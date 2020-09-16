High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Cross country
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 6
Baldwin 23, Canon-McMillan 32
Baldwin 26, Peters Township 30
Peters Township 27, Canon-McMillan 30
Class 2A
Section 2
Carlytnon 29, Sewickley Academy 37
Quaker Valley 19, Carlynton 41
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 6
Baldwin 17, Canon-McMillan 41
Baldwin 17, Peters Township 44
Canon-McMillan 23, Peters Township 38
Class 2A
Section 2
Carlynton 19, Sewickley Academy 39
Quaker Valley 22, Carlynton 37
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Peters Township 4, Hempfield 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Upper St. Clair 2
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 225, Latrobe 232
Medalist: Noah Oliver (A), 39
Norwin 198, Hempfield 216
Medalists: Logan Divald (N), 39; Ronnie Howard (N), 39; Trent Kablach (N), 39
Penn-Trafford 203, Greensburg Salem 238
Medalist: Nick Turinski (PT), 38
Section 3
Butler 220, Shaler 245
Medalist: Joey Miller (S), 39
Pine-Richland 187, Seneca Valley 204
Medalist: Matt Lennon (PR), 35
Section 4
Franklin Regional 201, Penn Hills 238
Medalists: Ethan Lawlor (FR), 37; Michael Wareham (FR), 37
Section 5
Beaver 239, Central Valley 261
Medalist: Jack Ray (B), 46
Montour 201, Blackhawk 229
Medalist: Austin Thellman (BH), 41
Moon 204, New Castle 241
West Allegheny 217, Central Valley 265
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 192, Thomas Jefferson 207
Medalist: Niko Renton (ML), 36
Section 8
Kiski Area 225, Knoch 233
Medalist: Cory Voltz (KN), 40
Shady Side Academy 188, Freeport 228
Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA), 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 244, Valley 269
Medalist: Logan Schoepf (B), 44
Riverview 264, Jeannette 385
Medalist: Jack Migely (R), 47
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 209
Medalists: Ryan Bushey (D), 36
Mt. Pleasant 0, Yough 1 (Yough forfeits)
Medalist: Steve Brown (MP), 36
Section 3
Eden Christian 223, Winchester Thurston 314
Medalist: Brian McDonnell (E), 40
Section 6
South Side 227, Beaver Falls 312
Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS), 43; Tristan Shuman (SS), 43
Section 8
Frazier 244, Charleroi 246
Waynesburg 190, Carmichaels 195
Medalist: Liam Lohr (C), 35
Wednesday’s summaries
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 225, Latrobe 232
Armstrong: Noah Oliver, 39; Anthony Lobb, 43; Logan Gawlinski, 45; Zane Lasher, 46; Maddox Rearic, 52
Latrobe: Jake Pavlik, 44; Owen Meile, 45; Dom Atkinson, 46; Logan Byrd, 48; Daylan Yeager, 49
Section 8
Kiski Area 225, Knoch 233
Kiski Area: Evan Hileman, 42; Joe Collini, 43; Nick Whitesell, 45; Geno Gallippi, 46; Cambell Curry, 49
Knoch: Cory Voltz, 40; Gabe Cornetti, 44; Mitch Davies, 46; Price McDonald, 51; Ryan Barnes, 52
Shady Side Academy 188, Freeport 228
Shady Side Academy: Wes Warden, 33; Adam Lauer, 35; Ryan McLaughlin, 38; Charlie Karet, 41; Michael Manges, 41
Freeport: Nate Covey, 42; Paul Zecca, 43; Jack Mason, 44; Kade Kronen, 46; Karsen Kronen, 53
Section 8
Class 2A
Section 2
Grensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 209
Greensburg Central Catholic: Dan McMaster,40; James Zakrowski, 40; Ben Ritenour, 41; Dylan Sebek, 44; Wade Boyle, 44
Derry: Ryan Bushey, 36; Hunter Jurica, 39; Bryce Baum, 43; Nick Thomas 43; Ashton Beighley, 46
Mt. Pleasant 0, Yough 1 (Yough forfeits)
Mt. Pleasant: Steve Brown, 36; Cody Surma, 43; Brenton George, 46; Cole Surma, 47; Colin Hayes, 47
Yough: Logan Cosharek, 46; Blake Ulander, 53; Jack Sampson, 54; Breanna Merdian, 55; Grant Johnson, DNF
Records: MP (6-2); Y (1-5)
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 191, Norwin 215
Medalist: Caroline Tragesser (FR), 42
Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 198
Medalist: Lauren Barber (PT), 41
Section 4
Fox Chapel 197, Pine-Richland 231
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 42
Class 2A
Section 2
Central Valley 196, Seton LaSalle 259
Medalists: Kate Robertson (CV), 43; Mya Mrkonja (CV), 43
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 191, Norwin 215
Franklin Regional: Caroline Tragesser, 42; Brooke Horvath, 49; Lila Shilling, 49; Gwen Shilling, 51
Norwin: Kat Karadus, 49; Lilli Hope, 53; Jessia Bushik, 56; Abigail Knouse, 57
Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 198
Penn-Trafford: Lauren Barber, 41; Jada Czesnakowski, 47; Kendall Vertes, 49; Antolena Demico, 49; Alexis Dindak, 52
Indiana: Jenny Todd, 46; Sara Kane, 47; Hannah Reilly, 52; Ally Conrad, 53; Sydney Brice, 55
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 1, North Allegheny 0
Pine-Richland 7, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 4, Fox Chapel 2
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair at Brashear, ppd.
Section 3
Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 0
Norwin 7, Connellsville 1
Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Knoch 0
Indiana 7, Freeport 0
Mars 13, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Montour 1, South Fayette 1 (2OT)
Moon 1, Beaver 0
West Allegheny 9, Central Valley 0
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk (n)
Section 3
Belle Vernon 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Ringgold 1, Trinity 0
Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 1
Plum 5, Penn Hills 0
West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 0
Obama Academy at Kiski Area, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 0
Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 1
Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 3
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 0
Leechburg at Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0
Yough 3, Brownsville 1
Section 4
Ambridge 6, Freedom 4
New Brighton 5, Ellwood City 4
North Catholic 6, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 11, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 6, South Side 0
Sewickley Academy 3, Riverside 0
Section 2
Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Aquinas Academy 0
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 4
Bentworth 5, Monessen 0
Brentwood 12, California 1
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0
Nonsection
Highlands 2, Southmoreland 1 (2OT)
South Park 2, Seton LaSalle 1
Thomas Jefferson 8, Uniontown 0
North Hills at Deer Lakes, ppd.
3 goals or more: Ryan Edwards, Quaker Valley (5); Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks (4); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston; Blake Cooper, Franklin Regional; Johnny Dragisich, West Allegheny; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Keegan Amos, West Allegheny
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Jeannette at California, 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Mars, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Section singles
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
First round
Mariah Ulery, Connellsville d. Marissa Setzenfand, Penn Trafford, 10-1; Samantha Pollock, McKeesport d. Kayla Check, Armstrong, 10-3
Second round
Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional d. Ulery, Connellsville, 10-1; Sophia Solomon, Connellsville d. Toby Atwood, Armstrong, 10-0; Jenna Beach, Norwin d. Corinne Bringe, Hempfield, 10-0; Alexis Smith, Hempfield d. Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-2; Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Pollock, McKeesport, 10-0; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Sarah Yamrick, Penn Trafford, 10-2; Ambur Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Srilekha Sapram, Gateway, 10-1. Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Lydia Nyugen, Gateway, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Yan, Franklin Regional d. Solomon, Connellsville, 10-0; Smith, Hempfield d. Beach, Norwin, 10-8; Kemerer, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Bell, Latrobe d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-0
Semifinals
Yan, Franklin Regional d. Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-1; Bell, Latrobe d. Kemerer, Latrobe, 6-1, 7-5
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
First round
Abbie Mroz, Woodland Hills d. Symony Coto, Penn Hills, 10-2; Abigain Feinstein, Allderdice d. Shannon Day, Thomas Jefferson, 10-3
Second round
Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Emma Sukal, Baldwin d. Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-8; Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Ellie Tongel, Plum, 10-5; Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Rlynn Richardson, Penn Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Kate Gendron, Plum, 10-2; Katie Voight, Fox Chapel d. Gabbi Moder, Baldwin, 10-8; Jules Smalis, Allderdice d. Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-1; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Feinstein, Allderdice, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Sukal, Baldwin, 10-2; Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-6; Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Voight, Fox Chapel, 10-2; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-0
Semifinals
Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 6-4
Section 4
At Bethel Park
First round
Z.Z. Rose, South Fayette d. Chelsae Johns, Trinity, 10-6; Mia Belcufine, South Fayette d. Skylar Clawson, Trinity, 10-8
Second round
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Rose, South Fayette, 10-0; Lilly Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Maggie Steif, Upper St. Clair d. Heather Rice, West Allegheny, 10-1; Mama Bruce, Peters Township d. Meghan Rea, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Lamen Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Kelli O’Connell, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Lilly Sierka, Bethel Park, 10-3; Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan d. Rebecca Miller, West Allegheny, 10-5; Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Belcufine, South Fayette, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1; Bruce, Peters Township d. Steif, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Rush, Upper St. Clair, 10-4; Wang, Peters Township d. Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-0
Semifinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Bruce, Peters Township, 6-2, 6-2; Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-3, 6-2
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First Round
Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Katie Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2; Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Kenzie Parkinson, Jeannette, 10-1; Alycia Derr, Southmoreland d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 10-6; Leah Perry, Derry d. Amber Bigler, Burrell, 10-1; Eden Richey, Valley d. Tara Perry, 10-1; Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-5; Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3; Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-0; L. Perry, Derry d Derr, Southmoreland, 10-7; Richey, Valley d. Dynka, Burrell, 10-3; Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 10-6
Semifinals
Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. L. Perry, Derry, 6-4, 6-0; Richey, Valley d. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Class 3A
Section 2
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, Central Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Union at Rochester (n)
Nonsection
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Hampton at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Park at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.
South Side at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Geibel at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Portersville Christian at OLSH, 7 p.m.
