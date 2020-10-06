High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 10:53 PM

Cross Country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 20, Ligonier Valley 35

Hempfield 15, Derry 46

Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50

Latrobe 19, Penn-Trafford 32

Section 6

Bethel Park 15, Upper St. Clair 49

Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 49

Peters Township 26, Upper St. Clair 29

Class 2A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 22, California 35

Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 15, Derry 50

Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 48

Latrobe 18, Penn-Trafford 35

Ligonier Valley 19, Derry 37

Section 6

Bethel Park 20, Peters Township 35

*Bethel Park 28, Upper St. Clair 28

Upper St. Clair 15, Peters Township 43

Class 2A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, California 50

Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50

*won tiebreaker

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 17, Allderdice 0

3 goals or more: Fiona Kortyna, Pine-Richland; Grace Merlack, Pine-Richland; Rylie Wollerton, Pine-Richland

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Individual championship

At South Hills Country Club, Pittsburgh

Par 71

(Top 10 advance to states)

Justin Scally, Moon, 69; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 70; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71; Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 74; Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 75; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 75; Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 76; Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 76; Scott Jordan, Upper St Clair, 76

Did not qualify

Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 77; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 77; Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 78; Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 78; Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 78; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 79; Adam Steinmetz, North Allegheny, 80; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 80; Alex Jones, Upper St Clair, 81; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 81; Logan Divald, Norwin, 81; Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 81; Noah Oliver, Armstrong, 81; Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 81; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 83; Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 83; Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 83; Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 83; Mark Terchick, Pine Richland, 84; Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 84; Ben Kwin, Moon, 87; Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 89; Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 89; Nolan Kummer, Seneca Valley, 89; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 90; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 91

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 1, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 2, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 (2OT)

Upper St. Clair 5, Brashear 0

Section 3

Allderdice 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 0

Norwin 9, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 1, Knoch 0

Indiana 3, Freeport 1

Mars 13, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 2, Chartiers Valley 2 (2OT)

Montour 1, South Fayette 1 (2OT)

Moon 5, Beaver 1

West Allegheny 6, Central Valley 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1

Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 3, Obama Academy 1

Plum 7, Penn Hills 0

West Mifflin 5, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 5, Avonworth 1

Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Leechburg 9, Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 1, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1

Section 3

Brownsville 6, Yough 1

Charleroi 10, Waynesburg 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0

Section 4

Ambridge 3, Freedom 1

North Catholic 5, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 12, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 6, Neshannock 0

Sewickley Academy 2, Riverside 0

OLSH at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Geibel 1

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 0

Winchester Thurston 8, Serra Catholic 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Springdale 4, Bishop Canevin 1

Section 4

Bentworth 4, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 1

Nonsection

Latrobe 9, Southmoreland 0

North Hills 2, Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 1

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, ppd.

3 goals or more: Brendan Ash, Norwin (5); Dane Beller, Mars (5); Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (5); Connor Blazer, West Allegheny; Dylan Rathway, Belle Vernon; Gavin Cole, Leechburg; Jordan Chiprich, Thomas Jefferson; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley; Luke Giger, Thomas Jefferson; Nolan Agostoni, Latrobe; Rowan Kriebel, Quaker Valley; Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks; Will Casey, Latrobe

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Brashear at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

McGuffey at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 5, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 7, Jeannette 0

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, ppd.

Nonsection

Trinity 8, Uniontown 1

3 goals or more: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Courtney Lowe, Trinity

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Plum, 5:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

OLSH at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 2

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Tuesday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Lindsey Schwarzbach, 6-2, 6-0; Ellen Liu (FR) d. Abi Green, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Issy Kasper, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Abby Kreiger/Sarah Gardner (FR) d. Emma Speiss/Melanie Malloy, 6-1, 6-0; Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy (H) d. Avien Varghese/Divya Hedge, 7-5, 7-5

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 2

Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Jules Smalis, 6-2, 6-0; Abigail Feinstein (A) d. Katie Voigt, 7-5, 6-3; Anna Kogos (A) d. Paige Theoret, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Anna Ferris/Emily Fera (FC) d. Elena Bishop/Dora Gordon, 6-0, 6-1; Hanna Essey/Bridget Kilmer (FC) d. Shivani Watson/Hannah Barsouk, 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)

Seneca Valley at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin (n)

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic (n)

Penn-Trafford at Gateway (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum at Indiana (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Chartiers Valley at Ringgold (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Hampton 3, Knoch 1

Mars 3, Burrell 0

Freeport at Highlands (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0

New Brighton 3, Beaver Falls 0

Shenango 3, Freedom 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Avonworth 1

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0

Frazier 3, Charleroi 1

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0

Washington at Serra Catholic (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 3, South Side 1

Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 2

California 3, Avella 1

Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0

Northgate at Cornell (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Springdale 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian (n)

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Hopewell at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

