High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2020

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 24, Mt. Lebanon 17

Central Catholic 38, Norwin 28

Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield 0

Baldwin at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0

Laurel Highlands 16, Ringgold 12

Thomas Jefferson 51, Trinity 14

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12

Hampton 17, Armstrong 0

Mars 12, Highlands 7

Plum 48, Indiana 10

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Derry 31, Deer Lakes 7

East Allegheny 35, Burrell 14

North Catholic 51, Valley 6

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 45, Brownsville 0

South Park 28, Yough 26

Southmoreland 28, South Allegheny 21

Class 2A

Century

Chartiers-Houston 21, Beth-Center 6

McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6

Washington 55, Waynesburg 0

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 29, Laurel 14

Freedom 21, Riverside 0

New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0

Three Rivers

South Side 24, Carlynton 8

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 27, Northgate 6

OLSH 41, Burgettstown 0

Rochester 54, Union 24

Eastern

Clairton 53, Leechburg 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Imani Christian 0

Tri-County South

Avella 26, Jefferson-Morgn 8

Bentworth 14, Monessen 6

Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8

West Greene at California, ppd.

Nonconference

Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0

Apollo-Ridge 48, Freeport 14

Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6

Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7

Franklin Regional 42, Fox Chapel 20

Gateway 55, Bethel Park 14

Keystone Oaks 44, Steel Valley 36

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 7

Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19

McKeesport 49, New Castle 27

Montour 27, Hopewell 12

Moon 17, North Hills 0

Peters Township 24, Penn-Trafford 21

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 13

Serra Catholic 50, Seton LaSalle 25

Sto-Rox 28, Avonworth 13

West Allegheny 40, Shaler 7

Woodland Hills 26, Penn Hills 7

District 10

Class 6A

Nonconference

Erie McDowell 45, Butler 7

Independent

Albert Gallatin 28, Brooke (W.Va.) 19

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Riverview, 12 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Western Beaver at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Nonconference

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 24, Mt. Lebanon 17

Mt. Lebanon 7 3 7 0 —17

Canon-McMillan 0 0 14 10 —24

M: Alex Tecza 4 run (kick)

M: Casey Sorsdal 37 field goal

M: Eli Heidenreich 12 pass from Joey Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

C-M: Chris Davis 90 kickoff return (Anthony Finney kick)

C-M: Chris Davis 64 pass from Laymont Lyons (Finney kick)

C-M: 0 safety

C-M: David Mowod 6 run (Dane Matuscin pass from Lyons)

Passing leaders: C-M, Laymont Lyons 5-9-104-1TD-0INT.

Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield 0

Seneca Valley 7 10 14 7 —38

Hempfield 0 0 0 0 —0

SV: Luke Lawson 11 pass from Dustin Horn (Adam Davies kick)

SV: Davies 25 field goal

SV: Lucas Lambert 13 pass from Dustin Horn (Davies kick)

SV: Connor Lyczek 25 pass from Dustin Horn (Davies kick)

SV: James Sprentz 54 pass from Dustin Horn (Davies kick)

SV: Dustin Horn 1 run (Davies kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Derek Horn 12-15-202-4TD-0INT.

Class 5A

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 42, Fox Chapel 20

Franklin Regional 6 8 21 7 —42

Fox Chapel 0 14 0 6 —20

FR: Ayden Hudock 0 blocked punt (kick failed)

FC: Justin Rice 1 run (Mike Tarasi kick)

FR: Tyler Bewszka 2 run (Trevor Brncic run)

FC: Benjamin Wilk 6 pass from Rice (Tarasi kick)

FR: Luke Reppermund 35 pass from Brncic (Caden Smith kick)

FR: Brncic 3 run (Smith kick)

FR: Mario Sarnic 18 pass from Brncic (Smith kick)

FC: Rice 2 run (Tarasi kick failed)

FR: Reppermund 12 pass from Brncic (Smith kick)

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 16-20-196-3TD-0INT. FC, Justin Rice 13-28-169-1TD-5INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Mario Sarnic 10-112, TD. FC, Benjamin Wilk 6-123, TD.

Gateway 55, Bethel Park 14

Bethel Park 7 0 7 0 —14

Gateway 21 34 0 0 —55

G: Jayden Hurt 5 pass from Carsen Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 76 blocked field goal return (Michael Francus kick)

G: Derrick Davis 6 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Shane Thrift 16 pass from Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 1 run (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

G: Davis 75 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Patrick Body 25 pass from Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 11 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Body 11 pass from Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

BP: Nathaniel Kadosh-Harris 45 run (Francus kick)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 10-157, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Carsen Engleka 19-25-240-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 7-126, 2 TDs.

Moon 17, North Hills 0

Moon 7 10 0 0 —17

North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Dylan Sleva 1 run (Sam Woolslare kick)

M: Sleva 7 run (Woolslare kick)

M: Woolslare 33 field goal

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 12-22-155-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Dawson Snyder 6-115.

Peters Township 24, Penn-Trafford 21

Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 14 —21

Peters Township 14 0 7 3 —24

PT: Breylen Carrington 23 interception return (Andrew Massucci kick)

P-T: Chase Vecchio 11 pass from Ethan Carr (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

PT: Vinny Sirianni 11 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Carrington 32 interception return (Massucci kick)

P-T: Brad Ford 37 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cole Darragh 32 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

PT: Massucci 35 field goal

Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 11-23-147-2TD-5INT.

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 13

Pine-Richland 7 20 7 0 —34

Upper St. Clair 6 0 0 7 —13

P-R: Alex Gochis 6 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)

USC: David Pantelis 11 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Abelardo Sobarzo kick failed)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 2 run (Waryanka kick failed)

P-R: Gochis 8 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Schweiger 1 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 14 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

USC: Aidan Besselman 21 pass from Dahlem (Sobarzo kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 22-35-267-3TD-1INT. USC, Ethan Dahlem 17-29-224-2TD-0INT.

Woodland Hills 26, Penn Hills 7

Penn Hills 0 7 0 0 —7

Woodland Hills 0 12 14 0 —26

PH: Derrick Topeck 1 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

WH: Deontae Williams 14 run (pass failed)

WH: Williams 20 run (pass failed)

WH: Taelen Brooks 7 run (pass failed)

WH: Omari Daniels 21 pass from Williams (Eris Seibles run)

Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7

South Fayette 0 7 0 0 —7

Chartiers Valley 0 0 6 3 —9

SF: Joey Audia 11 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

CV: Anthony Collura 27 pass from Socrates Boulis (kick failed)

CV: Jacob Salsberry 23 field goal

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 15-29-147-1TD-0INT.

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 7

Latrobe 6 3 12 14 —35

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 7 0 —7

L: Tucker Knupp 64 pass from Landan Carns (kick failed)

L: John McHenry 24 field goal

L: Dylan Gustafson 8 run (kick failed)

M: Aaron Alakson 68 pass from Asher O’Connor (Robbie Labuda kick)

L: Kyle Brewer 16 run (run failed)

L: Gustafson 2 run (McHenry kick)

L: Bobby Fetter 3 run (McHenry kick)

Passing leaders: L, Landan Carns 8-17-138-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Tucker Knupp 4-106, TD.

West Allegheny 40, Shaler 7

West Allegheny 13 7 13 7 —40

Shaler 0 0 0 7 —7

WA: Tommy St. Claire 10 run (kick failed)

WA: Paul Newton 25 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

WA: Miller 5 run (Gerst kick)

WA: St. Claire 5 run (Gerst kick)

WA: Newton 7 run (run failed)

WA: Mason Marchinsky 6 run (Gerst kick)

S: Josh Miller 4 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Josh Miller 22-116, TD.

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 9-16-213-1TD-2INT.

Albert Gallatin 28, Brooke, W.Va. 19

Brooke, W.Va. 0 0 7 12 —19

Albert Gallatin 6 14 8 0 —28

AG: Dylan Shea 42 run (kick failed)

AG: Shea 1 run (Bruno Fabrycki run)

AG: Caleb Lang 28 pass from Shea (kick failed)

AG: Shawn Loring 1 run (Fabrycki pass from Shea)

B: Aaron Scipio 23 pass from Joshua Shorts (kick)

B: Shorts 1 run (kick failed)

B: Roger Gabbert 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: AG, Shawn Loring 23-129, TD.

Passing leaders: AG, Dylan Shea 5-8-122-1TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0

West Mifflin 0 0 0 0 —0

Belle Vernon 14 18 6 7 —45

BV: Dane Anden 4 pass from Jackson Jewell (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Devin Whitlock 60 punt return (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Jake Haney 5 run (kick failed)

BV: Quinton Martin 5 pass from Whitlock (pass failed)

BV: Anden 30 run (pass failed)

BV: Anden 10 run (pass failed)

BV: Jewell 8 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Dane Anden 11-118, 2 TDs.

Laurel Highlands 16, Ringgold 12

Ringgold 0 0 0 12 —12

Laurel Highlands 0 7 6 3 —16

LH: Rodney Gallagher 2 run (Zack Layton kick)

LH: Jayden Pratt 19 pass from Joe Chambers (run failed)

LH: Layton 28 field goal

R: John Polefko 1 run (pass failed)

R: Braydon Fine 27 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Landon Oslowski 23-100.

Passing leaders: LH, Joe Chambers 15-23-187-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 6-104.

Thomas Jefferson 51, Trinity 14

Thomas Jefferson 13 21 10 7 —51

Trinity 7 0 7 0 —14

T: Micah Finley 27 pass from Connor Roberts (kick)

TJ: Ian Hansen 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andrew Graham kick failed)

TJ: DeRon VanBibber 14 run (Graham kick)

TJ: VanBibber 11 pass from Pugh (Jack Sella kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 48 punt return (Graham kick)

TJ: Hansen 14 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Zandier 4 pass from Pugh (Graham kick)

T: Finley 19 pass from Roberts (kick)

TJ: Sella 31 field goal

TJ: Justin Lekse 36 pass from Aiden Palmer (Graham kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 12-28-239-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Ian Hansen 8-195, 2 TDs.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12

Knoch 6 6 0 0 —12

Greensburg Salem 7 0 6 0 —13

GS: Ahkeem White 63 pass from Hayden Teska (Wyatt Ramer kick)

K: Keith Washington 1 run (kick failed)

K: Washington 1 run (kick failed)

GS: Donovin Waller 15 pass from Teska (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: K, Keagan Fraser 16-101.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 9-21-195-2TD-1INT.

Hampton 17, Armstrong 0

Hampton 7 7 3 0 —17

Armstrong 0 0 0 0 —0

H: Christian Liberto 3 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Christian Liberto 21 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: DeMatteo 25 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, Christian Liberto 34-174, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 7-24-112-0TD-0INT.

Mars 12, Highlands 7

Mars 6 0 0 6 —12

Highlands 0 0 7 0 —7

M: Teddy Ruffner 97 kickoff return (kick failed)

H: Brock White 9 pass from Chandler Thimons (D.J. Loveland kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 4 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock White 29-119.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 7-26-101-1TD-2INT.

Plum 48, Indiana 10

Indiana 0 10 0 0 —10

Plum 28 6 14 0 —48

P: Ryan Hubner 62 run (Reed Martin kick)

I: Devin Flint 85 run (Josh Glaser kick)

P: Eryck Moore 30 run (kick failed)

I: Glaser 34 field goal

P: Logan Brooks 14 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Bill Guzzi 39 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Brooks 67 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Moore 21 run (Martin kick)

P: Brooks 80 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 23-146, TD.

Passing leaders: P, Ryan Hubner 9-11-238-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P, Logan Brooks 4-164, 3 TDs.

Nonconference

McKeesport 49, New Castle 27

New Castle 7 20 0 0 —27

McKeesport 7 21 14 7 —49

M: Keyshawn Humphries 3 run (Milton Campos kick)

NC: Allen Bradley 35 fumble recovery (Donny Cade kick)

M: Terrance Glenn 6 run (Campos kick)

NC: Michael Wells 3 run (Cade kick failed)

M: Kenneth Thompson 83 kickoff return (Campos kick)

NC: Michael Wells 1 run (Cade kick failed)

M: Glenn 30 run (Campos kick)

M: Glenn 1 run (Campos kick)

M: Glenn 65 run (Campos kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Terrance Glenn 18-139, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: NC, Michael Wells 14-25-125-1TD-2INT.

Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 14 23 7 0 —44

A: Vernon Redd 40 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Cyair Clark 23 pass from Vaughn Morris (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Gyadumantey 33 field goal

A: Redd 1 run (kick failed)

A: Clark 31 pass from Morris (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Ty Crocker 31 pass from Morris (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Antonyo Anderson 70 pass from Jabarhi Cleckley (Gyadumantey kick)

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 7-13-109-3TD-0INT.

Montour 27, Hopewell 12

Hopewell 0 12 0 0 —12

Montour 7 7 7 6 —27

M: Gannon Kadlecik 52 run (Nikolas Dettling kick)

H: Jamar Jeter 32 pass from Micah Kimbrough (kick failed)

M: Luke Persinger 16 run (Dettling kick)

H: Kimbrough 5 run (run failed)

M: Persinger 4 run (Dettling kick)

M: Caleb Williams 8 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 15-140, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Micah Kimbrough 12-27-154-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 35, Burrell 14

Burrell 0 0 6 8 —14

East Allegheny 7 0 12 16 —35

EA: Mekai Mitchell 4 run (Matt Armenio kick)

B: Alex Arledge 1 run (run failed)

EA: Michael Smith 4 run (run failed)

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 95 pass from Smith (run failed)

EA: Smith 14 run (Kiyon Delts pass from Smith)

EA: Mitchell 12 run (Delts run)

B: Ian Durci 4 pass from Arledge (Durci pass from Arledge)

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Smith 7-10-195-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EA, Amaryeh Lucky 3-123, TD.

North Catholic 51, Valley 6

Valley 0 0 0 6 —6

North Catholic 14 30 7 0 —51

NC: Kyle Tipinski 7 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Joey Prentice 4 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 26 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Nick Maher safety

NC: Maher 24 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 15 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Carson Laconi 16 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 1 run (Marsico kick)

V: Thomas Albert 70 pass from Domanick Simmons (run failed)

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 45, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 21 10 7 7 —45

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 5 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Brownfield 37 run (Smith run)

EF: Brownfield 13 run (Smith kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 3 run (Smith kick)

EF: Smith 30 field goal

EF: Nico Mrvos 26 pass from Evan Lewis (Smith kick)

EF: Lewis 1 run (Smith kick)

South Park 28, Yough 26

Yough 0 14 0 12 —26

South Park 0 21 0 7 —28

SP: Nate May 30 pass from Harper Conroy (kick failed)

SP: May 3 run (Mason Kasprack pass from Conroy)

Y: C.J. Waldier 8 pass from Tristan Waldier (kick failed)

Y: Gamal Marballie 26 pass from Tristan Waldier (Tristan Waldier run)

SP: Brendan Wood 9 pass from Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

Y: Gamal Marballie 16 run (run failed)

SP: May 1 run (Mikelonis kick)

Y: Gamal Marballie 50 fumble recovery (run failed)

Rushing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 20-161, TD.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 11-15-144-2TD-0INT.

Southmoreland 28, South Allegheny 21

Southmoreland 0 28 0 0 —28

South Allegheny 7 14 0 0 —21

SA: Antonio Epps 51 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

S: Isaac Trout 13 pass from Zach Cernuto (kick failed)

S: Noah Phillips 6 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

SA: Epps 75 kickoff return (Cleary kick)

S: Anwar Jones 2 run (Cernuto run)

SA: Logan Steiner 20 run (Cleary kick)

S: Trout 5 run (Rodriguez kick)

Rushing leaders: SA, Logan Steiner 21-271, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 7-14-129-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Isaac Trout 5-124, TD.

Nonconference

Keystone Oaks 44, Steel Valley 36

Keystone Oaks 16 7 7 14 —44

Steel Valley 6 6 16 8 —36

SV: NiJhay Burt 27 run (pass failed)

KO: Logan Shrubb 14 run (kick)

KO: Shrubb 4 run (kick)

KO: Safety

KO: Shrubb 3 run (kick)

SV: NiJhay Burt 21 run (pass failed)

KO: Tyler Perry 4 run (kick)

SV: Nyzair Burt 30 run (NiJhay Burt run)

SV: NiJhay Burt 2 run (NiJhay Burt run)

KO: Sadeq Watts 7 run (kick)

KO: Shrubb 3 run (kick)

SV: NiJhay Burt 31 run (Nyzair Burt pass from NiJhay Burt)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 35-231, 4 TDs. SV, NiJhay Burt 24-175, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 18-31-226-0TD-1INT.

Apollo-Ridge 48, Freeport 14

Apollo-Ridge 13 0 26 9 —48

Freeport 7 0 0 7 —14

F: Brady Stivenson 56 pass from Vinnie Clark (Parker Lucas kick)

A-R: Keighton Reese 3 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 1 run (kick failed)

A-R: Klay Fitzroy 32 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 2 run (kick failed)

A-R: Reese 10 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 14 run (kick failed)

A-R: Nick Curci 17 run (Gavin Cole kick)

F: Ben Lane 80 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

A-R: safety

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 18-162, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Jake Fello 9-19-161-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A-R, Klay Fitzroy 5-105, TD.

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6

Blackhawk 0 0 0 6 —6

Central Valley 21 21 0 7 —49

CV: Landon Alexander 16 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 8 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 5 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 7 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Myles Walker 7 pass from Ameer Dudley (DeSantis kick)

CV: Hall 3 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Bret FitzSimmons 2 run (DeSantis kick)

B: Grant Wissner 4 run (kick failed)

Class 2A

Century

McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6

McGuffey 7 27 6 0 —40

Charleroi 0 0 0 6 —6

M: Rocco Falosk 0 fumble recovery (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 1 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 9 pass from Rocco Falosk (Witkowski kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 1 run (kick failed)

M: Whipkey 18 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Philip McCuen 14 run (kick failed)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 19 run (pass failed)

Washington 55, Waynesburg 0

Waynesburg 0 0 0 0 —0

Washington 21 21 7 6 —55

W: Michael Allen 25 run (kick failed)

W: safety

W: Brandon Patterson 23 pass from Davoun Fuse (run failed)

W: Tayshawn Levy 30 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)

W: Vandell Page 4 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Allen 17 pass from Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Levy 57 punt return (Blanchette kick)

W: Elijah Thomas 10 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Elijah Odom 43 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: W, Davoun Fuse 4-10-101-2TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 29, Laurel 14

Laurel 0 0 14 0 —14

Beaver Falls 0 6 16 7 —29

BF: Josh Hough 14 run (run failed)

L: Michael Pasquarello 17 pass from Kobe DeRosa (DeRosa kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 4 run (Hough run)

L: Luke McCoy 19 run (DeRosa kick)

BF: Hough 57 run (Livingston run)

BF: Livingston 1 run (Tyler Cain kick)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 11-202, 2 TDs; Shileak Livingston 12-103, 2 TDs.

Freedom 21, Riverside 0

Freedom 0 0 0 21 —21

Riverside 0 0 0 0 —0

F: Reiker Welling 98 pass from Cole Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Welling 41 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

F: Welling 7 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 18-28-235-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Reiker Welling 5-161, 3 TDs.

New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

New Brighton 0 6 0 0 —6

N: Nya Greene 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Nya Greene 20-147, TD.

Three Rivers

South Side 24, Carlynton 8

Carlynton 0 8 0 0 —8

South Side 2 7 2 13 —24

SSB: safety

C: Shawn Curry 10 run (Bryan Lee pass from Khalil Kerr)

SSB: Aden Almashy 3 run (Noah Prince kick)

SSB: safety

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (Prince kick)

SSB: Navarra 5 run (kick failed)

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19

Ligonier Valley 0 14 14 7 —35

Frazier 7 6 0 6 —19

F: Luke Santo 25 pass from Brayden Boggs (kick)

F: Isaac Thomas 23 pass from Boggs (kick failed)

LV: Haden Sierocky 1 run (George Golden kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 67 interception return (Golden kick)

LV: Grant Dowden 5 run (Golden kick)

LV: Dowden 25 pass from Sierocky (Golden kick)

LV: Sierocky 9 run (Golden kick)

F: Christian Mingrino 27 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: F, Brayden Boggs 7-11-141-2TD-1INT.

Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20

Brentwood 0 13 12 12 —37

Quaker Valley 6 0 0 14 —20

QV: Patrick Cutchember 3 run (Mason Diemert kick)

B: Aiden Wardzinski 1 run (Jack Wisenauer kick failed)

B: Wardzinski 30 run (Wisenauer kick)

B: Wardzinski 1 run (pass)

B: Wardzinski 5 run (pass failed)

QV: Cutchember 1 run (pass failed)

B: Wardzinski 4 run (Wisenauer kick)

QV: Gavin Eshenbaugh 89 kickoff return (Cutchember run)

B: Wardzinski 5 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Aiden Wardzinski 31-237, 6 TDs. QV, Patrick Cutchember 30-183, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 6-9-180-0TD-1INT. QV, Patrick Cutchember 6-16-103-0TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 28, Avonworth 13

Sto-Rox 0 6 8 14 —28

Avonworth 0 7 6 0 —13

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 78 fumble recovery (kick failed)

A: Trevor Faulkner 16 pass from Nathan Harper (Michael Osekowski kick)

S-R: Austin Jones 13 run (Dionte Givens run)

A: Peyton Faulkner 34 pass from Nathan Harper (kick failed)

S-R: Jones 1 run (Jones run)

S-R: Zay Davis 64 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 14-24-143-0TD-1INT. A, Nathan Harper 20-39-242-2TD-3INT.

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Burgettstown 0

Burgettstown 0 0 0 0 —0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21 14 6 0 —41

OLSH: Jay Pearson 85 kickoff return (Ryan Gehring kick)

OLSH: Pearson 80 pass from Neimiah Azeem (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Pearson 32 pass from Azeem (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Azeem 2 run (Gehring kick failed)

OLSH: Pearson 1 run (Ziggy McIntosh pass from Azeem)

OLSH: Dior Devers 1 run (Gehring kick failed)

Passing leaders: OLSH, Neimiah Azeem 8-17-196-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 2-112, 2 TDs.

Rochester 54, Union 24

Union 0 8 8 8 —24

Rochester 14 22 0 18 —54

R: Rashawn Reid 2 run (pass failed)

R: Denny Robinson 2 run (Ryan Clark pass from Robinson)

R: Robinson 1 run (pass failed)

U: Ron Holmes 42 pass from Tyler Staub (Holmes pass from Staub)

R: Sal Laure 17 run (Reid run)

R: Laure 37 run (Jerome Mullins pass from Clark)

U: Holmes 11 pass from Staub (Staub run)

R: Laure 13 run (kick failed)

U: Anthony Nealy 56 pass from Staub (Jackson Clark run)

R: Laure 68 run (kick failed)

R: Laure 27 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Sal Laure 17-226, 5 TDs; Denny Robinson 18-113, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: U, Tyler Staub 9-13-168-3TD-1INT.

Eastern

Clairton 59, Leechburg 14

Clairton 32 21 0 6 —59

Leechburg 0 0 7 7 —14

C: Brooklyn Cannon 78 pass from Dontae Sanders (pass failed)

C: Jonte Sanders 6 run (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 27 run (Jonte Sanders run)

C: Isaiah Berry 11 run (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 69 run (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 45 run (Tyyon Cobbs pass from Jonte Sanders)

C: Berry 10 run (Christian Jenko kick)

C: Cannon 32 pass from Jonte Sanders (kick failed)

L: Braylan Lovelace 3 run (Ryan Shaw kick)

C: Greg Lee 4 run (kick failed)

L: Dylan Cook 2 run (Shaw kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Dontae Sanders 7-213, 3 TDs; Isaiah Berry 6-166, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Jonte Sanders 3-4-109-2TD-0INT. L, Dylan Cook 10-18-130-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Brooklyn Cannon 3-107, 2 TDs.

Tri-County South

Avella 26, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Jefferson-Morgan 8 0 0 0 —8

Avella 12 0 7 7 —26

A: Cole Davidson 12 run (Robbie West kick failed)

A: K.J. Rush 5 run (Gabe Lis pass failed from Rush)

J-M: Cole Jones 1 run (Kevin Teagarden run)

A: Cole Jaworowski 38 pass from Rush (West kick)

A: Lis 13 pass from Rush (West kick)

Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 12-14-196-2TD-0INT.

Bentworth 14, Monessen 6

Bentworth 0 7 0 7 —14

Monessen 6 0 0 0 —6

M: Dayton Carson 32 pass from Shane Swope (kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 70 pass from Trent Cavanaugh (Trevor Richardson kick)

B: Owen Petrisek 18 run (Richardson kick)

Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8

Mapletown 0 8 0 0 —8

Carmichaels 14 21 8 0 —43

C: Mike Stewart 18 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick)

C: Stewart 4 pass from Carter (Mori kick)

C: Carter 2 run (Mori kick)

C: Bailey Jones 13 run (Mori kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 15 run (Landan Stevenson pass from Max Vanata)

C: Bailey Jones 4 run (Mori kick)

C: Stewart 61 pass from Carter (Bailey Jones run)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 29-173, TD. C, Bailey Jones 16-119, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 6-9-138-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Mike Stewart 6-138, 3 TDs.

Cornell 27, Northgate 6

Cornell 6 14 7 0 —27

Northgate 0 0 6 0 —6

Cornell: Tim Henderson 4 run (kick failed)

Cornell: EJ Dawson 1 run (kick failed)

Cornell: Drew Lopez 35 interception return (Ameer Hibler run)

Cornell: Henderson Tim 76 run (M.J Smith kick)

N: Davonte Christe 4 run (run failed)

Cross country

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational

Individual

1.Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 16:43.2; 2. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 17:26.5; 3. Drew Kozuch, Latrobe, 17:29.3; 4. Jake Folaron, Kiski Area, 17:40.2; 5. Ethan Napolitan, Fox Chapel, 17:41.4; 6. Shane Funk, Fox Chapel, 17:41.6; 7. Bennett Kerr, Franklin Regional, 17:48.4; 8. Matt Dongiovanni, Kiski Area, 17:51.8; 9. Dante Frescura, Latrobe, 17:52.0; 10. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17:54.3

Team

1.Fox Chapel (40 points), 2. Indiana (69), 3. Latrobe (88), 4. Kiski Area (98), 5. Franklin Regional (133)

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class A

Individual

1. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 16:53.30; 2. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:04; 3. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 17:22; 4. Parker Steele, Riverview, 17:28; 5. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 17:33; 6. Finn Sweeney, OLSH, 17:36; 7. Ian Bilger, Eden Christian, 17:38; 8. Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 17:41; 9. Alex Siege, Chartiers-Houston, 17:43; 10. Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 17:50

Team

1. Riverview (62), 2. Eden Christian (79), 3. OLSH (98), 4. St. Joseph (106), 5. Chartiers-Houston (113)

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational

Individual

1.Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:24.1; 2. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:57.0; 3. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 20:08.2; 4. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 20:16.8; 5. Clara Kelly, Fox Chapel, 20:30.9; 6. Leah Brockett, Burrell, 20:48.2; 7. Amelia Faust, Plum, 21:30.8; 8. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe 21:40.6; 9. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 21:43.7; 10. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 21:49.7

Team

1.Fox Chapel (78 points), 2. Kiski Area (91), 3. Franklin Regional (102), 4. Latrobe (137), 5. Plum (167)

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class A

Individual

1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango; 2. Maya Poziviak, Serra Catholic; 3. Reagan Ryen, Marion Center; 4. Kathleen Simander, St. Joseph; 5. Grace Baldauff, Northgate; 6. Brandi Carmack, St. Joseph; 7. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate; 8. Lauren Lomago, Eden Christian; 9. Lilly Ryer, Marion Center; 10. Mary Ella McCarthy, Eden Christian

Team

1. St. Joseph (42), 2. Marion Center (72), 3. OLSH (99), 4. Eden Christian (110), 5. Serra Catholic (118)

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Butler 201, North Hills 252

Medalist: Ryan Porch (B), 37

Section 5

Montour 216, Blackhawk 229

Medalist: Austin Bailey (M), 39

Section 8

Knoch 255, Freeport 272

Shady Side Academy 186, Freeport 272

Medalist: Chaz Troutman (SSA), 34

Shady Side Academy 186, Knoch 255

Medalist: Chaz Troutman (SSA), 34

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 0, Jeannette 2 (Jeannette forfeits)

Medalist: Logan Schoepf (B), 43

Riverview 260, Leechburg 269

Medalist: Cole Villa (L), 40

Section 7

Elizabeth Forward 247, Steel Valley 268

Medalist: Logan Monzak (EF), 43

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 186, Freeport 272

Shady Side Academy: Chaz Troutman, 34; Wes Warden, 35; Adam Lauer, 38; Will Badeer, 39; Garrett Fuhrer, 40

Freeport: Paul Zecca, 51; Eli Abbott, 52; Karsen Kronen, 54; Aiden Liston, 54; Nate Covey, 61

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 0, Jeannette 2 (Jeannette forfeits)

Burrell: Logan Schoepf, 43; Reece Kennedy, 44; Jaxon Logut, 46; Forrest Primm, 52; Austin Schueler 52

Jeannette: Caleb Kuhn, 66; Nate Holman, 75; Marcus Wise, 76; Caleb Bertok, 80

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Peters Township 161, Upper St. Clair 164

Medalist: Delaney Kern (USC), 36

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Geibel 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 11:30 a.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 12:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Armstrong, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Mars at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 2:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 12 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 12 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 12:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Obama Academy, 2:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 12:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 12 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Freedom at North Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 10 a.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 10 a.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 10 a.m.

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 10 a.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 11 a.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

California at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 12:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s result

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 4, Eden Christian 1

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Riverside, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 10 a.m.

West Mifflin at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Franklin Regional, 11:30 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth, 11:30 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Bentworth, 1 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 11 a.m.

Moon at Montour, 11:30 a.m.

Oakland Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 11 a.m.

Pine-Richland at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Eden Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Sharpsville at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 12:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 3 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Valley 5, Highlands 0

Friday’s summary

Nonsection

Valley 5, Highlands 0

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Kialee Gert, 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Breana Cszimadia, 6-1, 6-1; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Fatama Sharef, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Brinley O’Sullivan/Brinley Hegedus (V) d. Ava Nitowski/Liberty Vasey, 6-2, 6-2; Danica Berecin/Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Kirstyn Svitek/Helena Vasey, 6-2, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 3, Laurel 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley at Ambridge, 11:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 5

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Leechburg at Valley, 10 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.