High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 12, 2022

Monday, September 12, 2022 | 11:25 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Section 3A

Peters Township 11, Hempfield 0

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 2

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

North Allegheny 200, Butler 204

Medalists: Chris Hoffman (NA) 38, Ryan Porch (B) 37

Pine-Richland 197, North Hills 234

Section 4

Central Catholic 192, Franklin Regional 202

Section 5

Beaver 209, New Castle 237

Medalist: Pacer Hill (B) 39

Section 6

Peters Township 205, Bethel Park 214

Medalists: Colton Lusk, Griffin Hansberry, Nick Wetzel, Ben Miller, Austin Malley (PT) 41, Jon Haddox (BP) 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 143, Leechburg 193

Section 7

West Mifflin 258, East Allegheny 268

Section 9

Eden Christian 200, Aquinas Academy 264

Medalists: Luke Gronbeck (EC) 36, David Zaharko (AA) 41

Nonsection

Charleroi 216, Bentworth 244

Medalists: Nick Summers (C) 39, Nathan Coski (B) 43

Frazier 229, Jefferson-Morgan 259

Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 40, Brock Bayles (JM) 42

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 172, Blackhawk 198

Medalist: Paige Meyers (OC) 38, Vanessa Matthews (B) 46

Seneca Valley 169, Pine-Richland 195

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 38

Section 2

Peters Township 158, Elizabeth Forward 198

Medalists: Sophia Severns (PT) 36, Mya Morgan (EF) 35

South Fayette 187, Bethel Park 252

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 35, Ally Wolling (BP) 47

Section 4

Armstrong 203, Mars 248

Medalists: Mylee Lorigan (A) 47, Emily Cronan (M) 55

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 169, Derry 232

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 32, Bethany Dixon (D) 51

Southmoreland 198, Ligonier Valley 212

Medalists: Sophia Price (S) 40, Amanda Woods (LV) 46

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Norwin 11, Hempfield 0

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 0, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Altoona at Allderdice, ppd.

Bentworth 3, Brentwood 1

Charleroi 5, Yough 0

Connellsville 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Freedom 1, Mohawk 0

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

Montour 1, Brashear 0

Laurel Highlands 3, University (WV) 2

West Shamokin at Derry, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Derry, ppd.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 3 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Slippery Rock at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 6, Allderdice 1

North Allegheny 11, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 1, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 7, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, (n)

Peters Township 4, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 1, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Elizabeth Forward 2, Connellsville 1

Thomas Jefferson 8, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 6, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 7, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 0, Gateway 0

Section 4

Moon 1, Montour 0

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1

West Allegheny 1, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 5, Beaver 0

Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell, 1 Deer Lakes 0

Freeport 4, Apollo-Ridge 1

Valley 5, Highlands 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Woodland Hills 9, East Allegheny 0

Southmoreland 2, Yough 1

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 1, West Mifflin 1

McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.

South Park 5, Shady Side Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 1

Riverview 5, Steel Valley 4

Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1

Section 2

Bentworth 2, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 0

Waynesburg 5, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Freedom 5, Mohawk 0

South Side 4, Riverside 2

Section 4

Ellis School 6, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Aquinas Academy 1

Winchester Thurston 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Knoch 1, Slippery Rock 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Monessen at Uniontown, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Mars 3, Seneca Valley 2

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 2

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 5, South Fayette 0

Bethel Park 4, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Beaver 5, Neshannock 0

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0

Riverside 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 5

Montour 4, Quaker Valley 1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 1

Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0

Waynesburg 3, Washington 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Western Beaver 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 3, McKeesport 2

Freeport 3, Armstrong 1

Freedom 3, Aliquippa 0

Laurel 3, Erie McDowell 1

Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0

Pine-Richland 3, Moon 0

Riverview 3, Northgate 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Oakland Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

South Park at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.