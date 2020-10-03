High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 3, 2020
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northeast
Pine-Richland 43, Penn Hills 0
Class A
Section 1
Clairton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Nonconference
Western Beaver 47, Seton LaSalle 25
District 8
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin 34, Carrick 0
Carrick at Weirton Madonna (W. Va.), ppd.
Saturday’s summaries
Pine-Richland 43, Penn Hills 0
Pine-Richland 0 14 15 14 —43
Penn Hills 0 0 0 0 —0
P-R: Eli Jochem 24 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)
P-R: Alex Gochis 48 from Spencer (Waryanka kick)
P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 15 from Spencer (Waryanka pass from Spencer)
P-R: Spencer 3 run (Waryanka kick)
P-R: Brooks Eastburn 18 run (Waryanka kick)
P-R: Tristan Taylor 15 run (Waryanka kick)
Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 17-28-243-3TD-3INT.
Western Beaver 47, Seton LaSalle 25
Seton LaSalle 0 12 0 13 —25
Western Beaver 7 27 7 6 —47
WB: Elias Bishop 9 run (Cynthia Begley kick)
S-LS: Tyler Hill 46 pass from Griffin Malloy (run failed)
WB: Dakkari Bradford 11 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)
WB: Bishop 65 interception return (Cynthia Begley kick)
S-LS: Hill 14 pass from Malloy (run failed)
WB: Dakkari Bradford 14 pass from LeFebvre (kick failed)
WB: Austin Jones 70 interception return (Cynthia Begley kick)
WB: Cam Irvine 41 run (Cynthia Begley kick)
S-LS: Tyler Buzalka 7 run (Nick Cherry kick)
WB: Aaron Smith 15 run (kick failed)
S-LS: Mason Carrier 6 run (kick failed)
Passing leaders: S-LS, Griffin Malloy 11-32-125-2TD-5INT.
Receiving leaders: S-LS, Tyler Hill 7-138, 2 TDs.
Bishop Canevin 34, Carrick 0
Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0
Bishop Canevin 14 20 0 0 —34
BC: Keyshawn Harris 1 run (Lesae Lacks pass from Willie Banks)
BC: Banks 1 run (pass failed)
BC: Jaiden Torres 10 run (pass failed)
BC: Harris 5 run (Joey Brooks kick)
BC: Xavier Nelson 22 pass from Banks (Joey Brooks kick)
Passing leaders: BC, Willie Banks 5-9-107-1TD-0INT.
Cross Country
Boys
Saturday’s results
Bald Eagle Invitational
At White Oak Park
Class AAA
Individuals
1. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 15:57.15; 2. Aaron Skerbetz, South Fayette, 16:17.23; 3. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:26.15; 4. Tyler Paszkowski, Shaler, 16:28.15; 5. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:36.82.
Team scores
1. Mt. Lebanon, 70; 2. South Fayette, 107; 3. Pine-Richland, 114; 4. Fox Chapel, 122; 5. Latrobe, 160.
Class AA
Individuals
1. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:11.65; 2. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:39.73; 3. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 16:46.64; 4. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 16:51.90; 5. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 16:56.90.
Team scores
1. Greensburg Salem, 40; 2. Montour, 65; 3. North Catholic, 96; 4. Hampton, 137; 5. Beaver, 143.
Class A
Individuals
1. Patrick Malone, Winchester-Thurston, 16:48.60; 2. Gus Robinson, Winchester-Thurston, 16:49.60; 3. Lance Nicholls, Winchester-Thurston, 16:51.71; 4. Alex Siege, Chartiers-Houston, 16:59.21; 5. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 17:15.21.
Team scores
1. Winchester-Thurston, 24; 2. Chartiers-Houston, 50; 3. Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 66; 4. Bishop Canevin, 107; 5. Redeemer Lutheran, 126.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Bald Eagle Invitational
At White Oak Park
Class AAA
Individuals
1. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:10.23; 2. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:19.77; 3. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:45.52; 4. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 19:10.50; 5. Clara Kelly, Fox Chapel, 19:12.74.
Team scores
1. Mt. Lebanon, 77; 2. South Fayette, 85; 3. Pine-Richland, 96; 4. Hempfield, 111; 5. Baldwin, 147.
Class AA
Individuals
1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:21.51; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 18:42.76; 3. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 18:56.97; 4. Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs, 18:59.71; 5. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:29.32.
Team scores
1. Montour, 55; 2. Beaver, 93; 3. North Catholic, 94; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 116; 5. Freeport, 120.
Class A
Individuals
1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 18:58.56; 2. Cyd Kennard, Winchester-Thurston, 20:05.83; 3. Maya Poziviak, Serra Catholic, 20:11.85; 4. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 20:19.53; 5. Grace Baldauff, Northgate, 20:46.52.
Team scores
1. Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 42; 2. Winchester-Thurston, 50; 3. Serra Catholic, 62; 4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 116; 5. Brentwood, 147.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Fox Chapel 6, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Brashear 0
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 2, Allderdice 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 4, Freeport 0
Indiana 6, Armstrong 0
Mars 9, Highlands 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Central Valley 2
Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (2 OT)
Moon 3, South Fayette 2
West Allegheny 5, Beaver 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 6, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 9, Woodland Hills 0
Gateway 3, Penn Hills 2
Kiski Area 4, West Mifflin 0
Plum 6, Obama Academy 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 1
Steel Valley 0, Avonworth 0
Section 2
Burrell 10, Derry 0
Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Charleroi 8, Yough 0
McGuffey 8, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 2, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Mohawk at Ambridge (n)
North Catholic 1, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 16, Hopewell 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 8, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 6, Jeannette 0
Winchester Thurston 4, St. Joseph 0
Section 3
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 5, Bentworth 1
Beth-Center 4, California 0
Seton LaSalle 1, Monessen 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, Carlynton 0
Carrick at South Side, ppd.
Eden Christian 6, West Shamokin 0
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 0, Bethel Park 0
Moon 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 4A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 1, Allderdice 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 7, Knoch 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 1, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 1
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 0
Class A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley 5, Jeannette 0
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 0
Nonsection
Avonworth at Shaler, ppd.
Deer Lakes 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
Fox Chapel 3, Mount Lebanon 2
McGuffey at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Norwin 6, Kiski Area 0
Oakland Catholic 3, North Catholic 2
Penn Hills 2, McKeesport 0
Plum 6, North Hills 2
Shaler 6, West Mifflin 1
South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0
Southmoreland 10, Uniontown 2
Waynesburg 8, Beth-Center 0
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
