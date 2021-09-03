High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 2, 2021
Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 11:10 PM
High schools
Football
Thursday’s result
Nonconference
Perry Traditional Academy 34, Uniontown 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie, ppd.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.
Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, ppd.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon
Thursday’s summary
Perry Traditional Academy 34, Uniontown 0
Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0
Perry 14 20 0 0 —34
P: Zyan Howard 6 run (kick failed)
P: Nate Cutler 27 run (run)
P: Ahmad Arrington 43 run (run failed)
P: Jamon Steele 7 run (Damon Gilmore kick)
P: Cutler 63 pass from Arrington (Gilmore kick)
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 208, Indiana 210
Medalist: Nick Eberhardt (H) 40
Section 2
Belle Vernon 207, Laurel Highlands 224
Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Rogan Muloney (BV) 37, Megan Joyce, Darren Dunn (LH) 43
Section 3
Pine-Richland 209, North Hills 243
Seneca Valley 209*, Pine-Richland 209
Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 34, Luke Robertson (SV) 38
Shaler 211*, Butler 211
Medalists: Joey Miller (S) 38, Parker Worsley (B) 39
*Won in playoff
Section 4
Franklin Regional 195, Plum 223
Medalist: Zach Abdallah (FR) 35
Section 5
Blackhawk 208, New Castle 267
Medalists: Zach Oliver, Jake Sheesley (B) 39
Moon 203, Montour 229
Medalist: Zachary Ross (Moon) 36
Section 6
Bethel Park 225, Baldwin 248
Section 7
South Fayette 210, Upper St. Clair 216
Medalist: Jaden Mizenko (SF) 38
Peters Township 190, Canon-McMillan 221
Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 36, Anthony West (CM) 41
Section 8
Hampton 218, Knoch 239
Medalists: Jake Twerdok, Dan Venture (H) 41, Cory Voltz (K) 41,
Freeport 220, Highlands 281
Medalists: Nate Covey (F) 39, Ethan Hewitt (H) 49
Fox Chapel 180, Kiski Area 232
Medalist: Max Johnson (FC) 33
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 210, Yough 286
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Nick Gunther (Y) 50
Derry 213, Mt. Pleasant 239
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 38, Colin Hayes (MP) 38
Section 5
Ellwood City 215, Shenango 236
Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC) 36, Joe Campoli (S) 45
Section 7
Steel Valley 283, South Allegheny 290
Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV) 49, Lizzy Staud (SA) 49
Elizabeth-Forward 240, Serra Catholic 256
Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 38, Logan Cauler (EF) 39
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 183, Pine-Richland 232
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 40, Sydney Fluhrer (PR) 54
Section 3
Penn Trafford 191, Indiana 220, Gateway 273
Medalists: Alexis Dindak (PT) 45, Ally Conrad (I) 50, Lindsey Story (G) 60
Franklin Regional 175, Hempfield 190
Medalists: Caroline Tragesser (FR) 39, Raina Jones (H) 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 159, Ligonier Valley 207
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 38, Amanda Wood (LV) 44
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Baldwin vs. Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Mars at Erie Cathedral Prep, 5 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Fleetwood, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Plum, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at South Park, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Erie McDowell, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mercyhurst Prep, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 4, Moon 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 4
Bethel Park 4, Trinity 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 5, Riverview 0
Section 5
Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Nonsection
Plum 5, Highlands 0
Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 0
Montour 4, Central Valley 1
Knoch 5, Mars 0
Volleyball
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Nonconference
Laurel at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
