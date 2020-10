High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 24, 2020

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 10:23 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom 47, Mohawk 20

Three Rivers

South Side 28, Seton LaSalle 21

Western Beaver 43, Carlynton 0

Class A

Big Seven

Rochester 13, Shenango 0

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 32, Riverview 6

WPIAL Playoffs

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s summaries

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom 47, Mohawk 20

Freedom 14 6 13 14 —47

Mohawk 7 7 0 6 —20

M: John Voss 1 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

F: Cole Beck 21 run (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Beck 1 run (Paxton kick)

F: Josh Pail 30 run (kick failed)

M: Marc Conti 23 pass from Voss (Wilkins kick)

F: Beck 1 run (pass failed)

F: Reiker Welling 4 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

F: Paul Thompson 10 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

M: Cory Brown 5 run (pass failed)

F: Tyrique Campbell 3 run (Paxton kick)

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 20-31-223-2TD-0INT. M, John Voss 8-21-158-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Reiker Welling 10-146, TD.

Three Rivers

South Side 28, Seton LaSalle 21

South Side 0 14 7 7 —28

Seton LaSalle 14 7 0 0 —21

S-LS: Gabe Finale 8 run (Nick Cherry kick)

S-LS: Emmett Harris 3 run (Nick Cherry kick)

SSB: Aden Almashy 31 run (Devin Ross kick)

S-LS: Mason Beauregard 29 pass from Harris (Nick Cherry kick)

SSB: Aden Almashy 9 run (Ross kick)

SSB: Aden Almashy 4 run (Ross kick failed)

SSB: Aden Almashy 3 run (Donald Jodikinos run)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Aden Almashy 19-110, 4 TDs.

Western Beaver 43, Carlynton 0

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

Western Beaver 0 14 23 6 —43

WB: Daquan Bradford 55 blocked field goal return (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Elias Bishop 11 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Bishop 55 pass from LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Daquan Bradford safety

WB: Dakkari Bradford 40 pass from LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Thad Gray 43 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Tyson Florence 11 run (run failed)

Class A

Big Seven

Rochester 13, Shenango 0

Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0

Rochester 0 13 0 0 —13

R: J.D. Azulay 14 pass from Sal Laure (Matt Bedekovich kick)

R: Rashawn Reid 3 run (kick failed)

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 32, Riverview 6

Bishop Canevin 6 0 13 13 —32

Riverview 6 0 0 0 —6

BC: Keyshawn Harris 14 run (kick failed)

R: Richard Calabrese 14 pass from Ryan Aber (kick failed)

BC: Jaiden Torres 9 run (Joey Brooks kick)

BC: Harris 17 interception return (Joey Brooks kick)

BC: Dante Berrian 44 punt return (kick failed)

BC: Berrian 11 pass from Jason Cross (kick failed)

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 31 schedule

Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s results

Franklin Regional 7, Knoch 0

Indiana 2, Belle Vernon 1

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 1

Mars 5, Laurel Highlands 1

Montour 3, Trinity 2

Moon 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

South Fayette 2, Plum 1

West Allegheny 6, Gateway 2

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites TBD

Mars (15-0) vs. Hampton (11-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (10-4-1) vs. Montour (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (14-2) vs. Indiana (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (14-1) vs. Moon (12-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Chartiers-Houston 2, Ellis School 1

Freedom 6, Eden Christian 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverside 0

OLSH 5, Seton LaSalle 1

Serra Catholic 2, Bishop Canevin 1

South Side 2, Sewickley Academy 1

Springdale 4, Bentworth 1

Steel Valley 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites TBD

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) vs. Springdale (8-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-5-1) vs. South Side (11-3), 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley (13-0-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-2) vs. OLSH (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fairview vs. Brashear at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Legacy Youth Tennis, Philadelphia, 10 a.m.; State College vs. Southern Lehigh at Mansion Park, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Fairview/Brashear-winner at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12:30 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Manheim Township at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club, Clarks Summit, 1 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser vs. Archbishop Ryan at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Delaware County Christian at Winning Touch Tennis, Allentown, 3:30 p.m.; Bedford vs. St. Marys at Summit Athletic Club, Altoona, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser/Archbishop Ryan-winner vs. Moravian Academy/Delaware County Christian-winner (site & time TBD); Villa Maria Academy vs. Bedford/St. Marys-winner at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11:30 a.m.; Central Columbia vs. Scranton Prep at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Gateway (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.