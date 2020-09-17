High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2020

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 11:13 PM

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 0

Football

Thursday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock 37, Mohawk 22

Mohawk 0 7 0 15 —22

Neshannock 7 6 12 12 —37

N: Luciano DeLillo 47 pass from Kurt Sommerfeld (kick)

M: Ethan Fritzley 21 pass from John Voss (kick)

N: Cam’Ron Owens 9 run (kick failed)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 1 run (kick failed)

N: Sommerfeld 14 run (kick failed)

M: Cory Brown 28 pass from Voss (kick)

N: Owens 15 run (kick failed)

M: Brian Kline 9 pass from Voss (pass)

N: Sommerfeld 28 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Cam’Ron Owens 14-106, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 13-30-104-3TD-2INT.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Big 8

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, ppd.

Nonconference

Ambridge at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 7 p.m.

New Castle at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

District 10

Class 6A

Nonconference

Erie McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.

Independent

Brooke, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Jeannette at Riverview, 12 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Western Beaver at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238

Medalists: Anthony Lobb (A), 41; Maddox Rearic (A), 41

Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189

Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 35

Section 2

Belle Vernon 202, Albert Gallatin 233

Medalists: Patrick Bush (BV), 37; Tyler Mocello (BV), 37

Section 3

Pine-Richland 200, North Allegheny 205

Section 7

Peters Township 196, Canon-McMillan 217

Medalists: Christian Schreiber (PT), 38; Robert Gavlik (PT), 38

Peters Township 196, South Fayette 212

Medalists: Christian Schreiber (PT), 38; Robert Gavlik (PT), 38

South Fayette 212, Canon-McMillan 217

Medalist: Jaden Mizenko (SF), 39

Section 8

Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228

Medalist: Zach Paper (FC), 35

Class 2A

Section 4

Bentworth 240, Burgettstown 278

Medalist: Cede Smith (Bent), 41

Fort Cherry 222, Bishop Canevin 229

Medalist: Matt Lacek (FC), 35

Northgate 211, Bishop Canevin 229

Medalist: Matt Lacek (FC), 35

Northgate 211, Fort Cherry 222

Medalists: Kai Carlson (NG), 35; Matt Lacek (FC), 35

South Park 215, McGuffey 217

Medalist: J.P. Tusai (SP), 36

Section 8

Waynesburg 220, Beth-Center 248

Medalist: Braden Berke (W), 41

Section 9

OLSH 254, Seton LaSalle 281

Medalist: Donte Tallerico (SL), 46

Quaker Valley 210, OLSH 254

Medalist: Kyle Rice (QV), 40

Quaker Valley 210, Seton LaSalle 281

Medalist: Kyle Rice (QV), 40

Nonsection

Butler 211, Knoch 252

Medalist: Ryan Porch (B), 40

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238

Armstrong: Anthony Lobb, 41; Maddox Rearic, 41; Noah Oliver, 43; Logan Gawlinski, 45; Owen Brison, 47

Greensburg Salem: Ben Thomas, 44; Kole Randolph, 45; Sam Spigarelli, 48; Sean Skidmore, 49; Colten Humphrey, 52

Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189

Penn-Trafford: Alex Turowski, 35; Nick Turowski, 36; Josh Kapcin, 37; Chase Crissman, 38; Patrick Driscoll, 38

Indiana: Trevor Todd, 35; Alex Holuta, 37; Harrison Martineau, 38; Danny Williams, 39; Zach Eisenhower, 40

Section 2

Belle Vernon 202, Albert Gallatin 233

Belle Vernon: Patrick Bush, 37; Tyler Mocello, 37; Rogan Maloney, 38; Adrenna Scaramucci, 44; Joe Falosk, 46

Albert Gallatin: Matt Karpeal, 39; Kohl Felio, 43; Jacob Elias, 44; Paige Metts, 53; Clayton Watson, 54

Records: BV (6-1, 6-2); AG (2-5, 2-6)

Section 8

Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228

Fox Chapel: Jack Mason, 40; Nate Covey, 43; Paul Zecca, 46; Eli Abbott, 47; Kade Kronen, 52

Freeport: Zach Paper, 35; Owen Delaney, 36; Eli Yofan, 37; Aidan Oehrle, 38; Max Johnson, 39

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 219

Medalist: Hailee Liptak (B), 43

Moon 192, Mars 198

Medalist: Victoria Witouski (Mars), 39

Seneca Valley 180, North Allegheny 182

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 39; Lihani Ranaweera (NA), 39

Section 2

South Fayette 173, Peters Township 176

Medalist: Caroline McConnell (SF), 35

Section 3

Connellsville 216, Gateway 269

Franklin Regional 181, Penn-Trafford 194

Medalist: Caroline Tragesser (FR), 40

Indiana 199, Norwin 234

Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 47

Section 4

Butler 183, Armstrong 238

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37

Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192

Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Indiana 199, Norwin 234

Indiana: Hannah Reilly, 47; Ally Conrad, 49; Jenny Todd, 50; Sydney Brice, 53

Norwin: Abigail Knouse, 55; Kat Karadus, 59; Jessica Bushik, 60; Lilli Hope, 60

Section 4

Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211

FC: Erin Drahnak 37, Nina Busch 40, Grace Rygelski 45, Baylin Bitar 45

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192

Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno, 34; Ella Zambruno, 37; Izzy Aigner, 42; Angie Dewicki, 43

Geibel: Caroline Koiezcny, 39; Claire Koniezcny, 43; Audra Holonich, 54; Kharisma Zylka, 56

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Butler 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 5, Steel Valley 1

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 5, Charleroi 0

Class A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 3

Nonsection

Peters Township 7, Carlynton 0

Armstrong at McKeesport (n)

Jeannette at California (n)

Slippery Rock at Knoch (n)

Washington at McGuffey (n)

3 goals or more: Lucas Toohey, Mt. Pleasant (4); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 5, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 2, Norwin 1 (OT)

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 2

Allderdice at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1

Kiski Area 4, Armstrong 0

Knoch 3, Indiana 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 11, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 7, Penn Hills 1

Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Obama Academy at Plum, ppd.

Section 4

Mars 10, Montour 1

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1

West Allegheny 9, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 4, Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 0

Ellwood City at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Burrell 4, Freeport 0

Deer Lakes 6, Highlands 1

Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 4, Yough 1

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 2

Keystone Oaks 4, West Mifflin 2

South Park 1, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ligonier Valley 1

Serra Catholic 2, Springdale 2 (2OT)

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 7, Monessen 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)

Steel Valley 9, Beth-Center 1

Section 3

Freedom 7, Riverside 2

OLSH 3, South Side 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, Aquinas Academy 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Ellis School 1

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

McKeesport 5, Woodland Hills 2

3 goals or more: Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic (4); Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland (4); Gracie Dunaway, Mars; MacKenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant; Natalie Binlick, Elizabeth Forward

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Section singles

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Championship

Jenna Bell, Latrobe, d. Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, 6-4, 7-5

Consolation

Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Championship

Elaine Qian, Pine-Richland d. Jenny Zhu, North Allegheny, 6-0, 6-0.

Consolation

Emily Winko, North Allegheny d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-3

Consolation

Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 7-6, 7-5

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Championship

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1

Consolation

Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Maura Bruce, Peters Township, 6-3, 7-6 (3)

*Top four players advance to WPIAL singles tournament

Class AA

Section 1

At Valley

Championship

Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Eden Richey, Valley, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Consolation

Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Leah Perry, Derry, 6-2, 6-4

Section 2

At Washington

Championship

Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Abby Donnelly, McGuffey d. Marissa Latynski, Avella, 6-1, 6-1

Section 3

At Cranberry Park

Championship

Laura Greb, Knoch d. Emily Greb, Knoch, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Regan Sommariva, North Catholic d. Riley Plyant, North Catholic, 6-2, 6-0

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Anna Blum, Beaver d. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver, 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

Chloe Stein, Blackhawk d. Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

Championship

Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy, injury default

Consolation

Peja Cruise, Montour d. Emily Sanders, Quaker Valley, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

*Top three players advance to WPIAL singles tournament

Team results

Sewickley Academy 4, Ellis School 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills at Butler (n)

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon at Moon (n)

Section 3

Gateway 3, Connellsville 2

Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 2

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Woodland Hills at Indiana (n)

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 1

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 1

Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 3, New Castle 0

Lincoln Park 3, Central Valley 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Highlands 0

Hampton 3, Freeport 2

Knoch 3, Burrell 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Freedom 0

Neshannock at Beaver Falls (n)

New Brighton at Mohawk (n)

Shenango at Laurel (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Avonworth at Brentwood (n)

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0

Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg at Beth-Center (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

South Park 3, Washington 0

Bentworth at McGuffey (n)

Section 5

Derry 3, Steel Valley 1

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 1

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny (n)

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Western Beaver 0

Aliquippa at Rochester (n)

Section 2

California 3, Geibel 0

Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Avella at West Greene (n)

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0

Northgate at Bishop Canevin (n)

Section 4

Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 1

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale (n)

Nonsection

OLSH 3, Portersville Christian 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.

