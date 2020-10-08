High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 8, 2020
Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Football
Thursday’s results
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 36, Perry 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Six
Ambridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Union at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Union-Rimersburg/Allegheny-Clarion Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.
Washington at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Eastern
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Class 5A
Big East
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Golf
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Individual championship
Par 75
(Top five qualify for states)
Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 80; Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 82; Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 87; Ella McRoberts Peters Township, 88; Paige Scott, Butler, 91*
Alternate
Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 91*
Did not qualify
Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 91; Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 91; Allison Poon, Peters Township, 92; Arianna Erka, Hampton, 93; Lauren Barber, Penn Trafford, 94; Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 94; Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 95; Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 95; Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 95; Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 95; Jamie Rush, Canon-McMillan, 96; Victoria Witouski, Mars, 97; Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 98; Raina Jones, Hempfield, 99; Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 100; Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 103; Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 103; Caroline Wright, Upper St. Clair, 103
Kaylee Houy, Blackhawk, 103; Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 103; Brooke Horvath, Franklin Regional, 105; Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 106; Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 106; Madison Kinneer, Connellsville, 106; Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 109; Sissi Hai, North Allegheny, 112; Emilee Miller, Shaler, 113; Landis Ruth, Butler, 117; Allie Rice, Mars, 136
*Decided in playoff
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 4, Shaler 2
Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0
Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 1
Section 3
Connellsville 6, Hempfield 3
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 1
Norwin 3, Allderdice 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands 3, Armstrong 1
Indiana 2, Knoch 0
Mars 6, Freeport 0
Section 2
Beaver 4, Central Valley 1
Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 3
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 2, Montour 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 5, Greensburg Salem 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 7, West Mifflin 1
Gateway 15, Obama Academy 0
Plum 6, Woodland Hills 0
Kiski Area 6, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 1, Elizabeth Forward 1 (2OT)
Keystone Oaks 8, South Allegheny 1
South Park 2, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Leechburg 0
Derry 4, Valley 1
Shady Side Academy 11, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Charleroi 6, Southmoreland 4
Mt. Pleasant 6, Yough 0
Section 4
Mohawk 16, New Brighton 4
North Catholic 4, Freedom 1
Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 1
Class A
Section 1
Riverside 5, Neshannock 1
South Side at Beaver County Christian, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, St. Joseph 1
Serra Cathholic 2, Trinity Christian 1
Winchester Thurston 7, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 5, Bishop Canevin 0
Section 4
Beth-Center 2, Monessen 0
Seton LaSalle 4, Bentworth 0
Nonsection
Carlynton 11, Carrick 1
Hampton 1, Butler 0
McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0
OLSH 5, Portersville Christian 0
Washington 9, California 0
3 goals or more: Joe Anania, Shady Side Academy (5); Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (4); A.J. Koma, Plum; Evan Burry, Riverside; Hunter Kietz, Carlynton; Joey Fonagy, Canon-McMillan; Rohan Shrestha, Keystone Oaks; Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0
Section 3
Woodland Hills 4, Brashear 1
Class 2A
Section 4
South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 7, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2 (2OT)
Section 3
Freedom 5, South Side 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 7, Riverside 0
Carlynton 3, Carrick 1
Chartiers Valley 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Waynesburg 1, Laurel Highlands 0
Bentworth at South Allegheny, ppd.
Knoch at Slippery Rock, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Doubles
At North Allegheny
Class 3A
Championship
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-2
Consolation
Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel, 7-5, 6-1
Class AA
Championship
Ally Bauer/Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-1, 6-2
Consolation
Reagan Sommariva/Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Victoria Keller/ Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5
Team results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Norwin 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Thursday’s summary
WPIAL
Nonsection
Norwin 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Singles: Isabella Liu-Lopez (OC) d. Jenna Beach, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Sydney Pesarsick (N) d. Yolanda Yang, 6-1, 7-6(7-4); Trinity Miller (N) d. Anna Mayberry, 6-1, 7-5
Doubles: Amanda Santora/Abby Santora (OC) d. Sadie Cuturillo/Isha Vyas, 6-2, 6-1; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Fran DiVito/Gia Scaglione, 6-4, 6-3
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 1
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1
Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0
Oakland Catholic at Connellsville (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0
Indiana 3, McKeesport 0
Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Montour 0
Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0
West Mifflin 3, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Yough 3, Uniontown 0
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands (n)
Section 4
Lincoln Park 3, Blackhawk 1
Central Valley at New Castle (n)
Hopewell at Ambridge (n)
Section 5
Mars 3, Armstrong 2
Highlands at Burrell (n)
Knoch at Freeport (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0
Laurel 3, Freedom 0
Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 0
Shenango 3, Neshannock 1
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 1
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0
South Park 3, Burgettstown 0
Bentworth at Washington (n)
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1
South Allegheny 3, Valley 0
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, South Side 2
Union at Rochester (n)
Section 2
California 3, Mapletown 2
Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
Northgate at Eden Christian (n)
Section 4
Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 2
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)
Nonsection
Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0
Hillcrest Christian 3, Cornell 0
OLSH 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford (n)
West Allegheny at Peters Township (n)
West Greene at Hundred (W. Va.) (n)
Independent
Propel Montour 3, Redeemer Lutheran 1
