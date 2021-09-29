High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2021
By:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 11:45 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 20, Latrobe 41
Hempfield 24, Norwin 32
Derry 16, Yough 42
Greensburg Salem 18, Derry 37
Section 2
McKeesport 25, Elizabeth Forward 31
McKeesport 16, Thomas Jefferson 39
Thomas Jefferson 17, West Mifflin 41
Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 45
Section 5
Blackhawk 20, New Castle 35
Montour 24, Blackhawk 31
Section 6
Chartiers Valley 15, Bethel Park 48
Baldwin 19, Bethel Park 42
Chartiers Valley 25, Baldwin 33
Division II
Section 1
Ellwood City 21, Shenango 36
Ellwood City 15, South Side 50
Ellwood City 15, Beaver Falls 50
Section 3
Belle Vernon 19, Avella 38
Belle Vernon 18, Waynesburg 45
Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50
Chartiers Houston 15, McGuffey 50
Chartiers Houston 15, Brownsville 50
Section 4
Riverview 22, Freeport 33
Riverview 15, Knoch 49
Freeport 15, Knoch 47
Section 5
Winchester Thurston 19, Bishop Canevin 41
Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 49
Bishop Canevin 17, Brentwood 38
Girls
Division I
Section 1
Latrobe 23, Hempfield 32
Norwin 26, Hempfield 33
Derry 15, Yough 50
Greensburg Salem 20, Derry 40
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 23, McKeesport 34
Thomas Jefferson 22, McKeesport 39
Thomas Jefferson 15, West Mifflin 50
Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 50
Section 5
Montour 16, Blackhawk 45
Blackhawk 15, New Castle 46
Section 6
Chartiers Valley 26, Bethel Park 31
Baldwin 27, Bethel Park 30
Chartiers Valley 23, Baldwin 32
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, Avella 50
Belle Vernon 17, Waynesburg 41
Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50
Section 4
Knoch 24, Freeport 38
Knoch 18, Riverview 31
Riverview 20, Freeport 39
Section 5
Winchester Thurston 20, Bishop Canevin 43
Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 50
Bishop Canevin 15, Brentwood 50
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 1
Class 2A
Upper St. Clair 2, Oakland Catholic 1
Latrobe at Fox Chapel, (n)
Class A
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, (n)
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Allderdice at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellis School at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
3-goal scorers: Ava Herschberger (Penn Trafford)
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn Trafford 205, Indiana 212
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35
Section 3
Seneca Valley 196, Shaler 206
North Allegheny 207, Mars 208
Medalists: Chris Hoffman, Jake Watterson (NA) 40, Blake Bertollo (M) 38
Section 6
Baldwin 227, McKeesport 263
Medalist: Michael Pantellis (B) 42
Section 7
Upper St. Clair 179, Peters Township 193
Medalist: Connor McKenzie (USC) 34
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 206, Knoch 213
Medalist: Mitch Davies (K) 38
Class 2A
Section 1
St. Joseph 194, Jeannette 196
Medalist: Nathaniel Homan (SJ) 59
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 216, Geibel N/A
Medalist: Brenton George (MP) 38
Derry 201, Yough 194
Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 36
Section 3
North Catholic 200, Northgate 203
Medalist: Brandon Sapolsky (N) 38
Section 5
Ellwood City 228, Shenango 230
Medalist:Milo Sesti (EC) 38
Section 7
Serra Catholic 225, South Allegheny 275
Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 40
South Allegheny 275*, Brentwood 275
Medalists: Josh Nesky (SA) 45, Nate Ziegler (B) 49
Section 9
Quaker Valley 189, Sewickley Academy 192
Medalists: Joey Mucci (SA) 33, Eva Bulger (QV) 36
Nonsection
Highlands 244, Riverview 285
Medalist: Ethan Hewitt (H) 44
Girls
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 196, Hempfield 198
Medalists: Amanda Bobish (PT) 47, Raina Jones (H) 48
Connellsville 186, Indiana 201
Medalists: Maddie Kinneer (C) 39, Ally Conrad (I) 46
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 171, Peters Township 175
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC) 36
Class 2A
Section 2
Central Valley 191, Seton LaSalle 241, Ambridge 244
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1
Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Obama Academy at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 12, Shaler 0
Section 3
Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch 2, Armstrong 1
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1
Hampton 1, Gateway 1
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 2
Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 0
Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0
Laurel Highlands 12, Uniontown 3
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 0
Plum 6, Thomas Jefferson 1
Section 4
Blackhawk 2, Chartiers Valley 0
Mars 3, Central Valley 0
West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 2, North Catholic 1
Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Section 4
South Allegheny 2, East Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 3
Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 0
Apollo-Ridge 3, Serra Catholic 0
Section 2
Bentworth 2, Charleroi 2
Chartiers-Houston 5, Beth-Center 1
Steel Valley 8, Monessen 0
Section 3
Freedom 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Riverside 2, Mohawk 1
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, (n)
Bishop Canevin 6, Eden Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 6, Brashear 0
Butler 4, Kiski Area 2
North Hills 6, Highlands 0
Norwin 1, Seneca Valley 0
Burrell 2, Yough 1
South Side at Carrick, (n)
3-goal scorers: Lola Abraham (Riverview), Sara Felder (Greensburg Central Catholic), Tatum Gretz (Greensburg Central Catholic), Mary Kate Lape (Connellsville, 4), Kylie Smith (Greensburg Salem, 4), Kaelyn Adams (Ligonier Valley, 4), Ainsley Smith (Bishop Canevin, 4)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 5, Hempfield 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 2
Washington 3, McGuffey 2
Section 3
Knoch 5, Highlands 0
Section 4
Ellwood City 3, Riverside 2
Section 5
Montour 4, Quaker Valley 1
Hopewell 3, Carlynton 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 3, Franklin Regional 0
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.
Indiana 3, Kiski Area 0
Penn Hills 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Yough at Belle Vernon, (n)
Section 4
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Beaver at Blackhawk, (n)
Central Valley 3, Hopewell 1
Section 5
Hampton 3, Mars 0
Knoch 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, (n)
Shenango 3, Mohawk 0
Laurel 3, Neshannock 1
New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Avonworth 1
Brentwood 3, Carlynton 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Brownsville at Beth-Center, (n)
Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 2
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0
McGuffey at Washington, (n)
Serra Catholic at South Park, (n)
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Valley 1
South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0
Ligonier Valley at Derry, (n)
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Aliquippa, (n)
Western Beaver at Rochester, (n)
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, (n)
California 3, Fort Cherry 2
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Cornell 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0
Springdale 3, Riverview 2
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0
Quaker Valley 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Charleroi at Bentworth, (n)
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, (n)
District 8
Allderdice 3, Perry 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Union at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• WPIAL director joins Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank coalition
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2021
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger leading Warriors field hockey
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 25, 2021
• Norwin notebook: Knights girls soccer rebounds after early loss