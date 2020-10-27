High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 27, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 11:24 PM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 1, Upper St. Clair 0 (Upper St. Clair forfeit)
Latrobe at Fox Chapel (n)
Championship
Nov. 2 schedule
Penn-Trafford vs. Fox Chapel/Latrobe winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Semifinals
No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 0
Butler 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (3-1 PK)
North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Latrobe 0
Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-6-1) at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair (8-5-1) at Fox Chapel, noon; Butler (11-5-1) at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny (12-3-1) at Norwin, noon
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Hampton (11-4-1) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (10-4-1) at Montour (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana 9-4-2) at Franklin Regional (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Moon (12-3) at West Allegheny (14-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Ambridge (11-3) at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (5-6-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; South Park (12-2) at Deer Lakes (12-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (13-1-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-1) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Brentwood 1, Trinity Christian 0
Eden Christian 4, Serra Catholic 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Aquinas Academy 5
OLSH 1, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 2, Beaver County Christian 0
Sewickley Academy 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Springdale 3, Bentworth 1
Winchester Thurston 6, Riverside 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites TBD
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) vs. Eden Christian (9-2), noon; Seton LaSalle (12-2) vs. Springdale (11-1), noon; Winchester Thurston (12-1) vs. Brentwood (11-4), noon; Sewickley Academy (9-1-1) vs. OLSH (11-0-1), noon
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (8-3) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (8-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-5) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon (8-3-2) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic (10-4) at Mars (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-6) at Franklin Regional (11-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-2-1) at Plum (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-3) at Hampton (12-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Avonworth 3, Deer Lakes 1
Burrell 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 (2OT)
Brownsville 8, South Allegheny 0
North Catholic 7, Freeport 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 2, Beaver 0
Southmoreland 3, Ambridge 1
Yough 3, Elizabeth Forward 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Yough (10-4) at South Park (12-0-1), noon; Avonworth (12-1-1) at Southmoreland (12-1), noon; Brownsville (9-4) at Shady Side Academy (11-0), noon; North Catholic (10-2-1) vs. Burrell (8-3) at Mars, noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) vs. Springdale (8-6-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-5-1) vs. South Side (11-3) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-5-1) at Steel Valley (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-2) at Freedom (12-2), 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Legacy Youth Tennis, Philadelphia, 10 a.m.; State College vs. Southern Lehigh at Mansion Park, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Fairview at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12:30 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Manheim Township at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club, Clarks Summit, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Conrad Weiser vs. Moravian Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, 3 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy vs. St. Marys at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11:30 a.m.; Central Columbia vs. Scranton Prep at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Latrobe (7-4) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (2-5) at Bethel Park (10-2), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (6-6) at Penn-Trafford (6-3), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-6) at Pine-Richland (8-4), 7 p.m.
Byes: North Allegheny (12-0), Shaler (10-2), Oakland Catholic (11-0), Moon (12-0)
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Seneca Valley/Latrobe winner at North Allegheny, noon; Bethel Park/Hempfield winner at Moon, noon; Penn-Trafford/Canon-McMillan at Shaler, noon; Pine-Richland/Upper St. Clair winner at Oakland Catholic, noon
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s results
Albert Gallatin 3, Indiana 0
Central Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Lincoln Park 0
Trinity 3, Kiski Area 0
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Albert Gallatin (7-6) at Beaver (12-0), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-2) at Mars (9-3), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (10-3) at Franklin Regional (12-2), 7 p.m.; Hampton (9-3) at South Fayette (10-2), 7 p.m.; Trinity (10-3) at Plum (14-0), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (9-3) at Thomas Jefferson (10-2), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-6) at Montour (11-1), 7 p.m.; Freeport (9-3) at Laurel Highlands (11-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s results
Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Southmoreland 1
Thursday’s schedule
Derry (5-3) vs. Neshannock (8-6) at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Derry/Neshannock winner at North Catholic (11-0), 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels (10-2) at Shenango (11-3), 7 p.m.; Frazier (9-4) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Waynesburg (11-1, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-4) at Ellwood City (14-0), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (9-2) at Serra Catholic (10-2), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (6-6) at South Park (11-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-3) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Mapletown (7-5) at Bishop Canevin (10-0), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (8-2) at California (9-3), 7 p.m.; Union (5-5) at OLSH (8-2), 7 p.m.; West Greene (8-4) at Leechburg (10-2), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at Fort Cherry (12-0), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-6) at Beaver County Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.; Northgate (4-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0), 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian (6-6) at Eden Christian (6-4), 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
