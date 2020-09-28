High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2020

Monday, September 28, 2020 | 11:15 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 3

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Indiana Country Club

Par 71

(Top 18 advance to finals)

Noah Oliver, Armstrong, 73. Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 74. Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 74. Adam Steinmetz, North Allegheny, 74. Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 75. Logan Divald, Norwin, 75. Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 76. Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 76. Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 77. Mark Terchick, Pine-Richland, 77. Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 77. Justin Scally, Moon, 78. Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 78. Ben Kwin, Moon, 78. Blake Bertolo, Mars, 79. Nolan Kummer, Seneca Valley, 80. Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 80. Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 81.

Alternate

Nick Piper, Pine-Richland, 82*

Did not qualify

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 82. Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 83. Matt Ruzomberka, Hampton, 83. Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 84. Portland Canovali, North Allegheny, 86. Dante Rossetti, Seneca Valley, 86. Ryan Porch, Butler, 88. Robert Leppert, Hampton, 90.

*Decided in playoff

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 209, Latrobe 230

Medalists: Alex Holuta (I), 39; Zach Eisenhower (I), 39

Section 8

Freeport 233, Highlands 274

Medalists: Jake Mason (F), 40; Nate Covey (F), 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 240, Riverview 260

Medalist: Jack Migeley (R), 44

Section 3

Eden Christian 193, Deer Lakes 212

Nonsection

Butler 217, Kiski Area 237

Medalist: Colin Patterson (B), 39

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 209, Latrobe 230

Indiana: Alex Holuta 39, Zach Eisenhower 39, Trevor Todd 40, Danny Williams 45, Harrison Martineau 36

Latrobe: Owen Meile 42, Daylan Yeager 45, Dom Atkinson 45, Jake Pavlik 46, Logan Byrd 47

Section 8

Freeport 233, Highlands 274

Freeport: Jack Mason 40, Nate Covey 40, Jayden Diehl 51, Colton Abbott 51, Karsen Kronen 51

Highlands: Ethan Hewitt 46, Grace Fennell 49, Colin Gorman 51, Seth Gorney 56, Cole Spencer 72

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 240, Riverview 260

Burrell: Logan Schoepf 45, Reece Kennedy 45, Forrest Primm 48, Jaxon Logut 51, Austin Schueler 51

Riverview: Jack Migley 44, Anthony Tominello 48, Max Catanzano 54, Dom Buvienzo 55, Dan Roupas 59

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 220

Medalist: Bethany Dixon (D), 45

Nonsection

Butler 178, Mars 185

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 38

Monday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 220

Derry: Bethany Dixon 45, Gianna Copelli 47, Ariella Eisworth 56, Allie Chamberlain 62

Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 53, Haley Boyd 53, Becca Blotzer, 61, Lauren Brant 63

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 6, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 1, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0

Section 2

Brashear 3, Bethel Park 2

Section 3

Central Catholic 7, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 2, Highlands 0

Knoch 9, Armstrong 0

Mars 3, Indiana 0

Section 2

Moon 5, Central Valley 0

Montour 2, Beaver 0

South Fayette 6, Chartiers Valley 2

West Allegheny 3, Blackhawk 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Laurel Highlands 4

Trinity 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 4

Kiski Area 7, Woodland Hills 0

Obama Academy 4, Penn Hills 2

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 1

West Mifflin at Gateway, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 0

South Park 5, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 1

Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1

Waynesburg 2, Yough 1

Section 4

Ambridge 8, New Brighton 0

Hopewell 3, Mohawk 0

Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 1

North Catholic 12, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 7, Neshannock 0

Riverside 6, South Side 1

Section 2

Serra Catholic 4, St. Joseph 0

Jeannette at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Aquinas Academy 1

Riverview at Eden Christian, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood 6, Bentworth 0

Monessen 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Seton LaSalle 14, California 0

Nonsection

Trinity Christian 5, Carrick 0

Washington 4, Brownsville 0

3 goals or more: Daniel Sassak, Belle Vernon; Joey Stofko, North Catholic; T.J. Cherry, Seton LaSalle; Zach Cicco, Seton LaSalle

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Moon 1

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 1, Peters Township 0 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 3

Plum 12, Brashear 0

Class A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 2

Nonsection

Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Ligonier Valley 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Catholic 1

South Allegheny 1, McKeesport 0

Valley 3, Springdale 2 (2OT)

West Mifflin 4, Woodland Hills 2

Yough 5, Charleroi 2

Carrick at Armstrong, ppd.

Derry at Brownsville, ppd.

Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

3 goals or more: Ruby Rojas, West Mifflin

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Youh, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Highlands, 7 p.m.

South Side at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Norwin 0

Section 2

Mars 3, Seneca Valley 2

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Oakland Catholic 5, Plum 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Greensubrg Salem 0

Derry 4, Southmoreland 1

Valley 5, Jeannette 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0

Nonsection

North Hills 5, Penn Hills 0

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Norwin 0

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Jenna Beach, 6-0, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (L) d. Sydney Pesarsick, 6-1, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Trinity Miller, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Resse Petrosky/Maya Jain (L) d. Sadie Cuturilo/Isha Vyas, 6-3, 6-1; Avery Massaro/Emily Pierce (L) d. Jodran Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell, 6-1, 6-0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 5, Plum 0

Singles: Amanda Santora (O) d. Ellie Tongel, 6-1, 6-0; Abby Santora (O) d. Kate Gendron, 6-2, 6-0; Madeline Sclichter (O) d. Molly Heiles, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Yolanda Yang/Gia Scaglione (O) d. Audrey Lawrence/Addison Sofran, 6-2, 7-5; Caroline O’Connor/Anna Mayberry (O) d. Rachel Silvio/Elizabeth Amen, 7-5, 6-3

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Singles: Caroline Dynka (B) d. Paige Storkel, 6-4, 6-3; Amber Bigler (B) d. Josie Beckerley, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Kate Leiner (B) d. Gina Slivinsky, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Elisabeth Gural/Jillian Perry (B) d. Anna Leonard/Loren Hans, 6-1,6-3; Lydia Flanagan/Hanna Morrow (B) d. Julianna Stabile/Angela Kobuck, 6-1, 6-0

Derry 4, Southmoreland 1

Singles: Leah Perry (D) d. Aly Derr, 6-4, 6-2; Tara Perry (D) d. Elle Pawlikowsky, 6-2, 7-5 (8-6); Bea Pawlikowsky (D) d. Elizabeth Kott, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: Allison Johnston/Danielle Dominick (D) d. Julia Davis/Eva Martin, 6-1, 6-2; Emily Main/Kelly Burd (D) d. Amelia Miller/Shayla Fulton, 7-5, 6-2

Valley 5, Jeannette 0

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-0; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-1, 6-0; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Maddy Lint, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Marisa Barca/Brinley Hegedus (V) d. Vanessa Herman/Kylie Tabor, 6-1, 6-1; Danica Berecin/Kamryn Conwell (V) d. Mallory Veneri/Braedan Bowling, 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 0

Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0

Mohawk at Freedom (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Section 3

Frazier 3, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0

Section 5

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 2

California 3, Avella 0

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Beaver 3, Quaker Valley 0

Fort Cherry 3, Burgettstown 0

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 0

Propel Montour 3, Nazareth Prep 0

South Side 3, Northgate 1

South Allegheny at West Mifflin (n)

Uniontown at Ringgold (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

