High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2021

By:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 11:59 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 5, Allderdice 0

Mt. Lebanon 4, Norwin 0

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Mars 207, North Hills 243

Medalists: Blake Bertolo (M) 37, Tyler Manfred (NH) 46

Seneca Valley 199, Pine Richland 216

Medalists: Nolan Nicklas (SV) 35, Toby Kitay (PR) 41

Shaler 200, North Allegheny 214

Medalists: Jake Watterson (NA), Joey Miller, Jacob Kuntz (S) 38

Section 5

Beaver 254, New Castle 282

Medalists: Jack Ray (B) 45, Josh Hoerner (NC) 50

Section 7

South Fayette 200, Canon McMillan 203

Medalists: Jaden Mizenko (SF) 34, Braden Gerchow (CM) 37

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 194, Freeport 231, Highlands 286

Medalists: Wes Warden (SSA) 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 232, Valley 263

Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 40, Ben Aftanas (V) 48

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 225, Yough 339

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 35, Grant Johnston (Y) 46

Section 3

North Catholic 190, Winchester Thurston 225

Medalist: Ethan Ellis (NC) 35

Section 4

Fort Cherry 230, South Park 240

Medalists: J.T. Tusai (SP) 36, Sam Sherman (FC) 42

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 200, East Allegheny 292

Medalist: Ty Serakowski (KO) 35

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Trafford 182, Connellsville 206

Medalists: Erin Driscoll (PT) 42

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 1

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0

Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 2

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Central Catholic at Hempfield, ppd.

Norwin 9, Connellsville 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 7, Armstrong 1

Hampton 2, Indiana 0

Mars 2, Highlands 0

Kiski Area 5, Knoch 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 8, Central Valley 0

Montour 1, South Fayette 0

Moon 2, Beaver 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 7, Ringgold 2

Thomas Jefferson 10 Uniontown 1

Trinity 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon 4, Washington 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 0

Greensburg Salem at Obama Academy, ppd.

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 3, Avonworth 2

Elizabeth Forward 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 1

Ligonier Valley 7, Derry 4

Section 3

McGuffey 2, Mt. Pleasant 2

Charleroi 5, Waynesburg Central 0

Yough 6, Brownsville 2

Section 4

Ambridge 6, Freedom 2

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, (n)

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 1

Section 2

Jeannette 15, Geibel 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, (n)

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, (n)

Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 0

Section 4

Brentwood 10, California 0

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, North Hills 0

Deer Lakes 5, Riverview 1

3 goal scorers: Sergio Garcia (4), Ryan Hanes, Eben McIntyre (4), Parker Lilliock, Garrett Risch (5)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0

Moon 5, Canon-McMillan 1

Nonsection

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Plum at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL singles

Class 3A

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Julie Ehrenberger, Shaler d. Anna Tihomirova, North Hills, 11-10 (7-3); Rachel Smith, Pine-Richland d. Zoe Smallwood, Shaler, 10-3

First round

Emily Winko, North Allegheny d. Ehrenberger, Shaler, 10-0; Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Mikalya Turner, Butler, 10-4; Cece Crowley, Mars d. JoJo Bauer, Seneca valley, 10-2; Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emma Kim, North Hills, 10-1; Lily Hynds, Pine-Richland d. Jillian Clarke, Butler, 10-6; Lauren Miko, Mars d. Megan Kang, Hampton, 10-5; Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Sienna Summers, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Maria Lounder, Moon d. Smith, Pine-Richland, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Winko, North Allegheny d. Stitt, Hampton, 10-0; Koren, Moon d. Crowley, Mars, 10-8; Miko, Mars d. Hynds, Pine-Richland, 10-2; Lounder, Moon d. Swirsding, North Allegheny, 11-9

Class 2A

Section 2

At Washington

First round

Alex Wilson, Washington d. Keagan Provdent, West Mifflin, 10-2; Julia Corey, Ringgold d. Amy Jin, Winchester Thurston, 10-3; Katelyn Frank, Avella d. Claire Redd, McGuffey, 10-8; Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold d. Zoe Apostolopoulos, Winchester-Thurston, 10-5; Katie Henderson, McGuffey d. Willow Maffio, Washington, 10-0; Marissa Latynski, Avella d. Auroa Rosso, West Mifflin, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Wilson, Washington, 10-0; Corey, Ringgold d. Frank, Avella, 10-3; McIntosh, Ringgold d. Henderson, McGuffey, 10-0; Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Latynski, Avella, 10-2

Semifinals

Kempton, South Park d. Corey, Ringgold, 6-0, 6-0; Spitznagel, South Park d. McIntosh, Ringgold, 6-2, 6-0

Finals

Kempton, South Park d. Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0

Section 4

First round

Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Lydia Chen, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock d. Kiersten Whipple, Riverside, 10-4; Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Alyssa Dallies, Blackhawk, 10-1; Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-0; Elena Noga, Neshannock d. Breyonna Pugh, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Lauren Stich, Ellwood City d. Kate Trevelline, Blackhawk, 10-5

Quarterfinals

Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Gagne, Central Valley, 10-3; McCommons, Ellwood City d. Maalouf, Neshannock, 10-0; Rubino, Beaver d. Noga, Neshannock, 10-0; Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley d. Stich, Ellwood City, 10-2

Semifinals

DeSanzo, Beaver d. McCommons, Ellwood City, 6-0, 6-0; Rubino, Beaver d. Johnsen, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-0

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Kendall Smith, Hopewell, 10-0; Mary Pangburn, Quaker Valley d. Jala Wennbaum, Hopewell, default

Quarterfinals

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Olawaiye, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 10-0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Burrell 3, Highlands 0

Class A

Section 4

Riverview 3, Apollo-Ridge 2

Nonsection

Allderdice 3, Obama Academy 2

California at Frazier, (n)

Norwin 3, Southmoreland 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:10 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.

Section 5

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Geibel at California, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mars at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.