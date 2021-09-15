High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2021

By:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 11:49 PM

High schools

Cross Country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 5

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50

Blackhawk 15, Ambridge 15

Section 6

Team scores: Peters Township 28, Baldwin 28; Canon McMillan 24, Peters Township 31; Canon McMillan 28, Baldwin 29

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 16, Chartiers-Houston 45

Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50

Section 4

Team scores: Riverview 20, Shadyside 39; Riverview 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 46; Riverview 16, Southmoreland 47; Shadyside 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42; Greensburg Central Catholic 23, Southmoreland 32

Individual results: 1. Parker Steele (R) 18:17, 2. Thompson Lau (SSA) 18:26, 3. Amby Bauer ® 18:32, 4. Lucas Wilton (R) 18:54, 5. Nick Szekely (GCC) 19:20, 5. Christopher Barnes (R) 19:25, 6. Selby Bell (SM) 19:40, 8. Jamie Rhoades (SSA) 19:41, 9. Holden Deasy (R) 19:41, 10. Liam Atkinson (SSA) 19:46

Team scores: Freeport 15, Highlands 50; Freeport 16, Burrell 47; Burrell 19, Highlands 39

Individual results: 1. Jacob Schaeffer (F) 20:21, 2. John Rhoden (F) 20:31, 3. Ben Perka (F) 20:38, 4. Michael Braun (F) 20:33, 5. Alex Pratt (B) 20:35, 6. Luke Hassler (F) 20:43, 7. James Hower (F) 21:10, 8. Ben Brestensky (F) 21:23, 9. Shane Jebonski (B) 21:37, 10. Levi Haas (B) 21:37

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 5

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50

Blackhawk 17, Ambridge 42

Section 6

Team scores: Peters Township 19, Baldwin 42; Peters Township 17, Canon McMillan 42; Canon McMillan 26, Baldwin 29

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, Chartiers-Houston 50

Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50

Section 4

Team scores: Riverview 20, Shadyside 37; Riverview 23, GCC 38; Riverview 28, Southmoreland 31; Shadyside 25, GCC 32; GCC 27, Southmoreland 30

Individual results: 1. Corrin Brewer (GCC) 21:36, 2. Alexis Ohler (SM) 22:21, 3. Lily Bauer (R) 23:22, 4. Julia Kramer (SM) 23:56, 5. Larissa Vozar (SM) 23:59, 6. Olivia Wilton (R) 24:08, 7. Karen Mendoza (SSA) 24:35, 8. Jonah Althof (GCC) 24:40, 9. Gwyn Fitche (R) 24:41, 10. Gracie McShea (R) 25:01

Team scores: Freeport 19, Highlands 44; Freeport 27, Burrell 32; Burrell 19, Highlands 42

Individual results: 1. Grace Nesko (B) 23:19, 2. Kadi Bauer (B) 24:26, 3. Addy Kristofic (F) 24:29, 4. Rebekah Young (H) 24:54, 5. Taylor Schaeffer (F) 26:08, 6. Anita Bhat (F) 26:25, 7. Brynn Leiner (B) 27:45, 8. Elsie Lindsay (F) 27:56, 9. Grace Kristine (F) 27:59, 10. Norah Mahan (F) 28:00

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Hempfield 4, Peters Township 3 (OT)

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Oakland Catholic 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Carrick at South Side, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brashear at Erie, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, noon

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn Trafford 203, Greensburg Salem 243

Section 3

Butler 201, North Hills 234

Medalists: Tyler Figioli 37, Wyatt Kos (B) 38

North Allegheny 203, Pine Richland 213

Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 36

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 195, Baldwin 230

Medalists: Zach Dyke 36, Callan Wilcox 37 (ML)

Section 7

Peters Township 205, South Fayette 226, Trinity 259

Medalists: Nick haught (PT) 38, James Cavrak (CV) 41, Colton Deems (T) 48

Section 8

Hampton 209, Freeport 226

Medalists: Dan Venture (H) 37, Jayden Diehl (F) 39

Fox Chapel 196, Knoch 233, Highlands 268

Medalists: Max Johnson (FC) 37, Cory Voltz (K) 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 253, Jeannette 348

Medalists: Austin Schueler (B) 45

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 206, Mt. Pleasant 219

Medalists: Jorge Rodriguez 37, Wade Boyle 38 (GCC)

Section 7

South Allegheny 239, East Allegheny 294

Medalists: Lizzy Straud (SA) 48, Jacob Cochran (EA) 50

Serra Catholic 233, Brentwood 285

Medalists: Brendan Cooley (SC) 40

Section 8

Waynesburg 214, Frazier 231

Medalists: Evan Davis, Braden Benke 41 (W)

Section 9

Quaker Valley 187, Sewickley 213

Medalists: Kyle Rice (QV) 35

Nonsection

Beth Center 217, Bentworth 247

Medalists: Chase Malanosky, Blake Shashora (BC) 40, Ross Skerbetz (B) 44

Franklin Regional 213, Penn Hills 256

Medalists: Jeff Anderchak (FR) 39

Deer Lakes 211, Riverview 267

Medalists: Enzo Lio (R) 46

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 172, Blackhawk 183

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 39, Vanessa Matthews (B) 39

Section 3

Hempfield 198, Gateway 285

Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 44

Section 4

Butler 184, Shady Side Academy 209

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 35, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 45

Fox Chapel 175, Kiski Area 230

Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Geibel 204, Derry 342

Medalists: Claire Konieczky (G) 45

Greensburg Central Catholic 161, Southmoreland 236

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 35

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 1

Nonsection

South Park 3, West Mifflin 0

3 goal scorers: Ryan Higgs, Andrew Massucci

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills 2, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 0

Shaler at Butler, ppd.

Section 3

Allderdice 7, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 2, Norwin 1

Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 6, Knoch 5

Indiana 3, Armstrong 1

Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Connellsville 1, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 10, Brashear 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Obama Academy 0

Plum 12, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 1, Central Valley 0

Montour 2, Blackhawk 1

Mars 3, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 9, Ambridge 1

Beaver 2, Quaker Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 6, Highlands 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 1

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1

Section 3

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 0

Mt. Pleasant 2, Waynesburg Central 0

Yough 2, McGuffey 0

Section 4

South Allegheny 5, East Allegheny 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 12, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 10, Jeannette 1

Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2

Springdale 12, Ligonier Valley 2

Section 2

Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 0, Bentworth 0

Chartiers-Houston 4, Steel Valley 3

Section 3

Freedom 7, Neshannock 0

Riverside 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 4

Eden Christian 5, Carlynton 1

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0

Winchester Thurston 7, Sewickley Academy 1

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 1, South Fayette 0 (2OT)

Hopewell 3, South Side 2

3 goal scorers: Olivia Cernuto (4), Kendall Fabery, Megan Zelch, Paige Crawford, Macrina Robb

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 5, Southmoreland 0

Nonsection

Jeannette 4, Washington 1

Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Hempfield 3, Norwin 1

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana 3, McKeesport 0

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Montour 2

Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 2

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Uniontown 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Lincoln Park 3, Blackhawk 1

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 1

Section 5

Freeport 3, Knoch 0

Armstrong 3, Mars 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 1

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 1

Laurel 3, Freedom 0

Neshannock 3, Shenango 2

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0

Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0

Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg Central 3, Charleroi 0

Section 4

South Park 3, Burgettstown 0

Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0

Bentworth 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2

Valley 3, South Allegheny 2

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, South Side 0

Section 2

California at Mapletown, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0

Fort Cherry 3, Avella 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Springdale at Trinity Christian, (n)

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, (n)

West Greene 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Steel Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Southmoreland at Brentwood, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.