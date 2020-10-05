High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2020

Monday, October 5, 2020 | 11:16 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

North Allegheny 0, Peters Township 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 8, Oakland Catholic 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 5, Aquinas Academy 0

3 goals or more: Julia Moorhead, Penn-Trafford

Golf

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Team championships

At Connoquennessing Country Club, Ellwood City

Class 3A

1. Peters Township 341 (Delaney Kern 77, Ella McRoberts 78, Allison Poon 85, Amelia Severns 101), 2. South Fayette 353 (Caroline McConnell 72, Marissa Malosh 78, Ally Brennan 98, Paige Postufka 105), 3. Moon 356 (Rhianna Firmstone 73, Julia Barthelemy 86, Marley Leach 86, Caitlyn Cox 111), 4. Fox Chapel 359 (Nina Busch 79, Erin Drahnak 82, Grace Rygelski 97, Baylin Bitar 101), 5. Seneca Valley (Lihini Ranaweera 75, Madison Sherek 92, Anna Winland 101, Ainsley McLane 109), 6. Butler (Paige Scott 75, Landis Ruth 94, Chloe Poulisick 102, Ainsley Plant 111), 7. Franklin Regional 390 (Caroline Tragesser 85, Brooke Horvath 99, Reilly Woehler 102, Gwen Shilling 104), 8. Indiana (Sydney Brice 95, Sara Kane 99, Jenny Todd 107, Ally Conrad 107)

Class 2A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic 320 (Meghan Zambruno 77, Ella Zambruno 79, Izabella Aigner 80, Angelika Dewicki 84), 2. Geibel 419 (Claire Konieczny 87, Caroline Konieczny 94, Kharisma Zylka 110, Audra Holonich 128), 3. Central Valley 420 (Mya Mrkonja 96, Kate Robertson 96, Kennady Norton 104, Kendal Mumaw 124), 4. Ellwood City 451 (Emily Borroni 104, Molly McCommons 108, Kayla Servick 116, Jenny Lin 123), 5. Elizabeth Forward (Meagan Lewonas 94, Sarah Gossman 103, Rylie Kuhn 128, Alexa Kelley 138)

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Allderdice 0, Norwin 0 (2OT)

Class 3A

Section 2

Montour at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 4

Gateway 2, West Mifflin 1 (OT)

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 9, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 13, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 0

New Brighton 10, Ellwood City 6

Class A

Section 2

Trinity Christian 3, Serra Catholic 2 (2OT)

Winchester Thurston 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Section 4

Bentworth 8, California 0

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 0

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian 3, Portersville Christian 1

Penn Hills 2, Hempfield 1

Yough at Washington (n)

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, ppd.

North Hills at Beaver, ppd.

3 goals or more: Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley (5)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

OLSH at South Side, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Latrobe at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 10, Shaler 2

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Moon 1, Peters Township 1 (2OT)

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 5, Allderdice 0

Norwin 1, Fox Chapel 0

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0

Gateway at Knoch (n)

Indiana at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Connellsville 1, Belle Vernon 0

Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 9, Brashear 0

Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Plum at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 4

Central Valley 1, Chartiers Valley 1 (2OT)

Mars 4, West Allegheny 0

Montour 3, Blackhawk 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 1, Ambridge 0

Beaver 0, Quaker Valley 0 (2OT)

Section 2

Burrell 3, Freeport 0

Deer Lakes 7, Highlands 0

Section 3

Brownsville 11, Waynesburg 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, McGuffey 0

Yough 2, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 2, West Mifflin 0

South Park 7, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 8, Ligonier Valley 0

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge (n)

Section 2

Bentworth 5, Seton LaSalle 2

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Steel Valley 3 (2OT)

Section 3

Freedom 1, Neshannock 0

OLSH 2, Riverside 1

Section 4

Carlynton 4, Eden Christian 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Ellis School 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Aquinas Academy 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, ppd.

Penn Hills at Valley, ppd.

United at Derry, ppd.

3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant; Maddie Raymond, South Park; Reagan Schreiber, Bentworth; Sarah Schupansky, North Allegheny

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Allderdice 2

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Fox Chapel 2

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 0

West Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 5, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Valley 3, Burrell 2

Section 3

Ellis School 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Section 5

Montour 5, Hopewell 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Quaker Valley 0

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Srilekha Sapram, 6-0, 6-0; Ellen Liu (FR) d. Lydia Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Laylo Tukhtamuradova, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Areet Mohsin/Aastha Ladant (FR) d. Sofia Hernandez/Ruth Miller, 6-1, 6-2; Casey Pollitt/Chloe Kruck (FR) d. Abiha Syed/Amara Bristol, 6-0, 6-1

Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Singles: Jenna Beach (N) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-1, 6-0; Sydney Pesarsick (N) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-1, 6-1; Trinity Miller (N) d. Becca Mills, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sadie Cuturilo/Isha Vyas (N) d. Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, 6-4, 6-2; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Stephanie McBarron/Gianna Purpura, 6-1, 6-4

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 5, Jeannette 0

Singles: Leah Perry (D) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-0, 6-1; Tara Perry (D) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Kott (D) d. Vanessa Merman, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick (D) d. Maddy Lint/Kylie Tabor, 6-1, 6-1; Emily Main/Kelly Burd (D) d. Mallory Vaneri/Reagan Kuhn, 6-0, 6-1

Valley 3, Burrell 2

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Caroline Dynka, 6-1, 6-0; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Amber Bigler, 7-6(7-5), 6-4, 6-2; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Kate Leiner, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Jillian Perry/Elisabeth Gural (B) d. Marisa Barca/Brinley Hegedus, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Morrow/Lydia Flanagan (B) d. Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier, 6-3, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Class 3A

Section 2

South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Hopewell 0

Section 5

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Steel Valley at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Mapletown 1

West Greene 3, Avella 0

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 3, Frazier 0

South Side 3, Cornell 1

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 0

Beth-Center at Albert Gallatin (n)

Northgate at Woodland Hills (n)

Peters Township at Seton LaSalle (n)

Uniontown at Brownsville (n)

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Mars, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Avella, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

