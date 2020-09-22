High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2020

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 11:16 PM

Cross Country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 21, Penn-Trafford 36

Franklin Regional 25, Hempfield 36

Greensburg Salem 19, Hempfield 36

Norwin 15, Derry 49

Class 2A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Belle Vernon 15, Burgettstown 50

Section 4

Deer Lakes 24, Freeport 31

Section 5

Blackhawk 26, Beaver 31

Blackhawk 26, Hopewell 29

Hopewell 29, Beaver 31

Tuesday’s summaries

Divison II

Section 4

Deer Lakes 24, Freeport 31

Top 10: 1. Jacob Elder (DL), 17:41; 2. Jacob Schaeffer (F), 17:45 3. Carson McCoy (DL), 17:56; 4. Max Hilliard (DL), 18:46; 5. Ben Perka (F), 18:59; 6. John Rhoden (F), 19:20; 7. Aiden Herman (DL), 19:27; 8. Blair Beck (F), 19:50; 9. Luke Rinker (DL), 20:11; 10. Ben Trudgen (F), 20:26. Records: F: 2-1.

Riverview 18, Greensburg CC 45; Riverview 15, Highlands 50; Shady Side Academy 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 43; Shady Side Academy 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Southmoreland 50

Top 10: 1. Mason Ochs (R), 17:54; 2. Parker Steele (R), 18:27; 3. Adam Lauer (SSA), 18:30; 4. Nick Szekely (GCC), 18:39; 5. Thompson Lau (SSA), 18:48; 6. Ty Loughlin (R), 19:01; 7. Aidan Sebastian (R), 19:08; 8. Amberson Bauer (R), 19:09; 9. Luke Migely (SSA), 19:24; 10. Lucas Wilton (R), 19:37. Records: R: 3-0

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 18, Franklin Regional 41

Hempfield 19, Greensburg Salem 44

Norwin 15, Derry 50

Penn-Trafford 24, Derry 31

Class 2A

Section 3

Avella 15, McGuffey 50

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Belle Vernon 19, Burgettstown 40

Fort Cherry 27, Avella 28

Fort Cherry 15, McGuffey 50

Section 4

Freeport 17, Deer Lakes 43

Section 5

Beaver 21, Blackhawk 34

Beaver 15, Hopewell 50

Blackhawk 15, Hopewell 46

Tuesday’s summaries

Division II

Section 4

Freeport 17, Deer Lakes 43

Top 10: 1. Maggie Hollobaugh (F), 22:19; 2. Anne Lindsay (F), 22:35; 3. Erin Schaeffer (F), 23:42; 4. Anita Bhat (F), 23:54; 5. Jessi Windows (DL), 24:02; 6. Rachel Klemmenson (DL), 24:21; 7. Nora Mahan (F), 25:39; 8. Brianna Sutara (F), 25:56; 9. Ashely Palmer (DL), 26:07; 10. Caitlin Bjalobok (F), 26:56. Records: Freeport 3-0

Riverview 22, Greensburg Central Catholic 35; Riverview 15, Highlands 50; Shady Side Academy 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 36; Shady Side Academy 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Southmoreland 50

Top 10: 1. Chelsea Hartman (SSA), 22:42; 2. Corinn Brewer (GCC), 22:55; 3. Ally Johnson (R), 23:18; 4. Tessa White (SSA), 23:29; 5. Karen Mendoza (SSA), 24:06; 6. Audrey Myers (Riv), 24:26; 7. Olivia Wilton (R), 24:41; 8. Larissa Bozar (S), 25:07; 9. Emma Lammert (SSA), 25:34; 10. Rebekah Young (H), 25:36. Records: R: 4-0

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 10, Mt. Lebanon 1

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Individual sectionals

Class 3A

Section 8

At Pittsburgh Field Club, Fox Chapel

Par 71

Target score: 82

Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 71

Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 73

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 76

Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 77

Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 79

Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 80

Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 81

Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 81

Matthew Ruzomberka, Hampton, 82

Robert Leppert, Hampton, 82

Section 9

At Rolling Acres Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Par 71

Target score: 84

Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 69

Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 70

Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 71

Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 75

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 76

Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley, 77

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Acdemy, 79

Jack Gordon, Sewickley Academy, 81

Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley, 81

Jake McMullan, Quaker Valley, 82

Thomas Sykes, Sewickley Academy, 82

John Main, Quaker Valley, 83

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 213, Hempfield 223

Medalist: Trevor Todd (I), 35

Norwin 197, Greensburg Salem 228

Medalists: Nate Graham (N), 39; Ronnie Howard (N), 39; Sal Cerilli (N), 39; Trent Kablach (N), 39

Penn-Trafford 189, Armstrong 204

Medalist: Josh Kapcin (PT), 34

Section 3

Pine-Richland 202, Butler 212

Medalists: Matt Lennon (P-R), 39

Section 4

Franklin Regional 186, Plum 254

Medalist: Michael Wareham (FR), 35

Section 5

Montour 201, Central Valley 246

*West Allegheny 225, Blackhawk 225

Medalist: Brendan Walsh (B), 38

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 177, McKeesport 217

Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML), 32

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 197, Yough 204

Medalist: Ryan Bushey (D), 37

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 213, Bentworth 253

Medalists: Mike Smith (B), 38; Ryan Saginaw (B), 38

South Park 205, Chartiers-Houston 259

Medalist: Joey Toth (SP), 34

Section 6

South Side 232, Lincoln Park 290

Medalist: Josh Lytle (SSB), 40

Section 8

Waynesburg 202, Charleroi 242

Medalist: Hayden Church (W), 38

Nonsection

Avonworth 225, Deer Lakes 259

Medalist: Kai Carlson (A), 37

*Won playoff

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 213, Hempfield 223

Indiana: Trevor Todd 35, Harrison Martineau 41, Zach Eisenhower 43, Danny Williams 45, Adam Cowburn 49

Hempfield: Tyler Mull 42, Caleb Prola 44, Conner Iarussi 44, Austin Corona 45, Lucas Anderson 45

Section 4

Franklin Regional 186, Plum 254

at Willowbrook CC, par 36

FR: Michael Wareham 35, Jeff Anderchak 36, Chuck Tragesser 38, Zach Abdallah 38, Ethan Lawler 40;

P: Jacob Pedley 38, Carson Yocca 50, Cooper Hill 52, Sean Endler 54, Evan Zimmerman 60.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Individual sectionals

Class 3A

Section 4

At Fox Chapel Golf Club

Par 73

Target score: 93

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 82

Paige Scott, Butler, 83

Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 84

Emilee Miller, Shaler, 88

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 90

Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 90

Landis Ruth, Butler, 93

Team results

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 178, Blackhawk 182

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 38

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 183, Mt. Lebanon 185

Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (ML), 36

Peters Township 176, Mt. Lebanon 185

Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (ML), 36

Peters Township 176, Oakland Catholic 183

Medalists: Ella McRoberts (PT), 38; Tara Laughran (OC), 38

Section 3

Norwin 214, Gateway 257

Medalist: Lilli Hope (N), 49

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 174, Ligonier Valley 243

Medalist: Izzy Aigner (GCC), 41

Mt. Pleasant 207, Derry 211

Medalist: Natalie Miller (MP), 46

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Norwin 214, Gateway 257

Norwin: Lilli Hope 49, Jessica Bushik 52, Abigail Knouse 55, Kat Karadus 58

Gateway: Lindsey Storey 56, Julia Schrim 60, Sarah Harper 70, Abigail Sech 71

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 174, Ligonier Valley 243

Greensburg Central Catholic: Izzy Aigner 41, Meghan Zambruno 43, Ella Zambruno 44, Angie Dewicki 46

Ligonier Valley: Haley Boyd 54, Lauren Brant 57, Amanda Woods 61, Becca Blotzer 71

Mt. Pleasant 207, Derry 211

Mt. Pleasant: Natalie Miller 46, Ali Tepper 52, Haley Morgan 53, Emily Eutsey 56

Derry: Gianna Copelli 47, Allie Chamberlain 53, Bethany Dixon 54, Grace Morcheid 57

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 1, Seneca Valley 1 (2OT)

Pine-Richland 8, North Hills 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Baldwin at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1

Central Catholic at Connellsville (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 4, Highlands 2

Hampton 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)

Mars 4, Knoch 0

Section 2

Montour 5, Central Valley 0

Moon 4, Blackhawk 1

South Fayette 2, Beaver 1

West Allegheny 6, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Lauren Highlands 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 1

Trinity 9, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 7, Penn Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 2

Plum 4, West Mifflin 0

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1

South Park 2, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 0

Deer Lakes 15, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 0

McGuffey at Yough (n)

Section 4

North Catholic 15, Mohawk 0

Quaker Valley 16, New Brighton 0

Ambridge at Ellwood City (n)

Freedom at Hopewell (n)

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 2, Beaver County Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1

St. Joseph 11, Geibel 0

Trinity Christian 8, Jeannette 1

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Springdale 3, Carlynton 0

Section 4

Brentwood 3, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 9, California 1

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 1

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1

Carrick at Armstrong (n)

Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel (n)

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills (n)

3 goals or more: Bobby Serafin, Sewickley Academy (4); Luke Guerrini, Burrell (4); Rowan Kriebel, Quaker Valley (4); Daniel Sassak, Belle Vernon; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Ethan Croushore, Burrell; Jack Saley, Bishop Canevin; Keegan Amos, West Allegheny; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg at Derry, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 4

South Allegheny 4, West Mifflin 1

Class A

Section 2

Steel Valley 9, Charleroi 3

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Mars, 7 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Washington 3, West Mifflin 2

Section 4

Neshannock 3, Riverside 2

Nonsection

North Allegheny 4, Knoch 1

Quaker Valley 3, North Hills 2

Sewickley Academy 3, Peters Township 2

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-1, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (L) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky (L) d. Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, 6-0, 6-0; Casey Elder/Chloe Mihalcin (L) d. Stephanie McBarron/Gianna Purpura, 6-0, 6-0

Nonsection

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Amber Orowitz, 6-4, 6-2; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Dana Sonafeldt, 6-1, 6-1; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Linday Bush, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca (V) d. Grace Hill/Sabrina Wilson, 6-3, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Cam Thompson/Makena Maclean, 6-2, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Butler 0

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland (n)

North Allegheny at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Hempfield at Gateway (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Trinity 3, South Fayette 2

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 2

Section 3

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

Lincoln Park 3, Hopewell 1

New Castle at Beaver (n)

Section 5

Hampton 3, Burrell 0

Knoch 3, Armstrong 0

Mars 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0

Beaver Falls at Freedom (n)

Ellwood City at Shenango (n)

Mohawk at Neshannock (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Brentwood at Quaker Valley (n)

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton (n)

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Frazier 1

Southmoreland at Charleroi (n)

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, Washington 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0

South Park 3, McGuffey 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Valley 0

East Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0

Beaver County Christian at Union (n)

Section 2

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Fort Cherry 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown at West Greene (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

OLSH 3, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0

Springdale 3, St. Joseph 0

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Nonsection

South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 2

South Side 3, Avella 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

North Hills at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

