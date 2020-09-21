High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2020
By:
Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:44 PM
Field hockey
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 1
Football
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonconference
Kiski Area 36, Connellsville 35
Monday’s summary
Class 5A
Nonconference
Kiski Area 36, Connellsville 35
Kiski Area 0 17 0 19 —36
Connellsville 7 14 14 0 —35
C: Jason McBride 90 pass from Gage Gillott (Gillott kick)
C: McBride 37 pass from Gillott (run failed)
KA: Kenny Blake 45 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Blake 45 punt return (Dykes kick)
C: Ky’Ron Craggette 64 run (Gillott pass from McBride)
KA: Dykes 26 field goal
C: Gabe McCrum 42 pass from Gillott (Gillott kick)
C: Ky’Ron Craggette 6 run (Gillott kick)
KA: Calvin Heinle 26 pass from Logan Johnson (pass failed)
KA: Johnson 5 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Heinle 3 pass from Johnson (pass failed)
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
At Greensburg Country Club
Par 70
Target score: 82
Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 74; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 77; Logan Divald, Norwin, 80; Noah Oliver, Armstrong, 81
Section 4
At Meadowink Golf Course, Murrysville
Par 72
Target score: 78
Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 73; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 74; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 74; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 77; Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 77; Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 77; Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 78
Section 5
At Fox Run Golf Course, Beaver Falls
Par 72
Target score: 79
Justin Scally, Moon, 74; Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 76; Ben Kwin, Moon, 79
Section 6
At Cedarbrook Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Par 72
Target score: 82
Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77; Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 79; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 80; Frank Visnikar, Bethel Park, 82; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 82
Section 7
At Lone Pine Country Club, Washington
Par 71
Target score: 81
Scott Jordan, Upper St Clair, 73; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Twp, 74; James Cavrak, South Fayette, 74; Jack Urban, Upper St Clair, 77; Andrew Poon, Peters Twp, 78; Christian Schreiber, Peters Twp, 78; Alex Jones, Upper St Clair, 81; Nick Wetzel, Peters Twp, 81
Class 2A
Section 1
At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport
Par 71
Target score: 85
Cole Villa, Leechburg, 80
Section 2
At Norvelt Golf Course, Mt. Pleasant
Par 72
Target score: 84
Ben Ritenour, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81; Clay Sipple, Southmoreland, 82; Jonathan Wagner, Mt. Pleasant, 82; Hunter Jurica, Derry, 84; Austin Georing, Southmoreland, 84
Section 4
At Ponderosa Golf Course, Hookstown
Par 71
Target score: 84
Matt Lacek, Fort Cherry, 76; Jake Orr, McGuffey, 81; Joey Toth, South Park, 81
Section 5
At Stonecrest Golf Course, Wampum
Par 71
Target score: 86
Tom George, Shenango, 77; Sam Haswell, Laurel, 78; Justin Lockley, Neshannock, 80; Jack Barth, Mohawk, 81; Joey Hudson, Ellwood City, 81; Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 83; Liam Kosior, Neshannock, 84; Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 84
Section 7
At South Park Golf Course, Pittsburgh
Par 72
Target Score: 86
Brendan Cooley, Serra Catholic, 84; Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 85; A.J. Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 86
Section 8
At Chippewa Golf Course, Bentleyville
Par 70
Target score: 84
Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 74; Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 81; Chase Hazelbaker, Frazier, 82
Team results
Class 3A
Section 8
Hampton 202, Freeport 242
Medalist: Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 33
Monday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 8
Hampton 202, Freeport 242
Hampton: Matthew Ruzomberka 33, Arrianna Erka 40, Dan Venture 42, Jake Twerdok 43, Ryan Beranek 44
Freeport: Jack Mason 43, Nate Covey 44, Karsen Kronen 50, Kade Kronen 51, Eli Abbott 54
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 183, Mars 184
Medalist: Victoria Witouski (M), 36
Moon 177, North Allegheny 186
Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 39
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 194, Bethel Park 241
Medalist: Tara Laughran (O), 42
Peters Township 177, Bethel Park 241
Medalists: Allison Poon (P), 41; Ella McRoberts (P), 41
Peters Township 177, Oakland Catholic 194
Medalists: Allison Poon (P), 41; Ella McRoberts (P), 41
Upper St. Clair 188, Bethel Park 241
Medalist: Caroline Wright (USC), 43
Upper St. Clair 188, Oakland Catholic 194
Medalist: Caroline Wright (USC), 43
Section 3
Franklin Regional 177, Indiana 205
Medalist: Gwen Shilling (FR), 41
Section 4
Butler 179, Kiski Area 245
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Derry 230
Medalist: Izzy Aigner (GCC), 38
Southmoreland 207, Ligonier Valley 232
Medalist: Kendall Yuhouse (S), 47
Section 2
Central Valley 201, Ambridge 241
Medalist: Kate Robertson (CV), 46
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 177, Indiana 205
Franklin Regional: Gwen Shilling 41, Caroline Tragesser 45; Lila Shilling 45, Brooke Horvath 46
Indiana: Sydney Brice 49, Jenny Todd 51, Hannah Reilly 52, Amy Conrad 53
FR (9-1, 10-1); I (9-2, 9-2)
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Derry 230
Greensburg Central Catholic: Izzy Aigner 38, Meghan Zambruno 39, Ella Zambruno 42, Angie Dewicki 43
Derry: Gianna Copelli 50, Bethany Dixon 58, Ariella Eisworth 60, Grace Morcheid 62
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Larry Leggett tournament
Greensburg Salem 3, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 4, Plum 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 1, Steel Valley 0
Section 4
New Brighton at Hopewell (n)
Class A
Section 1
OLSH at Neshannock (n)
Section 2
Jeannette 13, Geibel 0
Winchester Thurston 6, Serra Catholic 0
Nonsection
Eden Christian 3, Brentwood 2
West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 0
California at Yough (n)
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills (n)
Brownsville at Beth-Center, ppd.
Riverview at Carrick, ppd.
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
3 goals or more: Jordan Taylor, Jeannette (6)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Monessen, 4 p.m.
California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 6, Pine-Richland 1
Butler 4, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley at Shaler, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Moon 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 2, Latrobe 0
Norwin 5, Hempfield 0
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 8, Armstrong 0
Indiana 1, Gateway 0
Kiski Area 5, Knoch 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1
Laurel Highlands 6, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn Hills 0
Plum at Brashear, ppd.
Section 4
Central Valley 2, Montour 1
Mars 5, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 3, Beaver 1
North Catholic 5, Hopewell 0
Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 2
Freeport 5, Deer Lakes 2
Valley 6, Highlands 0
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Brownsville 8, Mt. Pleasant 2
Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 1
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 7, West Mifflin 0
South Park 7, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 5, Keystone Oaks 2
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Serra Catholic 2
Springdale 4, Apollo-Ridge 2
Jeannette at Riverview, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 6, Monessen 0
Seton-LaSalle 7, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi at Steel Valley (n)
Section 3
Freedom 11, South Side 1
OLSH 5, Mohawk 1
Riverside 9, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Ellis School 5, Carlynton 0
Sewickley Academy 4, Aquinas Academy 1
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston (n)
Nonsection
Bentworth 2, Waynesburg 1
Blackhawk 1, Karns City 0
Windber 8, Ligonier Valley 0
3 goals or more: Alyssa Clutter, Trinity (3); Paige Kuisis, Seton LaSalle (4); Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 1
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Plum 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 4, Southmoreland 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0
Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 3
Ellis School 5, Highlands 0
Section 4
Neshannock 4, Blackhawk 1
Section 5
Avella 3, Hopewell 2
Montour 5, Carlynton 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Keystone Oaks 0
Nonsection
Ellwood City 4, Riverside 1
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 4, Southmoreland 1
Singles: Caroline Dynka (B) d. Aly Derr, 6-4, 6-4; Elle Pawlikowsky (S) d. Amber Bigler, 7-5, 6-2; Kate Leiner (B) d. Bea Pawlikowsky, 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Elisabeth Gural/Jillian Perry (B) d. Julia Davis/Shayla Fulton, 6-2, 6-0; Hanna Morrow/Lydia Flanigan (B) d. Amelia Miller/Eva Martin, 6-2, 6-2
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 0
Singles: Gigi Pediconi (GCC) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-0; Katie Szekely (GCC) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Maddy Lint, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Julliette Steffensen/Emma Riley (GCC) d. Vanessa Herman/Kylie Tabor, 6-0, 6-0; Giona Ciacco/Laura Kondas (GCC) d. Mallory Veneri/Braeden Bowling, 6-2, 6-0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0
Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-3; Hannah Brown (MP) d. Tara Perry, 6-2 ,6-0; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 6-3; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Emily Main/Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0
Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Paige Storkel, 6-3, 6-0; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Josie Beckerleg, 6-2, 6-4; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Gina Slivinsky, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca (V) d. Anna Leonard/Loren Hans, 6-3, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adrianna Vagnier (V) d. Juliana Stabile/Angela Kobuck, 6-2, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, McKeeesport 0
Plum 3, Indiana 0
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, Hopewell 0
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0
Shenango 3, Freedom 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1
Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0
South Park 3, Bentworth 0
Section 5
South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Rochester 0
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2
Section 3
Sto-Rox at Eden Christian Academy (n)
Nonsection
Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 0
Latrobe 3, Derry 0
Northgate 3, Springdale 1
North Catholic at Seneca Valley (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Union, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Other• New Westmoreland County athletic directors working to keep high school sports humming
• Norwin golfers take to hilly layout at Youghiogheny
• Wolf administration asks schools to voluntarily enforce gathering limits
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2020