High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 30, 2021

By:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 9:47 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Saturday’s result

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Finals

Saturday’s result

Penn-Trafford 1, Fox Chapel 0

Class A

Finals

Saturday’s result

Shady Side Academy 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy 40, Summit Academy 0

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20

South Side 27, Western Beaver 7

Class A

Eastern

Springdale 35, Riverview 0

District 8

City League championship

Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0

Saturday’s summaries

Seton LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20

Brentwood 6 8 6 0 —20

Seton LaSalle 14 13 0 7 —34

S-LS: Tyler Bazulka 13 run (Nick Cherry kick)

B: Anthony Herisko 1 run (pass failed)

S-LS: Alex Boyce 9 pass from Luke Kosko (Cherry kick)

S-LS: Alex Jones 29 fumble return (Cherry kick)

B: Mitchell Fox 32 pass from Jase Keib (Mitchell Fox pass from Lamarr Williams)

S-LS: Boyce 42 pass from Kosko (kick failed)

B: Herisko 5 run (pass failed)

S-LS: Bazulka 1 run (Cherry kick)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Tyler Bazulka 21-104, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 12-27-168-1TD-0INT. S-LS, Luke Kosko 11-22-141-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Mitchell Fox 10-136, TD.

South Side 27, Western Beaver 7

South Side 7 6 6 8 —27

Western Beaver 7 0 0 0 —7

SSB: Parker Statler 5 pass from Brody Almashy (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

WB: Eli Cooper 10 run (Xander LeFebvre kick)

SSB: Alex Arrigo 3 run (kick failed)

SSB: Andrew Moots 3 run (kick failed)

SSB: Moots 4 run (kick failed)

SSB: safety

Springdale 35, Riverview 0

Springdale 14 13 8 0 —35

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

S: Logan Dexter 26 pass from Legend Ausk (John Utiss kick)

S: Dexter 2 run (Utiss kick)

S: Andrew Harmon 1 run (Utiss kick)

S: Utiss 30 pass from Ausk (kick failed)

S: Ausk 1 run (Chris Savko run)

Rushing leaders: S, Logan Dexter 8-111, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 6-15-134-2TD-1INT.

Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0

Allderdice 8 6 0 0 —14

Westinghouse 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Dandre Wells fumble recovery (kick failed)

A: safety

A: Noah Johnston 25 pass from Jaerone Parker (kick failed)

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Fox Chapel 1, Canon-McMillan 0

North Allegheny 1, Norwin 0

Peters Township 4, Butler 2

Seneca Valley 1, Allderdice 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (15-3-1)

Peters Township (15-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-5)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Allegheny (20-0) vs. Plum (17-2-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Hampton (17-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (11-7) vs. Charleroi (15-2-1) at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley (17-2) vs. Ambridge (12-5) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Eden Christian 2, Bentworth 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 0

Riverside 2, Sewickley Academy 1

Winchester Thurston 4, OLSH 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) vs. Eden Christian (17-2-1)

Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) vs. Riverside (9-9)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (10-7-1) vs. Seneca Valley (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon (14-1-1) vs. Peters Township (11-3-3) at Montour, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Montour (14-6)

Plum (18-1-1) vs. South Fayette (13-7)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Avonworth 3, South Park 1

North Catholic 4, Yough 0

Shady Side Academy 1, Quaker Valley 0

Southmoreland 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-1-1)

Southmoreland (14-1-2) vs. Avonworth (14-3-1)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Freedom (14-4) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Springdale (18-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Tennis

PIAA team championships

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

Conestoga 4, Spring-Ford 1

Unionville 3, Pennsbury 2

Finals

Conesgtoga 4, Unionville 1

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

Sewickley Academy 5, Lower Moreland 0

Wyoming Seminary 4, Conrad Weiser 0

Finals

Wyoming Seminary 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Saturday’s summaries

Sewickley Academy 5, Lower Moreland 0

Singles: 1. Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Hannah Kideckel, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Rebecca Kideckel, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6. 3. Kirsten Close, Sewickley Academy d. Sarah Kideckel, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Madison Sopinsky/Erica Stone, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Maria Silvaggio/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d Catherine Lemiasheuski/Anya Yang, 6-2, 6-2.

Wyoming Seminary 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Singles: 1. Ilana Rosenthal, Wyoming Seminary d Ashley Close, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. 2. Ella Krypel, Wyoming Seminary d Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Victoria Martinez, Wyoming Seminary d Kirsten Close, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d Margaret Mihalick/Dominica Delayo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. 2. Maria Silvaggio/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d Maria Nolte/Victoria Smulowitz, 6-1, 6-3.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny vs. Moon at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler vs. Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Freeport 3, Beaver 0

Hampton 3, Montour 1

Plum 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Armstrong 3, South Fayette 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Plum vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

North Catholic 3, Frazier 0

Laurel 3, Serra Catholic 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Neshannock 0

Avonworth 3, Shenango 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle

Avonworth vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Leechburg at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

California vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.