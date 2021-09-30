High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2021
Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 12:00 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Allderdice at Norwin, (n)
Nonsection
Ellis School 2, Peters Township 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 204, Norwin 209
Hempfield 216, Greensburg Salem 242
Medalists: Conner Iarussi (H) 41, Caden Biondi (H) 42, Mike Kingerski (GS) 43
Section 3
Pine-Richland 205, Shaler 238
Seneca Valley 195, Butler 199
Nolan Nicklas (SV) 35, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 37
Section 5
Blackhawk 209, Beaver 229
Medalist: Jake Sheesley (B) 38
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 185, Baldwin 221
Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 192, Hampton 201
Medialist: Wes Warden (SSA) 34, Jake Twerdok (H) 38
Kiski Area 220, Highlands 280
Medalist:Kolin Shaffer (K) 42
Knoch 221, Freeport 224
Medalist: Cory Voltz (K) 40, Jayden Diehl (F) 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 88, Jeannette 132
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 226
Medalists: Brenton George (MP) 39, Angelo Bonesio (GCC) 40
Ligonier Valley 242, Geibel 294
Medalist: Chad Shank(LV) 40, Evan Bower (G) 43
Section 4
McGuffey 211, Bentworth 253
Medalist:Jake Ross (M) 37, Nathan Coski (B) 44
South Park 206, Bishop Canevin 227
Medalist: JP Tusai (SP) 35, Mark Ingold (BC 42
Section 6
South Side 220, Ambridge 267, Freedom 311
Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 35, Cole Grable (A) 40, Jay Hessler (F) 54
Nonsection
Peters Township 192, Bethel Park 219
Central Catholic 134, Fox Chapel 189, Indiana 211
Medalists: Rocco Silvetti (CC) 33, Eli Yofan (FC) 34
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn Trafford 198, Gateway 272
Medalist: Antolena Damico (PT) 46
Class 2A
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 219, Brentwood 257
Nonsection
South Fayette 170, North Allegheny 174
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 42, Sissi Hai (NA) 42, Caroline McConnell (SF) 35
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 7, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 2
Section 2
Peters Township at Brashear, ppd.
Section 3
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1
Norwin 7, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 1, Central Catholic 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 2, Highlands 0
Knoch 5, Armstrong 0
Hampton 2, Mars 1
Section 2
South Fayette 4, Central Valley 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1
Montour 3, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 4, Moon 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 3
Ringgold 2, Washington 0
Thomas Jefferson 5, Laurel Highlands 3
Trinity 4, Uniontown 2
Section 4
Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 1
Plum at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Penn Hills 1, West Mifflin 0
Gateway 6, Woodland Hills 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 2, Avonworth 0
East Allegheny 5, Steel Valley 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1
Burrell 4, Leechburg 3 (OT)
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 1
Charleroi 2, McGuffey 1
Yough 9, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Freedom 7, Mohawk 1
Ambridge 2, North Catholic 1
Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 0
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Riverside 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 11, Geibel 0
Jeannette 4, St. Joseph 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 1, Carlynton 0
Eden Christian 2, Springdale 0
Section 4
Bentworth 2, California 0
Brentwood 14, Beth-Center 0
Seton LaSalle 2, Chartiers-Houston 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Freedom at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Jeannette at Valley, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Mt. Lebanon 1, Moon 0
Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1
Section 3
Southmoreland 7, Brownsville 2
Nonsection
Gateway 5, McKeesport 0
Belle Vernon 6, Hempfield 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
South Side at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Section doubles
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Preliminary round
Lucy Zheng/Makinzie Marcus, Franklin Regional d. Iris Xia/Abhiha Syed, Gateway 10-1; Abby Yankasky/Natalie Kamer, Armstrong d. Asya Welch/Sabrina Wilson, Kiski Area 10-8
First round
Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Zheng/Marcus, Franklin Regional 10-0; Toby Atwood/Gabby Dobransky, Armstrong d. Ava McClean/Rachel Daily, Connellsville 10-6; Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, Latrobe d. Lena Yuhas/Gianna Purpura, Penn Trafford 10-1; Alexis Smith/Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield d. Madison McSheffrey/Merek Deffibaugh, 10-0; Ellen Liu/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Kriston Norton/Ella Jones, Hempfield 10-1; Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, Penn Trafford d. Sadie Cuturilo/Abigail Campbell, Norwin 10-5; Ambur Orowitz/Lindsay bush, Kiski Area d. Sofia Hernandez/Lydia Nyugen, Gateway 10-3; Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Yankasky/Kamer, Armstrong 10-0
Quarterfinals
Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Atwood/Dobransky, Armstrong 10-0; Jain/Pierce, Latrobe d. Smith/Eisaman, Hempfield 10-6; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Conte/Burkley, Penn Trafford 10-1; Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin d. Orowitz/Bush, Kiski Area 10-2
Semifinals
Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Jain/Pierce, Latrobe 6-1, 6-1; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin 6-3, 6-2
Championship
Bell/Walters d. Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional 6-0, 6-1
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Preliminary round
Reese Hanna/Michaela McLaughlin, Mars d. Gabby Thinnes/Logan Connolly, North Hills, 10-7; Natalie Spears/Kiera Stayduhar, Shaler d. Abigail Green/Mallory Malloy, Hampton, 10-2
First round
Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Hanna/McLaughlin, Mars, 10-0; Clair Zheng/Sita Jain, North Allegheny d. Mallory Moran/Sara Stayfular, Shaler, 10-7; Payton Aloi/Anna Winland, Seneca Valley d. Rebekah Kalberer/Emily Porneluzi, Butler, 10-3; Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Emma Kim/Anna Tihomirova, North Hills, 10-2; Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Spears/Stayduhar, Shaler, 10-2; Ria Khazanchi/Greer Erhard, Moon d. Emily Lopez/Bridget Elms, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Cece Crowley/Lauren Miko, Mars d. Haley Katzfey/Isabella Calabrese, Pine-Richland, 10-6; Jillian Clark/Allison Smith, Butler d. Lily Hynds/Rochelle Smith, Pine-Richland
Quarterfinals
Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Zheng/Jain, North Allegheny, 10-2; King/Stitt, Hampton d. Aloi/Winland, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Khazanchi/Erhard, Moon, 10-4; Crowley/Miko, Mars d. Clark/Smith, Butler, 10-2
Semifinals
Lounder/Koren, Moon d. King/Stitt, Hampton, 6-0, 6-2; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Crowley/Miko, Mars, 6-0, 6-0
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Preliminary round
Jana Tebroski/Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills d. Hannah Westover/Olivia Sanders, Plum, 10-6; Symphony Coto/Olivia Graney, Penn Hills d. Maddy Lockman/Sierra Smith, Woodland Hills, 10-2
First round
Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Tebroski/Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Bridget Kilmer/Sienna Seigel, Fox Chapel d. Frances Buckner/Talia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smails/Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxenburger, Baldwin, 10-7; Isabella Liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Abby Dominick/Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Michelle Kotov/Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice d. Maya Leyzarovich/Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-7; Emma Overlingis/Gabby Moder, Baldwin d. Yolanda Yang/Caroline O’Connor, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Katie Sonnett/Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson d. Elizabeth Amen/Macey Barritt, Plum, 10-1; Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Coto/Graney, Penn Hills, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Kilmer/Seigel, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Smails/Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Overlingis/Moder, Baldwin d. Kotov/Feinstein, Allderdice; Voigt/ Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Sonnett/ Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2
Semifinals
Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 76-7 (4), 7-5; Voigt/Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Overlingis/Moder, 6-2, 7-5
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First round
Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Emily Main/Amber Platt, Derry 10-0; Emma Riley/Juliette Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Kenzie Parkinson/Maddy Lint, Jeannette 10-5; Alycia Derry/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Kate leiner/Lydia Flanagan, Burrell 10-5; Paige Storkel/Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Emily Marne/Hannah Shaffer, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Caroline Dynka/Jillian Perry, Burrell d. Angela Kobuck/Emma Grimm, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Sophia Smithnosky/Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Julia Davis, Southmoreland 10-4; Elisabeth Ervin/Marissa Barca, Valley d. Danielle Dominick/Elizabeth Kott, Derry 10-0; Gigi Pediconi/SashaHoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Sophia Marcelli/Kylie Tabor, jeannette 10-1
Quarterfinals
Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Riley/Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic 10-2; Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Storkel/Stabile, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Smithnosky/Hutter, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Ervin/Barca, Valley 10-6
Semifinals
Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland 6-2, 6-0; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic 6-0, 7-5
Championship
Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Dynka/Perry, Burrell 6-1, 6-1
Section 3
At Indiana
First round
Mia Cirilano/Mia Carter, Ellis, d. Kirstyn Svlek/Gabbi Balog, Highlands, 10-1; Kale Kuzneski/McKenzie McGee, Indiana, d. Callie Harden/Taylor Billet, Riverview, 10-0; Anna Buterbaugh/Kate Lohman, Indiana, d. Quin Beitler/Dani O’Conner, North Catholic, 10-2; Ava Nitkowski/Fatanna Shareef, Highlands d. McKenna Cameron/Eloise Fisher, Riverview, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Emily Greb/Lindsay Greb, Knoch, d. Cirilano/Carter, Ellis, 10-0; Riley Pylant/Sophie Stumm, North Catholic, d. Kuzneski/McGee, Indiana, 11-10 (4); Erika Rispoli/Hadley Kalson, Ellis, d. Butterbaugh Lohman, Indiana, 10-2; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, d. Nitowski/Shareef, Highlands, 10-2
Semifinals
Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Pylant/Stumm, North Catholic, 6-1, 6-0; Santora/Nether, Knoch, d. Rispoli/Kalson, Ellis, 6-0, 6-2
Finals
Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Santora/Nether, Knoch, 6-0, 6-0
Section 4
At Blackhawk
First round
Lyric Knepshield/Skye Lanham, Blackhawk d. Shailah Pugh/Abigail Golnik, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock d. Lauren Bush/Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-5; Madylin McCommons/Rylea Heitzenrater, Ellwood City d. Sara Miloszewski/Gianna Philips, Central Valley, 11-10 (3); Lauryn Johnsen/Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Jessica King/Bria Harris, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Kiersten Whipple/Meredith Cote, Riverside d. Lauren Stich/Olivia Andrews, Ellwood City, 10-8; Lindsey Urban/Alexa Ong, Neshannock d. Cora McCowin/Paige Sepp, Blackhawk, 10-4
Quarterfinals
Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Knepshield/Lanham, Blackhawk, 10-1; Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock d. McCommons/Heitzenrater, Ellwood City, 10-8; Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley d. Whipple/Cote, Riverside, 10-3; Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver d. Urban/Ong, Neshannock, 10-3
Semifinals
DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver d. Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock, 6-0, 6-1; Rubino/Pruszenski, Beaver d. Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-1
Section 5
At Quaker Valley
First round
Erin Cheek/Jaina Ilko, Ambridge d. Kendall Smith/Cassie Miller, Hopewell, 11-10 (4); Julia Piatt/Poila Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Grace Stampfel/Lauren Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Therese Bernas/Alysha Cutri, Carlynton d. Katherine Miller/Carmyn Catley, Hopewell, 10-1; Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Hannah George/Henley Staley, Montour, 10-0; Amanda Chau/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Grace Perperlka/Anessa Preteroit, Carlynton, 10-4; Julia Samarin/Jordan Skaris, Keystone Oaks d. Megan Conover/Avery Kelly, Ambridge, 10-3
Quarterfinals
Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Cheek/Ilko, Ambridge, 10-0; Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Bernas/Cutri, Carlynton, 10-6; Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Chau/Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Samarin/Skaris, Keystone Oaks, 10-0
Semifinals
Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 6-0, 6-0 ; Rimbey/ Cruise, Montour d. Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier 3, Brownsville 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0
Section 5
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 1
South Side at Aliquippa, (n)
Nonsection
Connellsville at Uniontown, (n)
Gateway 3, Kiski Area 0
Union 3, New Brighton 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 8:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:10 p.m.
Yough at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Burrell at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at South Park, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carmichaels at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
