High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2021
By:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 12:19 AM
High schools
Cross country
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 1
Girls
Hempfield 19, Greensburg Salem 40
Hempfield 19, Franklin Regional 42
Section 5
Boys
Blackhawk 19, Beaver 36
Blackhawk 20, Hopewell 43
Girls
Beaver 21, Blackhawk 36
Blackhawk 16, Hopewell 46
Section 6
Boys
Mt. Lebanon 25, Canon McMillan 32
Canon McMillan 15, Bethel Park 47
Mt. Lebanon 15, Bethel Park 50
Chartiers Valley 27, Peters Township 28
South Fayette 24, Chartiers Valley 31
South Fayette 25, Peters Township 30
Girls
Mt. Lebanon 25, Canon McMillan 32
Canon McMillan 21, Bethel Park 36
Mt. Lebanon 20, Bethel Park 41
Peters Township 24, Chartiers Valley 33
South Fayette 22, Chartiers Valley 35
South Fayette 26, Peters Township 30
Division II
Section 3
Boys
Belle Vernon 15, Burgettstown 50
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 49
Girls
Belle Vernon 16, Burgettstown 47
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 50
Section 4
Boys
Shady Side Academy 25, Knoch 30
Knoch 17, Highlands 42
Knoch 18, Southmoreland 43
Riverview 15, Burrell 50
Riverview 15, Redeemer 50
Burrell 24, Redeemer 33
Freeport 23, Deer Lakes 34
Freeport 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 44
Deer Lakes 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Girls
Knoch 15, Shady Side Academy 45
Knoch 15, Highlands 50
Knoch 22, Southmoreland 37
Riverview 26, Burrell 32
Riverview 17, Ellis 43
Burrell 22, Ellis 35
Freeport 19, Deer Lakes 42
Freeport 26, Greensburg Central Catholic 29
Deer Lakes 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1
Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Class A
Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
At Indiana CC
Target score: 80
Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 69
Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 70
Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76
Owen Meile, Latrobe, 77
Austin Corona, Hempfield, 79
Chase Crissman, Penn-Trafford, 80
Section 2
Belle Vernon 193, Laurel Highlands 214
Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BV) 35, Megan Joyce (LH) 37
Section 3
At Shannopin CC
Target score: 81
Joey Miller, Shaler, 71
Joel Goodzinski, Seneca Valley, 76
Blake Bertolo, Mars, 77
Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 78
Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 78
Luke Robertson, Seneca Valley, 79
Colin Patterson, Butler, 80
Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 80
Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 80
Wyatt Kos, Butler, 81
Section 5
Blackhawk 210, West Allegheny 211
Medalists: Jake Hofer, Jake Sheesley (B) 40
Moon 194, Beaver 207
Section 7
Peters Township 196, Canon McMillan 205
Medalists: Nick Wetzel (PT) 34, David Szalay (CM) 38
Section 8
Hampton 225, Freeport 236
Medalists: Dan Venture (H), Nate Covey (F) 44
Shady Side Academy 191, Kiski Area 224
Medalists: Wes Warden (SSA) 35, Tyler King (KA) 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 268, Riverview 273
Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 44, Enzo Lio (R) 46
Section 3
North Catholic 191, Eden Christian 220
Medalists: Zachary Cozza, Justin Kontul (NC) 35, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 40
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 215, Bentworth 240
Medalists: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 43
Chartiers Houston 217, South Park 224
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP), Caleb Passieu (CH) 37
Section 7
East Allegheny 255, Steel Valley 256
Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV), Tim Berko (EA) 45
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 178, Blackhawk 197
North Allegheny 178, Mars 231
Medalists: Megan Manesiotis, Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 41
Section 2
Peters Township 161, Mt. Lebanon 184
Medalists: Delaney Kern (PT) 38
South Fayette 161, Bethel Park 234
Medalists: Caroline McConnell, Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Riley Miller, Olivia Willig (BP) 55
Section 3
At Murrysville GC
Target score: 89
Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 81
Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 83
Anna Qin, Franklin Regional, 83
Raina Jones, Hempfield, 89
Section 3
Franklin Regional 175, Hempfield 185
Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 42, Anna Qin (FR) 42
Section 4
At Kittanning CC
Target score: 92
Paige Scott, Butler, 73
Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 79
Maci Lorigan, Armstrong, 82
Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 82
Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 85
Baylin Bitar, Fox Chapel, 87
Grace Rygelski, Fox Chapel, 91
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 164, Ligonier Valley 238
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 38, Alyssa Johnston (LV) 57
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 11, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0
Butler 4, Shaler 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 4, Bethel Park 1
Baldwin 2, Brashear 1
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 3
Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.
Central Catholic 2, Connellsville 1
Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands 3, Armstrong 2
Indiana 2, Freeport 1
Kiski Area 4, Mars 2
Hampton 2, Knoch 1
Section 2
Moon 8, Blackhawk 1
West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 7, Central Valley 2
South Fayette 3, Beaver 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.
Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 2
Trinity 3, Washington 0
Section 4
Gateway 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Woodland Hills 2, Obama Academy 0
Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0
Plum 4, West Mifflin 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Avonworth 1
Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 2
South Park 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Derry 0
Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 3
Brownsville 6, Southmoreland 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 1
McGuffey 2, Yough 0
Section 4
Ellwood City at Ambridge, (n)
Freedom 3, Hopewell 2
North Catholic at Mohawk, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Beaver County Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 1
Section 2
Geibel at St. Joseph, (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 2
Serra Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 2
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 1
Springdale 4, Carlynton 1
Winchester Thurston 1, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 2, California 0
Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 0
Nonsection
Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3
Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
3 goal scorers: Ryan Hanes (Deer Lakes), Brendan Strawser (Gateway, 4), Zach Reed (Seton LaSalle)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 2, Indiana 1
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Eden Christian at Ellis School, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Steel Valley at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Nonsection
North Allegheny 4, Fox Chapel 1
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 2
Seneca Valley 4, Central Valley 1
WPIAL singles tournament
Class 3A
At Bethel Park
Thursday’s schedule
First round
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Lauren Miko, Mars; Carolina Walters, Latrobe vs. Amanda Koren, Moon; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair vs. Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional; Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel vs. Jenna Beach, Norwin; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy; Maria Lounder, Moon vs. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy vs. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon
Class 2A
At North Allegheny
Thursday’s schedule
First round
Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour vs. Rachel Schrock, Valley; Eden Richey, Valley vs. Hadley Kalson, Ellis School; Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy vs. Caroline Dynka, Burrell; Emily Greb, Knoch vs. Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy vs. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver vs. Haley Spitznagel, South Park; Ally Bauer, Knoch vs. Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley)
Volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)
Shaler 3, Butler 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 1
Moon 3, Peters Township 1
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 1
Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Ringgold 0
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, New Castle 0
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 0
Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Hampton 3, Burrell 0
Mars 3, Highlands 0
Armstrong 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 1
Shenango 3, Ellwood City 1
Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0
Laurel 3, New Brighton 0
Section 2
Quaker Valley 3, Brentwood 0
North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0
Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 2
Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, ppd.
McGuffey at South Park, (n)
Washington at Burgettstown, (n)
Section 5
Derry 3, Valley 0
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 2
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Fort Cherry at Geibel, (n)
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 0
OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 0
Springdale at St. Joseph, (n)
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 3, Ambridge 0
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0
South Side at Avella, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Union, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Rochester at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 20, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2021
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers girls soccer team opens with 4 victories
• Hampton to welcome doubled-up class into sports hall of fame
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021