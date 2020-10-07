High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2020

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 11:07 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin 6, Brashear 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette 13, Geibel 0

Nonsection

McGuffey at Carrick (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Portersville Christian at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 5, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 0

Section 2

Baldwin 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Moon 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Latrobe 1

Norwin 6, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Allderdice 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 5, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 18, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Obama Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, Brashear 0

Section 4

Mars 7, Montour 1

South Fayette 1, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1

Valley 3, Highlands 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 5, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 (2OT)

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0

South Park 9, East Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 5, Serra Catholic 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0, forfeit

Section 2

Bentworth 7, Monessen 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Steel Valley 6, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Freedom 4, Riverside 3

South Side 2, OLSH 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Gateway 4, McKeesport 1

Woodland Hills 7, Carrick 0

3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant (5); Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic (4); Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (4); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Cayde Koballa, Connellsville; Chase Kriebel, Quaker Valley; Emma Martinis, Thomas Jefferson; Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon; Jocelyn Grathic, Connellsville; Lilly Iadicicco, Springdale; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Sarah Schupansky, North Allegheny

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Side at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Doubles

Class 3A

At North Allegheny

Quarterfinals

Kat Wang/Mara Bruce, Peters Township d. Maria Launder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-2; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine Richland, 10-5; Carissa Shepard/Katie Voight, Fox Chapel d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, 10-8

Semifinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1; Masteller/ Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Shepard/ Voight, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-1

Thursday’s matches

At North Allegheny

Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

At Shady Side Academy

Quarterfinals

Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy, 10-3; Reagan Sommariva/Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver, 10-6; Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 10-4; Victoria Keller/ Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Emily Greb/Ava Santora, Knoch, 11-10(7)

Semifinals

Bauer/Bauer, Knoch d. Sommariva/Pylant, North Catholic, 6-2, 6-0; Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Keller/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-1

Thursday’s matches

At North Allegheny

Championship and consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Team results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 5, North Hills 1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 0

Class A

Section 3

OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Park (n)

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Hundred (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

