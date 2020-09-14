High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
Field hockey
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 2
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Oakland Catholic 0
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 208, Greensburg Salem 230
Medalists: Noah Oliver (A), 38; Anthony Lobb (A), 39
Norwin 181, Penn-Trafford 191
Medalists: Logan Divald (N), 34; Trent Kablach (N), 34; Chase Crissman (P-T), 37; Josh Kapcin (P-T), 37; Nate Graham (N), 37; Nick Turowski (P-T), 37; Sal Cerilli (N), 38; Ronnie Howard (N), 38; Alex Turowski (P-T), 39
Penn-Trafford 204, Hempfield 224
Section 5
Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 256
Medalists: Luke Price (B), 42; Talon Mihalinac (B), 42
Moon 214, Blackhawk 220
Medalists: Justin Scally (M), 41; Zachary Ross (M), 41
Moon 214, Central Valley 256
Medalists: Justin Scally (M), 41; Zachary Ross (M), 41
Section 8
Fox Chapel 193, Hampton 210
Kiski Area 228, Freeport 231
Medalist: Evan Hileman (KA), 38
Shady Side Academy 211, Highlands 284
Medalist: Michael Manges (SSA), 40
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 214, Ligonier Valley 219
Medalist: Ryan Jones (LV), 41
Mt. Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251
Medalists: Steven Brown (MP), 36; Carson Kirshner (MP), 39
Section 3
Eden Christian 221, Deer Lakes 228
Section 5
Ellwood City 212, Union 277
Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC), 38
Section 7
Elizabeth Forward 237, South Allegheny 288
Keystone Oaks 250, Steel Valley 281
Medalist: Dan O’Brien (KO), 47
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 8
Kiski Area 228, Freeport 231
Kiski Area: Evan Hileman, 38; Mike Shoemaker, 42; Campbell Curry, 46; Gino Gallippi, 49; Joe Collini, 53
Freeport: Jack Mason, 41; Nate Covey, 45; Jayden Diehl, 47; Aiden Liston, 49; Paul Zecca, 49
Records: KA 4-3 (4-3); F 2-5 (1-5)
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 214, Ligonier Valley 219
Derry: Ryan Bushey, 42; Hunter Jurica, 42; Ashton Beighley, 42; Bryce Baum, 42; Nick Thomas, 46
Ligonier Valley: Ryan Jones, 41; Jake Bleehash, 43; John Rankin, 44; Isaac Neidbalson, 45; Josh Harbert, 46
Mt. Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251
Mt. Pleasant: Steven Brown, 36; Carson Kirshner, 39; Jonathan Wagner, 40; Colin Hayes, 47; Dylan Pawlak, 47
Southmoreland: Austin Goehring, 43; Clay Sipple, 43; Ben Zimmerman, 44; Vinnie LedBetter, 58; Tyler Rollinson, 63
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 197, Gateway 259
Medalists: Antolena Damico (P-T), 47; Emily Spudy (P-T), 47
Nonsection
Butler 181, Seneca Valley 185
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 35
Indiana 207, Punxsutawney 211
Medalists: Sara Kane (I), 47; Lizzie Sikora (P), 47
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Pine-Richland 2 (2OT)
Seneca Valley 9, North Hills 0
Shaler at Fox Chapel (n)
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 3
Section 3
Norwin 7, Central Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford 6, Connellsville 0
Allderdice at Latrobe (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 4, Freeport 0
Mars 8, Highlands 0
Indiana at Armstrong (n)
Section 2
Central Valley 1, Blackhawk 0
Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 1
South Fayette 1, Moon 0
West Allegeny 7, Beaver 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 (OT)
Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 4
Kiski Area 5, West Mifflin 1
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills (n)
Gateway at Penn Hills (n)
Plum at Obama Academy (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 2, East Allegheny 1
Steel Valley 3, Avonworth 2 (OT)
South Allegheny at South Park (n)
Section 2
Burrell 9, Derry 0
Leechburg 7, Ligonier Valley 0
Valley at Deer Lakes (n)
Section 3
Charleroi 10, Yough 0
Waynesburg 4, Southmoreland 3 (2OT)
McGuffey at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
Ambridge at Mohawk (n)
Freedom at Ellwood City (n)
North Catholic at New Brighton (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 1
Sewickley Academy 8, Neshannock 1
Section 2
Trinity Christian 19, Geibel 0
St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston (n)
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1
Bishop Canevin at Riverview (n)
Section 4
Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
Seton LaSalle 7, Monessen 1
California at Beth-Center (n)
Nonsection
North Allegheny 17, Hempfield 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward (n)
South Side at Washington (n)
3 or more goals: Gabriel Schafer, Trinity Christian (4); Zack LaValle, Seneca Valley (4); Alok Shah, North Allegheny; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; David Lessure, North Allegheny; Jacob Guerrini, Burrell; Jonathan Swann, North Allegheny; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Morgan Kost, Trinity Christian
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)
Peters Township 3, Moon 0
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan (n)
Class 3A
Section 2
Trinity 8, Ringgold 3
Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem (n)
Class 2A
Section 3
Yough 5, Waynesburg 2
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Section 2
Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 2
Nonsection
North Hills 6, Hopewell 1
South Allegheny 5, Ligonier Valley 1
Gateway at Penn Hills (n)
Hickory at Freedom (n)
Mohawk at Aquinas Academy (n)
Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, ppd.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
3 or more goals: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity (4)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2
Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1
Penn Hills 5, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Section 4
Penn-Trafford 5, Trinity 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2
Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0
Valley 4, Derry 1
Section 4
Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0
Section 5
Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2
Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Jenna Beach, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Ellen Liu (FR) d. Sydney Pesarsick, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Trinity Miller, 7-5, 6-1
Doubles: Sadie Cuturilo/Isha Vyas (N) d. Sarah Gardner/Abby Krieger, 6-3, 6-1; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Chloe Kruck/Areej Mohsin, 6-0, 6-0
Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0
Singles: Sarah Yamrick (P-T) d. Ambur Orowitz, 6-3, 7-6(5); Marissa Setzenfand (P-T) d. Darian Sonafeldt, 6-0, 6-1; Lena Yuhas (P-T) d. Grace Hill, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (P-T) d. Sabrina Wilson & McKenna Maclean, 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Purpura/Stephanie McBarron (P-T) d. Katelyn Bombalski/Cameron Thompson, 6-1, 6-1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1
Singles: Carissa Shepard (Fox) d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-2, 6-4; Amanda Santora (OC) d. Katie Voight, 6-3, 6-2; Pagie Theoret (Fox) d. Abby Santora, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Anna Ferris/Emily Ferra (Fox) d. Fran DeVito/Madeline Sclichter, 6-3, 6-1; Bridget Kilmer/Hanna Essey (Fox) d. Anna Mayberry/Yolanda Yang, 6-3, 6-1
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2
Singles: Aly Derr (S) d. Gigi Pediconi, 6-4, 6-2; Elle Pawlikowsky (S) d. Kate Szekely, 6-2, 6-3; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Bea Pawlikowsky, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Juliette Steffensen/Emmy Riley (GCC) d. Julia Davis/Amelia Miller, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5; Bella DeRubeis/Taylor Guzik (GCC) d. Eva Martin/Shayla Fulton, 6-2, 6-0
Valley 4, Derry 1
Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Leah Perry 6-0, 6-2; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Tara Perry 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Elizabeth Ervin (V) d. Elizabeth Kott 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick (D) d. Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca 6-2, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Emily Main/Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Connellsville at Oakland Catholic (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 0
Penn Hills 3, Kiski Area 2
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 4
New Castle at Lincoln Park (n)
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Burrell 1
Freeport 3, Highlands 0
Hampton 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Laurel 0
Beaver Falls at New Brighton (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Brentwood 2
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0
Burgettstown at Bentworth (n)
Section 5
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0
Union at Aliquippa (n)
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown (n)
West Greene at California (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0
Northgate at Cornell (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Riverview 1
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Nonsection
Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Bethel Park 3, Pine-Richland 0
North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 2
South Park 3, Quaker Valley 1
West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 2
St. Joseph at Hillcrest Christian (n)
Yough at Brownsville (n)
