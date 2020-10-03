High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 3, 2020

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:14 PM

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Pine-Richland 43, Penn Hills 0

Class A

Section 1

Clairton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonconference

Western Beaver 47, Seton LaSalle 25

District 8

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 34, Carrick 0

Carrick at Weirton Madonna (W. Va.), ppd.

Saturday’s summaries

Pine-Richland 43, Penn Hills 0

Pine-Richland 0 14 15 14 —43

Penn Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

P-R: Eli Jochem 24 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)

P-R: Alex Gochis 48 from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 15 from Spencer (Waryanka pass from Spencer)

P-R: Spencer 3 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 18 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Tristan Taylor 15 run (Waryanka kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 17-28-243-3TD-3INT.

Western Beaver 47, Seton LaSalle 25

Seton LaSalle 0 12 0 13 —25

Western Beaver 7 27 7 6 —47

WB: Elias Bishop 9 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

S-LS: Tyler Hill 46 pass from Griffin Malloy (run failed)

WB: Dakkari Bradford 11 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Bishop 65 interception return (Cynthia Begley kick)

S-LS: Hill 14 pass from Malloy (run failed)

WB: Dakkari Bradford 14 pass from LeFebvre (kick failed)

WB: Austin Jones 70 interception return (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Cam Irvine 41 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

S-LS: Tyler Buzalka 7 run (Nick Cherry kick)

WB: Aaron Smith 15 run (kick failed)

S-LS: Mason Carrier 6 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-LS, Griffin Malloy 11-32-125-2TD-5INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, Tyler Hill 7-138, 2 TDs.

Bishop Canevin 34, Carrick 0

Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0

Bishop Canevin 14 20 0 0 —34

BC: Keyshawn Harris 1 run (Lesae Lacks pass from Willie Banks)

BC: Banks 1 run (pass failed)

BC: Jaiden Torres 10 run (pass failed)

BC: Harris 5 run (Joey Brooks kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 22 pass from Banks (Joey Brooks kick)

Passing leaders: BC, Willie Banks 5-9-107-1TD-0INT.

Cross Country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Bald Eagle Invitational

At White Oak Park

Class AAA

Individuals

1. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 15:57.15; 2. Aaron Skerbetz, South Fayette, 16:17.23; 3. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:26.15; 4. Tyler Paszkowski, Shaler, 16:28.15; 5. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:36.82.

Team scores

1. Mt. Lebanon, 70; 2. South Fayette, 107; 3. Pine-Richland, 114; 4. Fox Chapel, 122; 5. Latrobe, 160.

Class AA

Individuals

1. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:11.65; 2. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:39.73; 3. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 16:46.64; 4. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 16:51.90; 5. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 16:56.90.

Team scores

1. Greensburg Salem, 40; 2. Montour, 65; 3. North Catholic, 96; 4. Hampton, 137; 5. Beaver, 143.

Class A

Individuals

1. Patrick Malone, Winchester-Thurston, 16:48.60; 2. Gus Robinson, Winchester-Thurston, 16:49.60; 3. Lance Nicholls, Winchester-Thurston, 16:51.71; 4. Alex Siege, Chartiers-Houston, 16:59.21; 5. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 17:15.21.

Team scores

1. Winchester-Thurston, 24; 2. Chartiers-Houston, 50; 3. Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 66; 4. Bishop Canevin, 107; 5. Redeemer Lutheran, 126.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Bald Eagle Invitational

At White Oak Park

Class AAA

Individuals

1. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:10.23; 2. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:19.77; 3. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:45.52; 4. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 19:10.50; 5. Clara Kelly, Fox Chapel, 19:12.74.

Team scores

1. Mt. Lebanon, 77; 2. South Fayette, 85; 3. Pine-Richland, 96; 4. Hempfield, 111; 5. Baldwin, 147.

Class AA

Individuals

1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:21.51; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 18:42.76; 3. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 18:56.97; 4. Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs, 18:59.71; 5. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:29.32.

Team scores

1. Montour, 55; 2. Beaver, 93; 3. North Catholic, 94; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 116; 5. Freeport, 120.

Class A

Individuals

1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 18:58.56; 2. Cyd Kennard, Winchester-Thurston, 20:05.83; 3. Maya Poziviak, Serra Catholic, 20:11.85; 4. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 20:19.53; 5. Grace Baldauff, Northgate, 20:46.52.

Team scores

1. Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 42; 2. Winchester-Thurston, 50; 3. Serra Catholic, 62; 4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 116; 5. Brentwood, 147.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Fox Chapel 6, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Brashear 0

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 2, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 4, Freeport 0

Indiana 6, Armstrong 0

Mars 9, Highlands 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Central Valley 2

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (2 OT)

Moon 3, South Fayette 2

West Allegheny 5, Beaver 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 6, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, Woodland Hills 0

Gateway 3, Penn Hills 2

Kiski Area 4, West Mifflin 0

Plum 6, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 1

Steel Valley 0, Avonworth 0

Section 2

Burrell 10, Derry 0

Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Charleroi 8, Yough 0

McGuffey 8, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 2, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Mohawk at Ambridge (n)

North Catholic 1, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 16, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 8, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 6, Jeannette 0

Winchester Thurston 4, St. Joseph 0

Section 3

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 5, Bentworth 1

Beth-Center 4, California 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Carlynton 0

Carrick at South Side, ppd.

Eden Christian 6, West Shamokin 0

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 0, Bethel Park 0

Moon 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 1, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 7, Knoch 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 1, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 1

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 0

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley 5, Jeannette 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shaler, ppd.

Deer Lakes 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

Fox Chapel 3, Mount Lebanon 2

McGuffey at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Norwin 6, Kiski Area 0

Oakland Catholic 3, North Catholic 2

Penn Hills 2, McKeesport 0

Plum 6, North Hills 2

Shaler 6, West Mifflin 1

South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0

Southmoreland 10, Uniontown 2

Waynesburg 8, Beth-Center 0

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

