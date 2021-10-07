High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2021

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 11:55 PM

Cross country

Boys

Division I

Section 4

Team results: 1. Fox Chapel 33; 2. Indiana 75; 3. Kiski Area 90; 4. Central Catholic 92; 5. Plum 116; 6. Gateway 135; 7. Armstrong 203

Individual results: 1. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 17:02.3; 2. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17:39.9; 3. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel, 17:41.9; 4. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 17:47.9; 5. Brady Sundin, Gateway, 17:50.3; 6. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:56.2; 7. Everett Sargent, Central Catholic, 17:57.9; 8. Owen Carter, Fox Chapel, 18:07.6; 9. Austin Stuchul, Penn Hills, 18:10.5; 10. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 18:10.6; 11. Ethan Napolitan, Fox Chapel, 18:21.9; 12. Jordan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 18:26.7; 13. Paul Roberts, Kiski Area, 18:30.2; 14. Altai Yumak, Fox Chapel, 18:31.1; 15. Julius DiSilvio, Central Catholic, 18:32.2; 16. Jacob Gill, Indiana, 18:35.4; 17. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel, 18:38.1; 18. Alex Staud, Fox Chapel, 18:42.6; 19. Nate Mienke, Plum, 18:45.7; 20. Charles Weber, Indiana, 18:52.0

Dual meet scores: Fox Chapel 15, Armstrong 50; Fox Chapel 21, Gateway 40; Fox Chapel 19, Indiana 43; Fox Chapel 17, Kiski Area 44; Fox Chapel 18, Central Catholic 44; Fox Chapel 18, Plum 45; Indiana 15, Armstrong 48; Indiana 23, Gateway 37; Indiana 24, Kiski Area 31; Indiana 23, Central Catholic 32; Indiana 22, Plum 35; Kiski Area 15, Armstrong 50; Kiski Area 25, Gateway 36; Kiski Area 27, Central Catholic 28; Kiski Area 23, Plum 37; Central Catholic 15, Armstrong 50; Central Catholic 25, Gateway 36; Central Catholic 23, Plum 36; Plum 15, Armstrong 46; Plum 23, Gateway 38; Gateway 23, Armstrong 34

Girls

Division I

Section 4

Team results: 1. Oakland Catholic 38; 2. Fox Chapel 47; 3. Kiski Area 62; 4. Gateway 117; 5. Armstrong 118; 6. Plum 163; 7. Indiana 174

Individual results: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:57.4; 2. Bridget Shaver, Oakland Catholic, 20:05.3; 3. Ellie Maentz, Oakland Catholic, 20:19.8; 4. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 20:48.5; 5. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 21:03.8; 6. Mia Crofford, Oakland Catholic, 21:25.2; 7. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 21:27.3; 8. Lily Atwood, Armstrong, 21:50.0; 9. Emma Sandor, Gateway, 21:50.3; 10. Gabrielle Kline, Fox Chapel, 22:07.9 11. Mary Nagy, Oakland Catholic, 22:23.7; 12. Ashley Persia, Plum, 22:32.2; 13. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 22:33.4; 14. Payton Sullivan, Kiski Area, 22:38.0; 15. Riley Mcintyre, Fox Chapel, 22:48.8; 16. Katie Smith, Oakland Catholic, 23:30.3; 17. Annie Atwood, Armstrong, 23:35.8; 18. Josette Plazio, Kiski Area, 23:36.6; 19. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 23:40.7; 20. Sara Michalak, Fox Chapel, 23:42.1

Dual meet scores: Oakland Catholic 17, Armstrong 42; Oakland Catholic 25, Fox Chapel 30; Oakland Catholic 17, Gateway 42; Oakland Catholic 15, Indiana Area 47; Oakland Catholic 23, Kiski Area 33; Oakland Catholic 16, Plum 47; Fox Chapel 18, Armstrong 43; Fox Chapel 18, Gateway 42; Fox Chapel 15, Indiana 50; Fox Chapel 24, Kiski Area 32; Fox Chapel 17, Plum 46; Kiski Area 20, Armstrong 40; Kiski Area 19, Gateway 40; Kiski Area 15, Indiana 48; Kiski Area 18, Plum 45; Armstrong 28, Gateway 28; Armstrong 21, Indiana 37; Armstrong 19, Plum 39; Gateway 19, Indiana 37; Gateway 21, Plum 34; Plum 27, Indiana 30

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Hempfield 5, Peters Township 3

Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Class A

Shady Side Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Canon McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9:00 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:00 p.m.

Peters Township at Pine Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8:00 p.m.

Plum at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Beaver, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Burrell at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9:00 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Carlynton 2, McGuffey 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at California, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Butler, 8 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 10, Shaler 0

Section 2

Moon 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 1

Latrobe 1, Fox Chapel 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 1, Hampton 1

Indiana 3, Knoch 1

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 2

Section 3

Plum 9, Obama Academy 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 1

Mars 2, Montour 0

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Burrell 3, Shady Side Academy 3

Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3

Valley 3, Highlands 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0

Yough 2, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 5, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge 6, Riverview 2

Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 1

Section 2

Bentworth 1, Monessen 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Freedom 6, Riverside 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 1

Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Aquinas Academy 0

Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 0

Winchester Thurston 10, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

McKeesport 2, Woodland Hills 1

South Park 8, Ringgold 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Doubles championship

Class 3A

First round

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Cece Crowley/Lauren Miko, Mars 10-1; Isabella liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Ellen Liu/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional 10-6; Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Luisa Warnecke/Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon 11-10(5); Emily Wincko/Abby Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Adisyn Moorhead/Bella Englesberg, Peters Township (forfeit); Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis, Upper St. Clair d. Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, Latrobe 10-6; Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emma Overlingas/Gabi Moder, Baldwin 10-3; Katie Peterson/Lily Sierka, Bethel Park d. Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin 10-4; Jenna Bell/Carolina Waters, Latrobe d. Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton 10-1

Quarterfinals

Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic 10-5; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Voigt/Shepard, Fox Chapel 10-5; Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Ellenberger/Loomis, Upper St. Clair 10-2; Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Peterson/Sierka, Bethel park 10-0

Class 2A

First round

Haley Spitznagel/Layla Gillis, South Park d. Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver 10-7; Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park 10-2; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Lauryn Johnsen/Lara Gagne, Central Valley 10-1; Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Erika Rispoli/Hadley Kalson, Ellis 10-3; Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Alycia Derry/Elle Pawlikowksy, South Moreland 10-4; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch d. Caroline Dynka/Jillian Perry, Burrell 10-2; Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Rebcca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold 10-0

Quarterfinals

Emily Greb/Lindsey Greb, Knoch d. Spitnagel/Gillis, South Park 10-2; Rimbey/Cruise, Montour d. Richey/Schrock, Valley 10-1; DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver d. Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy 11-10(3); Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Santora/Nether, Knoch 10-0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Class 3A

Section 4

Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Uniontown, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

