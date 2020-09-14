High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, September 14, 2020 | 11:06 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 2

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Oakland Catholic 0

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 208, Greensburg Salem 230

Medalists: Noah Oliver (A), 38; Anthony Lobb (A), 39

Norwin 181, Penn-Trafford 191

Medalists: Logan Divald (N), 34; Trent Kablach (N), 34; Chase Crissman (P-T), 37; Josh Kapcin (P-T), 37; Nate Graham (N), 37; Nick Turowski (P-T), 37; Sal Cerilli (N), 38; Ronnie Howard (N), 38; Alex Turowski (P-T), 39

Penn-Trafford 204, Hempfield 224

Section 5

Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 256

Medalists: Luke Price (B), 42; Talon Mihalinac (B), 42

Moon 214, Blackhawk 220

Medalists: Justin Scally (M), 41; Zachary Ross (M), 41

Moon 214, Central Valley 256

Medalists: Justin Scally (M), 41; Zachary Ross (M), 41

Section 8

Fox Chapel 193, Hampton 210

Kiski Area 228, Freeport 231

Medalist: Evan Hileman (KA), 38

Shady Side Academy 211, Highlands 284

Medalist: Michael Manges (SSA), 40

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 214, Ligonier Valley 219

Medalist: Ryan Jones (LV), 41

Mt. Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251

Medalists: Steven Brown (MP), 36; Carson Kirshner (MP), 39

Section 3

Eden Christian 221, Deer Lakes 228

Section 5

Ellwood City 212, Union 277

Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC), 38

Section 7

Elizabeth Forward 237, South Allegheny 288

Keystone Oaks 250, Steel Valley 281

Medalist: Dan O’Brien (KO), 47

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 8

Kiski Area 228, Freeport 231

Kiski Area: Evan Hileman, 38; Mike Shoemaker, 42; Campbell Curry, 46; Gino Gallippi, 49; Joe Collini, 53

Freeport: Jack Mason, 41; Nate Covey, 45; Jayden Diehl, 47; Aiden Liston, 49; Paul Zecca, 49

Records: KA 4-3 (4-3); F 2-5 (1-5)

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 214, Ligonier Valley 219

Derry: Ryan Bushey, 42; Hunter Jurica, 42; Ashton Beighley, 42; Bryce Baum, 42; Nick Thomas, 46

Ligonier Valley: Ryan Jones, 41; Jake Bleehash, 43; John Rankin, 44; Isaac Neidbalson, 45; Josh Harbert, 46

Mt. Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251

Mt. Pleasant: Steven Brown, 36; Carson Kirshner, 39; Jonathan Wagner, 40; Colin Hayes, 47; Dylan Pawlak, 47

Southmoreland: Austin Goehring, 43; Clay Sipple, 43; Ben Zimmerman, 44; Vinnie LedBetter, 58; Tyler Rollinson, 63

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 197, Gateway 259

Medalists: Antolena Damico (P-T), 47; Emily Spudy (P-T), 47

Nonsection

Butler 181, Seneca Valley 185

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 35

Indiana 207, Punxsutawney 211

Medalists: Sara Kane (I), 47; Lizzie Sikora (P), 47

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 2 (2OT)

Seneca Valley 9, North Hills 0

Shaler at Fox Chapel (n)

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 3

Section 3

Norwin 7, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 6, Connellsville 0

Allderdice at Latrobe (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 4, Freeport 0

Mars 8, Highlands 0

Indiana at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Central Valley 1, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 1

South Fayette 1, Moon 0

West Allegeny 7, Beaver 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 (OT)

Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 4

Kiski Area 5, West Mifflin 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills (n)

Gateway at Penn Hills (n)

Plum at Obama Academy (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 2, East Allegheny 1

Steel Valley 3, Avonworth 2 (OT)

South Allegheny at South Park (n)

Section 2

Burrell 9, Derry 0

Leechburg 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Valley at Deer Lakes (n)

Section 3

Charleroi 10, Yough 0

Waynesburg 4, Southmoreland 3 (2OT)

McGuffey at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Ambridge at Mohawk (n)

Freedom at Ellwood City (n)

North Catholic at New Brighton (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 1

Sewickley Academy 8, Neshannock 1

Section 2

Trinity Christian 19, Geibel 0

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston (n)

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1

Bishop Canevin at Riverview (n)

Section 4

Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

Seton LaSalle 7, Monessen 1

California at Beth-Center (n)

Nonsection

North Allegheny 17, Hempfield 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward (n)

South Side at Washington (n)

3 or more goals: Gabriel Schafer, Trinity Christian (4); Zack LaValle, Seneca Valley (4); Alok Shah, North Allegheny; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; David Lessure, North Allegheny; Jacob Guerrini, Burrell; Jonathan Swann, North Allegheny; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Morgan Kost, Trinity Christian

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)

Peters Township 3, Moon 0

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan (n)

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity 8, Ringgold 3

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem (n)

Class 2A

Section 3

Yough 5, Waynesburg 2

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Section 2

Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 2

Nonsection

North Hills 6, Hopewell 1

South Allegheny 5, Ligonier Valley 1

Gateway at Penn Hills (n)

Hickory at Freedom (n)

Mohawk at Aquinas Academy (n)

Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

3 or more goals: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity (4)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Penn Hills 5, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Section 4

Penn-Trafford 5, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2

Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0

Valley 4, Derry 1

Section 4

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Jenna Beach, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Ellen Liu (FR) d. Sydney Pesarsick, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Trinity Miller, 7-5, 6-1

Doubles: Sadie Cuturilo/Isha Vyas (N) d. Sarah Gardner/Abby Krieger, 6-3, 6-1; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Chloe Kruck/Areej Mohsin, 6-0, 6-0

Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0

Singles: Sarah Yamrick (P-T) d. Ambur Orowitz, 6-3, 7-6(5); Marissa Setzenfand (P-T) d. Darian Sonafeldt, 6-0, 6-1; Lena Yuhas (P-T) d. Grace Hill, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (P-T) d. Sabrina Wilson & McKenna Maclean, 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Purpura/Stephanie McBarron (P-T) d. Katelyn Bombalski/Cameron Thompson, 6-1, 6-1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Singles: Carissa Shepard (Fox) d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-2, 6-4; Amanda Santora (OC) d. Katie Voight, 6-3, 6-2; Pagie Theoret (Fox) d. Abby Santora, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Anna Ferris/Emily Ferra (Fox) d. Fran DeVito/Madeline Sclichter, 6-3, 6-1; Bridget Kilmer/Hanna Essey (Fox) d. Anna Mayberry/Yolanda Yang, 6-3, 6-1

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2

Singles: Aly Derr (S) d. Gigi Pediconi, 6-4, 6-2; Elle Pawlikowsky (S) d. Kate Szekely, 6-2, 6-3; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Bea Pawlikowsky, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Juliette Steffensen/Emmy Riley (GCC) d. Julia Davis/Amelia Miller, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5; Bella DeRubeis/Taylor Guzik (GCC) d. Eva Martin/Shayla Fulton, 6-2, 6-0

Valley 4, Derry 1

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Leah Perry 6-0, 6-2; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Tara Perry 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Elizabeth Ervin (V) d. Elizabeth Kott 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick (D) d. Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca 6-2, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Emily Main/Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 0

Penn Hills 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

New Castle at Lincoln Park (n)

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Burrell 1

Freeport 3, Highlands 0

Hampton 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Laurel 0

Beaver Falls at New Brighton (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Brentwood 2

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0

Burgettstown at Bentworth (n)

Section 5

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0

Union at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown (n)

West Greene at California (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0

Northgate at Cornell (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 1

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Nonsection

Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Bethel Park 3, Pine-Richland 0

North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 2

South Park 3, Quaker Valley 1

West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 2

St. Joseph at Hillcrest Christian (n)

Yough at Brownsville (n)

