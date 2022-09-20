High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 19, 2022

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 11:40 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Section 3A

Peters Township 3, Norwin 0

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL section qualifiers

Class 3A

Section 1

Youghiogheny C.C.

Target Score: 80

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 69

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 76

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 79

Alex Graham, Norwin, 79

Logan Robb, Norwin, 80

Nick Eberhardt, Hempfield, 80

Hunter Martin, Indiana, 80

Section 2

Pleasant Valley G.C.

Target Score: 80

Collin Crawford, Laurel Highlands, 77

Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 79

Nate Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 80

Section 3

Suncrest G.C.

Target Score: 81

Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 71

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 72

Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 74

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 74

Colin Ward, North Allegheny, 74

Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 75

James Kinghorn, Mars, 76

Collin Wang, North Allegheny, 77

Casey Clawson, Seneca Valley, 77

Will Hilton, Pine-Richland, 78

Colin Stevenson, Mars, 78

Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 79

Will Campbell, Mars, 79

Ravi Desai, North Allegheny 79

Parker Worsley, Butler, 80

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 81

Toby Kitay, Pine-Richland 81

Kasey Toia, North Hills, 81

Jake Watterson, North Allegheny, 81

Payton Brown, Seneca Valley, 81

Marcos Lopez, Seneca Valley, 81

Section 4

Willowbrook C.C.

Target Score: 82

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 65

Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 72

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 73

Regan Logan, Central Catholic, 74

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 75

Max Mottura, Kiski Area, 78

Trey Roberts, Kiski Area, 78

Carson Yocca, Plum, 79

Wes Lorish, Plum, 80

Sam Gaffney, Central Catholic, 80

Jacob Pedley, Plum, 80

Dan Donahue, Central Catholic, 81

Colin Holt, Franklin Regional, 81

Tyler Pastor, Plum, 82

Class 2A

Section 1

Buffalo G.C.

Target Score: 85

Mitch Davis, Knoch, 75

Stephen Evans, Freeport, 79

Gasparo Porco, Knoch, 80

Zachary Buchanich, Deer Lakes, 81

Max Catanzaro, Riverview, 81

Nate Covey, Freeport, 81

Jayden Diehl, Freeport, 81

Colton Sutter, Deer Lakes, 82

Tucker Bitar, Burrell, 84

Aiden Froedtert, Knoch, 85

Matt Ziembicki-Reedy, Freeport, 85

Section 2

Latrobe Elks G.C.

Target Score: 84

Hunter Jurica, Derry, 74

Ashton Beighley, Derry, 74

Braden Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 78

Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 79

Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 80

Ryan Karfelt, Mt. Pleasant, 83

Max Sokol, Southmoreland, 84

Section 3

Chippewa G.C.

Target Score: 84

Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 74

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78

Matthew Sethman, Brownsville, 78

Dom Colarusso, Carmichaels, 78

Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 79

Mason Switalski, Waynesburg, 80

Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 80

Nathan Coski, Bentworth, 80

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 84

Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 84

Section 4

South Park G.C.

Target Score: 86

Alan Tarolli, Fort Cherry, 80

Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 80

Braden Dombroski, Fort Cherry, 80

Jon Dolan Seton LaSalle, 83

Eion Tiernon, Keystone Oaks, 84

Section 5

Green Meadows G.C.

Target score: 86

Eli Bintrim, Laurel, 74

Max Vitale, Neshannock, 75

Caleb Gilmore, Laurel, 76

Matt Morrelli, Neshannock, 76

Jordan Keller, Ellwood City, 78

Keigan Hopper, Mohawk, 80

Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 80

Ben Santangelo, Shenango, 81

Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, 81

Mason Hopper, Mohawk, 82

Reece Pilarski, Riverside, 82

Rocco Galmarini, Union, 83

Jake Natale, Shenango, 84

Zach Herb, Shenango, 84

Joey Presnar, Neshannock, 84

Seth Smith, Shenango, 84

Guy Hixon, Neshannock, 85

Gavin Bruce, Shenango, 85

Section 7

Westwood G.C.

Target Score: 84

JP Tusai, South Park, 73

Ryan Tumas, South Park, 74

Adam Vas, South Park, 76

Josh Nesky, South Allegheny, 78

Kody Kraeuter, Serra Catholic, 81

Logan Augustine, South Park, 84

TJ Betzner, Serra Catholic, 84

Samual Kaminsky, Serra Catholic, 84

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 175, Connellsville 211

Medalist: Ali Boyle (FR) 39

Nonsection

South Fayette 185, Blackhawk 203

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Bentworth 4, Brownsville 0

Brentwood 2, California 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Montour 3, Hopewell 1

Carlynton 2, Riverview 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 8 p.m.

North Catholic at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0

Butler 1, Fox Chapel 0

Pine-Richland 4, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 0

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Hempfield 0

Bethel Park 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Norwin 0

Peters Township 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0

Mars 4, Kiski Area 0

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

Connellsville 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 3

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 1

Section 4

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 2

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0

North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

Valley 2, Deer Lakes 1

Freeport 2, Knoch 1

Section 3

Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Southmoreland 11, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 0

Section 4

South Park 11, Brownsville 0

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 2

Shady Side Academy 5, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Serra Catholic 0

Springdale 10, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1

Monessen 5, Beth-Center 2

Charleroi 3, South Allegheny 2

Section 3

Freedom at Eden Christian, ppd.

Mohawk 5, South Side 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Winchester Thurston 13, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Ellis School 1

Nonsection

Penn Hills 8, Highlands 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Norwin 0

Section 2

Moon 5, Mars 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 4, Trinity 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 2, Jeannette 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Southmoreland 3, Valley 2

Section 2

Ringgold 4, Washington 1

Section 3

Ellis School 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Beaver 4, Central Valley 1

Neshannock 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 5

Quaker Valley 5, Keystone Oaks 0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 3, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk 3, Riverside 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 1

Belle Vernon at Charleroi, (n)

Bentworth 3, Avella 0

Carlynton 3, South Side 0

North Hills 3, Deer Lakes 0

Latrobe 3, Derry 0

Freedom at Lincoln Park, (n)

Knoch 3, Penn Hills 1

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0

North Allegheny 3, North Catholic 0

Rochester 3, Northgate 1

Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0

Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 1

Uniontown at McGuffey, (n)

United 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at New Castle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

South Side at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.