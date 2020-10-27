High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 27, 2020

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 11:24 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 1, Upper St. Clair 0 (Upper St. Clair forfeit)

Latrobe at Fox Chapel (n)

Championship

Nov. 2 schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Fox Chapel/Latrobe winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 0

Butler 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (3-1 PK)

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Latrobe 0

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-6-1) at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair (8-5-1) at Fox Chapel, noon; Butler (11-5-1) at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny (12-3-1) at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Hampton (11-4-1) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (10-4-1) at Montour (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana 9-4-2) at Franklin Regional (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Moon (12-3) at West Allegheny (14-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Ambridge (11-3) at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (5-6-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; South Park (12-2) at Deer Lakes (12-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (13-1-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-1) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Brentwood 1, Trinity Christian 0

Eden Christian 4, Serra Catholic 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Aquinas Academy 5

OLSH 1, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Beaver County Christian 0

Sewickley Academy 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Springdale 3, Bentworth 1

Winchester Thurston 6, Riverside 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites TBD

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) vs. Eden Christian (9-2), noon; Seton LaSalle (12-2) vs. Springdale (11-1), noon; Winchester Thurston (12-1) vs. Brentwood (11-4), noon; Sewickley Academy (9-1-1) vs. OLSH (11-0-1), noon

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (8-3) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (8-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-5) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon (8-3-2) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (10-4) at Mars (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-6) at Franklin Regional (11-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-2-1) at Plum (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-3) at Hampton (12-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Avonworth 3, Deer Lakes 1

Burrell 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 (2OT)

Brownsville 8, South Allegheny 0

North Catholic 7, Freeport 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 2, Beaver 0

Southmoreland 3, Ambridge 1

Yough 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (10-4) at South Park (12-0-1), noon; Avonworth (12-1-1) at Southmoreland (12-1), noon; Brownsville (9-4) at Shady Side Academy (11-0), noon; North Catholic (10-2-1) vs. Burrell (8-3) at Mars, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) vs. Springdale (8-6-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-5-1) vs. South Side (11-3) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-5-1) at Steel Valley (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-2) at Freedom (12-2), 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Legacy Youth Tennis, Philadelphia, 10 a.m.; State College vs. Southern Lehigh at Mansion Park, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Fairview at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12:30 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Manheim Township at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club, Clarks Summit, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser vs. Moravian Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, 3 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy vs. St. Marys at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11:30 a.m.; Central Columbia vs. Scranton Prep at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Latrobe (7-4) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (2-5) at Bethel Park (10-2), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (6-6) at Penn-Trafford (6-3), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-6) at Pine-Richland (8-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (12-0), Shaler (10-2), Oakland Catholic (11-0), Moon (12-0)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley/Latrobe winner at North Allegheny, noon; Bethel Park/Hempfield winner at Moon, noon; Penn-Trafford/Canon-McMillan at Shaler, noon; Pine-Richland/Upper St. Clair winner at Oakland Catholic, noon

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s results

Albert Gallatin 3, Indiana 0

Central Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Lincoln Park 0

Trinity 3, Kiski Area 0

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Albert Gallatin (7-6) at Beaver (12-0), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-2) at Mars (9-3), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (10-3) at Franklin Regional (12-2), 7 p.m.; Hampton (9-3) at South Fayette (10-2), 7 p.m.; Trinity (10-3) at Plum (14-0), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (9-3) at Thomas Jefferson (10-2), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-6) at Montour (11-1), 7 p.m.; Freeport (9-3) at Laurel Highlands (11-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s results

Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Southmoreland 1

Thursday’s schedule

Derry (5-3) vs. Neshannock (8-6) at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Derry/Neshannock winner at North Catholic (11-0), 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels (10-2) at Shenango (11-3), 7 p.m.; Frazier (9-4) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Waynesburg (11-1, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-4) at Ellwood City (14-0), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (9-2) at Serra Catholic (10-2), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (6-6) at South Park (11-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-3) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Mapletown (7-5) at Bishop Canevin (10-0), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (8-2) at California (9-3), 7 p.m.; Union (5-5) at OLSH (8-2), 7 p.m.; West Greene (8-4) at Leechburg (10-2), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at Fort Cherry (12-0), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-6) at Beaver County Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.; Northgate (4-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0), 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian (6-6) at Eden Christian (6-4), 7 p.m.

