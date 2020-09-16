High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2020

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 6

Baldwin 23, Canon-McMillan 32

Baldwin 26, Peters Township 30

Peters Township 27, Canon-McMillan 30

Class 2A

Section 2

Carlytnon 29, Sewickley Academy 37

Quaker Valley 19, Carlynton 41

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 6

Baldwin 17, Canon-McMillan 41

Baldwin 17, Peters Township 44

Canon-McMillan 23, Peters Township 38

Class 2A

Section 2

Carlynton 19, Sewickley Academy 39

Quaker Valley 22, Carlynton 37

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Peters Township 4, Hempfield 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 225, Latrobe 232

Medalist: Noah Oliver (A), 39

Norwin 198, Hempfield 216

Medalists: Logan Divald (N), 39; Ronnie Howard (N), 39; Trent Kablach (N), 39

Penn-Trafford 203, Greensburg Salem 238

Medalist: Nick Turinski (PT), 38

Section 3

Butler 220, Shaler 245

Medalist: Joey Miller (S), 39

Pine-Richland 187, Seneca Valley 204

Medalist: Matt Lennon (PR), 35

Section 4

Franklin Regional 201, Penn Hills 238

Medalists: Ethan Lawlor (FR), 37; Michael Wareham (FR), 37

Section 5

Beaver 239, Central Valley 261

Medalist: Jack Ray (B), 46

Montour 201, Blackhawk 229

Medalist: Austin Thellman (BH), 41

Moon 204, New Castle 241

West Allegheny 217, Central Valley 265

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 192, Thomas Jefferson 207

Medalist: Niko Renton (ML), 36

Section 8

Kiski Area 225, Knoch 233

Medalist: Cory Voltz (KN), 40

Shady Side Academy 188, Freeport 228

Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA), 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 244, Valley 269

Medalist: Logan Schoepf (B), 44

Riverview 264, Jeannette 385

Medalist: Jack Migely (R), 47

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 209

Medalists: Ryan Bushey (D), 36

Mt. Pleasant 0, Yough 1 (Yough forfeits)

Medalist: Steve Brown (MP), 36

Section 3

Eden Christian 223, Winchester Thurston 314

Medalist: Brian McDonnell (E), 40

Section 6

South Side 227, Beaver Falls 312

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS), 43; Tristan Shuman (SS), 43

Section 8

Frazier 244, Charleroi 246

Waynesburg 190, Carmichaels 195

Medalist: Liam Lohr (C), 35

Wednesday’s summaries

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 225, Latrobe 232

Armstrong: Noah Oliver, 39; Anthony Lobb, 43; Logan Gawlinski, 45; Zane Lasher, 46; Maddox Rearic, 52

Latrobe: Jake Pavlik, 44; Owen Meile, 45; Dom Atkinson, 46; Logan Byrd, 48; Daylan Yeager, 49

Section 8

Kiski Area 225, Knoch 233

Kiski Area: Evan Hileman, 42; Joe Collini, 43; Nick Whitesell, 45; Geno Gallippi, 46; Cambell Curry, 49

Knoch: Cory Voltz, 40; Gabe Cornetti, 44; Mitch Davies, 46; Price McDonald, 51; Ryan Barnes, 52

Shady Side Academy 188, Freeport 228

Shady Side Academy: Wes Warden, 33; Adam Lauer, 35; Ryan McLaughlin, 38; Charlie Karet, 41; Michael Manges, 41

Freeport: Nate Covey, 42; Paul Zecca, 43; Jack Mason, 44; Kade Kronen, 46; Karsen Kronen, 53

Section 8

Class 2A

Section 2

Grensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 209

Greensburg Central Catholic: Dan McMaster,40; James Zakrowski, 40; Ben Ritenour, 41; Dylan Sebek, 44; Wade Boyle, 44

Derry: Ryan Bushey, 36; Hunter Jurica, 39; Bryce Baum, 43; Nick Thomas 43; Ashton Beighley, 46

Mt. Pleasant 0, Yough 1 (Yough forfeits)

Mt. Pleasant: Steve Brown, 36; Cody Surma, 43; Brenton George, 46; Cole Surma, 47; Colin Hayes, 47

Yough: Logan Cosharek, 46; Blake Ulander, 53; Jack Sampson, 54; Breanna Merdian, 55; Grant Johnson, DNF

Records: MP (6-2); Y (1-5)

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 191, Norwin 215

Medalist: Caroline Tragesser (FR), 42

Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 198

Medalist: Lauren Barber (PT), 41

Section 4

Fox Chapel 197, Pine-Richland 231

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 42

Class 2A

Section 2

Central Valley 196, Seton LaSalle 259

Medalists: Kate Robertson (CV), 43; Mya Mrkonja (CV), 43

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 191, Norwin 215

Franklin Regional: Caroline Tragesser, 42; Brooke Horvath, 49; Lila Shilling, 49; Gwen Shilling, 51

Norwin: Kat Karadus, 49; Lilli Hope, 53; Jessia Bushik, 56; Abigail Knouse, 57

Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 198

Penn-Trafford: Lauren Barber, 41; Jada Czesnakowski, 47; Kendall Vertes, 49; Antolena Demico, 49; Alexis Dindak, 52

Indiana: Jenny Todd, 46; Sara Kane, 47; Hannah Reilly, 52; Ally Conrad, 53; Sydney Brice, 55

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 1, North Allegheny 0

Pine-Richland 7, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 4, Fox Chapel 2

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 0

Norwin 7, Connellsville 1

Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Knoch 0

Indiana 7, Freeport 0

Mars 13, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Montour 1, South Fayette 1 (2OT)

Moon 1, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 9, Central Valley 0

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk (n)

Section 3

Belle Vernon 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Ringgold 1, Trinity 0

Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 1

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0

West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 0

Obama Academy at Kiski Area, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 0

Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 1

Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 3

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 0

Leechburg at Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0

Yough 3, Brownsville 1

Section 4

Ambridge 6, Freedom 4

New Brighton 5, Ellwood City 4

North Catholic 6, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 11, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 6, South Side 0

Sewickley Academy 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Aquinas Academy 0

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 4

Bentworth 5, Monessen 0

Brentwood 12, California 1

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0

Nonsection

Highlands 2, Southmoreland 1 (2OT)

South Park 2, Seton LaSalle 1

Thomas Jefferson 8, Uniontown 0

North Hills at Deer Lakes, ppd.

3 goals or more: Ryan Edwards, Quaker Valley (5); Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks (4); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston; Blake Cooper, Franklin Regional; Johnny Dragisich, West Allegheny; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Keegan Amos, West Allegheny

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Mars, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Section singles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

First round

Mariah Ulery, Connellsville d. Marissa Setzenfand, Penn Trafford, 10-1; Samantha Pollock, McKeesport d. Kayla Check, Armstrong, 10-3

Second round

Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional d. Ulery, Connellsville, 10-1; Sophia Solomon, Connellsville d. Toby Atwood, Armstrong, 10-0; Jenna Beach, Norwin d. Corinne Bringe, Hempfield, 10-0; Alexis Smith, Hempfield d. Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-2; Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Pollock, McKeesport, 10-0; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Sarah Yamrick, Penn Trafford, 10-2; Ambur Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Srilekha Sapram, Gateway, 10-1. Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Lydia Nyugen, Gateway, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Yan, Franklin Regional d. Solomon, Connellsville, 10-0; Smith, Hempfield d. Beach, Norwin, 10-8; Kemerer, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Bell, Latrobe d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-0

Semifinals

Yan, Franklin Regional d. Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-1; Bell, Latrobe d. Kemerer, Latrobe, 6-1, 7-5

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

First round

Abbie Mroz, Woodland Hills d. Symony Coto, Penn Hills, 10-2; Abigain Feinstein, Allderdice d. Shannon Day, Thomas Jefferson, 10-3

Second round

Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Emma Sukal, Baldwin d. Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-8; Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Ellie Tongel, Plum, 10-5; Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Rlynn Richardson, Penn Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Kate Gendron, Plum, 10-2; Katie Voight, Fox Chapel d. Gabbi Moder, Baldwin, 10-8; Jules Smalis, Allderdice d. Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-1; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Feinstein, Allderdice, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Sukal, Baldwin, 10-2; Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-6; Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Voight, Fox Chapel, 10-2; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-0

Semifinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 6-4

Section 4

At Bethel Park

First round

Z.Z. Rose, South Fayette d. Chelsae Johns, Trinity, 10-6; Mia Belcufine, South Fayette d. Skylar Clawson, Trinity, 10-8

Second round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Rose, South Fayette, 10-0; Lilly Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Maggie Steif, Upper St. Clair d. Heather Rice, West Allegheny, 10-1; Mama Bruce, Peters Township d. Meghan Rea, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Lamen Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Kelli O’Connell, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Lilly Sierka, Bethel Park, 10-3; Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan d. Rebecca Miller, West Allegheny, 10-5; Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Belcufine, South Fayette, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1; Bruce, Peters Township d. Steif, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Rush, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Wang, Peters Township d. Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-0

Semifinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Bruce, Peters Township, 6-2, 6-2; Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-3, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First Round

Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Katie Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2; Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Kenzie Parkinson, Jeannette, 10-1; Alycia Derr, Southmoreland d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 10-6; Leah Perry, Derry d. Amber Bigler, Burrell, 10-1; Eden Richey, Valley d. Tara Perry, 10-1; Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-5; Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3; Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-0; L. Perry, Derry d Derr, Southmoreland, 10-7; Richey, Valley d. Dynka, Burrell, 10-3; Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 10-6

Semifinals

Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. L. Perry, Derry, 6-4, 6-0; Richey, Valley d. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Central Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester (n)

Nonsection

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Hampton at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Park at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Portersville Christian at OLSH, 7 p.m.

