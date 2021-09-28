High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2021

By:

Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Hempfield 6, Norwin 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

WPIAL semifinals

Monday’s results

At Willowbrook CC, Apollo

Par: 72

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 72

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 73

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 74

Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 74

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 75

Dominic Trimbur, Baldwin, 76

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 76

Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 77

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 77

Nick Haught, Peters Township, 77

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 77

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 78

Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 78

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 78

Chase Crissman, Penn-Trafford, 78

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 79

Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 79

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 79

Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 80

Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 80

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 80

Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 80

Ryan Frolich, Shady Side Academy, 80

Dan Venture, Hampton, 80

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 81

Colton Deems, Trinity, 81

Zach Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 81

Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 81

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 82

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 82

Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 82

Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 82

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 82

Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 82

Hollis Whalen, Mt. Lebanon, 82

Max Johnson, Fox Chapel, 83*

Alternates

Austin Malley, Peters Township, 83*

Davey Fuhrer, Fox Chapel, 83*

P.J. Tanner, Upper St. Clair, 83*

Jaden Mizenko, South Fayette, 83*

Did not qualify

Joey Miller, Shaler, 83

Tim Pease, Plum, 83

Dom Nerone, Bethel Park, 83

Luke Robertson, Seneca Valley, 83

Joel Goodzinski, Seneca Valley, 83

Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 84

George Collins, Canon-McMillan, 84

Trent D’Alessandro, South Fayette, 85

Anthony Treonze, Moon, 85

Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 85

Colin Patterson, Butler, 86

Zack Ross, Moon, 86

Wes Lorish, Plum, 86

Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 86

Johnny McShane, Upper St. Clair, 86

Owen Meile, Latrobe, 87

Hunter Wilson, Moon, 87

John Walsh, Fox Chapel, 87

Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 88

Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 88

Ben Miller, Peters Township, 89

Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 89

Timmy Eisnor, South Fayette, 90

Ethan Weismantle, Canon-McMillan, 90

Matt Erka, Hampton, 90

Jonathan Haddox, Bethel Park, 91

Austin Corona, Hempfield, 91

Cory Voltz, Knoch, 91

Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 94

Anthony West, Canon-McMillan, 95

Campbell Curry, Kiski Area, 97

Derek Armfield, Chartiers Valley, 102

*Decided in 10-person playoff

Section 3

Butler 218, Shaler 228

Medalists: Colin Patterson, Hunter Swidzinski 42 (B)

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 202, Geibel 304

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 36

Section 3

North Catholic 201, Deer Lakes 213

Medalists: Ethan Ellis (NC) 37

Section 4

South Park 211, Chartiers-Houston 228, Bentworth 251

Medalists: J.P. Tusia (SP) 35, Caleb Passieu (CH) 42

Section 8

Carmichaels 205, Waynesburg 215

Medalist: Braden Benke (W) 41

Nonsection

Highlands 254, Penn Hills 266

Medalist: Lukas Oddis (H) 46

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

South Fayette 160, Mt. Lebanon 177, Upper St. Clair 199

Medalists: Caroline McConnell (SF) 31, Lindsey Powanda (ML) 42, Tori Slagle, Bridget Boal (USC) 44

Section 3

Norwin 203, Indiana 214

Medalists: Jessica Bushik (N) 46, Ally Conrad (I) 44

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 171, Penn Trafford 220

Medalists: Nina Busch, Erin Drahnak (FC) 38

Moon 185, Bethel Park 236

Medalists: Caitlyn Cox (M) 44

Peters Township 167, Mars 194

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 2

Butler 6, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Latrobe 1

Allderdice 9, Connellsville 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 6, Freeport 0

Hampton 8, Highlands 1

Indiana 5, Armstrong 0

Mars 2, Knoch 1

Section 2

Montour 4, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 7, Blackhawk 0

Moon 4, Central Valley 3

South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Trinity 2, Thomas Jefferson 2

Section 4

Plum 4, Franklin Regional 1

Gateway 4, West Mifflin 0

Woodland Hills 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Penn Hills 5, Obama Academy 1

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 4, East Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 6, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 1, Burrell 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 0

Section 3

McGuffey 10, Southmoreland 0

Charleroi 10, Mt. Pleasant 0

Yough 4, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

North Catholic 12, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 6, Freedom 0

Hopewell at Mohawk, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Neshannock 1

Riverside 2, South Side 0

Section 3

Carlynton 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Winchester Thurston 9, Bishop Canevin 0

Eden Christian 8, Riverview 0

Section 4

Bentworth 4, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 7, California 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, (n)

Jeannette 7, Derry 0

McKeesport 6, South Allegheny 3

Springdale at Keystone Oaks, (n)

3-goal scorers: Jordan Taylor (Jeannette, 5), Hudson Colletti (Sewickley Academy), Larry Goodman (McGuffey), Eben McIntyre (Charleroi, 4), Jack Billick (Seton La Salle, 5)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 0

Moon 1, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 6, Ambridge 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 1, Burrell 0

Section 4

South Park 6, West Mifflin 0

Nonsection

Waynesburg 5, Bentworth 3

Connellsville 4, Mt. Pleasant 3

Hopewell 4, Keystone Oaks 2

McGuffey 2, Carlynton 0

McKeesport 0, South Allegheny 0

Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 0

North Catholic 5, Pine-Richland 0

Allderdice 6, Shaler 0

Springdale 3, Valley 1

Yough 9, Charleroi 1

3-goal scorers: Samantha Taylor (Monessen), Kylie Smith (Greensburg Salem, 4)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Side at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Norwin 1

Franklin Regional 5, Penn Trafford 0

Section 2

Butler 3, Hampton 2

North Allegheny 4, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 3, Mars 2

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1

Oakland Catholic 4, Plum 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Valley 5, Jeannette 0

Southmoreland 5, Derry 0

Section 3

Ellis 5, Highlands 0

Knoch 5, Riverview 0

Section 4

Central Valley 4, Ellwood City 1

Neshannock 3, Blackhawk 2

Section 5

Keystone Oaks 5, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0

Sewickley 5, Carlynton 0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Section 5

Freeport 3, Armstrong 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, South Park 0

McGuffey 3, Bentworth 0

Section 5

Steel Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Rochester, (n)

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, (n)

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, (n)

Beth-Center 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 1

Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 0

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 1

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 2

North Hills at Baldwin, (n)

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

Laurel 3, Union 1

South Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0

Propel Montour 3, Carrick 2

Calvary Chapel Christian 3, Propel Andrew Street/Braddock Hills 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Hampton at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Brentwood at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:10 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.