
SV: Cruce Brookins 28 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Brookins 71 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 1 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 58 run (Karstetter kick)
A-R: Landon Harmon 45 run (kick failed)
SV: Quaron Pierce 10 run (Antonio Bray run)
Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 6-194, 4 TDs; Cruce Brookins 4-147, 2 TDs.
Century
Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 24
Chartiers-Houston 0 6 6 15 —27
Waynesburg Central 7 10 7 0 —24
W: Trent Zuper 5 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick)
C-H: Jessie Orbin 38 run (run failed)
W: Breydon Woods 71 run (Henkins kick)
W: Henkins 28 field goal
W: Nate Jones 88 kickoff return (Henkins kick)
C-H: Jordan Irson 19 run (run failed)
C-H: Jake Mele 60 punt return (Anthony Romano kick)
C-H: Irson 20 pass from Terry Fetsko (Irson run)
Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 32-201, TD.
McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 8
Beth-Center 0 0 0 8 —8
McGuffey 14 7 14 0 —35
M: Kyle Brookman 18 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)
M: Kyle Brookman 30 run (Dietrich kick)
M: Philip McCuen 7 run (Dietrich kick)
M: Tristan McAdoo 25 pass from McCuen (Dietrich kick)
M: Morgan Shriver blocked punt return (Dietrich kick)
B-C: Ethan Varesko 26 pass from Dominick Revi (Varesko run)
Passing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 4-4-104-1TD-0INT.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23
Beaver Falls 6 0 8 14 —28
Neshannock 7 9 7 0 —23
BF: Quadir Thomas 4 run (kick failed)
N: Kurt Sommerfeld 36 run (Carter DeVivo kick)
N: Sommerfeld 44 run (run failed)
N: DeVivo 31 field goal
N: Sommerfeld 4 run (DeVivo kick)
BF: Thomas 5 run (Trey Singleton pass from Jaren Brickner)
BF: Thomas 3 run (Trey Singleton pass from Brickner)
BF: Mekhi Clark 35 pass from Brickner (run failed)
Freedom 34, Mohawk 20
Mohawk 7 13 0 0 —20
Freedom 7 7 13 7 —34
M: Dante Retort 42 pass from John Voss (kick)
F: Josh Yeck 55 pass from Carter Slowinski (kick)
F: Josh Pail 29 run (kick)
M: Jimmy Guerrieri 16 pass from Voss (kick)
M: Guerrieri 9 pass from Voss (kick)
F: Pail 2 run (kick)
F: Colin Walton blocked punt (kick)
F: Pail 16 run (kick)
Passing leaders: M, John Voss 12-18-208-3TD-1INT. F, Carter Slowinski 14-26-233-1TD-1INT.
Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13
Laurel 8 26 14 6 —54
Ellwood City 0 6 7 0 —13
L: Luke McCoy 59 run (Michael Pasquarello run)
L: McCoy 13 (Zane Boughter kick failed)
EC: Zach Gatto interception return (Caitlin Kreitzer kick failed)
L: McCoy 43 run (Boughter kick)
L: Kobe DeRossa 57 run (Boughter kick failed)
L: Pasquarello interception return (Boughter kick)
L: DeRossa 29 run (Boughter kick)
L: Landon Smith 44 run (Boughter kick)
EC: Gatto 43 run (Kreitzer kick)
L: Chase Tinstman 5 run (Boughter kick failed)
Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 11-174, 3 TDs; Kobe DeRossa 7-132, 2 TDs.
Three Rivers
South Side 36, Seton LaSalle 9
Seton LaSalle 0 3 6 0 —9
South Side 15 7 7 7 —36
SSB: Parker Statler 28 run (Ryan Navarra pass)
SSB: Cam Knox 4 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)
SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 31 pass from Brody Almashy (Pavlovich kick)
S-LS: Shawn McFarland 22 field goal
SSB: Statler 8 run (Pavlovich kick)
S-LS: Alex Jones 20 pass from Luke Kosko
SSB: Statler 10 run (Pavlovich kick)
Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 15-121, 3 TDs.
Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6
Sto-Rox 22 13 14 6 —55
Brentwood 6 0 0 0 —6
B: Mitchell Fox 16 pass from Lamarr Williams (pass failed)
S-R: Jaymar Pearson 29 run (Adam Devine kick)
S-R: Terry Booth 16 pass from Josh Jenkins (run)
S-R: Jenkins 17 run (Devine kick)
S-R: Zay Davis 7 run (run failed)
S-R: Jenkins 17 run (Devine kick)
S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 79 kickoff return (Devine kick)
S-R: Pearson 47 run (Devine kick)
S-R: Pearson 33 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 8-145, 3 TDs.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester 31, Shenango 16
Rochester 0 12 13 6 —31
Shenango 3 7 6 0 —16
S: Andrew Johnston 22 field goal
R: Sal Laure 1 run
S: Dalton Peters 44 pass from Sam Patton (Johnston kick)
R: Sal Laure 20 pass from J.D. Azulay
R: Sal Laure 51 run
S: Peters 9 pass from Sam Patton
R: Sal Laure 1 run (Sal Laure kick)
R: Antonio Laure 1 run
Rushing leaders: R, Sal Laure 22-177, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: S, Sam Patton 7-12-152-2TD-0INT.
Eastern
Clairton 12, Springdale 0
Clairton 12 0 0 0 —12
Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0
C: Capone Jones 10 run (pass failed)
C: Christian Wade 12 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: C, Christian Wade 8-125, TD.
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 14 28 7 0 —49
Jeannette 0 3 0 0 —3
GCC: Jaydin Canady 90 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Tyree Turner 11 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
J: Mitchell Steele 23 field goal
GCC: Canady 46 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Canady 27 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Turner 6 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Canady 72 punt return (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Turner 2 run (Ryan Reitler kick)
Rushing leaders: GCC, Jaydin Canady 9-191, 3 TDs.
Leechburg 66, Imani Christian 6
Imani Christian 6 0 0 0 —6
Leechburg 40 19 0 7 —66
L: Braylan Lovelace 4 run (Jake Schuffert kick)
L: Jayden Floyd 20 fumble return (Schuffert kick)
IC: Raysaun Jackson 4 run (run failed)
L: Lovelace 41 run (pass failed)
L: Lovelace 1 run (Schuffert kick)
L: Eli Rich 7 run (run failed)
L: Thomas Burke 43 run (Schuffert kick)
L: Lovelace 8 run (pass failed)
L: Lovelace 12 run (kick failed)
L: Lovelace 9 run (Schuffert kick)
L: Lovelace 2 run (Schuffert kick)
Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 32-183, 6 TDs.
Tri-County South
California 23, Monessen 0
California 3 7 0 13 —23
Monessen 0 0 0 0 —0
C: Corey Frick 32 field goal
C: Zachary Geletei 23 pass from Hunter Assad (Frick kick)
C: fumble recovery (kick failed)
C: Geletei 20 run (Frick kick)
Carmichaels 63, Avella 22
Avella 0 6 8 8 —22
Carmichaels 13 35 15 0 —63
C: Michael Stewart 30 pass from Trenton Carter (Michael Stewart kick)
C: Peyton Schooley 38 run (kick failed)
C: Carter 30 run (Michael Stewart kick)
A: 77 kickoff return (run failed)
C: Cody McCoy 50 run (kick failed)
C: Alec Anderson 34 run (Michael Stewart kick)
C: Carter 70 run (Michael Stewart kick)
C: Michael Stewart 39 run (run)
A: 4 run (run)
C: 80 kickoff return (Michael Stewart kick)
C: 21 run (run)
A: 12 run (run)
Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 8-170, 2 TDs.
Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15
Mapletown 28 0 16 6 —50
Bentworth 7 0 0 8 —15
M: Brody Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed)
B: Xavier Bell 15 run (Vitali Daniels run)
M: Max Vanata 9 run (Landan Stevenson run)
M: Stevenson 8 fumble return (Stevenson run)
M: A.J. Vanata 35 run (pass failed)
M: A.J. Vanata 2 run (run failed)
B: Caleb Peternel 51 pass from Seth Adams (Brendan Daniels kick)
M: Stevenson 50 run (A.J. Vanata run)
M: Stevenson 11 run (Brody Evans pass from Max Vanata)
Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 19-216, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Seth Adams 11-21-102-1TD-0INT.
West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 8 —8
West Greene 34 16 6 0 —56
WG: Corey Wise 1 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Bryce Anderson 41 pass from Wes Whipkey (Thompson kick)
WG: Colin Brady 12 run (Thompson kick)
WG: Anderson 42 pass from Wes Whipkey (kick failed)
WG: Brady 4 run (Thompson kick)
WG: safety
WG: Brady 20 run (Thompson kick)
WG: Brady 94 run (Thompson kick)
WG: Billy Whitlach 22 run (kick failed)
J-M: Colt Fowler 2 run (Fowler kick)
Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 8-185, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: WG, Wes Whipkey 5-6-100-2TD-1INT.
District 8
Class 2A
City League
Semifinals
Westinghouse 17, University Prep 0
University Prep 0 0 0 0 —0
Westinghouse 9 8 0 0 —17
W: safety
W: Keyshawn Morsillo 1 run (Osavio Martin kick)
W: Khalil Taylor 9 run (Malik Harris run)
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16
Albert Gallatin 21 22 0 7 —50
Charleroi 0 0 6 10 —16
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 16 run (Jace Bowers kick)
AG: James Marvin 10 blocked punt (Bowers kick)
AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 1 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Matzus-Chapman 27 run (Bowers run)
AG: Matzus-Chapman 37 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Shawn Loring 1 run (Bowers kick)
C: Terrance Woods 8 pass from Brendan Harps (kick failed)
C: safety
AG: Caleb DeHaven 45 run (Bowers kick)
C: Connor Luckock 10 run (Adonta Rainey pass from Harps)
Passing leaders: C, Brendan Harps 14-27-139-1TD-2INT.
District 10
Nonconference
Butler 60, Franklin 8
Franklin 0 0 8 0 —8
Butler 14 33 7 6 —60
B: Lance Slater 11 run (Max Gianneski kick)
B: Braylon Littlejohn 33 pass from Mac Schnur (Gianneski kick)
B: Cooper Baxter 8 run (Gianneski kick)
B: Slater 11 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)
B: Baxter 65 run (Gianneski kick failed)
B: Littlejohn 40 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)
B: Isaiah Kelly 80 run (Gianneski kick failed)
F: 57 pass (pass)
B: Kellen Rakoci 4 run (Gianneski kick)
B: Evan Reinsel 5 run (Gianneski kick failed)
Rushing leaders: B, Cooper Baxter 9-144.
Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 5-12-138-0TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.
Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)
Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)
Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)
Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Indiana (10-8) at West Allegheny (18-0), 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon (13-4-1) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.
Montour (10-8) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.
South Fayette (8-7-2) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.
Gateway (10-8) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.
Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3), 2 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (15-3) at Moon (15-2), 2 p.m.
Penn Hills (9-9) at Hampton (15-1), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Yough (7-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic (9-7) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant (8-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-4), 6:30 p.m.
Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.
Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.
Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.
Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.
North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic (12-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Trinity (10-6) at Montour (12-6), 6:30 p.m.
Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.
West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Waynesburg (6-8) vs. McGuffey (6-9) at Chartiers-Houston, noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Waynesburg/McGuffey winner vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.
Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.
Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.
Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.
West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Eden Christian (4-7-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at Franklin Regional, noon
Winchester Thurston (10-3-1) vs. Riverside (10-7) at Freedom, noon
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-9-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-0-1) at West Allegheny, noon
Aquinas Academy (11-5) at Freedom (12-4), 2 p.m.
South Side (8-8-1) at Chartiers Houston (13-4), 2 p.m.
Riverview (4-9) vs. Steel Valley (14-3) at Campbell Field, 2 p.m.
Serra Catholic (7-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-6) at Thomas Jefferson, noon
Bentworth (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (16-1) at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Uniontown vs. Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Uniontown/Hopewell winner vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk/Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park/Trinity winner at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin/Kiski Area winner at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny/Laurel Highlands winner at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Ellwood City at Mars, 6 p.m.
Valley vs. Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Derry vs. Brentwood at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley/Chartiers Houston winner at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Derry/Brentwood winner vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes/Burgettstown winner vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Valley/Carmichaels winner vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland/Ellwood City winner at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Cornell vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy at OLSH, 6:30 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Cornell/Hillcrest winner at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
