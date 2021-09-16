High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2021
By:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 11:59 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 5, Allderdice 0
Mt. Lebanon 4, Norwin 0
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Mars 207, North Hills 243
Medalists: Blake Bertolo (M) 37, Tyler Manfred (NH) 46
Seneca Valley 199, Pine Richland 216
Medalists: Nolan Nicklas (SV) 35, Toby Kitay (PR) 41
Shaler 200, North Allegheny 214
Medalists: Jake Watterson (NA), Joey Miller, Jacob Kuntz (S) 38
Section 5
Beaver 254, New Castle 282
Medalists: Jack Ray (B) 45, Josh Hoerner (NC) 50
Section 7
South Fayette 200, Canon McMillan 203
Medalists: Jaden Mizenko (SF) 34, Braden Gerchow (CM) 37
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 194, Freeport 231, Highlands 286
Medalists: Wes Warden (SSA) 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 232, Valley 263
Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 40, Ben Aftanas (V) 48
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 225, Yough 339
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 35, Grant Johnston (Y) 46
Section 3
North Catholic 190, Winchester Thurston 225
Medalist: Ethan Ellis (NC) 35
Section 4
Fort Cherry 230, South Park 240
Medalists: J.T. Tusai (SP) 36, Sam Sherman (FC) 42
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 200, East Allegheny 292
Medalist: Ty Serakowski (KO) 35
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn Trafford 182, Connellsville 206
Medalists: Erin Driscoll (PT) 42
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 1
Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0
Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 2
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Central Catholic at Hempfield, ppd.
Norwin 9, Connellsville 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 7, Armstrong 1
Hampton 2, Indiana 0
Mars 2, Highlands 0
Kiski Area 5, Knoch 1
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 8, Central Valley 0
Montour 1, South Fayette 0
Moon 2, Beaver 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 7, Ringgold 2
Thomas Jefferson 10 Uniontown 1
Trinity 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon 4, Washington 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 0
Greensburg Salem at Obama Academy, ppd.
Plum 3, Penn Hills 0
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 3, Avonworth 2
Elizabeth Forward 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 1
Ligonier Valley 7, Derry 4
Section 3
McGuffey 2, Mt. Pleasant 2
Charleroi 5, Waynesburg Central 0
Yough 6, Brownsville 2
Section 4
Ambridge 6, Freedom 2
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, (n)
Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 1
Section 2
Jeannette 15, Geibel 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, (n)
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, (n)
Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 0
Section 4
Brentwood 10, California 0
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0
Nonsection
Carlynton 3, North Hills 0
Deer Lakes 5, Riverview 1
3 goal scorers: Sergio Garcia (4), Ryan Hanes, Eben McIntyre (4), Parker Lilliock, Garrett Risch (5)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0
Moon 5, Canon-McMillan 1
Nonsection
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Plum at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL singles
Class 3A
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Preliminary round
Julie Ehrenberger, Shaler d. Anna Tihomirova, North Hills, 11-10 (7-3); Rachel Smith, Pine-Richland d. Zoe Smallwood, Shaler, 10-3
First round
Emily Winko, North Allegheny d. Ehrenberger, Shaler, 10-0; Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Mikalya Turner, Butler, 10-4; Cece Crowley, Mars d. JoJo Bauer, Seneca valley, 10-2; Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emma Kim, North Hills, 10-1; Lily Hynds, Pine-Richland d. Jillian Clarke, Butler, 10-6; Lauren Miko, Mars d. Megan Kang, Hampton, 10-5; Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Sienna Summers, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Maria Lounder, Moon d. Smith, Pine-Richland, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Winko, North Allegheny d. Stitt, Hampton, 10-0; Koren, Moon d. Crowley, Mars, 10-8; Miko, Mars d. Hynds, Pine-Richland, 10-2; Lounder, Moon d. Swirsding, North Allegheny, 11-9
Class 2A
Section 2
At Washington
First round
Alex Wilson, Washington d. Keagan Provdent, West Mifflin, 10-2; Julia Corey, Ringgold d. Amy Jin, Winchester Thurston, 10-3; Katelyn Frank, Avella d. Claire Redd, McGuffey, 10-8; Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold d. Zoe Apostolopoulos, Winchester-Thurston, 10-5; Katie Henderson, McGuffey d. Willow Maffio, Washington, 10-0; Marissa Latynski, Avella d. Auroa Rosso, West Mifflin, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Wilson, Washington, 10-0; Corey, Ringgold d. Frank, Avella, 10-3; McIntosh, Ringgold d. Henderson, McGuffey, 10-0; Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Latynski, Avella, 10-2
Semifinals
Kempton, South Park d. Corey, Ringgold, 6-0, 6-0; Spitznagel, South Park d. McIntosh, Ringgold, 6-2, 6-0
Finals
Kempton, South Park d. Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0
Section 4
First round
Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Lydia Chen, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock d. Kiersten Whipple, Riverside, 10-4; Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Alyssa Dallies, Blackhawk, 10-1; Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-0; Elena Noga, Neshannock d. Breyonna Pugh, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Lauren Stich, Ellwood City d. Kate Trevelline, Blackhawk, 10-5
Quarterfinals
Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Gagne, Central Valley, 10-3; McCommons, Ellwood City d. Maalouf, Neshannock, 10-0; Rubino, Beaver d. Noga, Neshannock, 10-0; Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley d. Stich, Ellwood City, 10-2
Semifinals
DeSanzo, Beaver d. McCommons, Ellwood City, 6-0, 6-0; Rubino, Beaver d. Johnsen, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-0
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Kendall Smith, Hopewell, 10-0; Mary Pangburn, Quaker Valley d. Jala Wennbaum, Hopewell, default
Quarterfinals
Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Olawaiye, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 10-0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 3A
Section 4
Central Valley 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Burrell 3, Highlands 0
Class A
Section 4
Riverview 3, Apollo-Ridge 2
Nonsection
Allderdice 3, Obama Academy 2
California at Frazier, (n)
Norwin 3, Southmoreland 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:10 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.
Section 5
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Geibel at California, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mars at Montour, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2021
• Westmoreland notebook: Southmoreland softball standouts earning recognition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski performs well at Fairmont State
• NA notebook: Tigers girls soccer team posts pair of shutouts