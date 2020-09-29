High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2020

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 10:56 PM

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 19, Hempfield 42

Norwin 22, Hempfield 37

Penn-Trafford 27, Ligonier Valley 28

Section 3

Hampton 15, Butler 49

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 19, Peters Township 46

Mt. Lebanon 15, Trinity 50

Peters Township 17, Trinity 42

Class 2A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 23, Avella 32

Belle Vernon 17, Washington 44

Belle Vernon 27, Waynesburg 29

Belle Vernon 22, West Greene 35

Section 4

Freeport 15, Highlands 50

Freeport 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50

Highlands 10, Redeemer Lutheran 11

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 16, Brentwood 47

Bishop Canevin 16, Steel Valley 47

Brentwood 27, Steel Valley 29

Winchester Thurston 19, Bishop Canevin 37

Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 48

Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 49

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 21, Latrobe 40

Hempfield 22, Norwin 33

Section 3

Butler 15, Hampton 44

Class 2A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 18, Avella 37

Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50

Belle Vernon 20, Waynesburg 38

Belle Vernon 17, West Greene 43

Section 4

Ellis School 15, Highlands 19

Freeport 19, Ellis School 43

Freeport 16, Highlands 39

Section 5

Brentwood 15, Bishop Canevin 50

Brentwood 15, Steel Valley 50

Steel Valley 15, Bishop Canevin 50

Winchester Thurston 15, Bishop Canevin 50

Winchester Thurston 15, Brentwood 50

Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 50

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 0

3 goals or more: Cassidy King, Peters Township

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Hannastown Golf Club, Greensburg

Par 70

Top 18 qualify

Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 69; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 69; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 71; Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 72; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 73; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 73; Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 73; Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 74; Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 75; Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 75; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 75; Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 76; Connor Woods, Baldwin, 77; Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 78; Alex Jones, Upper St. Clair, 78; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 79; Niko Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 79; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 80*

Alternate

Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 80

Did not qualify

Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 81; Seth Callaway, Ringgold, 81; James Cavrak, South Fayette, 83; Gage Brugger, Uniontown, 86; Joey Miller, Shaler, 87; Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 89; Frank Visnikar, Bethel Park, 93; Logan Vottish, Uniontown, 98

*Decided in playoff

Team results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 4

South Park 218, Bishop Canevin 219

Medalist: Mike Smith (BC), 39

Section 9

Quaker Valley 200, Sewickley Academy 201

Medalists: Jackson Bould (QV), 36; Tim Fitzgerald (QV), 36

Nonsection

Plum 230, Riverview 261

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 181, Pine-Richland 215

Medalist: Rhianna Firmstone (M), 40

Nonsection

Peters Township 184, Mars 207

Medalists: Delaney Kern (P), 42; Ella McRoberts (P), 42;

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 (OT)

Peters Township 4, Baldwin 2

Section 3

Allderdice 10, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Leechburg 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Winchester Thurston 2

Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe 7, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Indiana 0

Knoch 2, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 3, Greensburg Salem 3 (2OT)

Belle Vernon 6, Trinity 2

Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 9, Woodland Hills 0

Penn Hills 3, Obama Academy 2

Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 0

Mars 10, Central Valley 0

West Allegheny 2, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 2, Quaker Valley 1

Avonworth 0, North Catholic 0 (2OT)

Ellwood City at Hopewell (n)

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 6, Freeport 0

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley 5, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 5, Apollo-Ridge 2

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 6, Charleroi 1

Chartiers-Houston 8, Beth-Center 0

Steel Valley 11, Monessen 0

Section 3

Riverside 1, Mohawk 0

Freedom at OLSH, ppd.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1

Carlynton at Sewickley Academy (n)

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Butler 7, Kiski Area 0

Deer Lakes 6, Keystone Oaks 3

Fox Chapel 2, North Allegheny 1

Montour 6, Beaver 0

South Park 1, Brownsville 0

South Side 1, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 7, East Allegheny 0

West Mifflin 1, McKeesport 0

Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

Altoona at Norwin, ppd.

Latrobe at Derry, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Shaler at Highlands, ppd.

3 goals or more: Maddie Delucio, Latrobe (4); Ashley Horvath, Chartiers-Houston; Bella Meder, Apollo-Ridge; Jill Butchki, Belle Vernon; Kylie Smith, Greensburg Salem; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Reagan Schreiber, Bentworth

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Nonsection

Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Section 3

Highlands 3, Winchester Thurston 0

Section 5

Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Beaver 5, Quaker Valley 0

Tuesday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Singles: Eden Richey (V) d. Gigi Pediconi, 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Katie Szekely, 6-4, 6-3; Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Ellie Losey, 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

Doubles: Marisa Barca/Brinley Hegedus (V) d. Juliette Steffenson/Emma Riley, 6-4, 6-3; Bella DeRubeis/Giona Ciacco (GCC) d. Brinely O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1

Butler at Seneca Valley (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1

Oakland Catholic at Gateway, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 0

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 0

Plum 3, Franklin Regional 0

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 1

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Section 4

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 0

Hopewell 3, Central Valley 0

Lincoln Park at Ambridge (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Armstrong 0

Knoch 3, Highlands 0

Mars at Hampton (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, Neshannock 1

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 3

Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 2

Brownsville at Beth-Center (n)

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0

Serra Catholic 3, South Park 0

McGuffey at Washington (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1

East Allegheny 3, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Aliquippa 0

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1

Section 2

Avella 3, Geibel 0

Fort Cherry 3, California 0

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Northgate at Sto-Rox (n)

OLSH at Cornell (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Riverview at Springdale (n)

Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Union 1

Hillcrest Christian Academy 3, Nazareth Prep 0

Bentworth at Charleroi (n)

District 8

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.

