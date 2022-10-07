High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2022

By:

Friday, October 7, 2022 | 12:22 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s result

Section 3A

Peters Township 9, Hempfield 0

Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 0

Football

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Frazier 0

City League

Nonconference

Perry 54, Carrick 7

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s summary

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Frazier 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 13 22 12 0 —47

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

GCC: Samir Crosby 19 pass from Tyree Turner (Jacob Reitler kick)

GCC: Da’sjon Craggette 20 run (kick failed)

GCC: Craggette 43 run (Nate Dlugos pass from Turner)

GCC: Nate Dlugos 2 run (pass failed)

GCC: Amari Mack 72 run (Crosby run)

GCC: Crosby 15 run (kick failed)

GCC: Crosby 15 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: F, Derek Diamond 29-102.

Golf

WPIAL championships

Boys

Class 3A

At Allegheny Country Club

Par: 70

Final round

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71-68–139

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 73-72–145

Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 73-72–145

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 77-71–148

Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 74-75–149

Wes Lorish, Plum, 75-74–149

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 74-77–151

Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 79-75–154

Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 75-79–154

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76-79–155

Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 74-82–156

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 81-77–158

Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 80-79–159

Zack Ross, Moon, 82-77–159

Alternate

Joey Miller, Shaler, 77-82–159

Did not qualify

Will Campbell, Mars, 82-78–160

David Fuhrer, Fox Chapel, 81-80–161

Jacob Crissman, Shaler, 84-77–161

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 79-82–161

Ryan Frohlich, Shady Side Academy, 82-80–162

Dan Donahue, Central Catholic, 80-83–163

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76-87–163

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 82-82–164

Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 79-85–164

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77-87–164

Jake Kunc, Shaler, 83-83–166

Alex Graham, Norwin, 79-87–166

Landon Mauser, Shady Side Academy, 79-87–166

Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 81-86–167

Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 83-84–167

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 80-89–169

Austin Malley, Peters Township, 82-88–170

Ben Miller, Peters Township, 81-90–171

Jake Watterson, North Allegheny, 84-87–171

Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 83-89–172

Will Hilton, Pine-Richland, 84-89–173

Nate Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 83-95–178

Collin Wang, North Allegheny, 83-97–180

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 5, Baldwin 1

North Allegheny 4, Mt Lebanon 1

Seneca Valley 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 3

Class 2A

Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 2

Bishop McCort 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Armstrong 11, Butler 4

Class A

Norwin 11, Westmont Hilltop 2

Fox Chapel 10, Freeport 0

Indiana 6, Shaler 3

Greensburg Salem 7, Kiski 1

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, (n)

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Shaler 1

Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 0

Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 11, North Hills 1

Section 2

Allderdice 0, Upper St. Clair 0

Baldwin 4, Norwin 0

Canon-McMillan 8, Hempfield 0

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 2, Armstrong 0

Mars 4, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 4, North Catholic 0

Section 2

Moon 4, Ambridge 0

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0

Central Valley 2, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 1, Montour 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 1

Bethel Park 6, Uniontown 0

Connellsville 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Trinity 1, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Gateway 0

Latrobe 4, McKeesport 1

Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 2, East Allegheny 0

West Mifflin 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Woodland Hills 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, (n)

Section 2

Jeannette 5, Derry 1

Freeport 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Knoch 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Washington 0

Yough 2, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Avonworth 16, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 6, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, (n)

Sewickley Academy 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Bentworth 7, California 0

Charleroi 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 2, Riverview 1

Springdale 4, Trinity Christian 3

Winchester Thurston 9, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 2, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 4, Carlynton 1

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 1, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 1

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Section 4

Shady Side Academy 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverview 5, Steel Valley 2

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 2, South Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 2, Redbank Valley 1

Blackhawk 4, Wilmington 3

Franklin Regional 2, Hampton 0

Monessen 13, Brownsville 1

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL doubles championship

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

At Bethel Park

First round

Rachel Nath/Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Ambur Orowitz/Lexi Colianni, Kiski Area, 10-0; Lily Sierka/Katie Peterson, Bethel Park d. Cece Crowley/Reese Hanna, Mars, 10-1; Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Lily Hynds/Rachel Smith, Pine-Richland, 10-1; Gabi Moder/Emma Overlingas, Baldwin d. Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-5; Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis, Upper St. Clair d. Ellie Kim/Anna Tikhomirova, North Hills, 10-3; Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe, 10-4; Maya Leyzarovich/Lizzie Uhlman, Shady Side Academy d. Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Adisyn Moorhead/Keiran Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-5

Quarterfinals

Sierka/Peterson, Bethel Park d. Nath/Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-6; Cunningham/Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Moder/Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-4; Brun/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Ellenberger/Loomis, Upper St. Clair, 10-6; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Leyzarovich/Uhlman, Shady Side Academy, 10-1

Semifinals

Cunningham/Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Sierka/Peterson, Bethel Park, 6-3, 7-6 (7); Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Brun/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 7-6 (6), 6-1

Friday’s schedule

At Bethel Park

Championship

Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon vs. Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Lily Sierka/Katie Peterson, Bethel Park vs. Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

At North Allegheny

First round

Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch bye; Haley Spitznagel/Grace Kempton, South Park d. Elisabeth Ervin/Marissa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne, Central Valley, 10-4; Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-3; Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski, Montour d. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg, Hampton, 10-3; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch d. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-3; Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja, Beaver d. Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bauer/Greb, Knoch d. Spitznagel/Kempton, South Park, 10-1; Kuczinski/Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Hoffman/Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3; Thakkar/Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Cruise/Sadowski, Montour, 10-3; Santora/Nether, Knoch d. DeSanzo/Mrkonja, Beaver (11-10 (6)

Semifinals

Bauer/Greb, Knoch d. Kuczinski/Fox, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-2; Thakkar/Belt, Sewickley Academy d. Santora/Nether, Knoch, 6-0, 6-3

Friday’s schedule

At Bethel Park

Championship

Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch vs. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley vs. Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, 1 p.m.

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Moon, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

The Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Penn Hills 0

Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 2

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Montour 1

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Mars 3, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0

North Catholic 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Highlands 0

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Riverside 0

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 2

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

Section 2

South Park 3, Brentwood 1

Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 3, Fort Cherry 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 1

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0

Waynesburg 3, Washington 0

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 2

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

New Brighton 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Burrell 3, Derry 0

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, (n)

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 1

Union 3, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

Frazier 3, California 0

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Geibel at West Greene, (n)

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Carlynton 3, Cornell 0

Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 1

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 1

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Moon 3, Shaler 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.