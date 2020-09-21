High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:44 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 1

Football

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonconference

Kiski Area 36, Connellsville 35

Monday’s summary

Class 5A

Nonconference

Kiski Area 36, Connellsville 35

Kiski Area 0 17 0 19 —36

Connellsville 7 14 14 0 —35

C: Jason McBride 90 pass from Gage Gillott (Gillott kick)

C: McBride 37 pass from Gillott (run failed)

KA: Kenny Blake 45 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Blake 45 punt return (Dykes kick)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 64 run (Gillott pass from McBride)

KA: Dykes 26 field goal

C: Gabe McCrum 42 pass from Gillott (Gillott kick)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 6 run (Gillott kick)

KA: Calvin Heinle 26 pass from Logan Johnson (pass failed)

KA: Johnson 5 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Heinle 3 pass from Johnson (pass failed)

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

At Greensburg Country Club

Par 70

Target score: 82

Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 74; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 77; Logan Divald, Norwin, 80; Noah Oliver, Armstrong, 81

Section 4

At Meadowink Golf Course, Murrysville

Par 72

Target score: 78

Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 73; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 74; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 74; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 77; Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 77; Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 77; Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 78

Section 5

At Fox Run Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Par 72

Target score: 79

Justin Scally, Moon, 74; Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 76; Ben Kwin, Moon, 79

Section 6

At Cedarbrook Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Par 72

Target score: 82

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77; Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 79; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 80; Frank Visnikar, Bethel Park, 82; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 82

Section 7

At Lone Pine Country Club, Washington

Par 71

Target score: 81

Scott Jordan, Upper St Clair, 73; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Twp, 74; James Cavrak, South Fayette, 74; Jack Urban, Upper St Clair, 77; Andrew Poon, Peters Twp, 78; Christian Schreiber, Peters Twp, 78; Alex Jones, Upper St Clair, 81; Nick Wetzel, Peters Twp, 81

Class 2A

Section 1

At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport

Par 71

Target score: 85

Cole Villa, Leechburg, 80

Section 2

At Norvelt Golf Course, Mt. Pleasant

Par 72

Target score: 84

Ben Ritenour, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81; Clay Sipple, Southmoreland, 82; Jonathan Wagner, Mt. Pleasant, 82; Hunter Jurica, Derry, 84; Austin Georing, Southmoreland, 84

Section 4

At Ponderosa Golf Course, Hookstown

Par 71

Target score: 84

Matt Lacek, Fort Cherry, 76; Jake Orr, McGuffey, 81; Joey Toth, South Park, 81

Section 5

At Stonecrest Golf Course, Wampum

Par 71

Target score: 86

Tom George, Shenango, 77; Sam Haswell, Laurel, 78; Justin Lockley, Neshannock, 80; Jack Barth, Mohawk, 81; Joey Hudson, Ellwood City, 81; Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 83; Liam Kosior, Neshannock, 84; Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 84

Section 7

At South Park Golf Course, Pittsburgh

Par 72

Target Score: 86

Brendan Cooley, Serra Catholic, 84; Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 85; A.J. Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 86

Section 8

At Chippewa Golf Course, Bentleyville

Par 70

Target score: 84

Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 74; Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 81; Chase Hazelbaker, Frazier, 82

Team results

Class 3A

Section 8

Hampton 202, Freeport 242

Medalist: Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 33

Monday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 8

Hampton 202, Freeport 242

Hampton: Matthew Ruzomberka 33, Arrianna Erka 40, Dan Venture 42, Jake Twerdok 43, Ryan Beranek 44

Freeport: Jack Mason 43, Nate Covey 44, Karsen Kronen 50, Kade Kronen 51, Eli Abbott 54

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 183, Mars 184

Medalist: Victoria Witouski (M), 36

Moon 177, North Allegheny 186

Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 39

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 194, Bethel Park 241

Medalist: Tara Laughran (O), 42

Peters Township 177, Bethel Park 241

Medalists: Allison Poon (P), 41; Ella McRoberts (P), 41

Peters Township 177, Oakland Catholic 194

Medalists: Allison Poon (P), 41; Ella McRoberts (P), 41

Upper St. Clair 188, Bethel Park 241

Medalist: Caroline Wright (USC), 43

Upper St. Clair 188, Oakland Catholic 194

Medalist: Caroline Wright (USC), 43

Section 3

Franklin Regional 177, Indiana 205

Medalist: Gwen Shilling (FR), 41

Section 4

Butler 179, Kiski Area 245

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Derry 230

Medalist: Izzy Aigner (GCC), 38

Southmoreland 207, Ligonier Valley 232

Medalist: Kendall Yuhouse (S), 47

Section 2

Central Valley 201, Ambridge 241

Medalist: Kate Robertson (CV), 46

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 177, Indiana 205

Franklin Regional: Gwen Shilling 41, Caroline Tragesser 45; Lila Shilling 45, Brooke Horvath 46

Indiana: Sydney Brice 49, Jenny Todd 51, Hannah Reilly 52, Amy Conrad 53

FR (9-1, 10-1); I (9-2, 9-2)

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Derry 230

Greensburg Central Catholic: Izzy Aigner 38, Meghan Zambruno 39, Ella Zambruno 42, Angie Dewicki 43

Derry: Gianna Copelli 50, Bethany Dixon 58, Ariella Eisworth 60, Grace Morcheid 62

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Larry Leggett tournament

Greensburg Salem 3, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 4, Plum 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 1, Steel Valley 0

Section 4

New Brighton at Hopewell (n)

Class A

Section 1

OLSH at Neshannock (n)

Section 2

Jeannette 13, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 6, Serra Catholic 0

Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Brentwood 2

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 0

California at Yough (n)

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills (n)

Brownsville at Beth-Center, ppd.

Riverview at Carrick, ppd.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

3 goals or more: Jordan Taylor, Jeannette (6)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Monessen, 4 p.m.

California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, Pine-Richland 1

Butler 4, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Moon 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 2, Latrobe 0

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 8, Armstrong 0

Indiana 1, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 5, Knoch 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn Hills 0

Plum at Brashear, ppd.

Section 4

Central Valley 2, Montour 1

Mars 5, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 3, Beaver 1

North Catholic 5, Hopewell 0

Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

Freeport 5, Deer Lakes 2

Valley 6, Highlands 0

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville 8, Mt. Pleasant 2

Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 1

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 7, West Mifflin 0

South Park 7, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 5, Keystone Oaks 2

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Serra Catholic 2

Springdale 4, Apollo-Ridge 2

Jeannette at Riverview, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 6, Monessen 0

Seton-LaSalle 7, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi at Steel Valley (n)

Section 3

Freedom 11, South Side 1

OLSH 5, Mohawk 1

Riverside 9, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Ellis School 5, Carlynton 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Aquinas Academy 1

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston (n)

Nonsection

Bentworth 2, Waynesburg 1

Blackhawk 1, Karns City 0

Windber 8, Ligonier Valley 0

3 goals or more: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity (3); Paige Kuisis, Seton LaSalle (4); Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 4

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 1

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Plum 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 4, Southmoreland 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3

Ellis School 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Neshannock 4, Blackhawk 1

Section 5

Avella 3, Hopewell 2

Montour 5, Carlynton 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Keystone Oaks 0

Nonsection

Ellwood City 4, Riverside 1

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 4, Southmoreland 1

Singles: Caroline Dynka (B) d. Aly Derr, 6-4, 6-4; Elle Pawlikowsky (S) d. Amber Bigler, 7-5, 6-2; Kate Leiner (B) d. Bea Pawlikowsky, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Elisabeth Gural/Jillian Perry (B) d. Julia Davis/Shayla Fulton, 6-2, 6-0; Hanna Morrow/Lydia Flanigan (B) d. Amelia Miller/Eva Martin, 6-2, 6-2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 0

Singles: Gigi Pediconi (GCC) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-0; Katie Szekely (GCC) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Maddy Lint, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Julliette Steffensen/Emma Riley (GCC) d. Vanessa Herman/Kylie Tabor, 6-0, 6-0; Giona Ciacco/Laura Kondas (GCC) d. Mallory Veneri/Braeden Bowling, 6-2, 6-0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-3; Hannah Brown (MP) d. Tara Perry, 6-2 ,6-0; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 6-3; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Emily Main/Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Paige Storkel, 6-3, 6-0; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Josie Beckerleg, 6-2, 6-4; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Gina Slivinsky, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca (V) d. Anna Leonard/Loren Hans, 6-3, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adrianna Vagnier (V) d. Juliana Stabile/Angela Kobuck, 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, McKeeesport 0

Plum 3, Indiana 0

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Hopewell 0

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0

Shenango 3, Freedom 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1

Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0

South Park 3, Bentworth 0

Section 5

South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Rochester 0

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2

Section 3

Sto-Rox at Eden Christian Academy (n)

Nonsection

Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 0

Latrobe 3, Derry 0

Northgate 3, Springdale 1

North Catholic at Seneca Valley (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Union, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

