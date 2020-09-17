High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2020
By:
Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 0
Football
Thursday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Neshannock 37, Mohawk 22
Mohawk 0 7 0 15 —22
Neshannock 7 6 12 12 —37
N: Luciano DeLillo 47 pass from Kurt Sommerfeld (kick)
M: Ethan Fritzley 21 pass from John Voss (kick)
N: Cam’Ron Owens 9 run (kick failed)
N: Matthew Ioanilli 1 run (kick failed)
N: Sommerfeld 14 run (kick failed)
M: Cory Brown 28 pass from Voss (kick)
N: Owens 15 run (kick failed)
M: Brian Kline 9 pass from Voss (pass)
N: Sommerfeld 28 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: N, Cam’Ron Owens 14-106, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, John Voss 13-30-104-3TD-2INT.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 4A
Big 8
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, ppd.
Nonconference
Ambridge at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 7 p.m.
New Castle at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.
District 10
Class 6A
Nonconference
Erie McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.
Independent
Brooke, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Eastern
Jeannette at Riverview, 12 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Western Beaver at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238
Medalists: Anthony Lobb (A), 41; Maddox Rearic (A), 41
Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189
Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 35
Section 2
Belle Vernon 202, Albert Gallatin 233
Medalists: Patrick Bush (BV), 37; Tyler Mocello (BV), 37
Section 3
Pine-Richland 200, North Allegheny 205
Section 7
Peters Township 196, Canon-McMillan 217
Medalists: Christian Schreiber (PT), 38; Robert Gavlik (PT), 38
Peters Township 196, South Fayette 212
Medalists: Christian Schreiber (PT), 38; Robert Gavlik (PT), 38
South Fayette 212, Canon-McMillan 217
Medalist: Jaden Mizenko (SF), 39
Section 8
Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228
Medalist: Zach Paper (FC), 35
Class 2A
Section 4
Bentworth 240, Burgettstown 278
Medalist: Cede Smith (Bent), 41
Fort Cherry 222, Bishop Canevin 229
Medalist: Matt Lacek (FC), 35
Northgate 211, Bishop Canevin 229
Medalist: Matt Lacek (FC), 35
Northgate 211, Fort Cherry 222
Medalists: Kai Carlson (NG), 35; Matt Lacek (FC), 35
South Park 215, McGuffey 217
Medalist: J.P. Tusai (SP), 36
Section 8
Waynesburg 220, Beth-Center 248
Medalist: Braden Berke (W), 41
Section 9
OLSH 254, Seton LaSalle 281
Medalist: Donte Tallerico (SL), 46
Quaker Valley 210, OLSH 254
Medalist: Kyle Rice (QV), 40
Quaker Valley 210, Seton LaSalle 281
Medalist: Kyle Rice (QV), 40
Nonsection
Butler 211, Knoch 252
Medalist: Ryan Porch (B), 40
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 217, Greensburg Salem 238
Armstrong: Anthony Lobb, 41; Maddox Rearic, 41; Noah Oliver, 43; Logan Gawlinski, 45; Owen Brison, 47
Greensburg Salem: Ben Thomas, 44; Kole Randolph, 45; Sam Spigarelli, 48; Sean Skidmore, 49; Colten Humphrey, 52
Penn-Trafford 184, Indiana 189
Penn-Trafford: Alex Turowski, 35; Nick Turowski, 36; Josh Kapcin, 37; Chase Crissman, 38; Patrick Driscoll, 38
Indiana: Trevor Todd, 35; Alex Holuta, 37; Harrison Martineau, 38; Danny Williams, 39; Zach Eisenhower, 40
Section 2
Belle Vernon 202, Albert Gallatin 233
Belle Vernon: Patrick Bush, 37; Tyler Mocello, 37; Rogan Maloney, 38; Adrenna Scaramucci, 44; Joe Falosk, 46
Albert Gallatin: Matt Karpeal, 39; Kohl Felio, 43; Jacob Elias, 44; Paige Metts, 53; Clayton Watson, 54
Records: BV (6-1, 6-2); AG (2-5, 2-6)
Section 8
Fox Chapel 185, Freeport 228
Fox Chapel: Jack Mason, 40; Nate Covey, 43; Paul Zecca, 46; Eli Abbott, 47; Kade Kronen, 52
Freeport: Zach Paper, 35; Owen Delaney, 36; Eli Yofan, 37; Aidan Oehrle, 38; Max Johnson, 39
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 219
Medalist: Hailee Liptak (B), 43
Moon 192, Mars 198
Medalist: Victoria Witouski (Mars), 39
Seneca Valley 180, North Allegheny 182
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 39; Lihani Ranaweera (NA), 39
Section 2
South Fayette 173, Peters Township 176
Medalist: Caroline McConnell (SF), 35
Section 3
Connellsville 216, Gateway 269
Franklin Regional 181, Penn-Trafford 194
Medalist: Caroline Tragesser (FR), 40
Indiana 199, Norwin 234
Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 47
Section 4
Butler 183, Armstrong 238
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37
Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192
Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Indiana 199, Norwin 234
Indiana: Hannah Reilly, 47; Ally Conrad, 49; Jenny Todd, 50; Sydney Brice, 53
Norwin: Abigail Knouse, 55; Kat Karadus, 59; Jessica Bushik, 60; Lilli Hope, 60
Section 4
Fox Chapel 167, Kiski Area 211
FC: Erin Drahnak 37, Nina Busch 40, Grace Rygelski 45, Baylin Bitar 45
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 156, Geibel 192
Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno, 34; Ella Zambruno, 37; Izzy Aigner, 42; Angie Dewicki, 43
Geibel: Caroline Koiezcny, 39; Claire Koniezcny, 43; Audra Holonich, 54; Kharisma Zylka, 56
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Butler 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 5, Steel Valley 1
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 5, Charleroi 0
Class A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 3
Nonsection
Peters Township 7, Carlynton 0
Armstrong at McKeesport (n)
Jeannette at California (n)
Slippery Rock at Knoch (n)
Washington at McGuffey (n)
3 goals or more: Lucas Toohey, Mt. Pleasant (4); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1
North Allegheny 5, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 2, Norwin 1 (OT)
Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 2
Allderdice at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1
Kiski Area 4, Armstrong 0
Knoch 3, Indiana 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 0
Connellsville 11, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 7, Penn Hills 1
Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Obama Academy at Plum, ppd.
Section 4
Mars 10, Montour 1
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 1
West Allegheny 9, Central Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 4, Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 0
Ellwood City at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 2
Burrell 4, Freeport 0
Deer Lakes 6, Highlands 1
Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 4, Yough 1
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 4, East Allegheny 2
Keystone Oaks 4, West Mifflin 2
South Park 1, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ligonier Valley 1
Serra Catholic 2, Springdale 2 (2OT)
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth 7, Monessen 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)
Steel Valley 9, Beth-Center 1
Section 3
Freedom 7, Riverside 2
OLSH 3, South Side 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, Aquinas Academy 0
Sewickley Academy 4, Ellis School 1
Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
McKeesport 5, Woodland Hills 2
3 goals or more: Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic (4); Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland (4); Gracie Dunaway, Mars; MacKenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant; Natalie Binlick, Elizabeth Forward
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Section singles
Class AAA
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Championship
Jenna Bell, Latrobe, d. Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, 6-4, 7-5
Consolation
Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-2
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Championship
Elaine Qian, Pine-Richland d. Jenny Zhu, North Allegheny, 6-0, 6-0.
Consolation
Emily Winko, North Allegheny d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-3
Consolation
Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 7-6, 7-5
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Championship
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Maura Bruce, Peters Township, 6-3, 7-6 (3)
*Top four players advance to WPIAL singles tournament
Class AA
Section 1
At Valley
Championship
Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Eden Richey, Valley, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Consolation
Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Leah Perry, Derry, 6-2, 6-4
Section 2
At Washington
Championship
Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Abby Donnelly, McGuffey d. Marissa Latynski, Avella, 6-1, 6-1
Section 3
At Cranberry Park
Championship
Laura Greb, Knoch d. Emily Greb, Knoch, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Regan Sommariva, North Catholic d. Riley Plyant, North Catholic, 6-2, 6-0
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Championship
Anna Blum, Beaver d. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver, 6-2, 6-4
Consolation
Chloe Stein, Blackhawk d. Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Section 5
At Quaker Valley
Championship
Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy, injury default
Consolation
Peja Cruise, Montour d. Emily Sanders, Quaker Valley, 6-2, 7-6 (2)
*Top three players advance to WPIAL singles tournament
Team results
Sewickley Academy 4, Ellis School 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Hills at Butler (n)
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon at Moon (n)
Section 3
Gateway 3, Connellsville 2
Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 2
Plum 3, McKeesport 0
Woodland Hills at Indiana (n)
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Blackhawk 1
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 1
Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, Ambridge 0
Hopewell 3, New Castle 0
Lincoln Park 3, Central Valley 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Highlands 0
Hampton 3, Freeport 2
Knoch 3, Burrell 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Freedom 0
Neshannock at Beaver Falls (n)
New Brighton at Mohawk (n)
Shenango at Laurel (n)
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Avonworth at Brentwood (n)
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0
Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg at Beth-Center (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
South Park 3, Washington 0
Bentworth at McGuffey (n)
Section 5
Derry 3, Steel Valley 1
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 1
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny (n)
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Western Beaver 0
Aliquippa at Rochester (n)
Section 2
California 3, Geibel 0
Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Avella at West Greene (n)
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0
Northgate at Bishop Canevin (n)
Section 4
Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 1
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale (n)
Nonsection
OLSH 3, Portersville Christian 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2020
• State lawmakers urge Gov. Wolf to sign bill, let schools set spectator limits for sports
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2020
• Trib HSSN previews WPIAL football season in Gameplan 2020