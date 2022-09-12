TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 11, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 7:17 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Allderdice, 5:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Brashear at Montour, 6:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Washington, 7 p.m.

University (W.Va.) at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 4 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Knoch at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Laurel at McDowell, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Riverview at Northgate, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

New website displays history of Gateway Sports Hall of Fame
Penn-Trafford notebook: Golfers place 2nd at WCCA tournament
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Olivia Cernuto and Luke Rivardo
North Allegheny notebook: Water polo teams sweep past McDowell
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 9, 2022

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter