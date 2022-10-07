High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2022
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s result
Section 3A
Peters Township 9, Hempfield 0
Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 0
Football
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Frazier 0
City League
Nonconference
Perry 54, Carrick 7
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class A
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s summary
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Frazier 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 13 22 12 0 —47
Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0
GCC: Samir Crosby 19 pass from Tyree Turner (Jacob Reitler kick)
GCC: Da’sjon Craggette 20 run (kick failed)
GCC: Craggette 43 run (Nate Dlugos pass from Turner)
GCC: Nate Dlugos 2 run (pass failed)
GCC: Amari Mack 72 run (Crosby run)
GCC: Crosby 15 run (kick failed)
GCC: Crosby 15 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: F, Derek Diamond 29-102.
Golf
WPIAL championships
Boys
Class 3A
At Allegheny Country Club
Par: 70
Final round
Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71-68–139
Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 73-72–145
Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 73-72–145
Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 77-71–148
Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 74-75–149
Wes Lorish, Plum, 75-74–149
Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 74-77–151
Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 79-75–154
Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 75-79–154
Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76-79–155
Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 74-82–156
Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 81-77–158
Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 80-79–159
Zack Ross, Moon, 82-77–159
Alternate
Joey Miller, Shaler, 77-82–159
Did not qualify
Will Campbell, Mars, 82-78–160
David Fuhrer, Fox Chapel, 81-80–161
Jacob Crissman, Shaler, 84-77–161
Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 79-82–161
Ryan Frohlich, Shady Side Academy, 82-80–162
Dan Donahue, Central Catholic, 80-83–163
Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76-87–163
Wyatt Kos, Butler, 82-82–164
Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 79-85–164
Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77-87–164
Jake Kunc, Shaler, 83-83–166
Alex Graham, Norwin, 79-87–166
Landon Mauser, Shady Side Academy, 79-87–166
Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 81-86–167
Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 83-84–167
Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 80-89–169
Austin Malley, Peters Township, 82-88–170
Ben Miller, Peters Township, 81-90–171
Jake Watterson, North Allegheny, 84-87–171
Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 83-89–172
Will Hilton, Pine-Richland, 84-89–173
Nate Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 83-95–178
Collin Wang, North Allegheny, 83-97–180
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 5, Baldwin 1
North Allegheny 4, Mt Lebanon 1
Seneca Valley 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 3
Class 2A
Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 2
Bishop McCort 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Armstrong 11, Butler 4
Class A
Norwin 11, Westmont Hilltop 2
Fox Chapel 10, Freeport 0
Indiana 6, Shaler 3
Greensburg Salem 7, Kiski 1
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, (n)
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Shaler 1
Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 0
Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 11, North Hills 1
Section 2
Allderdice 0, Upper St. Clair 0
Baldwin 4, Norwin 0
Canon-McMillan 8, Hempfield 0
Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands 2, Armstrong 0
Mars 4, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 4, North Catholic 0
Section 2
Moon 4, Ambridge 0
West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0
Central Valley 2, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 1, Montour 1
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 1
Bethel Park 6, Uniontown 0
Connellsville 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 1
Plum 9, Gateway 0
Latrobe 4, McKeesport 1
Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 2, East Allegheny 0
West Mifflin 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Woodland Hills 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, (n)
Section 2
Jeannette 5, Derry 1
Freeport 5, Greensburg Salem 1
Shady Side Academy 5, Knoch 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Washington 0
Yough 2, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Avonworth 16, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 6, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at South Side, (n)
Sewickley Academy 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Bentworth 7, California 0
Charleroi 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 2, Riverview 1
Springdale 4, Trinity Christian 3
Winchester Thurston 9, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 2, Brentwood 1
Seton LaSalle 4, Carlynton 1
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 1, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 1
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Quaker Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Section 4
Shady Side Academy 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Class A
Section 1
Riverview 5, Steel Valley 2
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 2, South Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 2, Redbank Valley 1
Blackhawk 4, Wilmington 3
Franklin Regional 2, Hampton 0
Monessen 13, Brownsville 1
Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL doubles championship
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
At Bethel Park
First round
Rachel Nath/Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Ambur Orowitz/Lexi Colianni, Kiski Area, 10-0; Lily Sierka/Katie Peterson, Bethel Park d. Cece Crowley/Reese Hanna, Mars, 10-1; Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Lily Hynds/Rachel Smith, Pine-Richland, 10-1; Gabi Moder/Emma Overlingas, Baldwin d. Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-5; Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis, Upper St. Clair d. Ellie Kim/Anna Tikhomirova, North Hills, 10-3; Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe, 10-4; Maya Leyzarovich/Lizzie Uhlman, Shady Side Academy d. Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Adisyn Moorhead/Keiran Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-5
Quarterfinals
Sierka/Peterson, Bethel Park d. Nath/Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-6; Cunningham/Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Moder/Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-4; Brun/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Ellenberger/Loomis, Upper St. Clair, 10-6; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Leyzarovich/Uhlman, Shady Side Academy, 10-1
Semifinals
Cunningham/Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Sierka/Peterson, Bethel Park, 6-3, 7-6 (7); Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Brun/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 7-6 (6), 6-1
Friday’s schedule
At Bethel Park
Championship
Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon vs. Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny, 1 p.m.
Consolation
Lily Sierka/Katie Peterson, Bethel Park vs. Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
At North Allegheny
First round
Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch bye; Haley Spitznagel/Grace Kempton, South Park d. Elisabeth Ervin/Marissa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne, Central Valley, 10-4; Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-3; Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski, Montour d. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg, Hampton, 10-3; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch d. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-3; Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja, Beaver d. Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Bauer/Greb, Knoch d. Spitznagel/Kempton, South Park, 10-1; Kuczinski/Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Hoffman/Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3; Thakkar/Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Cruise/Sadowski, Montour, 10-3; Santora/Nether, Knoch d. DeSanzo/Mrkonja, Beaver (11-10 (6)
Semifinals
Bauer/Greb, Knoch d. Kuczinski/Fox, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-2; Thakkar/Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Santora/Nether, Knoch, 6-0, 6-3
Friday’s schedule
At Bethel Park
Championship
Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch vs. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.
Consolation
Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley vs. Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, 1 p.m.
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.
Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.
Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy bye
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Montour at Moon, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
The Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Penn Hills 0
Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 2
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Montour 1
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Mars 3, Ambridge 0
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0
North Catholic 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Highlands 0
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Riverside 0
Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0
Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 2
Shenango 3, Mohawk 0
Section 2
South Park 3, Brentwood 1
Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 3, Fort Cherry 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 1
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0
Waynesburg 3, Washington 0
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 2
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
New Brighton 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Burrell 3, Derry 0
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, (n)
Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 1
Union 3, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Frazier 3, California 0
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Geibel at West Greene, (n)
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Carlynton 3, Cornell 0
Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 1
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 1
Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Moon 3, Shaler 0
