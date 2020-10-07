High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2020
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northeast
Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin 6, Brashear 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0
Class A
Section 2
Jeannette 13, Geibel 0
Nonsection
McGuffey at Carrick (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
South Side at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Portersville Christian at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 5, North Hills 1
North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 0
Section 2
Baldwin 6, Upper St. Clair 1
Canon-McMillan 4, Moon 1
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Latrobe 1
Norwin 6, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 2, Allderdice 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0
Indiana 5, Knoch 0
Kiski Area 5, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 0
Connellsville 18, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 1
Plum 9, Obama Academy 0
Thomas Jefferson 12, Brashear 0
Section 4
Mars 7, Montour 1
South Fayette 1, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2
Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 1
Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1
Valley 3, Highlands 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 5, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0
Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 (2OT)
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0
South Park 9, East Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 5, Serra Catholic 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0, forfeit
Section 2
Bentworth 7, Monessen 0
Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Steel Valley 6, Beth-Center 0
Section 3
Freedom 4, Riverside 3
South Side 2, OLSH 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1
Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 0
Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Gateway 4, McKeesport 1
Woodland Hills 7, Carrick 0
3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant (5); Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic (4); Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (4); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Cayde Koballa, Connellsville; Chase Kriebel, Quaker Valley; Emma Martinis, Thomas Jefferson; Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon; Jocelyn Grathic, Connellsville; Lilly Iadicicco, Springdale; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Sarah Schupansky, North Allegheny
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Side at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Doubles
Class 3A
At North Allegheny
Quarterfinals
Kat Wang/Mara Bruce, Peters Township d. Maria Launder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-2; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine Richland, 10-5; Carissa Shepard/Katie Voight, Fox Chapel d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, 10-8
Semifinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1; Masteller/ Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Shepard/ Voight, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-1
Thursday’s matches
At North Allegheny
Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
At Shady Side Academy
Quarterfinals
Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy, 10-3; Reagan Sommariva/Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver, 10-6; Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 10-4; Victoria Keller/ Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Emily Greb/Ava Santora, Knoch, 11-10(7)
Semifinals
Bauer/Bauer, Knoch d. Sommariva/Pylant, North Catholic, 6-2, 6-0; Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Keller/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-1
Thursday’s matches
At North Allegheny
Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.
Team results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 5, North Hills 1
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Central Valley 3, New Castle 0
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0
Section 5
Freeport 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 0
Class A
Section 3
OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at South Park (n)
Western Beaver at Lincoln Park (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Hundred (W. Va.), 7 p.m.
