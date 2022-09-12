High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 11, 2022
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 7:17 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Altoona at Allderdice, 5:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Brashear at Montour, 6:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Washington, 7 p.m.
University (W.Va.) at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 4 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Butler, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Knoch at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Laurel at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Riverview at Northgate, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
