High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2020
By:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 11:16 PM
Cross Country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry 21, Penn-Trafford 36
Franklin Regional 25, Hempfield 36
Greensburg Salem 19, Hempfield 36
Norwin 15, Derry 49
Class 2A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Belle Vernon 15, Burgettstown 50
Section 4
Deer Lakes 24, Freeport 31
Section 5
Blackhawk 26, Beaver 31
Blackhawk 26, Hopewell 29
Hopewell 29, Beaver 31
Tuesday’s summaries
Divison II
Section 4
Deer Lakes 24, Freeport 31
Top 10: 1. Jacob Elder (DL), 17:41; 2. Jacob Schaeffer (F), 17:45 3. Carson McCoy (DL), 17:56; 4. Max Hilliard (DL), 18:46; 5. Ben Perka (F), 18:59; 6. John Rhoden (F), 19:20; 7. Aiden Herman (DL), 19:27; 8. Blair Beck (F), 19:50; 9. Luke Rinker (DL), 20:11; 10. Ben Trudgen (F), 20:26. Records: F: 2-1.
Riverview 18, Greensburg CC 45; Riverview 15, Highlands 50; Shady Side Academy 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 43; Shady Side Academy 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Southmoreland 50
Top 10: 1. Mason Ochs (R), 17:54; 2. Parker Steele (R), 18:27; 3. Adam Lauer (SSA), 18:30; 4. Nick Szekely (GCC), 18:39; 5. Thompson Lau (SSA), 18:48; 6. Ty Loughlin (R), 19:01; 7. Aidan Sebastian (R), 19:08; 8. Amberson Bauer (R), 19:09; 9. Luke Migely (SSA), 19:24; 10. Lucas Wilton (R), 19:37. Records: R: 3-0
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 18, Franklin Regional 41
Hempfield 19, Greensburg Salem 44
Norwin 15, Derry 50
Penn-Trafford 24, Derry 31
Class 2A
Section 3
Avella 15, McGuffey 50
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Belle Vernon 19, Burgettstown 40
Fort Cherry 27, Avella 28
Fort Cherry 15, McGuffey 50
Section 4
Freeport 17, Deer Lakes 43
Section 5
Beaver 21, Blackhawk 34
Beaver 15, Hopewell 50
Blackhawk 15, Hopewell 46
Tuesday’s summaries
Division II
Section 4
Freeport 17, Deer Lakes 43
Top 10: 1. Maggie Hollobaugh (F), 22:19; 2. Anne Lindsay (F), 22:35; 3. Erin Schaeffer (F), 23:42; 4. Anita Bhat (F), 23:54; 5. Jessi Windows (DL), 24:02; 6. Rachel Klemmenson (DL), 24:21; 7. Nora Mahan (F), 25:39; 8. Brianna Sutara (F), 25:56; 9. Ashely Palmer (DL), 26:07; 10. Caitlin Bjalobok (F), 26:56. Records: Freeport 3-0
Riverview 22, Greensburg Central Catholic 35; Riverview 15, Highlands 50; Shady Side Academy 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 36; Shady Side Academy 15, Highlands 50; Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Southmoreland 50
Top 10: 1. Chelsea Hartman (SSA), 22:42; 2. Corinn Brewer (GCC), 22:55; 3. Ally Johnson (R), 23:18; 4. Tessa White (SSA), 23:29; 5. Karen Mendoza (SSA), 24:06; 6. Audrey Myers (Riv), 24:26; 7. Olivia Wilton (R), 24:41; 8. Larissa Bozar (S), 25:07; 9. Emma Lammert (SSA), 25:34; 10. Rebekah Young (H), 25:36. Records: R: 4-0
Field hockey
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 10, Mt. Lebanon 1
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Individual sectionals
Class 3A
Section 8
At Pittsburgh Field Club, Fox Chapel
Par 71
Target score: 82
Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 71
Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 73
Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 76
Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 77
Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 79
Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 80
Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 81
Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 81
Matthew Ruzomberka, Hampton, 82
Robert Leppert, Hampton, 82
Section 9
At Rolling Acres Golf Course, Beaver Falls
Par 71
Target score: 84
Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 69
Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 70
Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 71
Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 75
Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 76
Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley, 77
Joey Mucci, Sewickley Acdemy, 79
Jack Gordon, Sewickley Academy, 81
Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley, 81
Jake McMullan, Quaker Valley, 82
Thomas Sykes, Sewickley Academy, 82
John Main, Quaker Valley, 83
Team results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 213, Hempfield 223
Medalist: Trevor Todd (I), 35
Norwin 197, Greensburg Salem 228
Medalists: Nate Graham (N), 39; Ronnie Howard (N), 39; Sal Cerilli (N), 39; Trent Kablach (N), 39
Penn-Trafford 189, Armstrong 204
Medalist: Josh Kapcin (PT), 34
Section 3
Pine-Richland 202, Butler 212
Medalists: Matt Lennon (P-R), 39
Section 4
Franklin Regional 186, Plum 254
Medalist: Michael Wareham (FR), 35
Section 5
Montour 201, Central Valley 246
*West Allegheny 225, Blackhawk 225
Medalist: Brendan Walsh (B), 38
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 177, McKeesport 217
Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML), 32
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 197, Yough 204
Medalist: Ryan Bushey (D), 37
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 213, Bentworth 253
Medalists: Mike Smith (B), 38; Ryan Saginaw (B), 38
South Park 205, Chartiers-Houston 259
Medalist: Joey Toth (SP), 34
Section 6
South Side 232, Lincoln Park 290
Medalist: Josh Lytle (SSB), 40
Section 8
Waynesburg 202, Charleroi 242
Medalist: Hayden Church (W), 38
Nonsection
Avonworth 225, Deer Lakes 259
Medalist: Kai Carlson (A), 37
*Won playoff
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 213, Hempfield 223
Indiana: Trevor Todd 35, Harrison Martineau 41, Zach Eisenhower 43, Danny Williams 45, Adam Cowburn 49
Hempfield: Tyler Mull 42, Caleb Prola 44, Conner Iarussi 44, Austin Corona 45, Lucas Anderson 45
Section 4
Franklin Regional 186, Plum 254
at Willowbrook CC, par 36
FR: Michael Wareham 35, Jeff Anderchak 36, Chuck Tragesser 38, Zach Abdallah 38, Ethan Lawler 40;
P: Jacob Pedley 38, Carson Yocca 50, Cooper Hill 52, Sean Endler 54, Evan Zimmerman 60.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Individual sectionals
Class 3A
Section 4
At Fox Chapel Golf Club
Par 73
Target score: 93
Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 82
Paige Scott, Butler, 83
Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 84
Emilee Miller, Shaler, 88
Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 90
Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 90
Landis Ruth, Butler, 93
Team results
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 178, Blackhawk 182
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 38
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 183, Mt. Lebanon 185
Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (ML), 36
Peters Township 176, Mt. Lebanon 185
Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (ML), 36
Peters Township 176, Oakland Catholic 183
Medalists: Ella McRoberts (PT), 38; Tara Laughran (OC), 38
Section 3
Norwin 214, Gateway 257
Medalist: Lilli Hope (N), 49
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 174, Ligonier Valley 243
Medalist: Izzy Aigner (GCC), 41
Mt. Pleasant 207, Derry 211
Medalist: Natalie Miller (MP), 46
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Norwin 214, Gateway 257
Norwin: Lilli Hope 49, Jessica Bushik 52, Abigail Knouse 55, Kat Karadus 58
Gateway: Lindsey Storey 56, Julia Schrim 60, Sarah Harper 70, Abigail Sech 71
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 174, Ligonier Valley 243
Greensburg Central Catholic: Izzy Aigner 41, Meghan Zambruno 43, Ella Zambruno 44, Angie Dewicki 46
Ligonier Valley: Haley Boyd 54, Lauren Brant 57, Amanda Woods 61, Becca Blotzer 71
Mt. Pleasant 207, Derry 211
Mt. Pleasant: Natalie Miller 46, Ali Tepper 52, Haley Morgan 53, Emily Eutsey 56
Derry: Gianna Copelli 47, Allie Chamberlain 53, Bethany Dixon 54, Grace Morcheid 57
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 1, Seneca Valley 1 (2OT)
Pine-Richland 8, North Hills 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Baldwin at Brashear, ppd.
Section 3
Norwin 5, Latrobe 1
Central Catholic at Connellsville (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 4, Highlands 2
Hampton 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)
Mars 4, Knoch 0
Section 2
Montour 5, Central Valley 0
Moon 4, Blackhawk 1
South Fayette 2, Beaver 1
West Allegheny 6, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Lauren Highlands 2, Albert Gallatin 1
Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 1
Trinity 9, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 7, Penn Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, Gateway 2
Plum 4, West Mifflin 0
Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1
Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1
South Park 2, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 2
Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 0
Deer Lakes 15, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 0
Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 0
McGuffey at Yough (n)
Section 4
North Catholic 15, Mohawk 0
Quaker Valley 16, New Brighton 0
Ambridge at Ellwood City (n)
Freedom at Hopewell (n)
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 2, Beaver County Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1
St. Joseph 11, Geibel 0
Trinity Christian 8, Jeannette 1
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 4, Bishop Canevin 3
Springdale 3, Carlynton 0
Section 4
Brentwood 3, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 9, California 1
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 1
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1
Carrick at Armstrong (n)
Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel (n)
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills (n)
3 goals or more: Bobby Serafin, Sewickley Academy (4); Luke Guerrini, Burrell (4); Rowan Kriebel, Quaker Valley (4); Daniel Sassak, Belle Vernon; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Ethan Croushore, Burrell; Jack Saley, Bishop Canevin; Keegan Amos, West Allegheny; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Leechburg at Derry, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
South Allegheny 4, West Mifflin 1
Class A
Section 2
Steel Valley 9, Charleroi 3
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Mars, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Washington 3, West Mifflin 2
Section 4
Neshannock 3, Riverside 2
Nonsection
North Allegheny 4, Knoch 1
Quaker Valley 3, North Hills 2
Sewickley Academy 3, Peters Township 2
Valley 5, Kiski Area 0
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-1, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (L) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky (L) d. Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, 6-0, 6-0; Casey Elder/Chloe Mihalcin (L) d. Stephanie McBarron/Gianna Purpura, 6-0, 6-0
Nonsection
Valley 5, Kiski Area 0
Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Amber Orowitz, 6-4, 6-2; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Dana Sonafeldt, 6-1, 6-1; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Linday Bush, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Brinley Hegedus/Marisa Barca (V) d. Grace Hill/Sabrina Wilson, 6-3, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Cam Thompson/Makena Maclean, 6-2, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Butler 0
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland (n)
North Allegheny at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0
Hempfield at Gateway (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Trinity 3, South Fayette 2
West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 2
Section 3
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
Lincoln Park 3, Hopewell 1
New Castle at Beaver (n)
Section 5
Hampton 3, Burrell 0
Knoch 3, Armstrong 0
Mars 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, New Brighton 0
Beaver Falls at Freedom (n)
Ellwood City at Shenango (n)
Mohawk at Neshannock (n)
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Brentwood at Quaker Valley (n)
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton (n)
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Frazier 1
Southmoreland at Charleroi (n)
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, Washington 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0
South Park 3, McGuffey 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Valley 0
East Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0
Beaver County Christian at Union (n)
Section 2
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Fort Cherry 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown at West Greene (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
OLSH 3, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0
Springdale 3, St. Joseph 0
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Nonsection
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 2
South Side 3, Avella 1
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
North Hills at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
