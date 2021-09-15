High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2021
By:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 11:49 PM
High schools
Cross Country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 5
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50
Blackhawk 15, Ambridge 15
Section 6
Team scores: Peters Township 28, Baldwin 28; Canon McMillan 24, Peters Township 31; Canon McMillan 28, Baldwin 29
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 16, Chartiers-Houston 45
Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50
Section 4
Team scores: Riverview 20, Shadyside 39; Riverview 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 46; Riverview 16, Southmoreland 47; Shadyside 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42; Greensburg Central Catholic 23, Southmoreland 32
Individual results: 1. Parker Steele (R) 18:17, 2. Thompson Lau (SSA) 18:26, 3. Amby Bauer ® 18:32, 4. Lucas Wilton (R) 18:54, 5. Nick Szekely (GCC) 19:20, 5. Christopher Barnes (R) 19:25, 6. Selby Bell (SM) 19:40, 8. Jamie Rhoades (SSA) 19:41, 9. Holden Deasy (R) 19:41, 10. Liam Atkinson (SSA) 19:46
Team scores: Freeport 15, Highlands 50; Freeport 16, Burrell 47; Burrell 19, Highlands 39
Individual results: 1. Jacob Schaeffer (F) 20:21, 2. John Rhoden (F) 20:31, 3. Ben Perka (F) 20:38, 4. Michael Braun (F) 20:33, 5. Alex Pratt (B) 20:35, 6. Luke Hassler (F) 20:43, 7. James Hower (F) 21:10, 8. Ben Brestensky (F) 21:23, 9. Shane Jebonski (B) 21:37, 10. Levi Haas (B) 21:37
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 5
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50
Blackhawk 17, Ambridge 42
Section 6
Team scores: Peters Township 19, Baldwin 42; Peters Township 17, Canon McMillan 42; Canon McMillan 26, Baldwin 29
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, Chartiers-Houston 50
Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50
Section 4
Team scores: Riverview 20, Shadyside 37; Riverview 23, GCC 38; Riverview 28, Southmoreland 31; Shadyside 25, GCC 32; GCC 27, Southmoreland 30
Individual results: 1. Corrin Brewer (GCC) 21:36, 2. Alexis Ohler (SM) 22:21, 3. Lily Bauer (R) 23:22, 4. Julia Kramer (SM) 23:56, 5. Larissa Vozar (SM) 23:59, 6. Olivia Wilton (R) 24:08, 7. Karen Mendoza (SSA) 24:35, 8. Jonah Althof (GCC) 24:40, 9. Gwyn Fitche (R) 24:41, 10. Gracie McShea (R) 25:01
Team scores: Freeport 19, Highlands 44; Freeport 27, Burrell 32; Burrell 19, Highlands 42
Individual results: 1. Grace Nesko (B) 23:19, 2. Kadi Bauer (B) 24:26, 3. Addy Kristofic (F) 24:29, 4. Rebekah Young (H) 24:54, 5. Taylor Schaeffer (F) 26:08, 6. Anita Bhat (F) 26:25, 7. Brynn Leiner (B) 27:45, 8. Elsie Lindsay (F) 27:56, 9. Grace Kristine (F) 27:59, 10. Norah Mahan (F) 28:00
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Hempfield 4, Peters Township 3 (OT)
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Oakland Catholic 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Carrick at South Side, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Brashear at Erie, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 10
Butler at McDowell, noon
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn Trafford 203, Greensburg Salem 243
Section 3
Butler 201, North Hills 234
Medalists: Tyler Figioli 37, Wyatt Kos (B) 38
North Allegheny 203, Pine Richland 213
Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 36
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 195, Baldwin 230
Medalists: Zach Dyke 36, Callan Wilcox 37 (ML)
Section 7
Peters Township 205, South Fayette 226, Trinity 259
Medalists: Nick haught (PT) 38, James Cavrak (CV) 41, Colton Deems (T) 48
Section 8
Hampton 209, Freeport 226
Medalists: Dan Venture (H) 37, Jayden Diehl (F) 39
Fox Chapel 196, Knoch 233, Highlands 268
Medalists: Max Johnson (FC) 37, Cory Voltz (K) 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 253, Jeannette 348
Medalists: Austin Schueler (B) 45
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 206, Mt. Pleasant 219
Medalists: Jorge Rodriguez 37, Wade Boyle 38 (GCC)
Section 7
South Allegheny 239, East Allegheny 294
Medalists: Lizzy Straud (SA) 48, Jacob Cochran (EA) 50
Serra Catholic 233, Brentwood 285
Medalists: Brendan Cooley (SC) 40
Section 8
Waynesburg 214, Frazier 231
Medalists: Evan Davis, Braden Benke 41 (W)
Section 9
Quaker Valley 187, Sewickley 213
Medalists: Kyle Rice (QV) 35
Nonsection
Beth Center 217, Bentworth 247
Medalists: Chase Malanosky, Blake Shashora (BC) 40, Ross Skerbetz (B) 44
Franklin Regional 213, Penn Hills 256
Medalists: Jeff Anderchak (FR) 39
Deer Lakes 211, Riverview 267
Medalists: Enzo Lio (R) 46
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
North Allegheny 172, Blackhawk 183
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 39, Vanessa Matthews (B) 39
Section 3
Hempfield 198, Gateway 285
Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 44
Section 4
Butler 184, Shady Side Academy 209
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 35, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 45
Fox Chapel 175, Kiski Area 230
Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC) 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Geibel 204, Derry 342
Medalists: Claire Konieczky (G) 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 161, Southmoreland 236
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 35
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 2
Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 1
Nonsection
South Park 3, West Mifflin 0
3 goal scorers: Ryan Higgs, Andrew Massucci
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills 2, Pine-Richland 1
North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 0
Shaler at Butler, ppd.
Section 3
Allderdice 7, Hempfield 0
Latrobe 2, Norwin 1
Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 6, Knoch 5
Indiana 3, Armstrong 1
Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
Connellsville 1, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 10, Brashear 0
Thomas Jefferson 11, Obama Academy 0
Plum 12, Woodland Hills 1
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 1, Central Valley 0
Montour 2, Blackhawk 1
Mars 3, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 9, Ambridge 1
Beaver 2, Quaker Valley 1
Section 2
Burrell 6, Highlands 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 1
Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1
Section 3
Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 0
Mt. Pleasant 2, Waynesburg Central 0
Yough 2, McGuffey 0
Section 4
South Allegheny 5, East Allegheny 1
Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 12, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 10, Jeannette 1
Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2
Springdale 12, Ligonier Valley 2
Section 2
Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0
Seton LaSalle 0, Bentworth 0
Chartiers-Houston 4, Steel Valley 3
Section 3
Freedom 7, Neshannock 0
Riverside 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 4
Eden Christian 5, Carlynton 1
Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0
Winchester Thurston 7, Sewickley Academy 1
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 1, South Fayette 0 (2OT)
Hopewell 3, South Side 2
3 goal scorers: Olivia Cernuto (4), Kendall Fabery, Megan Zelch, Paige Crawford, Macrina Robb
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 5, Southmoreland 0
Nonsection
Jeannette 4, Washington 1
Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Hempfield 3, Norwin 1
Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana 3, McKeesport 0
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Montour 2
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 2
Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Uniontown 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Lincoln Park 3, Blackhawk 1
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 1
Section 5
Freeport 3, Knoch 0
Armstrong 3, Mars 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 1
Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 1
Laurel 3, Freedom 0
Neshannock 3, Shenango 2
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Carlynton 0
Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg Central 3, Charleroi 0
Section 4
South Park 3, Burgettstown 0
Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0
Bentworth 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2
Valley 3, South Allegheny 2
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, South Side 0
Section 2
California at Mapletown, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0
Fort Cherry 3, Avella 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Springdale at Trinity Christian, (n)
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, (n)
West Greene 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Steel Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Southmoreland at Brentwood, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2021
• Westmoreland notebook: Southmoreland softball standouts earning recognition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski performs well at Fairmont State
• NA notebook: Tigers girls soccer team posts pair of shutouts
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 11, 2021