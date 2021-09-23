High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2021

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 11:30 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.

Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.

Class A

Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Norwin at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn Trafford 201, Greensburg Salem 237

Medalists: Chase Crissman (PT) 36

Section 5

Montour 220, Beaver 235

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 183, Canon-McMillan 200

Medalists: Connor McKenzie (USC) 33, Ethan Weismantle (CM) 38

South Fayette 201, Trinity 220

Medalists: Trent D’Alessandro, Randy Fisher (SF) 39

Section 8

Fox Chapel 200, Kiski Area 231

Medalists: Owen Delaney (FC) 36

Freeport 216, Highlands 250

Medalists: Nate Covey (F) 39, Ethan Hewitt (H) 44

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 210, Mt. Pleasant 239

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 37

Section 9 tournament

At Allegheny CC

Target score: 85

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 73

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 75

Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 80

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 81

Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 81

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 82

Micah Guevara, Beaver County Christian, 83

Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 84

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2 tournament

At Cedarbrook GC

Target score: 88

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 70

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 71

Allison Poon, Peters Township, 71

Delaney Kern, Peters township, 72

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 74

Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 74

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 79

Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 83

Grace Windfelder, Oakland Catholic, 83

Adreana Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 84

Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 86

Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 86

Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 87

Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 88

Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 88

Class 2A

Section 1 tournament

At Pleasant Valley GC

Target score: 89

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 75

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 83

Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 86

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

Nonsection

California at Brownsville, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)

Moon 7, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Norwin 6, Allderdice 0

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 11, Armstrong 1

Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.

Knoch at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Trinity, ppd.

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 2

Section 3

Plum 4, Penn Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Brashear, ppd.

Section 4

South Fayette 2, Central Valley 1

Montour 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Mars at Blackhawk, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.

Avonworth 7, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 2 (OT)

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 0

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, ppd.

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 1

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Jeannette at Springdale, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Monessen 2, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Freedom 4, Mohawk 3

Neshannock at South Side, ppd.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Eden Christian 0, Ellis School 0 (2OT)

Nonsection

Peters Township 9, Steel Valley 2

3-goal scorers: Morgan Einodshofer (Belle Vernon 4), Farrah Reader (Belle Vernon 4), Sydney Felton (Moon 4), Camryn Klein (Peters Township)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Obama at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Class 3A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0

Nonsection

Butler 4, Kiski Area 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1

Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0

WPIAL singles tournament

Class 3A

At Bethel Park

Thursday’s schedule

First round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Lauren Miko, Mars; Carolina Walters, Latrobe vs. Amanda Koren, Moon; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair vs. Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional; Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel vs. Jenna Beach, Norwin; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy; Maria Lounder, Moon vs. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy vs. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon

Class 2A

At North Allegheny

Thursday’s schedule

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour vs. Rachel Schrock, Valley; Eden Richey, Valley vs. Hadley Kalson, Ellis School; Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy vs. Caroline Dynka, Burrell; Emily Greb, Knoch vs. Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy vs. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver vs. Haley Spitznagel, South Park; Ally Bauer, Knoch vs. Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley)

Class 3A

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

West Greene 3, Geibel 0

Section 4

Deer Lakes 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0

Latrobe 3, Southmoreland 0

Mohawk 3, Rochester 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Catholic at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at West Greene, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle at California, 7:15 p.m.

Springdale at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.