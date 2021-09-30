TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 12:00 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Allderdice at Norwin, (n)

Nonsection

Ellis School 2, Peters Township 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 204, Norwin 209

Hempfield 216, Greensburg Salem 242

Medalists: Conner Iarussi (H) 41, Caden Biondi (H) 42, Mike Kingerski (GS) 43

Section 3

Pine-Richland 205, Shaler 238

Seneca Valley 195, Butler 199

Nolan Nicklas (SV) 35, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 37

Section 5

Blackhawk 209, Beaver 229

Medalist: Jake Sheesley (B) 38

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 185, Baldwin 221

Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 192, Hampton 201

Medialist: Wes Warden (SSA) 34, Jake Twerdok (H) 38

Kiski Area 220, Highlands 280

Medalist:Kolin Shaffer (K) 42

Knoch 221, Freeport 224

Medalist: Cory Voltz (K) 40, Jayden Diehl (F) 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 88, Jeannette 132

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 226

Medalists: Brenton George (MP) 39, Angelo Bonesio (GCC) 40

Ligonier Valley 242, Geibel 294

Medalist: Chad Shank(LV) 40, Evan Bower (G) 43

Section 4

McGuffey 211, Bentworth 253

Medalist:Jake Ross (M) 37, Nathan Coski (B) 44

South Park 206, Bishop Canevin 227

Medalist: JP Tusai (SP) 35, Mark Ingold (BC 42

Section 6

South Side 220, Ambridge 267, Freedom 311

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 35, Cole Grable (A) 40, Jay Hessler (F) 54

Nonsection

Peters Township 192, Bethel Park 219

Central Catholic 134, Fox Chapel 189, Indiana 211

Medalists: Rocco Silvetti (CC) 33, Eli Yofan (FC) 34

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Trafford 198, Gateway 272

Medalist: Antolena Damico (PT) 46

Class 2A

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 219, Brentwood 257

Nonsection

South Fayette 170, North Allegheny 174

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 42, Sissi Hai (NA) 42, Caroline McConnell (SF) 35

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 7, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 2

Section 2

Peters Township at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1

Norwin 7, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 1, Central Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 2, Highlands 0

Knoch 5, Armstrong 0

Hampton 2, Mars 1

Section 2

South Fayette 4, Central Valley 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 4, Moon 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 3

Ringgold 2, Washington 0

Thomas Jefferson 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Trinity 4, Uniontown 2

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 1

Plum at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Penn Hills 1, West Mifflin 0

Gateway 6, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 2, Avonworth 0

East Allegheny 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1

Burrell 4, Leechburg 3 (OT)

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 1

Charleroi 2, McGuffey 1

Yough 9, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Freedom 7, Mohawk 1

Ambridge 2, North Catholic 1

Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Riverside 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 11, Geibel 0

Jeannette 4, St. Joseph 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 1, Carlynton 0

Eden Christian 2, Springdale 0

Section 4

Bentworth 2, California 0

Brentwood 14, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Chartiers-Houston 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Freedom at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Valley, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Mt. Lebanon 1, Moon 0

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1

Section 3

Southmoreland 7, Brownsville 2

Nonsection

Gateway 5, McKeesport 0

Belle Vernon 6, Hempfield 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

South Side at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Section doubles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Lucy Zheng/Makinzie Marcus, Franklin Regional d. Iris Xia/Abhiha Syed, Gateway 10-1; Abby Yankasky/Natalie Kamer, Armstrong d. Asya Welch/Sabrina Wilson, Kiski Area 10-8

First round

Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Zheng/Marcus, Franklin Regional 10-0; Toby Atwood/Gabby Dobransky, Armstrong d. Ava McClean/Rachel Daily, Connellsville 10-6; Maya Jain/Emily Pierce, Latrobe d. Lena Yuhas/Gianna Purpura, Penn Trafford 10-1; Alexis Smith/Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield d. Madison McSheffrey/Merek Deffibaugh, 10-0; Ellen Liu/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Kriston Norton/Ella Jones, Hempfield 10-1; Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, Penn Trafford d. Sadie Cuturilo/Abigail Campbell, Norwin 10-5; Ambur Orowitz/Lindsay bush, Kiski Area d. Sofia Hernandez/Lydia Nyugen, Gateway 10-3; Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Yankasky/Kamer, Armstrong 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Atwood/Dobransky, Armstrong 10-0; Jain/Pierce, Latrobe d. Smith/Eisaman, Hempfield 10-6; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Conte/Burkley, Penn Trafford 10-1; Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin d. Orowitz/Bush, Kiski Area 10-2

Semifinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe d. Jain/Pierce, Latrobe 6-1, 6-1; Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional d. Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin 6-3, 6-2

Championship

Bell/Walters d. Liu/Gardner, Franklin Regional 6-0, 6-1

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Reese Hanna/Michaela McLaughlin, Mars d. Gabby Thinnes/Logan Connolly, North Hills, 10-7; Natalie Spears/Kiera Stayduhar, Shaler d. Abigail Green/Mallory Malloy, Hampton, 10-2

First round

Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Hanna/McLaughlin, Mars, 10-0; Clair Zheng/Sita Jain, North Allegheny d. Mallory Moran/Sara Stayfular, Shaler, 10-7; Payton Aloi/Anna Winland, Seneca Valley d. Rebekah Kalberer/Emily Porneluzi, Butler, 10-3; Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Emma Kim/Anna Tihomirova, North Hills, 10-2; Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Spears/Stayduhar, Shaler, 10-2; Ria Khazanchi/Greer Erhard, Moon d. Emily Lopez/Bridget Elms, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Cece Crowley/Lauren Miko, Mars d. Haley Katzfey/Isabella Calabrese, Pine-Richland, 10-6; Jillian Clark/Allison Smith, Butler d. Lily Hynds/Rochelle Smith, Pine-Richland

Quarterfinals

Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Zheng/Jain, North Allegheny, 10-2; King/Stitt, Hampton d. Aloi/Winland, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Khazanchi/Erhard, Moon, 10-4; Crowley/Miko, Mars d. Clark/Smith, Butler, 10-2

Semifinals

Lounder/Koren, Moon d. King/Stitt, Hampton, 6-0, 6-2; Wincko/Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Crowley/Miko, Mars, 6-0, 6-0

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Preliminary round

Jana Tebroski/Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills d. Hannah Westover/Olivia Sanders, Plum, 10-6; Symphony Coto/Olivia Graney, Penn Hills d. Maddy Lockman/Sierra Smith, Woodland Hills, 10-2

First round

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Tebroski/Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Bridget Kilmer/Sienna Seigel, Fox Chapel d. Frances Buckner/Talia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smails/Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxenburger, Baldwin, 10-7; Isabella Liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Abby Dominick/Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Michelle Kotov/Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice d. Maya Leyzarovich/Nichole Poltinnikov, Shady Side Academy, 10-7; Emma Overlingis/Gabby Moder, Baldwin d. Yolanda Yang/Caroline O’Connor, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Katie Sonnett/Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson d. Elizabeth Amen/Macey Barritt, Plum, 10-1; Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Coto/Graney, Penn Hills, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Kilmer/Seigel, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Smails/Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Overlingis/Moder, Baldwin d. Kotov/Feinstein, Allderdice; Voigt/ Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Sonnett/ Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2

Semifinals

Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 76-7 (4), 7-5; Voigt/Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Overlingis/Moder, 6-2, 7-5

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Emily Main/Amber Platt, Derry 10-0; Emma Riley/Juliette Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Kenzie Parkinson/Maddy Lint, Jeannette 10-5; Alycia Derry/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Kate leiner/Lydia Flanagan, Burrell 10-5; Paige Storkel/Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Emily Marne/Hannah Shaffer, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Caroline Dynka/Jillian Perry, Burrell d. Angela Kobuck/Emma Grimm, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Sophia Smithnosky/Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Julia Davis, Southmoreland 10-4; Elisabeth Ervin/Marissa Barca, Valley d. Danielle Dominick/Elizabeth Kott, Derry 10-0; Gigi Pediconi/SashaHoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Sophia Marcelli/Kylie Tabor, jeannette 10-1

Quarterfinals

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Riley/Steffensen, Greensburg Central Catholic 10-2; Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Storkel/Stabile, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Smithnosky/Hutter, Mt. Pleasant 10-2; Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Ervin/Barca, Valley 10-6

Semifinals

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Derry/Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland 6-2, 6-0; Dynka/Perry, Burrell d. Pediconi/Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic 6-0, 7-5

Championship

Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Dynka/Perry, Burrell 6-1, 6-1

Section 3

At Indiana

First round

Mia Cirilano/Mia Carter, Ellis, d. Kirstyn Svlek/Gabbi Balog, Highlands, 10-1; Kale Kuzneski/McKenzie McGee, Indiana, d. Callie Harden/Taylor Billet, Riverview, 10-0; Anna Buterbaugh/Kate Lohman, Indiana, d. Quin Beitler/Dani O’Conner, North Catholic, 10-2; Ava Nitkowski/Fatanna Shareef, Highlands d. McKenna Cameron/Eloise Fisher, Riverview, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Emily Greb/Lindsay Greb, Knoch, d. Cirilano/Carter, Ellis, 10-0; Riley Pylant/Sophie Stumm, North Catholic, d. Kuzneski/McGee, Indiana, 11-10 (4); Erika Rispoli/Hadley Kalson, Ellis, d. Butterbaugh Lohman, Indiana, 10-2; Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, d. Nitowski/Shareef, Highlands, 10-2

Semifinals

Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Pylant/Stumm, North Catholic, 6-1, 6-0; Santora/Nether, Knoch, d. Rispoli/Kalson, Ellis, 6-0, 6-2

Finals

Greb/Greb, Knoch, d. Santora/Nether, Knoch, 6-0, 6-0

Section 4

At Blackhawk

First round

Lyric Knepshield/Skye Lanham, Blackhawk d. Shailah Pugh/Abigail Golnik, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock d. Lauren Bush/Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-5; Madylin McCommons/Rylea Heitzenrater, Ellwood City d. Sara Miloszewski/Gianna Philips, Central Valley, 11-10 (3); Lauryn Johnsen/Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Jessica King/Bria Harris, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Kiersten Whipple/Meredith Cote, Riverside d. Lauren Stich/Olivia Andrews, Ellwood City, 10-8; Lindsey Urban/Alexa Ong, Neshannock d. Cora McCowin/Paige Sepp, Blackhawk, 10-4

Quarterfinals

Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Knepshield/Lanham, Blackhawk, 10-1; Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock d. McCommons/Heitzenrater, Ellwood City, 10-8; Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley d. Whipple/Cote, Riverside, 10-3; Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver d. Urban/Ong, Neshannock, 10-3

Semifinals

DeSanzo/Rubino, Beaver d. Noga/Maalouf, Neshannock, 6-0, 6-1; Rubino/Pruszenski, Beaver d. Johnsen/Gagne, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-1

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

First round

Erin Cheek/Jaina Ilko, Ambridge d. Kendall Smith/Cassie Miller, Hopewell, 11-10 (4); Julia Piatt/Poila Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Grace Stampfel/Lauren Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Therese Bernas/Alysha Cutri, Carlynton d. Katherine Miller/Carmyn Catley, Hopewell, 10-1; Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Hannah George/Henley Staley, Montour, 10-0; Amanda Chau/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Grace Perperlka/Anessa Preteroit, Carlynton, 10-4; Julia Samarin/Jordan Skaris, Keystone Oaks d. Megan Conover/Avery Kelly, Ambridge, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Cheek/Ilko, Ambridge, 10-0; Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Bernas/Cutri, Carlynton, 10-6; Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Chau/Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Samarin/Skaris, Keystone Oaks, 10-0

Semifinals

Close/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Piatt/Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 6-0, 6-0 ; Rimbey/ Cruise, Montour d. Shah/Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 3, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 1

South Side at Aliquippa, (n)

Nonsection

Connellsville at Uniontown, (n)

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 0

Union 3, New Brighton 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 8:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:10 p.m.

Yough at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at South Park, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carmichaels at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2021
WPIAL director joins Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank coalition
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2021
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger leading Warriors field hockey
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 25, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me