High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 12:00 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Allderdice at Norwin, (n)

Nonsection

Ellis School 2, Peters Township 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 204, Norwin 209

Hempfield 216, Greensburg Salem 242

Medalists: Conner Iarussi (H) 41, Caden Biondi (H) 42, Mike Kingerski (GS) 43

Section 3

Pine-Richland 205, Shaler 238

Seneca Valley 195, Butler 199

Nolan Nicklas (SV) 35, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 37

Section 5

Blackhawk 209, Beaver 229

Medalist: Jake Sheesley (B) 38

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 185, Baldwin 221

Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 192, Hampton 201

Medialist: Wes Warden (SSA) 34, Jake Twerdok (H) 38

Kiski Area 220, Highlands 280

Medalist:Kolin Shaffer (K) 42

Knoch 221, Freeport 224

Medalist: Cory Voltz (K) 40, Jayden Diehl (F) 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 88, Jeannette 132

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 226

Medalists: Brenton George (MP) 39, Angelo Bonesio (GCC) 40

Ligonier Valley 242, Geibel 294

Medalist: Chad Shank(LV) 40, Evan Bower (G) 43

Section 4

McGuffey 211, Bentworth 253

Medalist:Jake Ross (M) 37, Nathan Coski (B) 44

South Park 206, Bishop Canevin 227

Medalist: JP Tusai (SP) 35, Mark Ingold (BC 42

Section 6

South Side 220, Ambridge 267, Freedom 311

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 35, Cole Grable (A) 40, Jay Hessler (F) 54

Nonsection

Peters Township 192, Bethel Park 219

Central Catholic 134, Fox Chapel 189, Indiana 211

Medalists: Rocco Silvetti (CC) 33, Eli Yofan (FC) 34

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Trafford 198, Gateway 272

Medalist: Antolena Damico (PT) 46

Class 2A

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 219, Brentwood 257

Nonsection

South Fayette 170, North Allegheny 174

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 42, Sissi Hai (NA) 42, Caroline McConnell (SF) 35

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 7, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 2

Section 2

Peters Township at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1

Norwin 7, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 1, Central Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 2, Highlands 0

Knoch 5, Armstrong 0

Hampton 2, Mars 1

Section 2

South Fayette 4, Central Valley 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 4, Moon 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 3

Ringgold 2, Washington 0

Thomas Jefferson 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Trinity 4, Uniontown 2

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 1

Plum at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Penn Hills 1, West Mifflin 0

Gateway 6, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 2, Avonworth 0

East Allegheny 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1

Burrell 4, Leechburg 3 (OT)

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 1

Charleroi 2, McGuffey 1

Yough 9, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Freedom 7, Mohawk 1

Ambridge 2, North Catholic 1

Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Riverside 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 11, Geibel 0

Jeannette 4, St. Joseph 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 1, Carlynton 0

Eden Christian 2, Springdale 0

Section 4

Bentworth 2, California 0

Brentwood 14, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Chartiers-Houston 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Freedom at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Valley, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Mt. Lebanon 1, Moon 0

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1

Section 3

Southmoreland 7, Brownsville 2

Nonsection

Gateway 5, McKeesport 0

Belle Vernon 6, Hempfield 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

South Side at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Section doubles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Lucy Zheng/Makinzie Marcus, Franklin Regional d. Iris Xia/Abhiha Syed, Gateway 10-1; Abby Yankasky/Natalie Kamer, Armstrong d. Asya Welch/Sabrina Wilson, Kiski Area 10-8

First round

Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Zheng/Marcus, Franklin Regional 10-0; Toby Atwood/Gabby Dobransky, Armstrong d. Ava McClean/Rachel Daily, Connellsville 10-6; Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, Latrobe d. Lena Yuhas/Gianna Purpura, Penn Trafford 10-1; Alexis Smith/Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield d. Madison McSheffrey/Merek Deffibaugh, 10-0; Ellen Liu/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Kriston Norton/Ella Jones, Hempfield 10-1; Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, Penn Trafford d. Sadie Cuturilo/Abigail Campbell, Norwin 10-5; Ambur Orowitz/Lindsay bush, Kiski Area d. Sofia Hernandez/Lydia Nyugen, Gateway 10-3; Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Yankasky/Kamer, Armstrong 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Atwood/Dobransky, Armstrong 10-0; Jain/Pierce, Latrobe d. Smith/Eisaman, Hempfield 10-6; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Conte/Burkley, Penn Trafford 10-1; Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin d. Orowitz/Bush, Kiski Area 10-2

Semifinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Jain/Pierce, Latrobe 6-1, 6-1; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin 6-3, 6-2

Championship

Bell/Walters d. Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional 6-0, 6-1

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Reese Hanna/Michaela McLaughlin, Mars d. Gabby Thinnes/Logan Connolly, North Hills, 10-7; Natalie Spears/Kiera Stayduhar, Shaler d. Abigail Green/Mallory Malloy, Hampton, 10-2

First round

Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Hanna/McLaughlin, Mars, 10-0; Clair Zheng/Sita Jain, North Allegheny d. Mallory Moran/Sara Stayfular, Shaler, 10-7; Payton Aloi/Anna Winland, Seneca Valley d. Rebekah Kalberer/Emily Porneluzi, Butler, 10-3; Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Emma Kim/Anna Tihomirova, North Hills, 10-2; Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Spears/Stayduhar, Shaler, 10-2; Ria Khazanchi/Greer Erhard, Moon d. Emily Lopez/Bridget Elms, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Cece Crowley/Lauren Miko, Mars d. Haley Katzfey/Isabella Calabrese, Pine-Richland, 10-6; Jillian Clark/Allison Smith, Butler d. Lily Hynds/Rochelle Smith, Pine-Richland

Quarterfinals

Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Zheng/Jain, North Allegheny, 10-2; King/Stitt, Hampton d. Aloi/Winland, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Khazanchi/Erhard, Moon, 10-4; Crowley/Miko, Mars d. Clark/Smith, Butler, 10-2

Semifinals

Lounder/Koren, Moon d. King/Stitt, Hampton, 6-0, 6-2; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Crowley/Miko, Mars, 6-0, 6-0

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Preliminary round

Jana Tebroski/Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills d. Hannah Westover/Olivia Sanders, Plum, 10-6; Symphony Coto/Olivia Graney, Penn Hills d. Maddy Lockman/Sierra Smith, Woodland Hills, 10-2

First round

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Tebroski/Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Bridget Kilmer/Sienna Seigel, Fox Chapel d. Frances Buckner/Talia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smails/Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxenburger, Baldwin, 10-7; Isabella Liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Abby Dominick/Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Michelle Kotov/Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice d. Maya Leyzarovich/Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-7; Emma Overlingis/Gabby Moder, Baldwin d. Yolanda Yang/Caroline O’Connor, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Katie Sonnett/Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson d. Elizabeth Amen/Macey Barritt, Plum, 10-1; Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Coto/Graney, Penn Hills, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Kilmer/Seigel, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Smails/Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Overlingis/Moder, Baldwin d. Kotov/Feinstein, Allderdice; Voigt/ Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Sonnett/ Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2

Semifinals

Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 76-7 (4), 7-5; Voigt/Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Overlingis/Moder, 6-2, 7-5

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Emily Main/Amber Platt, Derry 10-0; Emma Riley/Juliette Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Kenzie Parkinson/Maddy Lint, Jeannette 10-5; Alycia Derry/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Kate leiner/Lydia Flanagan, Burrell 10-5; Paige Storkel/Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Emily Marne/Hannah Shaffer, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Caroline Dynka/Jillian Perry, Burrell d. Angela Kobuck/Emma Grimm, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Sophia Smithnosky/Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Julia Davis, Southmoreland 10-4; Elisabeth Ervin/Marissa Barca, Valley d. Danielle Dominick/Elizabeth Kott, Derry 10-0; Gigi Pediconi/SashaHoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Sophia Marcelli/Kylie Tabor, jeannette 10-1

Quarterfinals

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Riley/Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic 10-2; Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Storkel/Stabile, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Smithnosky/Hutter, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Ervin/Barca, Valley 10-6

Semifinals

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland 6-2, 6-0; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic 6-0, 7-5

Championship

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Dynka/Perry, Burrell 6-1, 6-1

Section 3

At Indiana

First round

Mia Cirilano/Mia Carter, Ellis, d. Kirstyn Svlek/Gabbi Balog, Highlands, 10-1; Kale Kuzneski/McKenzie McGee, Indiana, d. Callie Harden/Taylor Billet, Riverview, 10-0; Anna Buterbaugh/Kate Lohman, Indiana, d. Quin Beitler/Dani O’Conner, North Catholic, 10-2; Ava Nitkowski/Fatanna Shareef, Highlands d. McKenna Cameron/Eloise Fisher, Riverview, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Emily Greb/Lindsay Greb, Knoch, d. Cirilano/Carter, Ellis, 10-0; Riley Pylant/Sophie Stumm, North Catholic, d. Kuzneski/McGee, Indiana, 11-10 (4); Erika Rispoli/Hadley Kalson, Ellis, d. Butterbaugh Lohman, Indiana, 10-2; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, d. Nitowski/Shareef, Highlands, 10-2

Semifinals

Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Pylant/Stumm, North Catholic, 6-1, 6-0; Santora/Nether, Knoch, d. Rispoli/Kalson, Ellis, 6-0, 6-2

Finals

Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Santora/Nether, Knoch, 6-0, 6-0

Section 4

At Blackhawk

First round

Lyric Knepshield/Skye Lanham, Blackhawk d. Shailah Pugh/Abigail Golnik, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock d. Lauren Bush/Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-5; Madylin McCommons/Rylea Heitzenrater, Ellwood City d. Sara Miloszewski/Gianna Philips, Central Valley, 11-10 (3); Lauryn Johnsen/Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Jessica King/Bria Harris, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Kiersten Whipple/Meredith Cote, Riverside d. Lauren Stich/Olivia Andrews, Ellwood City, 10-8; Lindsey Urban/Alexa Ong, Neshannock d. Cora McCowin/Paige Sepp, Blackhawk, 10-4

Quarterfinals

Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Knepshield/Lanham, Blackhawk, 10-1; Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock d. McCommons/Heitzenrater, Ellwood City, 10-8; Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley d. Whipple/Cote, Riverside, 10-3; Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver d. Urban/Ong, Neshannock, 10-3

Semifinals

DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver d. Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock, 6-0, 6-1; Rubino/Pruszenski, Beaver d. Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-1

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

First round

Erin Cheek/Jaina Ilko, Ambridge d. Kendall Smith/Cassie Miller, Hopewell, 11-10 (4); Julia Piatt/Poila Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Grace Stampfel/Lauren Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Therese Bernas/Alysha Cutri, Carlynton d. Katherine Miller/Carmyn Catley, Hopewell, 10-1; Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Hannah George/Henley Staley, Montour, 10-0; Amanda Chau/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Grace Perperlka/Anessa Preteroit, Carlynton, 10-4; Julia Samarin/Jordan Skaris, Keystone Oaks d. Megan Conover/Avery Kelly, Ambridge, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Cheek/Ilko, Ambridge, 10-0; Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Bernas/Cutri, Carlynton, 10-6; Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Chau/Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Samarin/Skaris, Keystone Oaks, 10-0

Semifinals

Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 6-0, 6-0 ; Rimbey/ Cruise, Montour d. Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 3, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 1

South Side at Aliquippa, (n)

Nonsection

Connellsville at Uniontown, (n)

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 0

Union 3, New Brighton 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 8:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:10 p.m.

Yough at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at South Park, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carmichaels at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

