High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2021

By:

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 12:14 AM

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Fox Chapel 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Penn-Trafford 7, Upper St. Clair 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Nonconference

Perry Traditional Academy 38, Carrick 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (forfeit)

Century

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 1, Seton LaSalle 0 (forfeit)

South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Clairton 1, Imani Christian 0 (forfeit)

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Washington, ppd.

Independent

University (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

City League

Brashear at University Prep, ppd.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Girls

WPIAL Championships

Thursday’s results

At Hannastown Golf Club

Par: 72

Class 3A

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 72

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 74

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 74

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 75

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 75

Allison Poon, Peters Township, 76

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 76

Did not qualify

Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 77

Paige Scott, Butler, 77

Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 79

Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 79

Lihini Ranweera, Seneca Valley, 80

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 80

Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 81

Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 81

Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 82

Grace Rygelski, Fox Chapel, 82

Raina Jones, Hempfield, 84

Maci Lorigan, Armstrong, 86

Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 87

Grace Windfelder, Oakland Catholic, 87

Julia Barthelemy, Moon, 88

Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 88

Anna Qin, Franklin Regional, 89

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 89

Baylin Bitar, Fox Chapel, 90

Lauren Kardos, North Allegheny, 92

Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 92

Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 93

Ella Demoise, North Hills, 93

Alizabeth Cross, Moon, 94

Adreana Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 95

Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 95

Hailee Liptak, Blackhawk, 95

Megan Manesiotis, North Allegheny, 98

Marley Leach, Moon, 113

Class 2A

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 72

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 76

Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 82

Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85

Kennady Norton, Central Valley, 85

Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 88

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 88

Olivia Kana, Greensburg Central Catholic, 90

Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 93

Did not qualify

Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 94

Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 95

Lillie Snow, Freeport, 97

Madilyn Boyer, Knoch, 97

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 100

Calli Jennings, Eden Christian, 106

Meagan Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 108

Kate Robertson, Central Valley, 111

Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle, 113

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair 5, Seneca Valley 3

Cathedral Prep 3, Canon McMillan 1

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Pine Richland 8, Peters Township 1

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Plum 8, Freeport 2

Fox Chapel 9, Beaver 2

Class B

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Ringgold 11, Central Valley 2

Burrell at Morgantown, (n)

Carrick 15, Trinity 1

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 6, Shaler 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 0, Upper St. Clair 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 0

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 2

Section 3

Norwin 3, Allderdice 2

Connellsville 5, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 7, Armstrong 0

Indiana 7, Highlands 0

Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0

Knoch 0, Freeport 0

Section 2

South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 2

Beaver 1, Central Valley 0

Moon 3, Chartiers Valley 1

West Allegheny 3, Montour 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 2

Ringgold 5, Uniontown 1

Thomas Jefferson 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Washington at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 4

Penn Hills 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Gateway 4, Obama Academy 0

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, West Mifflin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Avonworth 0

Keystone Oaks 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 8, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 15, Ellwood City 0

Freedom 2, North Catholic 1

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, (n)

Riverside 6, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Jeannette 2

St. Joseph at Geibel, (n)

Serra Catholic 1, Trinity Christian 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Carlynton 5, Riverview 1

Winchester Thurston 3, Springdale 0

Section 4

Brentwood 7, Chartiers-Houston 1

Bentworth 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 3, California 1

Butler 8, Baldwin 0

East Allegheny at Carrick, (n)

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold at Uniontown, (n)

Class 2A

North Catholic 10, Ambridge 1

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, South Allegheny 1

Class A

Section 1

Riverview 5, Ligonier Valley 0

Nonsection

Gateway 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Avonworth 10, Slippery Rock 0

Bishop Canevin 2, South Side 1

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 2

Charleroi at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.

Section 4

Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL doubles championships

Thursday’s results

At North Allegheny

Class 3A

Semifinals

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-1, 6-0

Championship

Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 6-3

Consolation

Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Class 2A

Semifinals

Emily Greb/Lindsey Greb, Knoch d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-1, 6-0; Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, 6-3, 6-4

Championship

E. Greb/L. Greb, Knoch d. Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 6-3

Consolation

Rimbey/Cruise, Montour, d. DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Indiana 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 3, Montour 1

Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Yough at Uniontown, (n)

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, (n)

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 2

New Castle at Central Valley, (n)

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Mars 0

Burrell 3, Highlands 0

Freeport 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Freedom 0

Beaver Falls 3, Mohawk 1

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0

Neshannock 3, Shenango 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0

Brownsville at Carmichaels, (n)

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 0

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, ppd.

Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0

South Park 3, Burgettstown 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1

South Allegheny 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, California 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Section 4

Riverview 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Brentwood at East Allegheny, (n)

Southmoreland 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Cornell at Aliquippa, (n)

Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 0

West Allegheny 3, Peters Township 2

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.