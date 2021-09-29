High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2021

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 11:45 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 20, Latrobe 41

Hempfield 24, Norwin 32

Derry 16, Yough 42

Greensburg Salem 18, Derry 37

Section 2

McKeesport 25, Elizabeth Forward 31

McKeesport 16, Thomas Jefferson 39

Thomas Jefferson 17, West Mifflin 41

Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 45

Section 5

Blackhawk 20, New Castle 35

Montour 24, Blackhawk 31

Section 6

Chartiers Valley 15, Bethel Park 48

Baldwin 19, Bethel Park 42

Chartiers Valley 25, Baldwin 33

Division II

Section 1

Ellwood City 21, Shenango 36

Ellwood City 15, South Side 50

Ellwood City 15, Beaver Falls 50

Section 3

Belle Vernon 19, Avella 38

Belle Vernon 18, Waynesburg 45

Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50

Chartiers Houston 15, McGuffey 50

Chartiers Houston 15, Brownsville 50

Section 4

Riverview 22, Freeport 33

Riverview 15, Knoch 49

Freeport 15, Knoch 47

Section 5

Winchester Thurston 19, Bishop Canevin 41

Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 49

Bishop Canevin 17, Brentwood 38

Girls

Division I

Section 1

Latrobe 23, Hempfield 32

Norwin 26, Hempfield 33

Derry 15, Yough 50

Greensburg Salem 20, Derry 40

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 23, McKeesport 34

Thomas Jefferson 22, McKeesport 39

Thomas Jefferson 15, West Mifflin 50

Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 50

Section 5

Montour 16, Blackhawk 45

Blackhawk 15, New Castle 46

Section 6

Chartiers Valley 26, Bethel Park 31

Baldwin 27, Bethel Park 30

Chartiers Valley 23, Baldwin 32

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, Avella 50

Belle Vernon 17, Waynesburg 41

Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50

Section 4

Knoch 24, Freeport 38

Knoch 18, Riverview 31

Riverview 20, Freeport 39

Section 5

Winchester Thurston 20, Bishop Canevin 43

Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 50

Bishop Canevin 15, Brentwood 50

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Upper St. Clair 2, Oakland Catholic 1

Latrobe at Fox Chapel, (n)

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, (n)

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Allderdice at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellis School at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

3-goal scorers: Ava Herschberger (Penn Trafford)

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn Trafford 205, Indiana 212

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35

Section 3

Seneca Valley 196, Shaler 206

North Allegheny 207, Mars 208

Medalists: Chris Hoffman, Jake Watterson (NA) 40, Blake Bertollo (M) 38

Section 6

Baldwin 227, McKeesport 263

Medalist: Michael Pantellis (B) 42

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 179, Peters Township 193

Medalist: Connor McKenzie (USC) 34

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 206, Knoch 213

Medalist: Mitch Davies (K) 38

Class 2A

Section 1

St. Joseph 194, Jeannette 196

Medalist: Nathaniel Homan (SJ) 59

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 216, Geibel N/A

Medalist: Brenton George (MP) 38

Derry 201, Yough 194

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 36

Section 3

North Catholic 200, Northgate 203

Medalist: Brandon Sapolsky (N) 38

Section 5

Ellwood City 228, Shenango 230

Medalist:Milo Sesti (EC) 38

Section 7

Serra Catholic 225, South Allegheny 275

Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 40

South Allegheny 275*, Brentwood 275

Medalists: Josh Nesky (SA) 45, Nate Ziegler (B) 49

Section 9

Quaker Valley 189, Sewickley Academy 192

Medalists: Joey Mucci (SA) 33, Eva Bulger (QV) 36

Nonsection

Highlands 244, Riverview 285

Medalist: Ethan Hewitt (H) 44

Girls

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 196, Hempfield 198

Medalists: Amanda Bobish (PT) 47, Raina Jones (H) 48

Connellsville 186, Indiana 201

Medalists: Maddie Kinneer (C) 39, Ally Conrad (I) 46

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 171, Peters Township 175

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC) 36

Class 2A

Section 2

Central Valley 191, Seton LaSalle 241, Ambridge 244

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1

Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 12, Shaler 0

Section 3

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 2, Armstrong 1

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1

Hampton 1, Gateway 1

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 2

Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 0

Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0

Laurel Highlands 12, Uniontown 3

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 0

Plum 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Section 4

Blackhawk 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Mars 3, Central Valley 0

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 2, North Catholic 1

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Section 4

South Allegheny 2, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 3

Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 0

Apollo-Ridge 3, Serra Catholic 0

Section 2

Bentworth 2, Charleroi 2

Chartiers-Houston 5, Beth-Center 1

Steel Valley 8, Monessen 0

Section 3

Freedom 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Riverside 2, Mohawk 1

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, (n)

Bishop Canevin 6, Eden Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 6, Brashear 0

Butler 4, Kiski Area 2

North Hills 6, Highlands 0

Norwin 1, Seneca Valley 0

Burrell 2, Yough 1

South Side at Carrick, (n)

3-goal scorers: Lola Abraham (Riverview), Sara Felder (Greensburg Central Catholic), Tatum Gretz (Greensburg Central Catholic), Mary Kate Lape (Connellsville, 4), Kylie Smith (Greensburg Salem, 4), Kaelyn Adams (Ligonier Valley, 4), Ainsley Smith (Bishop Canevin, 4)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 5:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 2

Washington 3, McGuffey 2

Section 3

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Ellwood City 3, Riverside 2

Section 5

Montour 4, Quaker Valley 1

Hopewell 3, Carlynton 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Franklin Regional 0

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 0

Penn Hills 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Yough at Belle Vernon, (n)

Section 4

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Beaver at Blackhawk, (n)

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 1

Section 5

Hampton 3, Mars 0

Knoch 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, (n)

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

Laurel 3, Neshannock 1

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 1

Brentwood 3, Carlynton 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center, (n)

Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 2

Frazier 3, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0

McGuffey at Washington, (n)

Serra Catholic at South Park, (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 1

South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0

Ligonier Valley at Derry, (n)

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Aliquippa, (n)

Western Beaver at Rochester, (n)

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, (n)

California 3, Fort Cherry 2

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Cornell 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Springdale 3, Riverview 2

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Charleroi at Bentworth, (n)

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, (n)

District 8

Allderdice 3, Perry 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Union at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

