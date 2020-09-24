High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 24, 2020

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 11:31 PM

Field Hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 5, Peters Township 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 8, Woodland Hills 0

Football

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Avella 21, West Greene 20

Thursday’s summary

Thursday's summary

Avella 0 6 15 0 —21

West Greene 8 0 6 6 —20

WG: Corey Wise 65 pass from Wes Whipkey (Hunter Hamilton run)

A: K.J. Rush 1 run (run failed)

WG: Colin Brady 41 run (run failed)

A: Tanner Terensky 18 pass from Rush (Brandon Samol pass from Rush)

A: Gabe Lis 10 pass from Rush (Robbie West kick)

WG: Whipkey 8 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 9-18-165-2TD-0INT. WG, Wes Whipkey 7-10-141-1TD-0INT.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Derry, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at South Side, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Moon, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Montour at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

PIAA

District 10

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 210, Greensburg Salem 234

Medalist: Trevor Todd (I), 40;

Penn-Trafford 187, Latrobe 220

Medalist: Chase Crissman (PT), 35

Section 3

Butler 199, North Allegheny 200

Medalist: Ryan Porch (B), 36

Seneca Valley 195, Mars 199

Section 4

Gateway 222, Plum 235

Medalist: Jake Pedley (P), 37

Section 5

Moon 209, Blackhawk 234

Medalist: Justin Seally (M), 35

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 188, Bethel Park 220

Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML), 36; Niko Renton (ML), 36

Section 8

Hampton 217, Kiski Area 233

Medalist: Arianna Erka (H), 40

Knoch 211, Highlands 250

Medalist: Cory Voltz (K), 38

Shady Side Academy 198, Fox Chapel 202

Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA) 36

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 200, Geibel 239

Medalist: Ashton Beighley (D), 38; Ryan Bushey (D), 38

Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 226

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV), 39; Logan Smith (LV), 39

Section 4

Fort Cherry 225, Bentworth 260

Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 35; Matt Lacek (FC), 35

South Park 215, Burgettstown 271

Medalist: Joe Toth (SP), 40

Section 6

South Side 214, New Brighton 273

Medalist: Tristan Shuman (SSB), 39

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 190, Central Catholic 200

Medalists: Joey Mucci (S), 34; Tim Fitzgerald (S), 34

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 210, Greensburg Salem 225

Indiana: Trevor Todd 40, Alex Holuta 41, Danny Williams 41, Harrison Martineau 44, Zach Eisenhower 44

Greensburg Salem: Colin Kruth 43, Ben Thomas 44, Sean Skidmore 46, Kole Randolph 50, Mike Kingerski 51

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 226

Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 39, Logan Smith 39, Jonathan Rankin 45, Ryan Jones 45, Paden McIntosh 47

Mt. Pleasant: Carson Kirshner 41, Jonathan Wagner 44, Lucas Shaulis 45, Dylan Pawlak 47, Steven Brown 49

Records: LV (6-4), MP (6-4)

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 176, Blackhawk 197

Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 37

North Allegheny 181, Pine-Richland 227

Medalist: Sissi Hai (NA), 44

Section 3

Franklin Regional 201, Gateway 287

Medalist: Cam Alexander (FR), 48

Indiana 190, Connellsville 221

Medalist: Sara Kane (I), 46

Section 4

Butler 170, Shaler 200

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36

Fox Chapel 174, Shady Side Academy 234

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 205, Southmoreland 209

Medalist: Bethany Dixon (D), 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Mt. Pleasant 211

Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34

Thursday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Mt. Pleasant 211

Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno 34, Angie Dewicki 39, Ella Zambruno 39, Izzy Aigner 40

Mt. Pleasant: Natalie Miller 43, Ali Tepper 47, Nicole Shinsky 60, Emily Eutsey 61

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 8, North Hills 0

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Peters Township 5, Brashear 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 2, Allderdice 0

Latrobe 11, Hempfield 0

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 3, Armstrong 1

Knoch 6, Highlands 1

Mars 3, Hampton 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 2

Chartiers Valley 4, Central Valley 2

Moon 2, Montour 1

West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Belle Vernon 2, Thomas Jefferson 1 (OT)

Trinity 6, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0

Plum 3, Gateway 2

West Mifflin 6, Obama Academy 3

Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 6, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 2

South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 2, Deer Lakes 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 0

Charleroi 6, Brownsville 2

Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.

Section 4

Freedom 12, New Brighton 5

Hopewell at Ambridge (n)

North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 2 (2OT)

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 2, Sewickley Academy 1 (2OT)

South Side 2, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 14, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Trinity Christian 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 2, Carlynton 0

Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 3

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Section 4

Beth-Center 2, Bentworth 1

Monessen 7, California 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 2

Nonsection

Burrell at Springdale, ppd.

3 goals or more: Joey Folino, Serra Catholic (6); Kensly Owens, North Allegheny (4); Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Sam Iacovangelo, Charleroi

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 1, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Allderdice 1, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 4, Montour 2

Class A

Section 3

Freedom 2, OLSH 1

Nonsection

Steel Valley 3, Serra Catholic 2

Yough 1, South Allegheny 0

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Mercer at Neshannock, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Winchester Thusrton at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

At North Allegheny

First round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 10-1. Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Jenny Zhu, North Allegheny, 10-4. Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-4. Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Emily Winko, North Allegheny, 10-0. Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 10-2. Elaine Qian, Pine Richland d. Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy, 10-0. Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-4. Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Kemerer, Latrobe, 10-1. Wang, Peters Township d. Shepard, Fox Chapel, 10-3. Qian, Pine Richland d. Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2. Bell, Latrobe d. Bruce, Peters Township, 10-6

Semifinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-2, 6-3. Qian, Pine Richland d. Bell, Latrobe, 6-4, 7-5

Friday’s schedule

At North Allegheny

Championship, consolation finals, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

At Shady Side Academy

First round

Regan Sommariva, North Catholic d. Madilyn Rimbey, Montour, 10-3; Emily Greb, Knoch d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 10-1; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-2; Anna Blum, Beaver d. Abby Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-2; Eden Richey, Valley d. Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, 10-2; Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Emily Sanders, Quaker Valley, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Laura Greb, Knoch d. Sommariva, North Catholic, 10-1; E. Greb, Knoch d. Cruise, Montour, 10-0; Blum, Beaver d. Richey, Valley, 10-5. Kempton, South Park d. Rubino, Beaver, 10-0

Semifinals

L. Greb, Knoch d. E. Greb, Knoch, 6-0, 6-3. Kempton, South Park d. Blum, Beaver, 6-0, 6-0

Friday’s schedule

At North Allegheny

Championship, consolation finals, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Pine-Richland at Butler (n)

Shaler at North Allegheny (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Bethel Park at Moon (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 2

Plum 3, Kiski Area 0

Greensburg Salem at Indiana (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 2

Montour 3, Trinity 0

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highland 3, Yough 0

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Section 4

Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Hopewell 3, Blackhawk 0

Ambridge at New Castle (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Hampton 3, Armstrong 0

Knoch 3, Mars 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 0

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 3, Freedom 1

Shenango 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 3, Brentwood 0

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks (n)

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Frazier 1

Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)

Charleroi at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, McGuffey 0

Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Steel Valley 0

South Allegheny 3, Derry 2

Valley at East Allegheny (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0

South Side 3, Union 1

Section 2

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

Geibel at West Greene (n)

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry (n)

Section 3

OLSH 3, Northgate 0

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin (n)

Section 4

Trinity Christian 3, Apollo-Ridge 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg (n)

St. Joseph at Riverview (n)

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Springdale 3, Highlands 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.

Section 5

Mars at Burrell, 11:30 a.m.

