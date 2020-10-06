High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2020
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 10:53 PM
LOCAL
High schools
Cross Country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry 20, Ligonier Valley 35
Hempfield 15, Derry 46
Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50
Latrobe 19, Penn-Trafford 32
Section 6
Bethel Park 15, Upper St. Clair 49
Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 49
Peters Township 26, Upper St. Clair 29
Class 2A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 22, California 35
Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 15, Derry 50
Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 48
Latrobe 18, Penn-Trafford 35
Ligonier Valley 19, Derry 37
Section 6
Bethel Park 20, Peters Township 35
*Bethel Park 28, Upper St. Clair 28
Upper St. Clair 15, Peters Township 43
Class 2A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, California 50
Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50
*won tiebreaker
Field hockey
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 17, Allderdice 0
3 goals or more: Fiona Kortyna, Pine-Richland; Grace Merlack, Pine-Richland; Rylie Wollerton, Pine-Richland
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Individual championship
At South Hills Country Club, Pittsburgh
Par 71
(Top 10 advance to states)
Justin Scally, Moon, 69; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 70; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71; Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 74; Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 75; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 75; Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 76; Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 76; Scott Jordan, Upper St Clair, 76
Did not qualify
Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 77; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 77; Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 78; Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 78; Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 78; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 79; Adam Steinmetz, North Allegheny, 80; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 80; Alex Jones, Upper St Clair, 81; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 81; Logan Divald, Norwin, 81; Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 81; Noah Oliver, Armstrong, 81; Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 81; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 83; Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 83; Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 83; Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 83; Mark Terchick, Pine Richland, 84; Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 84; Ben Kwin, Moon, 87; Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 89; Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 89; Nolan Kummer, Seneca Valley, 89; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 90; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 91
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 1, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 2, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 (2OT)
Upper St. Clair 5, Brashear 0
Section 3
Allderdice 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 0
Norwin 9, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 1, Knoch 0
Indiana 3, Freeport 1
Mars 13, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 2, Chartiers Valley 2 (2OT)
Montour 1, South Fayette 1 (2OT)
Moon 5, Beaver 1
West Allegheny 6, Central Valley 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1
Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0
Kiski Area 3, Obama Academy 1
Plum 7, Penn Hills 0
West Mifflin 5, Woodland Hills 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 5, Avonworth 1
Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 0
Section 2
Leechburg 9, Valley 0
Ligonier Valley 1, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1
Section 3
Brownsville 6, Yough 1
Charleroi 10, Waynesburg 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0
Section 4
Ambridge 3, Freedom 1
North Catholic 5, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 12, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 6, Neshannock 0
Sewickley Academy 2, Riverside 0
OLSH at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Geibel 1
Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 0
Winchester Thurston 8, Serra Catholic 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 1, Aquinas Academy 0
Springdale 4, Bishop Canevin 1
Section 4
Bentworth 4, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 1
Nonsection
Latrobe 9, Southmoreland 0
North Hills 2, Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 1
Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, ppd.
3 goals or more: Brendan Ash, Norwin (5); Dane Beller, Mars (5); Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (5); Connor Blazer, West Allegheny; Dylan Rathway, Belle Vernon; Gavin Cole, Leechburg; Jordan Chiprich, Thomas Jefferson; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley; Luke Giger, Thomas Jefferson; Nolan Agostoni, Latrobe; Rowan Kriebel, Quaker Valley; Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks; Will Casey, Latrobe
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Brashear at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
McGuffey at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 5, Obama Academy 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 7, Jeannette 0
Class A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, ppd.
Nonsection
Trinity 8, Uniontown 1
3 goals or more: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Courtney Lowe, Trinity
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Plum, 5:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
South Park at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.
OLSH at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 2
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Tuesday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1
Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Lindsey Schwarzbach, 6-2, 6-0; Ellen Liu (FR) d. Abi Green, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Issy Kasper, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Abby Kreiger/Sarah Gardner (FR) d. Emma Speiss/Melanie Malloy, 6-1, 6-0; Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy (H) d. Avien Varghese/Divya Hedge, 7-5, 7-5
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 2
Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Jules Smalis, 6-2, 6-0; Abigail Feinstein (A) d. Katie Voigt, 7-5, 6-3; Anna Kogos (A) d. Paige Theoret, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Anna Ferris/Emily Fera (FC) d. Elena Bishop/Dora Gordon, 6-0, 6-1; Hanna Essey/Bridget Kilmer (FC) d. Shivani Watson/Hannah Barsouk, 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)
Seneca Valley at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin (n)
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic (n)
Penn-Trafford at Gateway (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0
Plum at Indiana (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Chartiers Valley at Ringgold (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Section 5
Hampton 3, Knoch 1
Mars 3, Burrell 0
Freeport at Highlands (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2
Laurel 3, Mohawk 0
New Brighton 3, Beaver Falls 0
Shenango 3, Freedom 0
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Avonworth 1
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0
Frazier 3, Charleroi 1
Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0
Washington at Serra Catholic (n)
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 3, South Side 1
Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian (n)
Section 2
California 3, Avella 1
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0
Northgate at Cornell (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Riverview 0
Springdale 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian (n)
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Hopewell at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
