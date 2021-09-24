High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 23, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 | 12:39 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 1, Peters Township 0

Pine-Richland 4, Fox Chapel 0

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

Allderdice 27, University Prep 15

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, canceled

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Derry at Freeport, canceled

East Allegheny at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Union at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Allegany (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Montour, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Woodland Hills, postponed

Penn Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carlynton, canceled

Serra Catholic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

South Side at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Westinghouse at Union Local, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

District 10

General McLane at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Eastern

Clairton at Riverview, noon

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 208, Latrobe 221

Medalists: Alex DiBernardo (L) 41

Norwin 212, Indiana 223, Greensburg Salem 231

Medalists: Alex Graham, Preston Stoner, Logan Robb (N) 42, Trevor Todd (I) 37, Sam Spigarelli, Colten Humphrey, Grant Smith, Cameron Caretti (GS) 46

Section 2

Belle Vernon 192, Uniontown 202

Medalists: Tyler Mocello (BV) 33, Adena Rugola (U) 35

Connellsville 215, Ringgold 234

Medalists: Aidan Kosisko (C) 41, Dylan Callaway (R) 43

Section 3

North Allegheny 210, Butler 217

Medalists: Colin Wang (NA) 41, Tyler Figlioli (B) 39

Pine Richland 205, North Hills 247

Seneca Valley 204, Mars 205

Medalists: Luke Robertson (SV) 36, Ryan Steigerwald, Raghafd Kalbahor (NH) 40

Section 4

Central Catholic 187, Franklin Regional 194

Medalists: Rocco Salvitti (CC) 35, Nolan Shilling (FR) 36

Plum 199, Gateway 258

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 38, Jonah Marincic (G) 46

Section 5

Moon 220, Blackhawk 222

Medalist: Hunter Wilson (M) 37, Jake Hofer, Jake Sheesley (B) 42

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 209, Bethel Park 219

Thomas Jefferson 217, Baldwin 228

Medalists: Joe Gardiner (TJ) 40, Dominic Trimbur (B) 40

Section 8

Knoch 222, Highlands 249

Medalists: Ethan Hewitt (H) 43

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 212, Mt. Pleasant 238

Medalists: Logan Smith (LV) 39, Brenton George (MP) 43

Section 4

Fort Cherry 237, Bentworth 250

Medalists: Braden Dombrowski (FC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 42

South Park 215, Burgettstown 270

Medalists:JP Tusai (SP) 37, Joe Scruppi (B) 47

Section 7

Steel Valley 267, Brentwood 296

Medalist: Mason Watson (SV) 47

Serra Catholic 224, East Allegheny 278

Medalists: TJ Betzner (S) 40

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

At Suncrest GC

Target score: 91

Lihini Ranweera, Seneca Valley, 72

Julia Barthelemy, Moon Township, 77

Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 77

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 79

Lauren Kardos, North Allegheny, 80

Hailee Liptak, Blackhawk, 83

Ella Demoise, North Hills, 85

Marley Leach, Moon, 86

Megan Manesiotis, North Allegheny, 87

Alizabeth Cross, Moon, 89

Class 2A

Section 2

At Del-Mar GC

Target score: 96

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 76

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 82

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 88

Madilyn Boyer, Knoch, 88

Lillie Snow, Freeport, 88

Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 88

Calli Jennings, Eden Christian, 93

Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle, 93

Meagan Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 94

Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 94

Kate Robertson, Central Valley, 96

Kennady Norton, Central Valley, 96

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 173, Connellsville 211

Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 39, Maddy Kinneer (C) 45

Norwin 206, Gateway 259

Medalists: Jessica Bushik (N) 47

Section 4

Fox Chapel 165, Shady Side Academy 208

Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 37, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 42

Butler 204, Shaler 242

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 41, Sydney Lang (S) 54

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, Buter 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Fox Chapel 4, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 1, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper Saint Clair 1

Section 3

Central Catholic 1, Allderdice 0

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0

Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0

Knoch 2, Indiana 1

Mars 5, Freeport 0

Section 2

Beaver 0, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 5, Central Valley 0

Moon 3, Montour 0

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Washington, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Trinity 3, Ringgold 2

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Plum 6, Gateway 0

West Mifflin 2, Obama Academy 1

Woodland Hills 2, Penn Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

Keystone Oaks 8, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 5, Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Charleroi 9, Brownsville 1

McGuffey at Waynesburg, (n)

Mt. Pleasant 10, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 1

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 3, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 2

South Side at Neshannock, (n)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 1

Serra Catholic 5, St. Joseph 0

Trinity Christian at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 0

Springdale 6, Riverview 0

Section 4

Bentworth 9, Beth Center 1

Seton LaSalle 1, Brentwood 0

Nonsection

Shaler 3, Brashear 2

Bishop Canevin 2, Chartiers Houston 0

McKeesport 4, Yough 1

Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 1, Butler 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 9, Knoch 1

Gateway 2, Kiski 0

Section 2

Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 1

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 12, Ligonier Valley 1

Springdale 10, Riverview 4

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Moon 5, Montour 0

West Mifflin 4, Obama 0

Brashear at McKeesport, (n)

Yough at South Allegheny, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Plum at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday’s results

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 5, Washington 0

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, (n)

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Kiski Area 2

Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Trinity 3, Montour 2

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Laurel Highlands at Yough, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Hopewell 3, Blackhawk 0

Lincoln Park at Beaver, (n)

New Castle at Ambridge, (n)

Section 5

Hampton 3, Armstrong 1

Burrell at Freeport, (n)

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 0

Neshannock 3, Freedom 0

Laurel at Beaver Falls, (n)

Shenango 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Brentwood 0

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, (n)

Brownsville 3, Charleroi 2

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0

Section 4

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Burgettstown 3, McGuffey 2

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 5

South Allegheny at Derry, (n)

Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, (n)

Valley at East Allegheny, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, ppd.

Union 3, South Side 0

Section 2

West Greene 3, Geibel 0

Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 0

Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Riverview 3, St. Joseph 0

Apollo-Ridge 3, Trinity Christian 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, California 0

Highlands 3, Springdale 0

Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 0

Propel Montour 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Sto-Rox at Rochester, (n)

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.