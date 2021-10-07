High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2021
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Cross country
Boys
Division I
Section 4
Team results: 1. Fox Chapel 33; 2. Indiana 75; 3. Kiski Area 90; 4. Central Catholic 92; 5. Plum 116; 6. Gateway 135; 7. Armstrong 203
Individual results: 1. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 17:02.3; 2. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17:39.9; 3. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel, 17:41.9; 4. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 17:47.9; 5. Brady Sundin, Gateway, 17:50.3; 6. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:56.2; 7. Everett Sargent, Central Catholic, 17:57.9; 8. Owen Carter, Fox Chapel, 18:07.6; 9. Austin Stuchul, Penn Hills, 18:10.5; 10. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 18:10.6; 11. Ethan Napolitan, Fox Chapel, 18:21.9; 12. Jordan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 18:26.7; 13. Paul Roberts, Kiski Area, 18:30.2; 14. Altai Yumak, Fox Chapel, 18:31.1; 15. Julius DiSilvio, Central Catholic, 18:32.2; 16. Jacob Gill, Indiana, 18:35.4; 17. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel, 18:38.1; 18. Alex Staud, Fox Chapel, 18:42.6; 19. Nate Mienke, Plum, 18:45.7; 20. Charles Weber, Indiana, 18:52.0
Dual meet scores: Fox Chapel 15, Armstrong 50; Fox Chapel 21, Gateway 40; Fox Chapel 19, Indiana 43; Fox Chapel 17, Kiski Area 44; Fox Chapel 18, Central Catholic 44; Fox Chapel 18, Plum 45; Indiana 15, Armstrong 48; Indiana 23, Gateway 37; Indiana 24, Kiski Area 31; Indiana 23, Central Catholic 32; Indiana 22, Plum 35; Kiski Area 15, Armstrong 50; Kiski Area 25, Gateway 36; Kiski Area 27, Central Catholic 28; Kiski Area 23, Plum 37; Central Catholic 15, Armstrong 50; Central Catholic 25, Gateway 36; Central Catholic 23, Plum 36; Plum 15, Armstrong 46; Plum 23, Gateway 38; Gateway 23, Armstrong 34
Girls
Division I
Section 4
Team results: 1. Oakland Catholic 38; 2. Fox Chapel 47; 3. Kiski Area 62; 4. Gateway 117; 5. Armstrong 118; 6. Plum 163; 7. Indiana 174
Individual results: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:57.4; 2. Bridget Shaver, Oakland Catholic, 20:05.3; 3. Ellie Maentz, Oakland Catholic, 20:19.8; 4. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 20:48.5; 5. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 21:03.8; 6. Mia Crofford, Oakland Catholic, 21:25.2; 7. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 21:27.3; 8. Lily Atwood, Armstrong, 21:50.0; 9. Emma Sandor, Gateway, 21:50.3; 10. Gabrielle Kline, Fox Chapel, 22:07.9 11. Mary Nagy, Oakland Catholic, 22:23.7; 12. Ashley Persia, Plum, 22:32.2; 13. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 22:33.4; 14. Payton Sullivan, Kiski Area, 22:38.0; 15. Riley Mcintyre, Fox Chapel, 22:48.8; 16. Katie Smith, Oakland Catholic, 23:30.3; 17. Annie Atwood, Armstrong, 23:35.8; 18. Josette Plazio, Kiski Area, 23:36.6; 19. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 23:40.7; 20. Sara Michalak, Fox Chapel, 23:42.1
Dual meet scores: Oakland Catholic 17, Armstrong 42; Oakland Catholic 25, Fox Chapel 30; Oakland Catholic 17, Gateway 42; Oakland Catholic 15, Indiana Area 47; Oakland Catholic 23, Kiski Area 33; Oakland Catholic 16, Plum 47; Fox Chapel 18, Armstrong 43; Fox Chapel 18, Gateway 42; Fox Chapel 15, Indiana 50; Fox Chapel 24, Kiski Area 32; Fox Chapel 17, Plum 46; Kiski Area 20, Armstrong 40; Kiski Area 19, Gateway 40; Kiski Area 15, Indiana 48; Kiski Area 18, Plum 45; Armstrong 28, Gateway 28; Armstrong 21, Indiana 37; Armstrong 19, Plum 39; Gateway 19, Indiana 37; Gateway 21, Plum 34; Plum 27, Indiana 30
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Hempfield 5, Peters Township 3
Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Class A
Shady Side Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Canon McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9:00 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:00 p.m.
Peters Township at Pine Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8:00 p.m.
Plum at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Beaver, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Burrell at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9:00 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Carlynton 2, McGuffey 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at California, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Butler, 8 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 10, Shaler 0
Section 2
Moon 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 1
Latrobe 1, Fox Chapel 0
Norwin 3, Hempfield 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 1, Hampton 1
Indiana 3, Knoch 1
Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Connellsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2
Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 2
Section 3
Plum 9, Obama Academy 0
Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 0
Section 4
South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 1
Mars 2, Montour 0
West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Burrell 3, Shady Side Academy 3
Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3
Valley 3, Highlands 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0
Yough 2, Waynesburg 0
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 5, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Ligonier Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge 6, Riverview 2
Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 1
Section 2
Bentworth 1, Monessen 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Freedom 6, Riverside 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 1
Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 5, Aquinas Academy 0
Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 0
Winchester Thurston 10, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
McKeesport 2, Woodland Hills 1
South Park 8, Ringgold 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Doubles championship
Class 3A
First round
Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Cece Crowley/Lauren Miko, Mars 10-1; Isabella liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Ellen Liu/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional 10-6; Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Luisa Warnecke/Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon 11-10(5); Emily Wincko/Abby Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Adisyn Moorhead/Bella Englesberg, Peters Township (forfeit); Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis, Upper St. Clair d. Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, Latrobe 10-6; Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emma Overlingas/Gabi Moder, Baldwin 10-3; Katie Peterson/Lily Sierka, Bethel Park d. Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin 10-4; Jenna Bell/Carolina Waters, Latrobe d. Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton 10-1
Quarterfinals
Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic 10-5; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Voigt/Shepard, Fox Chapel 10-5; Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Ellenberger/Loomis, Upper St. Clair 10-2; Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Peterson/Sierka, Bethel park 10-0
Class 2A
First round
Haley Spitznagel/Layla Gillis, South Park d. Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver 10-7; Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park 10-2; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Lauryn Johnsen/Lara Gagne, Central Valley 10-1; Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Erika Rispoli/Hadley Kalson, Ellis 10-3; Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Alycia Derry/Elle Pawlikowksy, South Moreland 10-4; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch d. Caroline Dynka/Jillian Perry, Burrell 10-2; Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Rebcca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold 10-0
Quarterfinals
Emily Greb/Lindsey Greb, Knoch d. Spitnagel/Gillis, South Park 10-2; Rimbey/Cruise, Montour d. Richey/Schrock, Valley 10-1; DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver d. Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy 11-10(3); Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Santora/Nether, Knoch 10-0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Class 3A
Section 4
Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 2
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Uniontown, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
