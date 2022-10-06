High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2022

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 11:32 PM

High schools

Cross country

Wednesday’s results

Division I, Section 4

Boys

Fox Chapel 17, Franklin Regional 44

Fox Chapel 19, Gateway 44

Fox Chapel 22, Kiski Area 36

Fox Chapel 16, Penn Hills 45

Fox Chapel 23, Plum 36

Kiski Area 19, Franklin Regional 41

Kiski Area 21, Gateway 40

Kiski Area 19, Penn Hills 42

Kiski Area 28, Plum 29

Plum 22, Franklin Regional 33

Plum 23, Gateway 34

Plum 19, Penn Hills 41

Franklin Regional 24, Gateway 31

Franklin Regional 22, Penn Hills 37

Gateway 24, Penn Hills 32

Armstrong, Woodland Hills did not record a team score

Individuals: 1. Rowan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 16:53.9; 2. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:01.1; 3. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel, 17:05.5; 4. Nate Mienke, Plum, 17:16.0; 5. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 17:16.2; 6. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 17:39.9; 7. Justin Gross, Kiski Area, 17:43.5; 8. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel, 17:46.6; 9. Gabriel Powell, Plum, 17:49.0; 10. Altai Yumak, Fox Chapel, 17:56.2

Girls

Kiski Area 27, Fox Chapel 30

Kiski Area 24, Franklin Regional 33

Kiski Area 16, Armstrong 46

Kiski Area 19, Gateway 40

Kiski Area 15, Plum 50

Kiski Area 19, Woodland Hills 44

Fox Chapel 15, Armstrong 50

Fox Chapel 22, Franklin Regional 33

Fox Chapel 19, Gateway 42

Fox Chapel 15, Plum 50

Fox Chapel 20, Woodland Hills 43

Franklin Regional 15, Armstrong 50

Franklin Regional 22, Gateway 39

Franklin Regional 15, Plum 50

Franklin Regional 20, Woodland Hills 43

Gateway 28, Armstrong 30

Gateway 26, Plum 30

Gateway 27, Woodland Hills 29

Armstrong 22, Plum 35

Armstrong 21, Woodland Hills 39

Plum 25, Woodland Hills 30

Penn Hills did not record a team score

Individuals: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:41.6; 2. Annabel Johnson, Woodland Hills, 18:53.5; 3. Tatiana Holt, Kiski Area, 20:49.6; 4. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 21:03.0; 5. Marin Airik, Fox Chapel, 21:12.4; 6. Sydney Heinack, Kiski Area, 21:19.9; 7. Paityn Blakley, Franklin Regional, 21:45.3; 8. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 22:39.6; 9. Gianna Laurenti, Gateway, 23:01.6; 10. Ingrid Varley, Franklin Regional, 23:09.4

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Mt Lebanon at North Allegheny, 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Butler at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, 8:10 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Class A

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 7, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Hempfield 0

Peters Township 4, Norwin 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 7, Armstrong 1

Oakland Catholic 2, Indiana 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Elizabeth Forward 4, Connellsville 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 2, Gateway 1

Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 9, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 0

Moon 3, Montour 0

West Allegheny 6, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Central Valley, (n)

Avonworth 1, Beaver 0

Hopewell 5, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Burrell 0, Deer Lakes 0

Valley at Highlands, (n)

Section 3

Southmoreland 11, Ligonier Valley 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Woodland Hills 1

Yough 11, East Allegheny 1

Section 4

West Mifflin 10, Brownsville 0

South Park 3, McGuffey 1

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 4, Serra Catholic 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Section 2

Monessen 2, Bentworth 1

Waynesburg 10, Beth-Center 1

Section 3

South Side 3, Riverside 2

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 7, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Charleroi 10, Uniontown 1

North Catholic at Plum, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Redbank Valley, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Moon, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 3A

Section 5

Indiana 3, Highlands 1

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Riverside, (n)

Laurel 3, Knoch 0

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

Plum 3, Trinity Christian 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:10 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at South Park, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Moon at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

