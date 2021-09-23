High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2021
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 11:30 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.
Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.
Class A
Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Norwin at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn Trafford 201, Greensburg Salem 237
Medalists: Chase Crissman (PT) 36
Section 5
Montour 220, Beaver 235
Section 7
Upper St. Clair 183, Canon-McMillan 200
Medalists: Connor McKenzie (USC) 33, Ethan Weismantle (CM) 38
South Fayette 201, Trinity 220
Medalists: Trent D’Alessandro, Randy Fisher (SF) 39
Section 8
Fox Chapel 200, Kiski Area 231
Medalists: Owen Delaney (FC) 36
Freeport 216, Highlands 250
Medalists: Nate Covey (F) 39, Ethan Hewitt (H) 44
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 210, Mt. Pleasant 239
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 37
Section 9 tournament
At Allegheny CC
Target score: 85
Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 73
Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 75
Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 80
Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 81
Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 81
Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 82
Micah Guevara, Beaver County Christian, 83
Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 84
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2 tournament
At Cedarbrook GC
Target score: 88
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 70
Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 71
Allison Poon, Peters Township, 71
Delaney Kern, Peters township, 72
Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 74
Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 74
Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 79
Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 83
Grace Windfelder, Oakland Catholic, 83
Adreana Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 84
Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 86
Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 86
Natalie Boyd, Mt. Lebanon, 87
Bridget Boal, Upper St. Clair, 88
Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 88
Class 2A
Section 1 tournament
At Pleasant Valley GC
Target score: 89
Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 75
Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 83
Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 86
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
Nonsection
California at Brownsville, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Yough at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)
Moon 7, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Norwin 6, Allderdice 0
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 11, Armstrong 1
Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.
Knoch at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Trinity, ppd.
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3
Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 2
Section 3
Plum 4, Penn Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Brashear, ppd.
Section 4
South Fayette 2, Central Valley 1
Montour 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Mars at Blackhawk, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.
Avonworth 7, Hopewell 0
North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 2 (OT)
Shady Side Academy at Highlands, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Section 3
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 0
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 6, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, ppd.
South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 1
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Jeannette at Springdale, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Monessen 2, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Freedom 4, Mohawk 3
Neshannock at South Side, ppd.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Eden Christian 0, Ellis School 0 (2OT)
Nonsection
Peters Township 9, Steel Valley 2
3-goal scorers: Morgan Einodshofer (Belle Vernon 4), Farrah Reader (Belle Vernon 4), Sydney Felton (Moon 4), Camryn Klein (Peters Township)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Obama at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Class 3A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0
Nonsection
Butler 4, Kiski Area 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1
Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0
WPIAL singles tournament
Class 3A
At Bethel Park
Thursday’s schedule
First round
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Lauren Miko, Mars; Carolina Walters, Latrobe vs. Amanda Koren, Moon; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair vs. Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional; Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel vs. Jenna Beach, Norwin; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy; Maria Lounder, Moon vs. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy vs. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon
Class 2A
At North Allegheny
Thursday’s schedule
First round
Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour vs. Rachel Schrock, Valley; Eden Richey, Valley vs. Hadley Kalson, Ellis School; Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy vs. Caroline Dynka, Burrell; Emily Greb, Knoch vs. Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold; Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy vs. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver vs. Haley Spitznagel, South Park; Ally Bauer, Knoch vs. Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley)
Class 3A
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0
Volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
West Greene 3, Geibel 0
Section 4
Deer Lakes 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0
Latrobe 3, Southmoreland 0
Mohawk 3, Rochester 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Catholic at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
South Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at West Greene, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle at California, 7:15 p.m.
Springdale at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
