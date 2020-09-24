High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 24, 2020
By:
Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Field Hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 5, Peters Township 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 8, Woodland Hills 0
Football
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Avella 21, West Greene 20
Thursday’s summary
Avella 21, West Greene 20
Avella 0 6 15 0 —21
West Greene 8 0 6 6 —20
WG: Corey Wise 65 pass from Wes Whipkey (Hunter Hamilton run)
A: K.J. Rush 1 run (run failed)
WG: Colin Brady 41 run (run failed)
A: Tanner Terensky 18 pass from Rush (Brandon Samol pass from Rush)
A: Gabe Lis 10 pass from Rush (Robbie West kick)
WG: Whipkey 8 run (run failed)
Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 9-18-165-2TD-0INT. WG, Wes Whipkey 7-10-141-1TD-0INT.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Derry, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at South Side, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Moon, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Montour at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northeast
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
PIAA
District 10
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 210, Greensburg Salem 234
Medalist: Trevor Todd (I), 40;
Penn-Trafford 187, Latrobe 220
Medalist: Chase Crissman (PT), 35
Section 3
Butler 199, North Allegheny 200
Medalist: Ryan Porch (B), 36
Seneca Valley 195, Mars 199
Section 4
Gateway 222, Plum 235
Medalist: Jake Pedley (P), 37
Section 5
Moon 209, Blackhawk 234
Medalist: Justin Seally (M), 35
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 188, Bethel Park 220
Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML), 36; Niko Renton (ML), 36
Section 8
Hampton 217, Kiski Area 233
Medalist: Arianna Erka (H), 40
Knoch 211, Highlands 250
Medalist: Cory Voltz (K), 38
Shady Side Academy 198, Fox Chapel 202
Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA) 36
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 200, Geibel 239
Medalist: Ashton Beighley (D), 38; Ryan Bushey (D), 38
Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 226
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV), 39; Logan Smith (LV), 39
Section 4
Fort Cherry 225, Bentworth 260
Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 35; Matt Lacek (FC), 35
South Park 215, Burgettstown 271
Medalist: Joe Toth (SP), 40
Section 6
South Side 214, New Brighton 273
Medalist: Tristan Shuman (SSB), 39
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 190, Central Catholic 200
Medalists: Joey Mucci (S), 34; Tim Fitzgerald (S), 34
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 210, Greensburg Salem 225
Indiana: Trevor Todd 40, Alex Holuta 41, Danny Williams 41, Harrison Martineau 44, Zach Eisenhower 44
Greensburg Salem: Colin Kruth 43, Ben Thomas 44, Sean Skidmore 46, Kole Randolph 50, Mike Kingerski 51
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 226
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 39, Logan Smith 39, Jonathan Rankin 45, Ryan Jones 45, Paden McIntosh 47
Mt. Pleasant: Carson Kirshner 41, Jonathan Wagner 44, Lucas Shaulis 45, Dylan Pawlak 47, Steven Brown 49
Records: LV (6-4), MP (6-4)
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 176, Blackhawk 197
Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 37
North Allegheny 181, Pine-Richland 227
Medalist: Sissi Hai (NA), 44
Section 3
Franklin Regional 201, Gateway 287
Medalist: Cam Alexander (FR), 48
Indiana 190, Connellsville 221
Medalist: Sara Kane (I), 46
Section 4
Butler 170, Shaler 200
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36
Fox Chapel 174, Shady Side Academy 234
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Derry 205, Southmoreland 209
Medalist: Bethany Dixon (D), 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Mt. Pleasant 211
Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34
Thursday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Mt. Pleasant 211
Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno 34, Angie Dewicki 39, Ella Zambruno 39, Izzy Aigner 40
Mt. Pleasant: Natalie Miller 43, Ali Tepper 47, Nicole Shinsky 60, Emily Eutsey 61
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1
Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 8, North Hills 0
Section 2
Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Peters Township 5, Brashear 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 2, Allderdice 0
Latrobe 11, Hempfield 0
Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 3, Armstrong 1
Knoch 6, Highlands 1
Mars 3, Hampton 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 3, Beaver 2
Chartiers Valley 4, Central Valley 2
Moon 2, Montour 1
West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 9, Greensburg Salem 0
Belle Vernon 2, Thomas Jefferson 1 (OT)
Trinity 6, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0
Plum 3, Gateway 2
West Mifflin 6, Obama Academy 3
Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 2 (OT)
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 6, South Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 2
South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 2, Deer Lakes 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 0
Charleroi 6, Brownsville 2
Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.
Section 4
Freedom 12, New Brighton 5
Hopewell at Ambridge (n)
North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 2 (2OT)
Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 2, Sewickley Academy 1 (2OT)
South Side 2, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 14, Geibel 0
Winchester Thurston 5, Trinity Christian 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 2, Carlynton 0
Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 3
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Section 4
Beth-Center 2, Bentworth 1
Monessen 7, California 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 2
Nonsection
Burrell at Springdale, ppd.
3 goals or more: Joey Folino, Serra Catholic (6); Kensly Owens, North Allegheny (4); Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Sam Iacovangelo, Charleroi
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 1, Pine-Richland 0
Section 3
Allderdice 1, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 4, Montour 2
Class A
Section 3
Freedom 2, OLSH 1
Nonsection
Steel Valley 3, Serra Catholic 2
Yough 1, South Allegheny 0
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Mercer at Neshannock, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Winchester Thusrton at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
At North Allegheny
First round
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 10-1. Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Jenny Zhu, North Allegheny, 10-4. Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-4. Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Emily Winko, North Allegheny, 10-0. Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 10-2. Elaine Qian, Pine Richland d. Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy, 10-0. Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-4. Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Kemerer, Latrobe, 10-1. Wang, Peters Township d. Shepard, Fox Chapel, 10-3. Qian, Pine Richland d. Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2. Bell, Latrobe d. Bruce, Peters Township, 10-6
Semifinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-2, 6-3. Qian, Pine Richland d. Bell, Latrobe, 6-4, 7-5
Friday’s schedule
At North Allegheny
Championship, consolation finals, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
At Shady Side Academy
First round
Regan Sommariva, North Catholic d. Madilyn Rimbey, Montour, 10-3; Emily Greb, Knoch d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 10-1; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-2; Anna Blum, Beaver d. Abby Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-2; Eden Richey, Valley d. Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, 10-2; Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Emily Sanders, Quaker Valley, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Laura Greb, Knoch d. Sommariva, North Catholic, 10-1; E. Greb, Knoch d. Cruise, Montour, 10-0; Blum, Beaver d. Richey, Valley, 10-5. Kempton, South Park d. Rubino, Beaver, 10-0
Semifinals
L. Greb, Knoch d. E. Greb, Knoch, 6-0, 6-3. Kempton, South Park d. Blum, Beaver, 6-0, 6-0
Friday’s schedule
At North Allegheny
Championship, consolation finals, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Pine-Richland at Butler (n)
Shaler at North Allegheny (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Bethel Park at Moon (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0
Norwin 3, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0
Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 2
Plum 3, Kiski Area 0
Greensburg Salem at Indiana (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 2
Montour 3, Trinity 0
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highland 3, Yough 0
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Section 4
Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0
Hopewell 3, Blackhawk 0
Ambridge at New Castle (n)
Section 5
Freeport 3, Burrell 0
Hampton 3, Armstrong 0
Knoch 3, Mars 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 0
Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0
Neshannock 3, Freedom 1
Shenango 3, New Brighton 0
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0
North Catholic 3, Brentwood 0
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks (n)
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Frazier 1
Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)
Charleroi at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, McGuffey 0
Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0
South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Steel Valley 0
South Allegheny 3, Derry 2
Valley at East Allegheny (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0
South Side 3, Union 1
Section 2
Mapletown 3, Avella 0
Geibel at West Greene (n)
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry (n)
Section 3
OLSH 3, Northgate 0
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin (n)
Section 4
Trinity Christian 3, Apollo-Ridge 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg (n)
St. Joseph at Riverview (n)
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Springdale 3, Highlands 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.
Section 5
Mars at Burrell, 11:30 a.m.
