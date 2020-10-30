High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 30, 2020

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 11:58 PM

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Semifinals

Central Catholic 35, Mt. Lebanon 0

North Allegheny 21, Seneca Valley 7

Class 5A

First round

Gateway 14, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 7

Peters Township 39, Woodland Hills 6

Pine-Richland 47, South Fayette 7

Class 4A

First round

Aliquippa 31, Hampton 0

Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 21

Plum 12, McKeesport 9

Thomas Jefferson 41, Mars 6

Class 3A

First round

Central Valley 56, East Allegheny 7

Elizabeth Forward 34, Freeport 20

Keystone Oaks 28, South Park 24

North Catholic 35, Mt. Pleasant 14

Class 2A

First round

Apollo-Ridge 42, Washington 6

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 14

Serra Catholic 21, McGuffey 14

Sto-Rox 21, Laurel 20

Class A

First round

Clairton 54, OLSH 20

Jeannette 62, Avella 14

Rochester 34, Springdale 17

Shenango 28, California 21

Regular season

WPIAL

Class 4A

Parkway

New Castle 51, Blackhawk 35

Nonconference

Armstrong 50, Penn Cambria 22

Bishop Canevin 26, Northgate 6

Burrell 26, Ringgold 20

Freedom 30, Beaver 21

Independent

Erie at Butler, ppd.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Nov. 7 schedule

(Times TBD)

No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3); No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2)

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 35, Mt. Lebanon 0

Central Catholic 7 14 14 0 —35

Mt. Lebanon 0 0 0 0 —0

CC: Anderson Cynkar 25 pass from Adam Obrin (Matthew Schearer kick)

CC: Payton Wehner 4 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Eddy Tillman 40 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Gannon Carothers 0 fumble recovery (Schearer kick)

CC: Obrin 1 run (Schearer kick)

North Allegheny 21, Seneca Valley 7

Seneca Valley 0 0 7 0 —7

North Allegheny 0 14 7 0 —21

NA: Nathan Hoke 7 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Hoke 1 run (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 12 run (Persad kick)

SV: Deontae Webb 85 fumble return (kick)

Passing leaders: NA, Greg Phillips 8-15-112-0TD-1INT.

Class 5A

Gateway 14, Penn Hills 0

Penn Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

Gateway 7 7 0 0 —14

G: Derrick Davis 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jayden Hurt 3 pass from Carsen Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

Passing leaders: G, Carsen Engleka 14-24-147-1TD-2INT.

Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 7

Upper St. Clair 0 0 0 7 —7

Penn-Trafford 7 14 0 14 —35

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 5 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 55 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 61 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Mason Frye 38 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

USC: Ethan Dahlem 5 run (Matt Russell kick)

P-T: Carr 40 run (Schlessinger kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 17-193; Cade Yacamelli 19-124.

Peters Township 39, Woodland Hills 6

Woodland Hills 0 6 0 0 —6

Peters Township 20 0 10 9 —39

PT: Nico Pate 2 run (kick failed)

PT: Pate 1 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Luke Petrarca 28 interception return (Massucci kick)

WH: Deontae Williams 2 run (run failed)

PT: Petrarca 42 fumble return (Pate run)

PT: Safety

PT: Vinny Sirianni 4 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Safety

Rushing leaders: PT, Nico Pate 20-112, 2 TDs.

Pine-Richland 47, South Fayette 7

South Fayette 0 0 7 0 —7

Pine-Richland 14 27 0 6 —47

P-R: Eli Jochem 9 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jochem 51 interception return (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Spencer 5 run (Nicassio kick failed)

P-R: Jochem 25 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 3 run (Jeremiah Hasley pass from Spencer)

P-R: Jochem 28 pass from Spencer (pass failed)

SF: Ryan McGuire 31 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

P-R: Cole Boyd 6 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 14-18-170-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 6-109, 3 TDs.

Class 4A

Aliquippa 31, Hampton 0

Hampton 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 7 24 0 0 —31

A: Vernon Redd 14 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Antonyo Anderson 35 pass from Vaughn Morris (kick failed)

A: Karl McBride 59 interception return (run failed)

A: Tajier Thornton 21 pass from Morris (kick failed)

A: Nate Lindsey-Gill 82 fumble return (pass failed)

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 8-13-145-2TD-0INT.

Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 21

Chartiers Valley 0 7 0 14 —21

Belle Vernon 7 7 21 14 —49

BV: Devin Whitlock 1 run (kick)

CV: Abe Ibrahim 39 pass from Anthony Mackey (Jacob Salsberry kick)

BV: Whitlock 31 run (kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 32 run (kick)

BV: Martin 36 run (kick)

BV: Whitlock 26 run (kick)

CV: Lamont Payne 5 pass from Sam Pocci (Salsberry kick)

BV: Jackson Jewell 12 run (kick)

CV: Pocci 6 pass from Socrates Boulis (Salsberry kick)

BV: Martin 15 run

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 21-174; Quinton Martin 17-147.

Passing leaders: CV, Socrates Boulis 10-15-148-1TD-2INT.

Plum 12, McKeesport 9

McKeesport 3 6 0 0 —9

Plum 0 6 6 0 —12

M: Milton Campos 20 field goal

P: Reed Martin 5 pass from Ryan Hubner (kick failed)

M: Caleb Reist 1 run (kick failed)

P: Eryck Moore 12 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: P, Ryan Hubner 8-15-107-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P, Reed Martin 10-126, TD.

Thomas Jefferson 41, Mars 6

Mars 0 0 0 6 —6

Thomas Jefferson 13 21 7 0 —41

TJ: Ian Hansen 9 pass from Jake Pugh (Jack Sella kick)

TJ: Conner Murga 23 fumble return (Sella kick failed)

TJ: Hansen 16 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 9 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Murga 4 run (Sella kick)

TJ: Zandier 12 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

M: Pete Gonzales 15 pass from Quinn Fuller (kick failed)

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 14-15-218-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Preston Zandier 6-113, 2 TDs.

Class 3A

Central Valley 56, East Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Valley 28 14 7 7 —56

CV: Amarian Saunders 6 run (kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 16 run (kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 4 run (kick)

CV: Alexander 10 run (kick)

CV: Myles Walker 27 pass from Ameer Dudley (kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 63 pass from Dudley (kick)

CV: Dudley 10 pass from Ryan Boring (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret FitzSimmons 57 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 61 kickoff return (Nick Zilko kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Bret FitzSimmons 3-105, TD.

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 9-13-135-1TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 34, Freeport 20

Freeport 0 0 6 14 —20

Elizabeth Forward 14 13 0 7 —34

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 45 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Nico Mrvos 1 run (Smith kick)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 8 run (kick failed)

EF: Mrvos 2 run (Smith kick)

F: Brady Stivenson 31 pass from Ben Lane (kick failed)

EF: Flournoy 13 run (Smith kick)

F: Mario DeVivo 19 pass from Lane (run failed)

F: Colton Otterman 29 pass from Lane (Cole Charlton pass from Lane)

Rushing leaders: EF, Kyle Flournoy 30-161, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: F, Ben Lane 12-19-160-3TD-1INT.

Keystone Oaks 28, South Park 24

South Park 0 10 14 0 —24

Keystone Oaks 0 7 14 7 —28

SP: Brendan Wood 36 pass from Harper Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: Mikelonis 29 field goal

KO: Mark Hutchin 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

SP: Xander Robertshaw 94 kickoff return (Mikelonis kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 8 run (Greg Wagner kick)

SP: Conroy 1 run (Mikelonis kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Hutchin 8 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Adam Johnson 22-112. KO, Mark Hutchin 25-202, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 10-18-137-1TD-1INT.

North Catholic 35, Mt. Pleasant 14

Mt. Pleasant 7 0 0 7 —14

North Catholic 7 14 7 7 —35

NC: Nick Maher 37 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)

M: Robbie Labuda 19 run (Labuda kick)

NC: Maher 34 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 26 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 9 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 22 run (Lucius Marbella kick)

M: Labuda 8 run (Labuda kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 27-160, 2 TDs. NC, Kyle Tipinski 15-127, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 11-18-156-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Nick Maher 5-102, 2 TDs.

Class 2A

Apollo-Ridge 42, Washington 6

Washington 0 0 6 0 —6

Apollo-Ridge 21 7 7 7 —42

A-R: Logan Harmon 13 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Dom Reiter 20 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 3 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Reiter 5 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 19 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick failed)

A-R: Logan Harmon 14 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 1 run (Gavin Cole kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 25-248, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Jake Fello 13-22-114-2TD-0INT.

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 14

Western Beaver 0 0 0 14 —14

Beaver Falls 6 16 6 14 —42

BF: Josh Hough 3 run (run failed)

BF: Hough 18 run (Shileak Livingston run)

BF: Hough 6 run (Livingston kick)

BF: Hough 97 run (pass failed)

BF: Hough 36 run (Livingston run)

WB: Elias Bishop 47 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

BF: Tyler Jones 36 run (pass failed)

WB: Bishop 28 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 12-210, 5 TDs.

Serra Catholic 21, McGuffey 14

Serra Catholic 0 7 0 14 —21

McGuffey 8 0 0 6 —14

M: Kyle Brookman fumble recovery (Jared Johnson run)

SC: Terrell Booth 29 pass from Max Rocco (Joe Folino kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 3 run (pass failed)

SC: Booth 5 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 68 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 18-31-283-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Terrell Booth 6-134, 2 TDs; Jayvon Holt 6-110, TD.

Sto-Rox 21, Laurel 20

Laurel 14 0 0 6 —20

Sto-Rox 0 6 8 7 —21

L: Michael Pasquarello 23 run (Kobe DeRosa kick)

L: DeRosa 1 run (DeRosa kick)

S-R: Dionte Givens 11 run (run failed)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 13 pass from Austin Jones (Givens run)

L: Pasquarello 12 run (kick failed)

S-R: Jones 3 run (Adam Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 18-113.

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 18-24-281-1TD-0INT.

Class A

Clairton 54, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 6 0 7 —20

Clairton 8 26 7 13 —54

C: Dontae Sanders 34 run (run)

OLSH: Jay Pearson 14 run (Bobby Brazell kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 14 run (kick)

OLSH: Pearson 10 run (run failed)

C: Isaiah Berry 10 run (kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 3 run (kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 48 run

C: Jonte Sanders 20 run (kick)

OLSH: Pearson 1 run (kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 74 run (kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 37 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 17-110, 3 TDs. C, Dontae Sanders 19-428, 6 TDs.

Jeannette 62, Avella 14

Avella 0 7 0 7 —14

Jeannette 28 34 0 0 —62

J: Brett Birch 11 pass from Brad Birch (Roberto Smith Jr. kick)

J: Kaelan Piscar 2 pass from Brad Birch (pass failed)

J: James Sanders 34 run (Brett Birch pass from Toby Cline)

J: Brett Birch 23 pass from Brad Birch (Smith Jr. kick)

A: K.J. Rush 5 run (Robbie West kick)

J: James Sanders 61 kickoff return (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Cline 10 pass from Brad Birch (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Brad Birch 40 run (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Ryan Kimmel 15 fumble return (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Smith Jr. 1 run (kick failed)

A: Tanner Terensky 11 pass from Cole Jaworowski (West kick)

Rochester 34, Springdale 17

Springdale 0 17 0 0 —17

Rochester 7 21 0 6 —34

R: Denny Robinson 2 run (Adam Schurr kick)

R: Rashawn Reid 4 run (Schurr kick)

S: Cavin Kindler 44 run (Matthew Haus kick)

R: Reid 2 run (Reid run)

S: Demitri Fritch 78 kickoff return (Haus kick)

R: Reid 66 run (Schurr kick failed)

S: Haus 30 field goal

R: Sal Laure 1 run (Schurr kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Rashawn Reid 28-204, 3 TDs.

Shenango 28, California 21

Shenango 6 8 7 7 —28

California 0 7 0 14 —21

S: Kyle Lenhart 18 interception return (kick failed)

C: Jaedan Zuzak 12 run (Connor Vig kick)

S: CJ Miller 5 run (Dalton Peters pass)

S: Kyle Lenhart 11 pass from Tino Campoli (Aiden Johnston kick)

C: Zuzak 44 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 41 run (Vig kick)

S: Miller 2 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Jaedan Zuzak 21-191, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 10-16-148-1TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Nonconference

Freedom 30, Beaver 21

Freedom 0 20 0 10 —30

Beaver 0 6 7 8 —21

F: Brett Boyd 22 pass from Cole Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Beck 5 pass from Reiker Welling (kick failed)

B: Mitch Lang 42 fumble return (kick failed)

F: Welling 62 interception return (Paxton kick)

B: James Finch 52 punt return (Mack Boyd kick)

F: Boyd 4 run (Paxton kick)

F: Paxton 20 field goal

B: Charlie Higgs 11 pass from Marco Mamone (Tyler Ziggas run)

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 11-23-171-1TD-0INT.

Class A

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 26, Northgate 6

Bishop Canevin 7 7 0 12 —26

Northgate 6 0 0 0 —6

BC: Xavier Nelson 85 pass from Dante Berrian (Joey Brooks kick)

N: Austin Mitchell 5 run (run failed)

BC: Jaiden Torres 3 run (Alex Brooks kick)

BC: Berrian 0 fumble recovery (Joey Brooks kick failed)

BC: Nelson 53 interception return (run failed)

Rushing leaders: BC, Jaiden Torres 11-137, TD.

Receiving leaders: BC, Xavier Nelson 6-180, TD.

Cross country

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL championships

At White Oak Park

Class AAA

Individual results

1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 15:50; 2. Sage Vavro, Butler, 16:03; 3. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:06; 4. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:09; 5. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 16:21; 6. Graham Wolfe, North Allegheny, 16:23; 7. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:25; 8. Eli Dewitt, Seneca Valley, 16:28; 9. Andrew Kollitz, North Allegheny, 16:29; 10. Barak Asher, Mt. Lebanon, 16:29; 11. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, 16:30; 12. Dante Frescura, Latrobe, 16:31; 13. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:32; 14. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 16:38; 15. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:39

Team results

1. North Allegheny, 40; 2. Butler, 82; 3. Seneca Valley, 134; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 142; 5. Pine-Richland, 183

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL championships

At White Oak Park

Class AAA

Individual results

1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 17:46; 2. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:22; 3. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 18:27; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:38; 5. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:48; 6. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 18:53; 7. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:56; 8. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 18:59; 9. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 19:04; 10. Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic, 19:06; 11. Angelina Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 19:12; 12. Dylan Kirchner, Seneca Valley, 19:12

Team results

1. North Allegheny, 67; 2. Pine-Richland, 98; 3. Seneca Valley, 115; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 162; 5. South Fayette, 174

*Top team and top 10 other individuals advance to PIAA championships

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-6-1) at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair (8-5-1) at Fox Chapel, noon; Butler (11-5-1) at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny (12-3-1) at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Fayette (11-4-1) at Mars (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (15-1) at Franklin Regional (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (12-2-2) at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (13-1) at Deer Lakes (13-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) vs. Eden Christian (9-2) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (12-2) vs. Springdale (11-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-1) vs. Brentwood (11-4) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, noon; Sewickley Academy (9-1-1) vs. OLSH (11-0-1) at North Allegheny, noon

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (9-2) at Peters Township (11-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Moon (9-3-2) at Butler (10-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (10-6) at Mars (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-3) at Plum (15-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (10-4) at South Park (12-0-1), noon; Avonworth (12-1-1) at Southmoreland (12-1), noon; Brownsville (9-4) at Shady Side Academy (11-0), noon; North Catholic (10-2-1) vs. Burrell (8-3) at Mars, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) vs. South Side (12-3) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (11-2) at Steel Valley (14-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Southern Lehigh at Hershey Racquet Club, noon; Latrobe vs. Manheim Township at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, 6 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Moravian Academy vs. Villa Maria Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, 8 a.m.; Knoch vs. Scranton Prep at Hershey Racquet Club, 10 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, 4 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), noon; Bethel Park (11-2) at Moon (12-0), noon; Canon-McMillan (7-6) at Shaler (10-2), noon; Pine-Richland (9-4) at Oakland Catholic (11-0), noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (10-3) at Beaver (13-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (11-2) at Franklin Regional (13-2), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (10-3) at Plum (15-0), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (12-1) at Montour (12-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Shenango (12-3) at North Catholic (12-0), 7 p.m.; Frazier (10-4) at Waynesburg (12-1), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (9-2) at South Park (12-1), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (11-2) at Ellwood City (15-0)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

California (10-3) at Bishop Canevin (11-0), noon; Leechburg (11-2) at OLSH (9-2), noon; Beaver County Christian (10-1) at Fort Cherry (13-0), Fort Cherry forfeits; Eden Christian (7-4) at Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0), noon

