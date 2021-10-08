High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2021
Friday, October 8, 2021 | 12:14 AM
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Fox Chapel 3, Oakland Catholic 1
Penn-Trafford 7, Upper St. Clair 0
Class A
Shady Side Academy 1, Aquinas Academy 0
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Nonconference
Perry Traditional Academy 38, Carrick 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Avonworth at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Serra Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (forfeit)
Century
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox 1, Seton LaSalle 0 (forfeit)
South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Fort Cherry at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Clairton 1, Imani Christian 0 (forfeit)
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Washington, ppd.
Independent
University (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
City League
Brashear at University Prep, ppd.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Girls
WPIAL Championships
Thursday’s results
At Hannastown Golf Club
Par: 72
Class 3A
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 72
Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 74
Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 74
Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 75
Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 75
Allison Poon, Peters Township, 76
Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 76
Did not qualify
Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 77
Paige Scott, Butler, 77
Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 79
Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 79
Lihini Ranweera, Seneca Valley, 80
Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 80
Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 81
Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 81
Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 82
Grace Rygelski, Fox Chapel, 82
Raina Jones, Hempfield, 84
Maci Lorigan, Armstrong, 86
Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 87
Grace Windfelder, Oakland Catholic, 87
Julia Barthelemy, Moon, 88
Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 88
Anna Qin, Franklin Regional, 89
Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 89
Baylin Bitar, Fox Chapel, 90
Lauren Kardos, North Allegheny, 92
Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 92
Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 93
Ella Demoise, North Hills, 93
Alizabeth Cross, Moon, 94
Adreana Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 95
Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 95
Hailee Liptak, Blackhawk, 95
Megan Manesiotis, North Allegheny, 98
Marley Leach, Moon, 113
Class 2A
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 72
Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 76
Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 82
Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85
Kennady Norton, Central Valley, 85
Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 88
Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 88
Olivia Kana, Greensburg Central Catholic, 90
Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 93
Did not qualify
Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 94
Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 95
Lillie Snow, Freeport, 97
Madilyn Boyer, Knoch, 97
Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 100
Calli Jennings, Eden Christian, 106
Meagan Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 108
Kate Robertson, Central Valley, 111
Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle, 113
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair 5, Seneca Valley 3
Cathedral Prep 3, Canon McMillan 1
Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1
North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Pine Richland 8, Peters Township 1
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Plum 8, Freeport 2
Fox Chapel 9, Beaver 2
Class B
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Ringgold 11, Central Valley 2
Burrell at Morgantown, (n)
Carrick 15, Trinity 1
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 6, Shaler 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 0, Upper St. Clair 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 0
Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 2
Section 3
Norwin 3, Allderdice 2
Connellsville 5, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 7, Armstrong 0
Indiana 7, Highlands 0
Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0
Knoch 0, Freeport 0
Section 2
South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 2
Beaver 1, Central Valley 0
Moon 3, Chartiers Valley 1
West Allegheny 3, Montour 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 2
Ringgold 5, Uniontown 1
Thomas Jefferson 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Washington at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 4
Penn Hills 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Gateway 4, Obama Academy 0
Plum 7, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 3, West Mifflin 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Avonworth 0
Keystone Oaks 9, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 8, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 0
Section 4
Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 0
Hopewell 15, Ellwood City 0
Freedom 2, North Catholic 1
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, (n)
Riverside 6, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Jeannette 2
St. Joseph at Geibel, (n)
Serra Catholic 1, Trinity Christian 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 2, Bishop Canevin 1
Carlynton 5, Riverview 1
Winchester Thurston 3, Springdale 0
Section 4
Brentwood 7, Chartiers-Houston 1
Bentworth 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 3, California 1
Butler 8, Baldwin 0
East Allegheny at Carrick, (n)
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Ringgold at Uniontown, (n)
Class 2A
North Catholic 10, Ambridge 1
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 3, South Allegheny 1
Class A
Section 1
Riverview 5, Ligonier Valley 0
Nonsection
Gateway 3, Mt. Pleasant 0
Avonworth 10, Slippery Rock 0
Bishop Canevin 2, South Side 1
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 2
Charleroi at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.
Section 4
Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL doubles championships
Thursday’s results
At North Allegheny
Class 3A
Semifinals
Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-1, 6-0
Championship
Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 6-3
Consolation
Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Class 2A
Semifinals
Emily Greb/Lindsey Greb, Knoch d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-1, 6-0; Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, 6-3, 6-4
Championship
E. Greb/L. Greb, Knoch d. Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 6-3
Consolation
Rimbey/Cruise, Montour, d. DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver, 7-6 (3), 6-3
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0
Indiana 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2
Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 3, Montour 1
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Yough at Uniontown, (n)
Section 4
Ambridge at Hopewell, (n)
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 2
New Castle at Central Valley, (n)
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Mars 0
Burrell 3, Highlands 0
Freeport 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, Freedom 0
Beaver Falls 3, Mohawk 1
Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0
Neshannock 3, Shenango 0
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0
Brownsville at Carmichaels, (n)
Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 0
Section 4
Bentworth at Washington, ppd.
Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0
South Park 3, Burgettstown 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1
South Allegheny 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, California 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Section 4
Riverview 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0
Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 1
Nonsection
Brentwood at East Allegheny, (n)
Southmoreland 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Cornell at Aliquippa, (n)
Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 0
West Allegheny 3, Peters Township 2
