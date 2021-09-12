TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 11, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Red, White & Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Saturday’s results

Class AAA

Team: 1. North Allegheny, 38; 2. Allderdice, 128; 3. Fox Chapel, 192; 4. Altoona, 227; 5. Morgantown, W.Va., 241.

Individual: 1. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 15:53; 2. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 15:53; 3. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:09; 4. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:12; 5. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:14; 6. Holden Eagle, Allderdice, 16:21; 7. Jack Barnhisel, Allderdice, 16:22; 8. Ryan Podnar, North Allegheny, 16:23; 9. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 16:28; 10. Michael Gauntner, North Allegheny, 16:34.

Class AA

Team: 1. Grove City, 42; 2. Hampton, 118; 3. Blackhawk, 135; 4. Central Cambria, 141; 5. Ringgold, 154.

Individual: 1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 15:44; 2. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 16:20; 3. Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 16:28; 4. MJ Pottinger, Grove City, 16:42; 5. Aiden Lechleitner, Central Cambria, 16:43; 6. Caleb Hawke, Grove City, 16:44; 7. Joshua Jones, Grove City, 16:45; 8. Quinn McKnight, Grove City, 16:47; 9. Matthew Otto, Quaker Valley, 16:50; 10. Giacomo Lepore, North Catholic, 16:58.

Class A

Friday’s results

Team: 1. Riverview, 50; 2. Winchester Thurston, 59; 3. Eden Christian Academy, 62; 4. OLSH, 117; 5. Elk County Catholic, 120.

Individual: 1. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 16:23; 2. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian Academy, 16:46; 3. Ethan Haring, Eden Christian Academy, 17:14; 4. Maxwell Hamilton, OLSH, 17:23; 5. Parker Steele, Riverview, 17:25; 6. Peter Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 17:31; 7. Alex Siege, Chartiers-Houston, 17:36; 8. Ty Laughlin, Riverview, 17:380; 9. Alex Miller, Elk County Catholic, 17:42; 10. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 17:47.

Girls

Red, White & Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Saturday’s results

Class AAA

Team: 1. North Allegheny, 63; 2. Morgantown, W.Va., 68; 3. Pine-Richland, 187; 4. Upper St. Clair, 206; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 219.

Individual: 1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 17:26; 2. Irene Riggs, Morgantown, W.Va., 17:29; 3. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 17:56; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 18:03; 5. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:10; 6. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 18:25; 7. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 18:29; 8. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:33; 9. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:33; 10. Robin Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:36.

Class AA

Team: 1. Central Cambria, 57; 2. Beaver, 114; 3. North Catholic, 128; 4. Quaker Valley, 156; 5. Belle Vernon, 182.

Individual: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 17:50; 2. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 19:06; 3. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 19:33; 4. Viva Kreis, Belle Vernon, 19:50; 5. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 19:50; 6. Annaliese Niebauer, Central Cambria, 19:51; 7. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 19:52; 8. Morgan Brandis, Central Cambria, 19:59; 9. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 20:04; 10. Stella Kuntz, Central Cambria, 20:07.

Friday’s results

Class A

Team: 1. Winchester Thurston, 66; 2. St. Joseph’s, 72; 3. Avonworth, 85; 4. Elk County Catholic, 89; 5. Riverview, 128.

Individual: 1. Lindsey Hartle, Avonworth, 21:03; 2. Amber Fisher, St. Joseph’s, 21:07; 3. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 21:14; 4. Erin LaQuatra, Bishop Canevin, 21:20; 5. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 21:23; 6. Hope Haring, Eden Christian Academy, 21:23; 7. Lauren Lomago, Eden Christian Academy, 21:32; 8. Evelyn Reynolds, St. Joseph’s, 21:44; 9. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 21:46; 10. Lily Bauer, Riverview, 21:49.

Field hockey

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 1, North Allegheny 0

Football

Saturday’s results

Nonconference

Carlynton 35, Riverview 12

Bishop Canevin 27, Northgate 8

Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14

Western Beaver 31, Riverside 13

Saturday’s summaries

Bishop Canevin 27, Northgate 8

Northgate 8 0 0 0 —8

Bishop Canevin 0 6 14 7 —27

N: Lewis Clark 86 interception return

BC: Lesae Lacks 33 pass from Kole Olszewksi

BC: Lesae Lacks 62 pass from Jason Cross

BC: Xavier Nelson 39 pass from Cross

BC: Lesae Lacks 45 pass from Cross

Carlynton 35, Riverview 12

Carlynton 7 14 7 7 —35

Riverview 6 0 0 6 —12

R: Dean Cecere 16 run (run failed)

C: Shawn Curry 5 run (Dom Beglinger kick)

C: Curry 4 run (Beglinger kick)

C: Jaydin McKnight 30 pass from Dean Devonte (Beglinger kick)

C: Curry 58 run (Beglinger kick)

C: Curry 72 run (Beglinger kick)

R: Dean Cecere 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Shawn Curry 25-256. R, Dean Cecere 27-213, 2 TDs.

Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14

Springdale 7 26 7 0 —40

Summit Academy 0 0 0 14 —14

S: Legend Ausk 2 run (Andrew Haus kick)

S: Ausk 15 run (Haus kick)

S: Logan Dexter 18 run (Haus kick)

S: John Utiss 11 pass from Ausk (kick failed)

S: Dexter 64 interception return (run failed)

S: Dexter 18 run (Haus kick)

SA: Razir Anderson 50 run (pass failed)

SA: Kylee Davenport 53 run (Hanif Kent pass from Davenport)

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 4-9-100-1TD-1INT.

Western Beaver 31, Riverside 13

Riverside 0 0 0 13 —13

Western Beaver 12 6 0 13 —31

WB: Dorian McGhee 29 pass from Xander LeFebvre (run failed)

WB: Tyson Florence 45 run (run failed)

WB: Thad Gray 6 pass from LeFebvre (run failed)

R: Brody Barton 7 run (kick)

WB: Thad Gray 58 pass from LeFebvre (kick)

WB: Florence 33 pass from LeFebvre (kick failed)

R: Brady Newman 4 pass from Ayden Garcia (pass failed)

Passing leaders: WB, Xander LeFebvre 7-13-189-4TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 1

Shaler 4, North Hills 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 2

Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Ambridge 4, Central Valley 2

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, (n)

Bentworth 10, Waynesburg 0

Bethel Park 2, South Fayette 2

Burrell 6, Mt. Pleasant 1

Canon-McMillan 2, Montour 1

Carrick at Obama Academy, (n)

East Allegheny 2, McKeesport 0

Freeport at Springdale, (n)

Gateway at Kiski Area, (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Neshannock at Sharon, (n)

Ligonier Valley 10, Southmoreland 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Baldwin 0

Trinity 2, Connellsville 1

Winchester Thurston 10, Chartiers-Houston 0

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township 10, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 7, Armstrong 0

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2

Hampton 2, Indiana 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, (n)

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Connellsville 8, Trinity 1

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 6, Obama Academy 0

Penn Hills 6, Brashear 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 1

Mars 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 2, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 2, Hopewell 0

North Catholic at Ambridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, (n)

Serra Catholic 11, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, (n)

Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 0

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, (n)

South Side 2, Mohawk 1

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 3, Ellis School 2

Bishop Canevin 2, Winchester Thurston 2

Nonsection

Avonworth 2, Deer Lakes 0

Bentworth 7, Southmoreland 1

Butler 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Knoch 10, Highlands 1

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, (n)

Plum 4, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, West Mifflin 2

Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 1

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Plum tournament

Finals

Freeport 2, Brentwood 0

Semifinals

Freeport 2, Indiana 0

Brentwood 2, Plum 1

Quarterfinals

Indiana 2, McKeesport 1

Brentwood 2, Allderdice 0

Pool play

Pool A: Freeport 4-0, Allderdice 1-3, McKeesport 1-3. Pool B: Plum 3-1, Indiana 2-2, Brentwood 1-3

Nonsection

Ringgold 3, Bentworth 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

