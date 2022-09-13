High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 12, 2022
By:
Monday, September 12, 2022 | 11:25 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Section 3A
Peters Township 11, Hempfield 0
Section 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 2
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
North Allegheny 200, Butler 204
Medalists: Chris Hoffman (NA) 38, Ryan Porch (B) 37
Pine-Richland 197, North Hills 234
Section 4
Central Catholic 192, Franklin Regional 202
Section 5
Beaver 209, New Castle 237
Medalist: Pacer Hill (B) 39
Section 6
Peters Township 205, Bethel Park 214
Medalists: Colton Lusk, Griffin Hansberry, Nick Wetzel, Ben Miller, Austin Malley (PT) 41, Jon Haddox (BP) 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Section 7
West Mifflin 258, East Allegheny 268
Section 9
Eden Christian 200, Aquinas Academy 264
Medalists: Luke Gronbeck (EC) 36, David Zaharko (AA) 41
Nonsection
Medalists: Nick Summers (C) 39, Nathan Coski (B) 43
Frazier 229, Jefferson-Morgan 259
Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 40, Brock Bayles (JM) 42
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 172, Blackhawk 198
Medalist: Paige Meyers (OC) 38, Vanessa Matthews (B) 46
Seneca Valley 169, Pine-Richland 195
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 38
Section 2
Peters Township 158, Elizabeth Forward 198
Medalists: Sophia Severns (PT) 36, Mya Morgan (EF) 35
South Fayette 187, Bethel Park 252
Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 35, Ally Wolling (BP) 47
Section 4
Medalists: Mylee Lorigan (A) 47, Emily Cronan (M) 55
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 169, Derry 232
Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 32, Bethany Dixon (D) 51
Southmoreland 198, Ligonier Valley 212
Medalists: Sophia Price (S) 40, Amanda Woods (LV) 46
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Norwin 11, Hempfield 0
Class A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 0, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Altoona at Allderdice, ppd.
Connellsville 3, Mt. Pleasant 0
Laurel Highlands 3, University (WV) 2
West Shamokin at Derry, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Derry, ppd.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 3 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Slippery Rock at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 6, Allderdice 1
North Allegheny 11, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 1, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 7, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, (n)
Peters Township 4, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 1, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0
Elizabeth Forward 2, Connellsville 1
Thomas Jefferson 8, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 6, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 7, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 0, Gateway 0
Section 4
Moon 1, Montour 0
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1
West Allegheny 1, Trinity 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Burrell, 1 Deer Lakes 0
Freeport 4, Apollo-Ridge 1
Valley 5, Highlands 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Woodland Hills 9, East Allegheny 0
Southmoreland 2, Yough 1
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 1, West Mifflin 1
McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.
South Park 5, Shady Side Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 1
Riverview 5, Steel Valley 4
Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1
Section 2
Bentworth 2, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 0
Waynesburg 5, Beth-Center 0
Section 3
Freedom 5, Mohawk 0
South Side 4, Riverside 2
Section 4
Ellis School 6, Carlynton 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Aquinas Academy 1
Winchester Thurston 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Knoch 1, Slippery Rock 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Mars 3, Seneca Valley 2
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 2
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 5, South Fayette 0
Bethel Park 4, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Beaver 5, Neshannock 0
Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0
Riverside 4, Ellwood City 1
Section 5
Montour 4, Quaker Valley 1
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 1
Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0
Waynesburg 3, Washington 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Western Beaver 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 3, McKeesport 2
Freeport 3, Armstrong 1
Freedom 3, Aliquippa 0
Laurel 3, Erie McDowell 1
Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0
Pine-Richland 3, Moon 0
Riverview 3, Northgate 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Oakland Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
South Park at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
