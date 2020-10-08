High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 8, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 11:11 PM

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 36, Perry 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Six

Ambridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Union at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Union-Rimersburg/Allegheny-Clarion Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

Washington at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Class 5A

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Golf

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Individual championship

Par 75

(Top five qualify for states)

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 80; Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 82; Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 87; Ella McRoberts Peters Township, 88; Paige Scott, Butler, 91*

Alternate

Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 91*

Did not qualify

Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 91; Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 91; Allison Poon, Peters Township, 92; Arianna Erka, Hampton, 93; Lauren Barber, Penn Trafford, 94; Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 94; Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 95; Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 95; Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 95; Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 95; Jamie Rush, Canon-McMillan, 96; Victoria Witouski, Mars, 97; Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 98; Raina Jones, Hempfield, 99; Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 100; Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 103; Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 103; Caroline Wright, Upper St. Clair, 103

Kaylee Houy, Blackhawk, 103; Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 103; Brooke Horvath, Franklin Regional, 105; Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 106; Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 106; Madison Kinneer, Connellsville, 106; Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 109; Sissi Hai, North Allegheny, 112; Emilee Miller, Shaler, 113; Landis Ruth, Butler, 117; Allie Rice, Mars, 136

*Decided in playoff

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 4, Shaler 2

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 1

Section 3

Connellsville 6, Hempfield 3

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 1

Norwin 3, Allderdice 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 3, Armstrong 1

Indiana 2, Knoch 0

Mars 6, Freeport 0

Section 2

Beaver 4, Central Valley 1

Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 3

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 2, Montour 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 7, West Mifflin 1

Gateway 15, Obama Academy 0

Plum 6, Woodland Hills 0

Kiski Area 6, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 1, Elizabeth Forward 1 (2OT)

Keystone Oaks 8, South Allegheny 1

South Park 2, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Leechburg 0

Derry 4, Valley 1

Shady Side Academy 11, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Charleroi 6, Southmoreland 4

Mt. Pleasant 6, Yough 0

Section 4

Mohawk 16, New Brighton 4

North Catholic 4, Freedom 1

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 1

Class A

Section 1

Riverside 5, Neshannock 1

South Side at Beaver County Christian, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, St. Joseph 1

Serra Cathholic 2, Trinity Christian 1

Winchester Thurston 7, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Section 4

Beth-Center 2, Monessen 0

Seton LaSalle 4, Bentworth 0

Nonsection

Carlynton 11, Carrick 1

Hampton 1, Butler 0

McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0

OLSH 5, Portersville Christian 0

Washington 9, California 0

3 goals or more: Joe Anania, Shady Side Academy (5); Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (4); A.J. Koma, Plum; Evan Burry, Riverside; Hunter Kietz, Carlynton; Joey Fonagy, Canon-McMillan; Rohan Shrestha, Keystone Oaks; Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0

Section 3

Woodland Hills 4, Brashear 1

Class 2A

Section 4

South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 7, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2 (2OT)

Section 3

Freedom 5, South Side 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 7, Riverside 0

Carlynton 3, Carrick 1

Chartiers Valley 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Waynesburg 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Bentworth at South Allegheny, ppd.

Knoch at Slippery Rock, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Doubles

At North Allegheny

Class 3A

Championship

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel, 7-5, 6-1

Class AA

Championship

Ally Bauer/Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-1, 6-2

Consolation

Reagan Sommariva/Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Victoria Keller/ Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5

Team results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Norwin 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Thursday’s summary

WPIAL

Nonsection

Norwin 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Singles: Isabella Liu-Lopez (OC) d. Jenna Beach, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Sydney Pesarsick (N) d. Yolanda Yang, 6-1, 7-6(7-4); Trinity Miller (N) d. Anna Mayberry, 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: Amanda Santora/Abby Santora (OC) d. Sadie Cuturillo/Isha Vyas, 6-2, 6-1; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Fran DiVito/Gia Scaglione, 6-4, 6-3

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 1

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Indiana 3, McKeesport 0

Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Montour 0

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

West Mifflin 3, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Yough 3, Uniontown 0

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands (n)

Section 4

Lincoln Park 3, Blackhawk 1

Central Valley at New Castle (n)

Hopewell at Ambridge (n)

Section 5

Mars 3, Armstrong 2

Highlands at Burrell (n)

Knoch at Freeport (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0

Laurel 3, Freedom 0

Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 0

Shenango 3, Neshannock 1

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0

Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 1

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0

South Park 3, Burgettstown 0

Bentworth at Washington (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1

South Allegheny 3, Valley 0

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, South Side 2

Union at Rochester (n)

Section 2

California 3, Mapletown 2

Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Northgate at Eden Christian (n)

Section 4

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 2

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0

Hillcrest Christian 3, Cornell 0

OLSH 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford (n)

West Allegheny at Peters Township (n)

West Greene at Hundred (W. Va.) (n)

Independent

Propel Montour 3, Redeemer Lutheran 1

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

