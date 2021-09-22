High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2021

By:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 12:19 AM

High schools

Cross country

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 1

Girls

Hempfield 19, Greensburg Salem 40

Hempfield 19, Franklin Regional 42

Section 5

Boys

Blackhawk 19, Beaver 36

Blackhawk 20, Hopewell 43

Girls

Beaver 21, Blackhawk 36

Blackhawk 16, Hopewell 46

Section 6

Boys

Mt. Lebanon 25, Canon McMillan 32

Canon McMillan 15, Bethel Park 47

Mt. Lebanon 15, Bethel Park 50

Chartiers Valley 27, Peters Township 28

South Fayette 24, Chartiers Valley 31

South Fayette 25, Peters Township 30

Girls

Mt. Lebanon 25, Canon McMillan 32

Canon McMillan 21, Bethel Park 36

Mt. Lebanon 20, Bethel Park 41

Peters Township 24, Chartiers Valley 33

South Fayette 22, Chartiers Valley 35

South Fayette 26, Peters Township 30

Division II

Section 3

Boys

Belle Vernon 15, Burgettstown 50

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 49

Girls

Belle Vernon 16, Burgettstown 47

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 50

Section 4

Boys

Shady Side Academy 25, Knoch 30

Knoch 17, Highlands 42

Knoch 18, Southmoreland 43

Riverview 15, Burrell 50

Riverview 15, Redeemer 50

Burrell 24, Redeemer 33

Freeport 23, Deer Lakes 34

Freeport 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 44

Deer Lakes 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Girls

Knoch 15, Shady Side Academy 45

Knoch 15, Highlands 50

Knoch 22, Southmoreland 37

Riverview 26, Burrell 32

Riverview 17, Ellis 43

Burrell 22, Ellis 35

Freeport 19, Deer Lakes 42

Freeport 26, Greensburg Central Catholic 29

Deer Lakes 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A

Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

At Indiana CC

Target score: 80

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 69

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 70

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76

Owen Meile, Latrobe, 77

Austin Corona, Hempfield, 79

Chase Crissman, Penn-Trafford, 80

Section 2

Belle Vernon 193, Laurel Highlands 214

Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BV) 35, Megan Joyce (LH) 37

Section 3

At Shannopin CC

Target score: 81

Joey Miller, Shaler, 71

Joel Goodzinski, Seneca Valley, 76

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 77

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 78

Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 78

Luke Robertson, Seneca Valley, 79

Colin Patterson, Butler, 80

Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 80

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 80

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 81

Section 5

Blackhawk 210, West Allegheny 211

Medalists: Jake Hofer, Jake Sheesley (B) 40

Moon 194, Beaver 207

Section 7

Peters Township 196, Canon McMillan 205

Medalists: Nick Wetzel (PT) 34, David Szalay (CM) 38

Section 8

Hampton 225, Freeport 236

Medalists: Dan Venture (H), Nate Covey (F) 44

Shady Side Academy 191, Kiski Area 224

Medalists: Wes Warden (SSA) 35, Tyler King (KA) 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 268, Riverview 273

Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 44, Enzo Lio (R) 46

Section 3

North Catholic 191, Eden Christian 220

Medalists: Zachary Cozza, Justin Kontul (NC) 35, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 40

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 215, Bentworth 240

Medalists: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 43

Chartiers Houston 217, South Park 224

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP), Caleb Passieu (CH) 37

Section 7

East Allegheny 255, Steel Valley 256

Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV), Tim Berko (EA) 45

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 178, Blackhawk 197

North Allegheny 178, Mars 231

Medalists: Megan Manesiotis, Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 41

Section 2

Peters Township 161, Mt. Lebanon 184

Medalists: Delaney Kern (PT) 38

South Fayette 161, Bethel Park 234

Medalists: Caroline McConnell, Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Riley Miller, Olivia Willig (BP) 55

Section 3

At Murrysville GC

Target score: 89

Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 81

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 83

Anna Qin, Franklin Regional, 83

Raina Jones, Hempfield, 89

Section 3

Franklin Regional 175, Hempfield 185

Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 42, Anna Qin (FR) 42

Section 4

At Kittanning CC

Target score: 92

Paige Scott, Butler, 73

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 79

Maci Lorigan, Armstrong, 82

Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 82

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 85

Baylin Bitar, Fox Chapel, 87

Grace Rygelski, Fox Chapel, 91

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 164, Ligonier Valley 238

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 38, Alyssa Johnston (LV) 57

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 11, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0

Butler 4, Shaler 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 4, Bethel Park 1

Baldwin 2, Brashear 1

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.

Central Catholic 2, Connellsville 1

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 3, Armstrong 2

Indiana 2, Freeport 1

Kiski Area 4, Mars 2

Hampton 2, Knoch 1

Section 2

Moon 8, Blackhawk 1

West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 7, Central Valley 2

South Fayette 3, Beaver 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 2

Trinity 3, Washington 0

Section 4

Gateway 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Woodland Hills 2, Obama Academy 0

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0

Plum 4, West Mifflin 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Avonworth 1

Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 2

South Park 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Derry 0

Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 3

Brownsville 6, Southmoreland 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 1

McGuffey 2, Yough 0

Section 4

Ellwood City at Ambridge, (n)

Freedom 3, Hopewell 2

North Catholic at Mohawk, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Beaver County Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 1

Section 2

Geibel at St. Joseph, (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 2

Serra Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 2

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Springdale 4, Carlynton 1

Winchester Thurston 1, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 2, California 0

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 0

Nonsection

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3

Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

3 goal scorers: Ryan Hanes (Deer Lakes), Brendan Strawser (Gateway, 4), Zach Reed (Seton LaSalle)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 2, Indiana 1

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Ellis School, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Steel Valley at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Nonsection

North Allegheny 4, Fox Chapel 1

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 2

Seneca Valley 4, Central Valley 1

WPIAL singles tournament

Class 3A

At Bethel Park

Thursday’s schedule

First round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Lauren Miko, Mars; Carolina Walters, Latrobe vs. Amanda Koren, Moon; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair vs. Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional; Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel vs. Jenna Beach, Norwin; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy; Maria Lounder, Moon vs. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy vs. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon

Class 2A

At North Allegheny

Thursday’s schedule

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour vs. Rachel Schrock, Valley; Eden Richey, Valley vs. Hadley Kalson, Ellis School; Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy vs. Caroline Dynka, Burrell; Emily Greb, Knoch vs. Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy vs. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver vs. Haley Spitznagel, South Park; Ally Bauer, Knoch vs. Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley)

Volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)

Shaler 3, Butler 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 1

Moon 3, Peters Township 1

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 1

Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Ringgold 0

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, New Castle 0

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 0

Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Hampton 3, Burrell 0

Mars 3, Highlands 0

Armstrong 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 1

Shenango 3, Ellwood City 1

Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Quaker Valley 3, Brentwood 0

North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 2

Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, ppd.

McGuffey at South Park, (n)

Washington at Burgettstown, (n)

Section 5

Derry 3, Valley 0

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 2

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Fort Cherry at Geibel, (n)

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 0

OLSH 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 0

Springdale at St. Joseph, (n)

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 3, Ambridge 0

South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0

South Side at Avella, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Union, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Rochester at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.