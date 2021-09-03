High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 2, 2021

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 11:10 PM

High schools

Football

Thursday’s result

Nonconference

Perry Traditional Academy 34, Uniontown 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, ppd.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, ppd.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon

Thursday’s summary

Perry Traditional Academy 34, Uniontown 0

Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0

Perry 14 20 0 0 —34

P: Zyan Howard 6 run (kick failed)

P: Nate Cutler 27 run (run)

P: Ahmad Arrington 43 run (run failed)

P: Jamon Steele 7 run (Damon Gilmore kick)

P: Cutler 63 pass from Arrington (Gilmore kick)

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 208, Indiana 210

Medalist: Nick Eberhardt (H) 40

Section 2

Belle Vernon 207, Laurel Highlands 224

Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Rogan Muloney (BV) 37, Megan Joyce, Darren Dunn (LH) 43

Section 3

Pine-Richland 209, North Hills 243

Seneca Valley 209*, Pine-Richland 209

Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 34, Luke Robertson (SV) 38

Shaler 211*, Butler 211

Medalists: Joey Miller (S) 38, Parker Worsley (B) 39

*Won in playoff

Section 4

Franklin Regional 195, Plum 223

Medalist: Zach Abdallah (FR) 35

Section 5

Blackhawk 208, New Castle 267

Medalists: Zach Oliver, Jake Sheesley (B) 39

Moon 203, Montour 229

Medalist: Zachary Ross (Moon) 36

Section 6

Bethel Park 225, Baldwin 248

Section 7

South Fayette 210, Upper St. Clair 216

Medalist: Jaden Mizenko (SF) 38

Peters Township 190, Canon-McMillan 221

Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 36, Anthony West (CM) 41

Section 8

Hampton 218, Knoch 239

Medalists: Jake Twerdok, Dan Venture (H) 41, Cory Voltz (K) 41,

Freeport 220, Highlands 281

Medalists: Nate Covey (F) 39, Ethan Hewitt (H) 49

Fox Chapel 180, Kiski Area 232

Medalist: Max Johnson (FC) 33

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 210, Yough 286

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Nick Gunther (Y) 50

Derry 213, Mt. Pleasant 239

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 38, Colin Hayes (MP) 38

Section 5

Ellwood City 215, Shenango 236

Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC) 36, Joe Campoli (S) 45

Section 7

Steel Valley 283, South Allegheny 290

Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV) 49, Lizzy Staud (SA) 49

Elizabeth-Forward 240, Serra Catholic 256

Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 38, Logan Cauler (EF) 39

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 183, Pine-Richland 232

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 40, Sydney Fluhrer (PR) 54

Section 3

Penn Trafford 191, Indiana 220, Gateway 273

Medalists: Alexis Dindak (PT) 45, Ally Conrad (I) 50, Lindsey Story (G) 60

Franklin Regional 175, Hempfield 190

Medalists: Caroline Tragesser (FR) 39, Raina Jones (H) 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 159, Ligonier Valley 207

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 38, Amanda Wood (LV) 44

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Baldwin vs. Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Mars at Erie Cathedral Prep, 5 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Fleetwood, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Plum, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at South Park, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Erie McDowell, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mercyhurst Prep, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 4, Moon 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 4, Trinity 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 5, Riverview 0

Section 5

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Nonsection

Plum 5, Highlands 0

Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 0

Montour 4, Central Valley 1

Knoch 5, Mars 0

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Nonconference

Laurel at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

