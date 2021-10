High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 8, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:48 AM

High school

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class A

Shady Side Academy 3, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at Ellis School, ppd.

3-goal scorers: Megan McSorley (Shady Side Academy)

Football

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Baldwin 28, Hempfield 0

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, suspended

North Allegheny 42, Norwin 24

Seneca Valley 24, Canon-McMillan 17 (2OT)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7

Moon at Peters Township, suspended

Upper St. Clair 17, West Allegheny 3

Big East

Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 10

Woodland Hills 37, Franklin Regional 21

Northeast

Fox Chapel 35, Kiski Area 21

Penn Hills 35, North Hills 29

Pine-Richland 35, Shaler 0

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 35, Ringgold 14

McKeesport 41, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 3

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 33, Greensburg Salem 16

Hampton 35, Plum 7

Indiana 29, Highlands 14

Mars 14, Knoch 13

Parkway

Aliquippa 48, Chartiers Valley 13

Montour 28, Blackhawk 21

New Castle at Beaver, suspended

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 28, Deer Lakes 24

Freeport 17, East Allegheny 7

Valley 32, Derry 14

Interstate

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 36, South Allegheny 7

Southmoreland 35, Yough 7

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7

Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0

Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (forfeit)

Century

Beth-Center 39, Charleroi 22

Chartiers-Houston 34, Frazier 7

McGuffey 55, Waynesburg 22

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7

Freedom 35, Ellwood City 0

Laurel 42, New Brighton 7

Neshannock 45, Riverside 0

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 1, Seton LaSalle 0 (forfeit)

South Side 49, Carlynton 14

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 37, Union 36 (OT)

Rochester 35, Fort Cherry 0

Shenango 48, Northgate 6

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 33, Leechburg 3

Clairton 1, Imani Christian 0 (forfeit)

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Riverview 0

Springdale 20, Jeannette 9

Tri-County South

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6

Mapletown 45, Avella 16

West Greene 56, Bentworth 0

Nonconference

Clearfield 30, Trinity 0

North Catholic 41, South Park 0

Uniontown at Washington, ppd.

Independent

University (W.Va.) 36, Albert Gallatin 14

City League

Brashear at University Prep, ppd.

Nonconference

Steubenville, Ohio 48, Allderdice 13

Westinghouse 44, Butler 34

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon at Peters Township, 9:30 a.m.

Class 4A

Parkway

New Castle at Beaver, 9:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Baldwin 28, Hempfield 0

Baldwin 14 0 0 14 —28

Hempfield 0 0 0 0 —0

B: Keith Mincin blocked punt (Ashton Nort kick)

B: Isaiah King 13 pass from John Kozar (Nort kick)

B: Andrew Sharp 72 run (Nort kick)

B: Mincin 25 run (Nort kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Andrew Sharp 20-158, TD.

Seneca Valley 24, Canon-McMillan 17 (2OT)

Canon-McMillan 7 7 0 0 3 — 17

Seneca Valley 0 6 0 8 10 — 24

C-M: Ryan Angott 11 run (Anthony Finney kick)

SV: Brandon Ross 27 pass from Graham Hancox (kick failed)

C-M: Mike Evans 8 run (Finney kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 30 run (pass)

C-M: Finney 30 field goal

SV: Camden Bush 24 field goal

SV: Dworek 5 run

Rushing leaders: SV, Nolan Dworek 15-120, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 22-44-247-1TD-1INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7

Bethel Park 7 7 7 6 —27

South Fayette 0 0 7 0 —7

BP: Troy Volpatti 6 run (Cody Geddes kick)

BP: Max Blanc 1 run (Geddes kick)

BP: Volpatti 80 run (Geddes kick)

SF: Landon Lutz 1 run (Justin Caputo kick)

BP: Volpatti 3 run

Rushing leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 29-181, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: BP, Max Blanc 11-18-129-0TD-0INT. SF, Landon Lutz 18-30-151-0TD-1INT.

Upper St. Clair 17, West Allegheny 3

Upper St. Clair 7 3 7 0 —17

West Allegheny 3 0 0 0 —3

WA: Brayden Lambert 43 field goal

USC: Ethan Hiester 2 run (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 27 field goal

USC: Hiester 2 run (Henderson kick)

Passing leaders: USC, Brady Erdos 9-13-103-0TD-0INT. WA, Mason Marchinsky 4-9-149-0TD-0INT.

Big East

Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13

Connellsville 0 7 0 6 —13

Latrobe 15 13 20 7 —55

L: Kyle Brewer 46 pass from Brayden Reott

L: Corey Boerio 19 pass from Bobby Fetter

L: safety

L: Fetter 27 run

L: Brewer 63 run

C: Zak David 2 run

L: Drake Clayton 11 run

L: Fetter 15 run

L: Connor Lakin 25 run

C: Jason McBride 16 pass from Anthony Piasecki

L: Brady Prohovic 6 run

Rushing leaders: L, Drake Clayton 17-227, TD; Kyle Brewer 12-115, TD.

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 10

Gateway 3 7 0 0 —10

Penn-Trafford 0 12 0 3 —15

G: Cole Plaskon 35 field goal

P-T: Carter Green 4 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: safety

G: Dallas Harper 8 pass from Brad Birch

P-T: Schlessinger 42 field goal

P-T: Schlessinger 36 field goal

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 20-118.

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 11-15-118-1TD-0INT.

Northeast

Fox Chapel 35, Kiski Area 21

Fox Chapel 7 7 0 21 —35

Kiski Area 0 14 7 0 —21

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 40 pass from Collin Dietz (Cooper Smith kick)

KA: Brock Wilkins 2 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Lebryn Smith 43 pass from Logan Johnson (Dykes kick)

FC: Khilee Patterson 65 pass from Dietz (Cooper Smith kick)

KA: Calvin Heinle 16 pass from Johnson (Dykes kick)

FC: Dietz 10 run (Cooper Smith kick)

FC: Patterson 22 pass from Dietz (Cooper Smith kick)

FC: Zidane Thomas 54 interception return (Cooper Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 14-107.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 10-15-218-3TD-1INT. KA, Logan Johnson 7-18-107-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Khilee Patterson 5-136, 2 TDs.

Penn Hills 35, North Hills 29

North Hills 0 14 0 15 —29

Penn Hills 7 7 7 14 —35

PH: Raion Strader 10 pass (Owen Williams kick)

NH: Tanner Ilnicki 27 pass from Cooper Thompson (Damon Mickail kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 5 run (Owen Williams kick)

NH: John Green 1 run (Mickail kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 71 run (Owen Williams kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 82 pass from John Green (Mickail kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 5 run (Owen Williams kick)

NH: Foskey 25 pass from John Green (Tanner Ilnicki pass from John Green)

PH: Brendan Hill 15 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 12-153, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: NH, John Green 10-14-170-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NH, Chase Foskey 4-126, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 35, Ringgold 14

Belle Vernon 7 7 7 14 —35

Ringgold 0 7 0 7 —14

BV: 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

R: Landon Oslowski 7 run (Szyair Dungee kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 12 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Devin Whitlock 45 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 9 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 2 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

R: Deondre Dotson 4 run (Oslowski )

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 12-169, 3 TDs.

Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 3

Thomas Jefferson 14 14 7 7 —42

Laurel Highlands 3 0 0 0 —3

TJ: Sean Sullivan 73 pass from Joe Lekse (Andrew Graham kick)

LH: 42 field goal

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 3 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Jordan Mayer 8 pass from Joe Lekse (Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 3 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 6 run (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 12-102, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 9-13-208-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Sean Sullivan 4-144.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 33, Greensburg Salem 16

Greensburg Salem 10 0 0 6 —16

Armstrong 6 14 6 7 —33

GS: Daishaun Alexander 20 field goal

A: Alex Patton 13 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick failed)

GS: Cody Rubrecht 79 pass from Hayden Teska (Alexander kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 8 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Brown 5 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Jewlius Barnes 1 run (Reed kick failed)

GS: Teska 1 run (pass failed)

A: Patton 7 run (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Alex Patton 21-134.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 18-35-262-0TD-2INT. A, Cadin Olsen 12-19-167-0TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 8-174. A, Isaiah Brown 9-138.

Hampton 35, Plum 7

Hampton 7 7 14 7 —35

Plum 0 7 0 0 —7

H: Joey Mayer 2 run (Brock Borgo kick)

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (Borgo kick)

P: Dominic Beyer 2 pass from Sean Franzi (Angelo Beleno kick)

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (Borgo kick)

H: Borgo 53 run (Borgo kick)

H: Christian Liberto 31 pass from Mayer (Borgo kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 9-140, TD. P, Eryck Moore 17-129.

Indiana 29, Highlands 14

Highlands 0 0 14 0 —14

Indiana 0 22 0 7 —29

I: Korbin Wilson 32 run (kick failed)

I: Anthony Kowchuck 14 pass from Liam McFarlane (McFarlane run)

I: Zach Herrington 6 fumble return (McFarlane run)

H: Jrake Burford 28 pass from Chandler Thimons (Luke Bombalski kick)

H: Bombalski 12 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

I: Devin Flint 14 run (Brock Miller kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 15-101.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 7-16-101-2TD-1INT.

Mars 14, Knoch 13

Knoch 7 0 6 0 —13

Mars 0 7 7 0 —14

K: Carson Kosecki 7 run (Brendan Tristani kick)

M: Aidan Alessio 47 pass from Rafael Bartley (Mason Childress kick)

K: Codi Mullen 44 interception return (kick failed)

M: Noah Nesselroad 46 pass from Bartley (Childress kick)

Passing leaders: M, Rafael Bartley 13-18-228-2TD-1INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 48, Chartiers Valley 13

Aliquippa 20 8 7 13 —48

Chartiers Valley 0 13 0 0 —13

A: Tajier Thornton 59 pass from Quentin Goode (kick)

A: Thornton 10 fumble return

A: Donovan Walker 10 pass from Goode

A: Tiqwai Hayes 1 run

CV: Anthony Mackey kickoff return

CV: Lamont Payne 21 pass from Mackey

A: Hayes 2 run

A: Hayes 13 run

A: Cameron Lindsey 21 run

Montour 28, Blackhawk 21

Blackhawk 14 0 0 7 —21

Montour 7 7 0 14 —28

B: Hayden Davis 16 pass from Carson Davidson (Devon Thomas kick)

B: Tyler Dietterich 12 run (Thomas kick)

M: James Haseleu 30 interception return (Paul Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 69 run (Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 71 run (Dotson kick failed)

B: Lorenzo Jenkins 16 pass from Davidson (Thomas kick)

M: Jake Wolfe 10 run (John Midili pass from Wolfe)

Rushing leaders: M, Caleb Williams 7-263, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 24-42-301-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Lorenzo Jenkins 14-162, TD.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 28, Deer Lakes 24

Burrell 0 14 7 7 —28

Deer Lakes 6 6 6 6 —24

DL: Cody Scarantine 47 run (kick failed)

B: Devin Beattie 1 run (Ethan Croushore kick)

DL: Derek Burk 7 run (kick failed)

B: Caden DiCaprio 4 run (Croushore kick)

B: DiCaprio 11 run (Croushore kick)

DL: Scarantine 52 run (pass failed)

DL: Scarantine 5 run (kick failed)

B: DiCaprio 1 run (Croushore kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Caden DiCaprio 41-149, 3 TDs. DL, Cody Scarantine 7-192, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 10-13-127-0TD-0INT.

Freeport 17, East Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

Freeport 7 7 0 3 —17

F: Ben Lane 3 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Cole Charlton 26 interception return (Vinnie Clark kick)

EA: Trey Jeter 37 pass from Michael Smith (Matt Armenio kick)

F: Vinnie Clark 37 field goal

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Smith 14-30-189-0TD-3INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 36, South Allegheny 7

Elizabeth Forward 20 9 7 0 —36

South Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

EF: Kyle Flournoy 32 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)

EF: Johnny Dinapoli 20 fumble return (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Charlie Nigut 23 pass from Zion White (kick failed)

EF: safety

EF: Dinapoli 49 run (Beedle kick)

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 5 run (Callaghan kick)

SA: Akell Carrington 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

Southmoreland 35, Yough 7

Yough 0 0 0 7 —7

Southmoreland 14 7 14 0 —35

S: Isaac Trout 2 fumble return (Jake Kaylor kick)

S: Jeffrey Johnson 10 run (Kaylor kick)

S: Anthony Govern 2 run (Kaylor kick)

S: Govern 10 run (Kaylor kick)

S: Trout 39 pass from Govern (Kaylor kick)

Y: Tristan Waldier 18 run (Madison Hodge kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 15-130, 2 TDs.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7

Avonworth 9 7 13 7 —36

Ambridge 0 0 0 7 —7

A: safety

A: Ian Syam 4 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Hilyard 1 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 1 run (kick failed)

A: Hilyard 14 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Hilyard 6 run (Osekowski kick)

A: D’Saun Harmon 75 run (Ryan Cunover kick)

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 10-15-141-0TD-1INT.

Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0

Central Valley 21 21 0 0 —42

Keystone Oaks 0 0 0 0 —0

CV: Landon Alexander 9 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 75 pass from Matt Merritt (DeSantis kick)

CV: Merritt fumble recovery (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 52 pass from Merritt (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 3 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Kyle Shad 0 blocked punt (DeSantis kick)

Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7

Hopewell 0 7 0 0 —7

Quaker Valley 14 7 2 7 —30

QV: Patrick Cutchember 1 run (Connery Bulger pass)

QV: Cutchember 74 run (Mason Diemert kick)

H: Cam Fedorka 13 pass from Thomas Pipkins III

QV: safety

QV: Nate Dicks 2 pass from Bulger

QV: Cutchember 44 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: QV, Patrick Cutchember 15-200, 3 TDs.

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center 39, Charleroi 22

Beth-Center 0 22 6 11 —39

Charleroi 0 7 7 8 —22

B-C: Alston Csutoras 2 run (run failed)

B-C: Csutoras 5 run (Tyler Berish pass from Dominick Revi)

C: Terrance Woods 28 pass from Brendan Harps (Arlo McIntyre kick)

B-C: Berish 36 pass from Dominick Revi (Berish run)

B-C: Trevor Pettit 6 run (run failed)

C: Brennen Shannon 21 pass from Harps (McIntyre kick)

B-C: Berish 22 field goal

B-C: Csutoras 43 run (Ethan Varesko run)

C: Shannon 7 pass from Harps (Shannon pass from Harps)

Rushing leaders: B-C, Alston Csutoras 18-162, 3 TDs; Ethan Varesko 16-128. C, Nikko Pellegrini 11-103.

Passing leaders: B-C, Dominick Revi 8-13-133-1TD-0INT. C, Brendan Harps 14-30-174-3TD-2INT.

McGuffey 55, Waynesburg 22

Waynesburg Central 0 0 6 16 —22

McGuffey 14 21 7 13 —55

M: Eric Donnelly 3 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 5 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 12 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Christian Cipoletti 27 pass from Philip McCuen (Dietrich kick)

M: Logan Carlisle 8 run (Dietrich kick)

M: McCuen 3 run (Dietrich kick)

W: Colby Pauley 32 pass from Jacob Stephenson

M: Carlisle 8 run

W: Breydon Woods 78 run

M: Dylan Droboj 3 run

W: Nate Jones 54 pass from Jacob Stephenson

Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 15-113, TD.

Passing leaders: W, Jacob Stephenson 14-17-203-2TD-1INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7

Mohawk 0 0 0 7 —7

Beaver Falls 13 8 14 6 —41

M: Justin Boston 3 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

BF: Tate Taylor 5 run (Tyler Cain kick)

BF: Cain 33 pass from Jaren Brickner (Cain kick failed)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 26 pass from Brickner (Trey Singleton run)

BF: Aeschbacher 33 run (Cain kick)

BF: Demetrius Taylor 28 run (Cain kick)

BF: Trey Singleton 35 pass from Brickner (Cain kick failed)

Freedom 35, Ellwood City 0

Freedom 7 7 7 14 —35

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

F: Carter Slowinski 1 run (kick)

F: Damian Grunnagle 10 run (kick)

F: Josh Pail 13 pass from Slowinski (kick)

F: Cody Patterson 3 run (kick)

F: Max Bozza 15 pass from Slowinski (kick)

Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 16-23-207-2TD-1INT.

Laurel 42, New Brighton 7

New Brighton 0 0 0 7 —7

Laurel 14 21 7 0 —42

L: Luke McCoy 15 run (Zane Boughter kick failed)

L: Kobe DeRosa 11 run (Michael Pasquarello pass from DeRosa)

L: McCoy 47 pass from DeRosa (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 1 run (Boughter kick)

L: Chase Tinstman 35 fumble recovery (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 8 run (Boughter kick)

N: Eric Montanez 47 run (Cayden Pauvlinch kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 15-101, 2 TDs.

Three Rivers

South Side 49, Carlynton 14

South Side 26 23 0 0 —49

Carlynton 6 8 0 0 —14

SSB: Cam Knox 5 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 28 interception return (kick failed)

SSB: Parker Statler 13 pass from Brody Almashy (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 55 pass from Almashy

C: Shawn Curry 9 run (kick failed)

SSB: Statler 8 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Almashy 34 interception return (Statler run)

C: Curry 12 run (Curry run)

SSB: Navarra 1 run (Statler run)

Rushing leaders: C, Shawn Curry 24-187, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSB, Brody Almashy 3-6-101-2TD-0INT.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 35, Fort Cherry 0

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

Rochester 13 6 16 0 —35

R: Sal Laure 3 run (kick)

R: Sal Laure 1 run (kick)

R: Antonio Laure 1 run (run failed)

R: Antonio Laure 5 run (pass)

R: J.D. Azulay 73 run (pass)

Rushing leaders: R, Antonio Laure 18-130, TD.

Shenango 48, Northgate 6

Northgate 0 0 6 0 —6

Shenango 13 13 7 15 —48

S: Aaron Martin 2 run (Trever Valenti kick)

S: Martin 1 run

S: Martin 13 run (Valenti kick)

S: CJ Miller 10 run

S: Hunter Lively 19 run (Valenti kick)

N: Austin Mitchell 5 run

S: Lively 7 run (Lively run)

S: Lively 44 run (Valenti kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 15-173, 3 TDs; CJ Miller 18-151, TD.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 33, Leechburg 3

Bishop Canevin 13 12 8 0 —33

Leechburg 3 0 0 0 —3

L: 37 field goal

BC: Jason Cross 28 run (kick failed)

BC: Lesae Lacks 35 punt return (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Marquis Carter 17 run (kick failed)

BC: Lesae Lacks 32 pass from Cross (run failed)

BC: 62 kickoff return (Jaiden Torres run)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 13-123, TD.

Springdale 20, Jeannette 9

Springdale 7 0 0 13 —20

Jeannette 0 6 0 3 —9

S: Chris Savko 4 run (Andrew Haus kick)

J: Antonio Clark 5 run (kick failed)

J: Trey Steele 26 field goal

S: Logan Dexter 5 run (run failed)

S: Chris Savko 21 run (Haus kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Chris Savko 22-158, 2 TDs.

Tri-County South

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6

Monessen 0 0 6 0 —6

Carmichaels 14 26 0 0 —40

C: Michael Stewart pass from Trenton Carter

C: Michael Stewart pass from Carter

C: Tyler Richmond pass from Carter

C: Carter run

C: Michael Stewart run

C: Michael Stewart run

Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 7-13-143-3TD-0INT.

Mapletown 45, Avella 16

Mapletown 23 0 22 0 —45

Avella 0 8 0 8 —16

M: Landan Stevenson 63 run (Stevenson kick)

M: safety

M: Brody Evans 11 run (Stevenson kick)

M: Stevenson 6 run (Stevenson kick)

A: K.J. Rush 1 run (Brandon Samol pass from Rush)

M: Stevenson 42 run (Clay Menear pass from Brody Evans)

M: Stevenson 26 interception return (Stevenson kick)

M: Stevenson 29 run (Stevenson kick)

A: Samol 30 pass from Rush (Cole Jaworowski pass from Rush)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 18-216, 4 TDs.

West Greene 56, Bentworth 0

Bentworth 0 0 0 0 —0

West Greene 14 21 14 7 —56

WG: Colin Brady 15 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Brady 45 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Brady 7 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Brady 10 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Billy Whitlach 4 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Brady 85 kickoff return (Thompson kick)

WG: Hunter Hamilton 2 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Hayden Hamilton 42 run (Thompson kick)

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 16-156, 4 TDs.

Nonconference

North Catholic 41, South Park 0

North Catholic 20 21 0 0 —41

South Park 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Liam Straub 84 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Joey Prentice 1 run (pass failed)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 44 pass from Joey Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 23 pass from Joey Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Fennell 38 pass from Joey Prentice (Liam Straub run)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 20 interception return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 8-12-257-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Jack Fennell 4-111, 2 TDs.

University (W. Va.) 36, Albert Gallatin 14

University (W. Va.) 0 14 15 7 —36

Albert Gallatin 7 7 0 0 —14

AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 7 run (kick failed)

University (W. Va.): Colin McBee 5 run (John Coleman kick)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 24 pass from Matzus-Chapman

University (W. Va.): Sage Clawges 21 pass from Chase Edwards (Coleman kick)

University (W. Va.): McBee 5 run (Coleman kick)

University (W. Va.): Jaeden Hammack 19 fumble return (McBee run)

University (W. Va.): McBee 3 run (Coleman kick)

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, 2 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Bishop Canevin at Riverview, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 2:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 12:30 p.m.

Central Valley at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Shady Side Academy, 1 p.m.

Mars at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hampton, 12 p.m.

Obama Academy at McKeesport, 12 p.m.

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:45 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m.

South Side at Chartiers-Houston, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Eden Christian, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity 8, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class A

Section 2

Steel Valley 11, Charleroi 1

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 3, Sewickley Academy 0

3-goal scorers: Alyssa Clutter (Trinity, 4)

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Shaler, 12:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 11:30 a.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Plum at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Montour, 10 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Mars at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Valley, 12 p.m.

Highlands at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 11 a.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 11:30 a.m.

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 12 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 2:15 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 12 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at South Side, 1 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 10 a.m.

OLSH at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Ellis School, 12 p.m.

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

