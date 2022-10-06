High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2022
High schools
Cross country
Wednesday’s results
Division I, Section 4
Boys
Fox Chapel 17, Franklin Regional 44
Fox Chapel 19, Gateway 44
Fox Chapel 22, Kiski Area 36
Fox Chapel 16, Penn Hills 45
Fox Chapel 23, Plum 36
Kiski Area 19, Franklin Regional 41
Kiski Area 21, Gateway 40
Kiski Area 19, Penn Hills 42
Kiski Area 28, Plum 29
Plum 22, Franklin Regional 33
Plum 23, Gateway 34
Plum 19, Penn Hills 41
Franklin Regional 24, Gateway 31
Franklin Regional 22, Penn Hills 37
Gateway 24, Penn Hills 32
Armstrong, Woodland Hills did not record a team score
Individuals: 1. Rowan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 16:53.9; 2. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:01.1; 3. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel, 17:05.5; 4. Nate Mienke, Plum, 17:16.0; 5. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 17:16.2; 6. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 17:39.9; 7. Justin Gross, Kiski Area, 17:43.5; 8. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel, 17:46.6; 9. Gabriel Powell, Plum, 17:49.0; 10. Altai Yumak, Fox Chapel, 17:56.2
Girls
Kiski Area 27, Fox Chapel 30
Kiski Area 24, Franklin Regional 33
Kiski Area 16, Armstrong 46
Kiski Area 19, Gateway 40
Kiski Area 15, Plum 50
Kiski Area 19, Woodland Hills 44
Fox Chapel 15, Armstrong 50
Fox Chapel 22, Franklin Regional 33
Fox Chapel 19, Gateway 42
Fox Chapel 15, Plum 50
Fox Chapel 20, Woodland Hills 43
Franklin Regional 15, Armstrong 50
Franklin Regional 22, Gateway 39
Franklin Regional 15, Plum 50
Franklin Regional 20, Woodland Hills 43
Gateway 28, Armstrong 30
Gateway 26, Plum 30
Gateway 27, Woodland Hills 29
Armstrong 22, Plum 35
Armstrong 21, Woodland Hills 39
Plum 25, Woodland Hills 30
Penn Hills did not record a team score
Individuals: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:41.6; 2. Annabel Johnson, Woodland Hills, 18:53.5; 3. Tatiana Holt, Kiski Area, 20:49.6; 4. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 21:03.0; 5. Marin Airik, Fox Chapel, 21:12.4; 6. Sydney Heinack, Kiski Area, 21:19.9; 7. Paityn Blakley, Franklin Regional, 21:45.3; 8. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 22:39.6; 9. Gianna Laurenti, Gateway, 23:01.6; 10. Ingrid Varley, Franklin Regional, 23:09.4
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Section 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Mt Lebanon at North Allegheny, 9 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Butler at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, 8:10 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s result
Class A
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 8 p.m.
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 7, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 5, Hempfield 0
Peters Township 4, Norwin 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 7, Armstrong 1
Oakland Catholic 2, Indiana 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Elizabeth Forward 4, Connellsville 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 2, Gateway 1
Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 9, Penn Hills 0
Section 4
South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 6, Trinity 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Central Valley, (n)
Hopewell 5, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Burrell 0, Deer Lakes 0
Valley at Highlands, (n)
Section 3
Southmoreland 11, Ligonier Valley 0
Mt. Pleasant 7, Woodland Hills 1
Yough 11, East Allegheny 1
Section 4
West Mifflin 10, Brownsville 0
South Park 3, McGuffey 1
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 4, Serra Catholic 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Section 2
Waynesburg 10, Beth-Center 1
Section 3
South Side 3, Riverside 2
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 7, Carlynton 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
North Catholic at Plum, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Steel Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Redbank Valley, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.
Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.
Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Montour at Moon, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 3A
Section 5
Indiana 3, Highlands 1
Class 2A
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2
Nonsection
Laurel 3, Knoch 0
North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0
Plum 3, Trinity Christian 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:15 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:10 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at South Park, 6 p.m.
East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Moon at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
