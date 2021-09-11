High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 10, 2021

By:

Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 12:25 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett (Md.) 13

Avonworth 21, Freeport 7

Beaver 46, Hopewell 9

Beaver Falls at OLSH, ppd.

Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7

Bentworth 20, Frazier 19

Burgettstown 57, Avella 8

California 49, Waynesburg Central 7

Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27

Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35

Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12

Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34 (OT)

Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15

Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Fort Cherry 27, Carmichaels 20

Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13

Freedom 23, Quaker Valley 17

Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7

Greensburg Salem 34, Mt. Pleasant 6

Hampton 41, Shaler 38

Hempfield 30, Franklin Regional 28

Highlands 56, Burrell 7

Indiana 70, Derry 15

Kiski Area 35, Latrobe 27

Knoch 21, Deer Lakes 13

Laurel 35, Ambridge 6

Laurel Highlands 65, Brownsville 0

Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20

Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0

McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14

Monessen 24, Charleroi 6

Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0

Mt. Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0

Neshannock 40, Union 6

New Castle 40, Mars 14

North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16

North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17

Norwin 37, Connellsville 0

Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10

Rochester 34, Mohawk 3

Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7

Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian 8

Seton LaSalle 31, South Park 21

Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 6

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Side 20, New Brighton 12

Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0

Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0

Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0

Trinity 41, Yough 6

Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14

Washington 43, Clairton 19

West Greene 38, Beth-Center 30

West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0

Nonconference

Altoona 28, Allderdice 20

Steubenville, Ohio 34, University Prep 0

Uniontown 41, Carrick 6

District 10

Butler 27, Meadville 13

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett (Md.) 13

Northern Garrett (Md.) 0 0 13 0 —13

Albert Gallatin 13 14 6 0 —33

AG: Shawn Loring 14 run (Jace Bowers kick)

AG: Quentin Larkin 2 run (kick failed)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 88 kickoff return (Caleb Matzus-Chapman run)

AG: Matzus-Chapman 21 pass from Larkin (kick failed)

Northern Garrett (Md.): 22 run (kick failed)

AG: Jacob Rosie 16 pass from Larkin (run failed)

Northern Garrett (Md.): 12 run (kick)

Avonworth 21, Freeport 7

Avonworth 0 14 0 7 —21

Freeport 0 0 0 7 —7

A: Ian Syam 3 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 19 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

F: Vinnie Clark 3 pass from Ben Lane (Brady Sullivan kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 24-103, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 14-30-207-1TD-0INT. F, Ben Lane 9-14-141-1TD-1INT.

Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7

Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 0 —7

Belle Vernon 7 14 6 0 —27

BV: Devin Whitlock 75 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 17 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

BV: Whitlock 50 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 1 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Chase Ruokonen 6 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 20-208, 3 TDs.

California 49, Waynesburg Central 7

California 14 7 14 14 —49

Waynesburg Central 0 7 0 0 —7

C: Caden Powell 38 pass from Hunter Assad (Corey Frick kick)

C: Damani Stafford 40 run (Frick kick)

W: Trent Zuper 43 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick)

C: Assad 1 run (Frick kick)

C: Stafford 5 run (Frick kick)

C: Addison Panepinto 24 fumble return (Frick kick)

C: Panepinto 8 run (Frick kick)

C: Stafford 8 run (Frick kick)

Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27

Canon-McMillan 0 14 13 7 —34

Bethel Park 0 20 0 7 —27

C-M: Ryan Angott 3 run (Anthony Finney kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 40 pass from Max Blanc (Cody Geddes kick)

BP: Tyler Stewart 40 interception return (Geddes kick)

BP: Volpatti 74 pass from Blanc (kick failed)

C-M: Finney 100 interception return (Finney kick)

C-M: Geno Calgaro 30 fumble return (Finney kick)

C-M: Mike Evans 1 run (kick failed)

BP: Volpatti 6 run (Geddes kick)

C-M: Mike Evans 1 run (Finney kick)

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 9-15-101-0TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 14-29-288-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 5-148, 2 TDs.

Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35

Central Catholic 7 14 21 7 —49

Pine-Richland 13 22 0 0 —35

P-R: Luke Rudolph 5 pass from Cole Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 2 run (kick failed)

CC: Gannon Carothers 90 kickoff return (Matthew Schearer kick)

P-R: Alex Gochis 9 pass from Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)

P-R: Palmieri 24 run (Palmieri run)

CC: Payton Wehner 13 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Carothers 75 run (Schearer kick)

P-R: Rudolph 13 pass from Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)

CC: Peter Gonzalez 23 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)

CC: Carothers 59 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Carothers 58 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)

CC: Wehner 1 run (Schearer kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 8-142, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 9-11-178-2TD-0INT. P-R, Cole Boyd 17-36-246-3TD-0INT.

Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12

Central Valley 7 7 0 7 —21

Aliquippa 0 0 6 6 —12

CV: Landon Alexander 11 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 2 run (DeSantis kick)

A: Jamar Jeter 81 pass from Quentin Goode (kick failed)

A: Floyd Sims 1 run (run failed)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 5 run (DeSantis kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 23-221, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 17-31-248-1TD-0INT.

Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15

Chartiers-Houston 0 21 9 14 —44

Mapletown 7 0 0 8 —15

M: Landan Stevenson 6 run (Stevenson kick)

C-H: Lane Camden 3 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Jordan Irson 50 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Terry Fetsko 3 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Lane Camden 5 run (Romano kick)

C-H: safety

C-H: Jake Mele 15 pass from Fetsko (Romano kick)

C-H: Lane Camden 54 fumble return (Romano kick)

M: Stevenson 2 run (Max Vanata run)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 22-110, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 9-11-114-1TD-0INT.

Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34 (OT)

Chartiers Valley 14 7 0 7 — 35

Keystone Oaks 7 7 0 14 — 34

CV: Abe Ibrahim 59 pass from Anthony Mackey (Joseph Krug kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Ibrahim 47 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 4 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Lamont Payne 54 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

KO: Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Drew 4 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Ibrahim 26 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

CV: Ibrahim 10 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 27-156, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 11-20-284-5TD-0INT. KO, Nick Buckley 27-36-281-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Abe Ibrahim 9-229.

Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Jefferson-Morgan 0 8 0 0 —8

Cornell 6 20 19 7 —52

Cornell: Sincere Kimbrough 9 run (kick failed)

Cornell: E.J. Dawson 1 run (M.J Smith kick)

Cornell: Walter Clarit 22 run (kick failed)

Cornell: Tim Henderson 53 run (Smith kick)

Cornell: Philip Barker 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Cornell: Henderson 43 pass from Dawson (kick failed)

Cornell: Kimbrough 7 run (Smith kick)

Cornell: Raequan Troutman 47 run (Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: , Tim Henderson 7-139, TD.

Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13

Fox Chapel 12 6 7 6 —31

Plum 7 0 6 0 —13

P: Nicholas Odom 85 run (Vincent Febbraro kick)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 4 pass from Collin Dietz (kick failed)

FC: Zidane Thomas 15 run (pass failed)

FC: Ben DeMotte 11 pass from Dietz (kick failed)

P: David Westrick 12 pass from Sean Franzi (kick failed)

FC: Jake DeMotte 31 pass from Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)

FC: Thomas 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Zidane Thomas 26-150. P, Nicholas Odom 17-137.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 13-21-263-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Jake DeMotte 7-130.

Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13

Gateway 14 13 0 14 —41

Penn Hills 0 0 6 7 —13

G: Patrick Body 38 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Plaskon kick)

G: Body 27 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

G: Brad Birch 5 run (Plaskon kick failed)

G: Jaquon Reynolds 5 run (Plaskon kick)

PH: Amir Rollins 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)

PH: Jaden Dugger 1 run (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

G: Reynolds 20 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Louis Douglas 17 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

Rushing leaders: G, Jaquon Reynolds 25-174, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 11-19-222-3TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 4-107, 2 TDs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 7 6 13 —33

Apollo-Ridge 0 7 0 0 —7

GCC: Jaydin Canady 45 pass from Nate Dlugos (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Taishaun Jamison 5 fumble recovery (Ryan Reitler kick)

A-R: Bradey Schrock 1 run (Gavin Cole kick)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 19 pass from Tyree Turner (kick failed)

GCC: Amari Mack 32 pass from Turner (kick failed)

GCC: Ryan Kimmel 5 punt return (Ryan Reitler kick)

Passing leaders: GCC, Nate Dlugos 5-12-103-1TD-1INT.

Greensburg Salem 34, Mt. Pleasant 6

Greensburg Salem 14 7 6 7 —34

Mt. Pleasant 0 6 0 0 —6

GS: Cody Rubrecht 61 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Rubrecht 57 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

M: Robbie Labuda 1 run (kick failed)

GS: Donavin Waller 66 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

GS: Teska 2 run (kick failed)

GS: Rubrecht 24 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 11-14-245-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 6-153, 3 TDs.

Hempfield 30, Franklin Regional 28

Franklin Regional 0 14 0 14 —28

Hempfield 0 8 14 8 —30

FR: Maddox Morrison 30 interception return (kick)

FR: Ayden Hudock 85 pass from Caden Smith (kick)

H: Ian Tuffs 11 pass from Jake Phillips (Brennan Knight pass from Kieran Lippmann)

H: Gino Caesar 3 run (kick failed)

H: Caesar 32 run (Caesar run)

FR: Morrison 14 pass from Connor Donnelly (Hudock pass from Smith)

H: Eli Binakowsky 20 blocked punt return (Caesar run)

FR: Hudock 47 pass from Connor Donnelly (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Gino Caesar 39-215, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FR, Caden Smith 3-3-112-1TD-0INT. H, Jake Phillips 9-14-118-0TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Ayden Hudock 2-132, 2 TDs.

Highlands 56, Burrell 7

Burrell 0 0 0 7 —7

Highlands 28 7 7 14 —56

H: Luke Bombalski 1 run (Bombalski kick)

H: Aaron Randolph 45 interception return (Bombalski kick)

H: Landan Signorella 25 pass from Chandler Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: Jrake Burford 25 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: Signorella 24 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: Bombalski 25 run (Bombalski kick)

B: Chase Fenner 1 run (Ethan Croushore kick)

H: Ashton Hatajik 7 run (Bombalski kick)

H: Menage Lucas 2 run (Bombalski kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 12-107, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 8-9-139-3TD-0INT.

Indiana 70, Derry 15

Derry 7 0 0 8 —15

Indiana 27 22 14 7 —70

I: Liam McFarlane 30 run (Brock Miller kick)

I: Korbin Wilson 53 run (Brock Miller kick)

I: Zach Herrington 5 run (Brock Miller kick)

D: Eric Catone 75 run (Chance White kick)

I: McFarlane 50 run (run failed)

I: Herrington 1 run (Brock Miller kick)

I: Jacob McCracken 30 fumble return (McFarlane run)

I: Korbin Wilson 36 run (Brock Miller kick)

I: Evan Brocious 90 kickoff return (Brock Miller kick)

I: Garrison Dougherty 37 run (Brock Miller kick)

D: Ahmad Ward 21 run (Mason Beeman run)

I: Trevor Smith 84 run (Brock Miller kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 9-101, 2 TDs; Korbin Wilson 6-100, TD.

Kiski Area 35, Latrobe 27

Kiski Area 7 14 0 14 —35

Latrobe 6 13 0 8 —27

L: Kyle Brewer 67 run (kick failed)

KA: Matt Hilty 25 pass from Logan Johnson (Cody Dykes kick)

L: Drake Clayton 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)

KA: C.J. Hepler 48 run (Dykes kick)

L: Brewer 25 pass from Corey Boerio (run failed)

KA: Johnson 6 run (Dykes kick)

L: Brewer 6 run (Brewer pass from Boerio)

KA: Johnson 7 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Hepler 30 run (Dykes kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, C.J. Hepler 21-136, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 12-16-171-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Calvin Heinle 5-107.

Laurel 35, Ambridge 6

Ambridge 0 0 0 6 —6

Laurel 7 21 7 0 —35

L: Luke McCoy 15 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 81 run (Boughter kick)

L: Michael Pasquarello 35 pass from Kobe DeRosa (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 14 run (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 25 run (Boughter kick)

A: D’Saun Harmon 25 pass from Chris Sakony

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 17-223, 4 TDs.

Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20

Brentwood 0 7 7 6 —20

Leechburg 7 12 19 12 —50

L: Thomas Burke interception return (Braylan Lovelace kick)

L: Lovelace 16 run (Lovelace kick failed)

B: Lamarr Williams 5 run (Williams kick)

L: Tyler Foley 29 pass from Thomas Burke (pass failed)

B: Anthony Herisko 98 kickoff return (Williams kick)

L: Lovelace 7 run (pass failed)

L: Eli Rich 12 run (Lovelace kick)

L: Rich 5 run (Lovelace kick failed)

L: Logan Kline 40 pass from Rich (Lovelace kick failed)

L: Lovelace interception return (Lovelace kick failed)

B: Mitchell Fox 26 pass from Jase Keib (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Lamarr Williams 15-105, TD. L, Braylan Lovelace 15-147, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 9-15-115-1TD-2INT. L, Thomas Burke 11-21-135-1TD-1INT.

Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0

Jeannette 0 0 0 0 —0

Ligonier Valley 21 21 6 7 —55

LV: Grant Dowden 6 pass from Haden Sierocky (George Golden kick)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 21 pass from Sierocky (Golden kick)

LV: Ryan Harbert 11 pass from Sierocky (Golden kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 3 run (Golden kick)

LV: Miles Higgins 1 run (Golden kick)

LV: Beitel 63 run (Golden kick)

LV: Colten Foust 11 pass from Broderick Schreyer (kick failed)

LV: Sam Mundorff 1 run (Hunter Carr kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Nick Beitel 9-129, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 8-13-136-3TD-0INT.

McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14

McKeesport 7 3 7 7 —24

Armstrong 7 7 0 0 —14

M: Jahmil Perryman 10 run (Milton Campos kick)

A: Jack Valasek 22 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

A: Dozick Zablocki 3 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

M: Campos 26 field goal

M: Kenneth Thompson 64 run (Campos kick)

M: Jake Miller 58 run (Campos kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Jake Miller 17-128, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 13-26-146-2TD-0INT.

Monessen 24, Charleroi 6

Charleroi 0 6 0 0 —6

Monessen 6 6 6 6 —24

M: Anthony Crews 76 pass from Lorenzo Gardner (kick failed)

M: Sam Valle 7 pass from Gardner (kick failed)

C: Terrance Woods 1 run (kick failed)

M: Crews 92 run (kick failed)

M: Dayton Carson 32 pass from Gardner (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Anthony Crews 11-121, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Lorenzo Gardner 6-12-151-3TD-0INT.

Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0

Moon 0 7 0 8 —15

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Jeremiah Dean 3 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Dylan Sleva 4 run (kick failed)

M: safety

Rushing leaders: WH, Deontae Williams 23-115.

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 10-16-114-0TD-1INT.

Mt. Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0

Mt. Lebanon 0 10 21 0 —31

Peters Township 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Jack Smith 17 pass from Joey Daniels (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Bhuta 27 field goal

M: Michael Beiersdorf 32 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Daniels 1 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 42 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17

Blackhawk 0 7 0 10 —17

North Catholic 6 0 6 6 —18

NC: Tyler Jannuzi 5 interception return (kick failed)

B: Zach Ours 1 run (Devon Thomas kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 40 pass from Jay Siket (kick failed)

NC: Lucius Marbella blocked punt (pass failed)

B: Ours 1 run (Carson Heckathorn pass from Carson Davidson)

B: safety

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 11-28-107-0TD-1INT.

North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16

Mentor, Ohio 7 3 0 6 —16

North Allegheny 3 0 7 10 —20

NA: Harron Lee 30 field goal

Mentor, Ohio: 5 run (kick)

Mentor, Ohio: 42 field goal

NA: Dwayne Taylor 90 interception return (Lee kick)

NA: Tanner Potts 1 run (Lee kick)

Mentor, Ohio: 40 pass (kick failed)

NA: Lee 20 field goal

Passing leaders: , Scotty Fox 10-18-133-1TD-0INT.

Norwin 37, Connellsville 0

Norwin 16 14 7 0 —37

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

N: Nathaniel Harris 7 run (Joey Castle kick)

N: safety

N: Dominic Barca 26 run (Castle kick)

N: Jackson Pons 15 pass from Luke Levendosky (Castle kick)

N: Christian Beck 6 run (Castle kick)

N: Barca 7 run (Castle kick)

Passing leaders: N, Luke Levendosky 9-17-114-1TD-2INT. C, Anthony Piasecki 7-20-100-0TD-1INT.

Freedom 23, Quaker Valley 17

Freedom 7 7 7 2 —23

Quaker Valley 7 3 7 0 —17

QV: Patrick Cutchember 73 pass from Connery Bulger (Grant Williams kick)

F: Josh Pail 3 run (Xavier Dwyer kick)

F: Pail 14 pass from Carter Slowinski (Dwyer kick)

QV: Grant Williams 23 field goal

QV: Cutchember 65 run (Grant Williams kick)

F: Pail 25 pass from Slowinski (Dwyer kick)

QV: safety

Rushing leaders: QV, Patrick Cutchember 19-103, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 18-28-192-2TD-2INT.

Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10

Ringgold 6 0 0 6 —12

South Allegheny 0 3 7 0 —10

R: Landon Oslowski 1 run

SA: 24 field goal

R: John Polefko 5 run

Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7

Seneca Valley 0 10 0 7 —17

North Hills 0 7 0 0 —7

SV: Nolan Dworek 24 run (Camden Bush kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 36 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

SV: Bush 39 field goal

SV: Brandon Ross 60 pass from Graham Hancox (Bush kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 11-128.

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 18-23-251-1TD-1INT. NH, John Green 10-20-110-1TD-0INT.

Seton LaSalle 31, South Park 21

South Park 7 0 8 6 —21

Seton LaSalle 7 7 6 11 —31

SP: Adam Johnson 40 interception return (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 67 run (Nick Cherry kick)

S-LS: Dominic Monz 52 pass from Luke Kosko (Cherry kick)

SP: safety

SP: Harper Conroy 10 run (pass failed)

S-LS: Tyler Buzalka 15 run (pass failed)

SP: Luke Smith 11 pass from Conroy (pass failed)

S-LS: Alex Jones 5 pass from Kosko (Alex Boyce pass from Kosko)

S-LS: Cherry 35 field goal

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Gabe Finale 11-101, TD.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 11-20-128-1TD-2INT. S-LS, Luke Kosko 14-23-239-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, Dominic Monz 8-118, TD.

Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 9

Valley 0 0 3 6 —9

Shady Side Academy 6 16 8 6 —36

SSA: Chris Sullivan 25 run (pass failed)

SSA: Deacon Durham 32 pass from Max Wickland (Sullivan run)

SSA: Sullivan 5 run (Sullivan run)

V: 32 field goal

SSA: Isaiah Grier 79 kickoff return (Sullivan run)

SSA: Sullivan 1 run (kick failed)

V: 40 fumble return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Chris Sullivan 20-174, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 7-9-109-1TD-0INT.

South Side 40, New Brighton 24 (OT)

South Side 13 7 0 0 20 — 40

New Brighton 12 0 0 0 12 — 24

N: Kevin Williams 1 run

SSB: Parker Statler 62 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

N: Eric Montanez 55 run

SSB: Statler 4 run

SSB: Statler 49 run (Pavlovich kick)

Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0

East Allegheny 0 0 0 0 —0

Steel Valley 0 20 7 7 —34

SV: JaSean Wright 11 pass from Cruce Brookins (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 86 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 5 run (kick failed)

SV: Brookins 59 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nyzair Burt 15 pass from Brookins (Karstetter kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 0-161, 2 TDs.

Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0

McGuffey 0 0 0 0 —0

Sto-Rox 8 6 22 0 —36

S-R: Zay Davis 39 pass from Ashton Jones (Jaymar Pearson run)

S-R: Pearson 98 run (run failed)

S-R: Pearson 41 run (Josh Jenkins pass from Ashton Jones)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 59 pass from Ashton Jones (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 75 run (Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 8-263, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Ashton Jones 12-19-184-2TD-2INT.

Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0

South Fayette 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 7 13 0 7 —27

TJ: Elias Lippincott 2 run (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 2 run (Inks kick)

TJ: McClain Flinn 80 pass from Joe Lekse (kick failed)

TJ: Lippincott 5 run (Inks kick)

Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 10-23-122-0TD-0INT. TJ, Joe Lekse 4-8-144-1TD-0INT.

Trinity 41, Yough 6

Trinity 27 14 0 0 —41

Yough 0 6 0 0 —6

T: Andrew Durig 12 run (Alex Tush kick)

T: Durig 49 run (Hunter Strickland kick)

T: Strickland 1 run (Tush kick failed)

T: Durig 38 pass from Connor Roberts (Tush kick)

Y: Tristan Waldier 30 run (Hannah Biros kick failed)

T: Braydon May 25 pass from Roberts (Tush kick)

T: Jeremy Sikora 35 pass from Roberts (Tush kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Andrew Durig 7-106, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 8-12-226-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: T, Jeremy Sikora 4-163, TD.

Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14

Baldwin 0 7 0 7 —14

Upper St. Clair 21 24 3 0 —48

USC: Aidan Besselman 3 pass from Brady Erdos (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Mateo Cepullio 55 punt return (Henderson kick)

USC: Jamaal Brown 5 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Besselman 4 pass from Erdos (Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 23 field goal

USC: Brown 46 run (Henderson kick)

B: Elijah Moore 24 pass from John Kozar (Ashton Nort kick)

USC: Erdos 1 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 25 field goal

B: Andrew Sharp 29 run (Nort kick)

Passing leaders: USC, Brady Erdos 11-12-167-2TD-0INT.

Washington 43, Clairton 19

Clairton 0 6 13 0 —19

Washington 14 14 8 7 —43

W: Davoun Fuse 12 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 3 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 20 run (Blanchette kick)

C: Kameron Lewis 92 kickoff return (kick failed)

W: Carlos Harper 2 run (Blanchette kick)

C: Lawrence Short 40 pass from Capone Jones (Christian Wade kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 55 run (Harper pass)

C: Lewis 90 kickoff return (pass failed)

W: Davoun Fuse 2 run (Blanchette kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Tayshawn Levy 19-216, TD.

West Allegheny 38, Montour 13

West Allegheny 7 6 0 25 —38

Montour 6 0 7 0 —13

WA: Devan Zirwas 14 pass from Gavin Miller (Casie Yonker kick)

M: Caleb Williams 8 run (kick failed)

WA: Jashon Spencer 23 interception return (kick failed)

M: Caleb Williams 21 run (Paul Dotson kick)

WA: Nodin Tracy 42 run (kick failed)

WA: Nico Taddy 55 interception return (pass failed)

WA: Spencer 40 fumble return (Yonker kick)

WA: Tracy 20 punt return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, Jake Wolfe 10-17-112-0TD-2INT.

West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0

Elizabeth Forward 0 0 0 0 —0

West Mifflin 0 7 0 7 —14

WM: Tyrell Ogletree 19 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: Israel Rose 60 interception return (Kosuda kick)

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 5

Beaver 252, New Castle 282

Medalists: Jack Ray 45, Josh Obrist 46 (B), Josh Hoerner 50 (NC)

Girls

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 180, Norwin 204

Medalists: Raina Jones 40, Ava Grew 46 (H)

Fox Chapel Richard Cullinan Invitational

Fox Chapel Red 185, Fox Chapel White 206, North Allegheny 210, Sewickley Academy 217

Medalists: Zach Johnson (FCR) 36, Andrew Begg (FCW) 36

Class 2A

Section 3

Eden Christian 217, Winchester Thurston 248

Medalists: Brian McDonnell 38, Luke Gronbeck 39 (EC), Jackson Zemek 46 (WT)

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Allderdice 4, Shaler 1

Knoch 1, Slippery Rock 1

Sewickley Academy 16, Southmoreland 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Central Valley, 1 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 2 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 2 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Winchester Thurston, 9:30 a.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 2:30 p.m.

Freeport at Springdale, 10 a.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Neshannock at Sharon, 10 a.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Eden Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 12 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 2 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Brashear, 12 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Mars at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 12 p.m.

Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 11 a.m.

Mohawk at South Side, 12:30 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 11 a.m.

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 12:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.

Bentworth at Southmoreland, 9 a.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 11 a.m.

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 2:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, 12:30 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 5, Pine Richland 0

Allderdice 4, Franklin Regional 1

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 8:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Ringgold, 10 a.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 2:15 p.m.

Neshannock at Moon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Jefferson-Morgan, 8:30 a.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.