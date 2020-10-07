High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 11:07 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin 6, Brashear 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette 13, Geibel 0

Nonsection

McGuffey at Carrick (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Portersville Christian at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 5, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 0

Section 2

Baldwin 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Moon 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Latrobe 1

Norwin 6, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Allderdice 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 5, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 18, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Obama Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, Brashear 0

Section 4

Mars 7, Montour 1

South Fayette 1, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1

Valley 3, Highlands 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 5, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 (2OT)

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0

South Park 9, East Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 5, Serra Catholic 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0, forfeit

Section 2

Bentworth 7, Monessen 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Steel Valley 6, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Freedom 4, Riverside 3

South Side 2, OLSH 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Gateway 4, McKeesport 1

Woodland Hills 7, Carrick 0

3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant (5); Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic (4); Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (4); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Cayde Koballa, Connellsville; Chase Kriebel, Quaker Valley; Emma Martinis, Thomas Jefferson; Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon; Jocelyn Grathic, Connellsville; Lilly Iadicicco, Springdale; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Sarah Schupansky, North Allegheny

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Side at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Doubles

Class 3A

At North Allegheny

Quarterfinals

Kat Wang/Mara Bruce, Peters Township d. Maria Launder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-2; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine Richland, 10-5; Carissa Shepard/Katie Voight, Fox Chapel d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, 10-8

Semifinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1; Masteller/ Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Shepard/ Voight, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-1

Thursday’s matches

At North Allegheny

Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

At Shady Side Academy

Quarterfinals

Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy, 10-3; Reagan Sommariva/Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver, 10-6; Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 10-4; Victoria Keller/ Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Emily Greb/Ava Santora, Knoch, 11-10(7)

Semifinals

Bauer/Bauer, Knoch d. Sommariva/Pylant, North Catholic, 6-2, 6-0; Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Keller/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-1

Thursday’s matches

At North Allegheny

Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Team results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 5, North Hills 1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 0

Class A

Section 3

OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Park (n)

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Hundred (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Other

No immediate plans for Norwin to suspend sports amid covid-19 shutdown
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2020
Gov. Wolf eases gathering restrictions with formula tied to capacity limits
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2020
10 members of WPIAL Diversity & Inclusion Council bring varied experiences

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me