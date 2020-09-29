High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2020
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 19, Hempfield 42
Norwin 22, Hempfield 37
Penn-Trafford 27, Ligonier Valley 28
Section 3
Hampton 15, Butler 49
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 19, Peters Township 46
Mt. Lebanon 15, Trinity 50
Peters Township 17, Trinity 42
Class 2A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 23, Avella 32
Belle Vernon 17, Washington 44
Belle Vernon 27, Waynesburg 29
Belle Vernon 22, West Greene 35
Section 4
Freeport 15, Highlands 50
Freeport 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50
Highlands 10, Redeemer Lutheran 11
Section 5
Bishop Canevin 16, Brentwood 47
Bishop Canevin 16, Steel Valley 47
Brentwood 27, Steel Valley 29
Winchester Thurston 19, Bishop Canevin 37
Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 48
Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 49
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 21, Latrobe 40
Hempfield 22, Norwin 33
Section 3
Butler 15, Hampton 44
Class 2A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 18, Avella 37
Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50
Belle Vernon 20, Waynesburg 38
Belle Vernon 17, West Greene 43
Section 4
Ellis School 15, Highlands 19
Freeport 19, Ellis School 43
Freeport 16, Highlands 39
Section 5
Brentwood 15, Bishop Canevin 50
Brentwood 15, Steel Valley 50
Steel Valley 15, Bishop Canevin 50
Winchester Thurston 15, Bishop Canevin 50
Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 50
Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 50
Field hockey
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 0
3 goals or more: Cassidy King, Peters Township
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Hannastown Golf Club, Greensburg
Par 70
Top 18 qualify
Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 69; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 69; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 71; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 72; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 73; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 73; Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 73; Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 74; Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 75; Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 75; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 75; Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 76; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 77; Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 78; Alex Jones, Upper St. Clair, 78; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 79; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 79; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 80*
Alternate
Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 80
Did not qualify
Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 81; Seth Callaway, Ringgold, 81; James Cavrak, South Fayette, 83; Gage Brugger, Uniontown, 86; Joey Miller, Shaler, 87; Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 89; Frank Visnikar, Bethel Park, 93; Logan Vottish, Uniontown, 98
*Decided in playoff
Team results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
South Park 218, Bishop Canevin 219
Medalist: Mike Smith (BC), 39
Section 9
Quaker Valley 200, Sewickley Academy 201
Medalists: Jackson Bould (QV), 36; Tim Fitzgerald (QV), 36
Nonsection
Plum 230, Riverview 261
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 181, Pine-Richland 215
Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 40
Nonsection
Peters Township 184, Mars 207
Medalists: Delaney Kern (P), 42; Ella McRoberts (P), 42;
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 (OT)
Peters Township 4, Baldwin 2
Section 3
Allderdice 10, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Leechburg 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 2, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Winchester Thurston 2
Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Latrobe 7, Allderdice 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Indiana 0
Knoch 2, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 3, Greensburg Salem 3 (2OT)
Belle Vernon 6, Trinity 2
Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 9, Woodland Hills 0
Penn Hills 3, Obama Academy 2
Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 0
Mars 10, Central Valley 0
West Allegheny 2, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 2, Quaker Valley 1
Avonworth 0, North Catholic 0 (2OT)
Ellwood City at Hopewell (n)
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 6, Freeport 0
Class A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley 5, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 5, Apollo-Ridge 2
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth 6, Charleroi 1
Chartiers-Houston 8, Beth-Center 0
Steel Valley 11, Monessen 0
Section 3
Riverside 1, Mohawk 0
Freedom at OLSH, ppd.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1
Carlynton at Sewickley Academy (n)
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Butler 7, Kiski Area 0
Deer Lakes 6, Keystone Oaks 3
Fox Chapel 2, North Allegheny 1
Montour 6, Beaver 0
South Park 1, Brownsville 0
South Side 1, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 7, East Allegheny 0
West Mifflin 1, McKeesport 0
Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 2
Altoona at Norwin, ppd.
Latrobe at Derry, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Shaler at Highlands, ppd.
3 goals or more: Maddie Delucio, Latrobe (4); Ashley Horvath, Chartiers-Houston; Bella Meder, Apollo-Ridge; Jill Butchki, Belle Vernon; Kylie Smith, Greensburg Salem; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Reagan Schreiber, Bentworth
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Nonsection
Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Section 3
Highlands 3, Winchester Thurston 0
Section 5
Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Beaver 5, Quaker Valley 0
Tuesday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Gigi Pediconi, 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Katie Szekely, 6-4, 6-3; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Ellie Losey, 6-3, 7-6(7-5)
Doubles: Marisa Barca/Brinley Hegedus (V) d. Juliette Steffenson/Emma Riley, 6-4, 6-3; Bella DeRubeis/Giona Ciacco (GCC) d. Brinely O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1
Butler at Seneca Valley (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1
Oakland Catholic at Gateway, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 0
Indiana 3, Kiski Area 0
Plum 3, Franklin Regional 0
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Yough 1
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Section 4
Beaver 3, Blackhawk 0
Hopewell 3, Central Valley 0
Lincoln Park at Ambridge (n)
Section 5
Freeport 3, Armstrong 0
Knoch 3, Highlands 0
Mars at Hampton (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, Neshannock 1
Shenango 3, Mohawk 0
New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 3
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 2
Brownsville at Beth-Center (n)
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0
Serra Catholic 3, South Park 0
McGuffey at Washington (n)
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Valley 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1
East Allegheny 3, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Aliquippa 0
Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1
Section 2
Avella 3, Geibel 0
Fort Cherry 3, California 0
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Section 3
Northgate at Sto-Rox (n)
OLSH at Cornell (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Riverview at Springdale (n)
Nonsection
Eden Christian 3, Union 1
Hillcrest Christian Academy 3, Nazareth Prep 0
Bentworth at Charleroi (n)
District 8
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.
