High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 30, 2020
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 213, Greensburg Salem 220
Medalist: Conner Iaeussi (H), 38
Penn-Trafford 184, Hempfield 213
Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 33
Penn-Trafford 184, Greensburg Salem 220
Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 33
Section 3
Pine-Richland 186, Shaler 241
Medalists: Mark Terchick (PR), 37; Matt Lennon (PR), 37; Sam Perry (PR), 37
Seneca Valley 216, Butler 224
Medalist: Nolan Nicklas (SV), 38
Section 5
Blackhawk 194, Beaver 226
Medalist: Brendan Walsh (BH), 33
Section 8
Freeport 219, Knoch 238
Medalists: Colton Abbott (F), 41; Jack Mason (F), 41; Nate Covey (F), 41
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 221
Medalists: Ben Ritenour (GCC), 41; Daniel McMaster (GCC), 41
Section 4
McGuffey 215, Bentworth 242
Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37
South Park 207, Bentworth 242
Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37
South Park 207, McGuffey 215
Medalist: Joey Toth (SP), 38
Nonsection
Hampton 190, Mars 191
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 8
Freeport 219, Knoch 238
Freeport: Colton Abbott 41, Jack Mason 41, Nate Covey 41, Jayden Diehl 47, Paul Zecca 49
Knoch: Cory Voltz 44, Ryan Barnes 45, Gasper Porco 48, Mitch Davies 50, Gabe Cornetti 51, Jordan Crites 51
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 221
Greensburg Central Catholic: Ben Ritenour 41, Daniel McMaster 41, Wade Boyle 43, Angelo Bonesio 44, Dylan Sebek 45
Mt. Pleasant: Colin Hayes 42, Carson Kirshner 44, Dylan Pawlak 44, Jonathan Wagner 45, Brenton George 46
Records: GCC (9-3), MP (7-5)
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Peters Township 175, Mt. Lebanon 192
Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT), 37
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic 173, Seneca Valley 183
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Butler 0
North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler 2, North Hills 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Latrobe 3, Connellsville 2
Norwin 8, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 6, Armstrong 0
Indiana 4, Highlands 0
Knoch 2, Freeport 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 2, Beaver 1
Montour 2, Blackhawk 0
South Fayette 6, Central Valley 1
West Allegheny 3, Moon 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 2
Section 4
Franklin Regional 8, Obama Academy 0
Plum 1, Kiski Area 0
West Mifflin 4, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Steel Valley 1
Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 2
Avonworth at South Park, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1
Section 3
Charleroi 4, McGuffey 1
Mt. Pleasant 6, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 6, Yough 2
Section 4
Freedom 6, Mohawk 2
Hopewell 14, New Brighton 1
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 1
Quaker Valley 13, Ellwood City 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 8, Neshannock 2
OLSH 7, Riverside 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 1
Jeannette 2, St. Joseph 2 (2OT)
Geibel at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 1
Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, ppd.
Section 4
Bentworth 11, California 0
Brentwood 2, Beth-Center 0
Seton-LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 6, South Allegheny 0
3 goals or more: Jerzy Timlin, Bentworth (4); Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon; Demetrius Howe, Carlynton; Devin Murray, Deer Lakes; Donovan Woystsek, Elizabeth Forward; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley; Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrell at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 3 p.m.
McKeesport at Yough, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Sharpsville, 5 p.m.
South Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 4, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Class A
Section 4
Sewickley Academy 6, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 2, Hempfield 1
Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Mars at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at South Side, 6 p.m.
OLSH at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 12 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Doubles sectionals
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Preliminary round
Sarah Gardner/Abigail Krieger, Franklin Regional d. Lindsay Bush/Aysa Welch, Kiski Area, 10-2; Lena Yuhas/Lauren Burkley, Penn-Trafford d. Mariah Ulery/Kelsey Skonezny, Connellsville, 10-7
First round
Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Gardner/Krieger, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Toby Atwood/Kayla Check, Armstrong d. Lydia Nyugen/Sofia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-6; Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield d. Trinity Miller/Sadie Cuturilo, Norwin, 10-4; Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Ruth Miller/Laylo Tukhtamuradova, Gateway, 10-0; Carolina Walters/Maya Jain, Latrobe d. Ambur Orowitz/Darian Sonafeldt, Kiski Area, 10-1; Claire Bryan/Brooklyn Vereleen, Hempfield d. Jensen Stolitza/Gabby Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-2; Sarah Yamrick/Marissa Setzenfand, Penn Trafford d. Sophia Solomon/Regan Dally, Connellsville, 10-6; Hannah Yan/Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Yuhas/Burkley, Penn Trafford, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe d. Atwood/Check, Armstrong, 10-0; Smith/Shafer, Hempfield d. Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-7; Walters/Jain, Latrobe d. Bryan/Vereleen, Hempfield, 10-3; Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional d. Yamrick/Setzenfand, Penn Trafford, 10-1
Semifinals
Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-2, 6-1; Walters/Jain, Latrobe d. Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional, 6-3, 6-0
Third place
Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-2
Section 2
At North Allegheny
First round
Jenny Zhu/Emily Wincko, North Allegheny d. Ashley Katz/Sydney Humphrey, North Hills, 10-1; Sienna Summers/Megan Balback, Seneca Valley d. Mikayla Turner/Jillian Clark, Butler, 10-7; Abbey Swirsding/Claire Shao, North Allegheny d. Lindsey Schwarzbach/Abi Green, Hempfield, 10-2;
Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Bekah Kalberer/Emily Porneluzi, Butler, 10-2; Isabella Gaydosh/Emily Ivory, Mars d. Rachel Byrne/Emma Humphrey, North Hills; Catherine Lee/Rebecca Peng, Pine-Richland d. Ella Patton/Kira Ley, Moon, 10-6; Lauren Mike/Acevedo Crowley, Mars d. Jojo Baur/Emily Lopez, Seneca Valley, 10-8; Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy, Hampton, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Zhu/Wincko, North Allegheny d. Summers/Bablak, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Stokes/Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Swirsding/Shao, North Allegheny, 10-1; Gaydosh/Ivory, Mars d. Lee/Peng, Moon, 11-9; Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Miko/Crowley, Mars, 10-2
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Preliminary round
Anna Kogos/Elena Bishop, Allderdice d. Frances Bucker/Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills, 10-1; Elizabeth Amen/Rachel Silvio, Plum d. Shannon Day/Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6
First round
Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Kogos/ Bishop, Allderdice, 10-2; Christine Rossi/Katie Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson d. Fanny DiVito/Madeline Schlichter, Oakland Catholic, 10-3; Renee Long/Mya Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy d. Audrey Lawrence/Addison Sofran, 10-0; Emma Sukal/Gabrielle Moder, Baldwin d.Sarah Cohen/Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez/Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Irlynn Richardson/Symphony Coto, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smalis/Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice d. Emma Overlingas/Rachel Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-6; Emily Fera/Paige Theoret, Fox Chapel d. Jana Tebroski/Angela Zhang, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Amen/ Silvio, Plum, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Shepard/Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Rossi/Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson, 10-7; Long/Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy d. Sukal/Moder, Baldwin, 10-8; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis/Feinstein, Allderdice, 10-6; Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Fera/Theoret, Fox Chapel, 10-3
Semifinals
Shepard/Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Long/Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-1; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
Section 4
At Bethel Park
First round
Kat Wang/Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Skylar Clawson/Chelsea Johns, Trinity, 10-0; Katie Strohl/Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Heather Rice/Rebecca Miller, West Allegheny, 10-7; Anna Beachy/Meghan Rea, Canon-McMillan d. Madi Conroy/Josie Gorges, 10-1; Gia Winsek/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Mia Belcufine/ZeZe Rose, South Fayette, 10-1; Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Melody Dean/Meagan Grogan, West Allegheny, 10-0; Grace Salus/Bella Englesberg, Peters Township d. Sienna Fell/Riley Relosky, Canon-McMillan, 10-3; Lily Sierka/Emma Smith, Bethel Park d. Kelli O’Connell/Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-7; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Kristina Bozek/Addy Agnew, South Fayette, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Strohl/Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1; Winsek/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Beachy/Rea, Canon-McMillan, 10-4; Masteller/Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Salus/Englesberg, Peters Township, 11-9; Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Sierka/Smith, Bethel Park, 10-0
Semifinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Winsek/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-3; Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Masteller/Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
Section 5
At Quaker Valley
First round
Kayla Lancaster/Taylor Brooks, Keystone Oaks d. Kendall Smith/Jala Wennblom, Hopewell, 10-0; Henley Staley/Mackenzie Frederick, Montour d. Julia Rinehart/Annalisse Mertz, Carlynton, 10-0; Julia Piatt/Panari Patel, Keystone Oaks d. Alysha Cutri/Anessa Pretroti, Carlynton, 10-0; Emma Pulkowski/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Katherine Miller/Cassandra Miller, Hopewell, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Victoria Keller/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Lancaster/Brooks, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Staley/Frederick, Montour d. Gwen Nace/Amanda Chau, Quaker Valley, 11-9; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Piatt/Patel, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy d. Pulkowski/Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-1
Semifinals
Keller/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Staley/Frederick, Montour, 6-0, 6-0; Rimbey/Cruise, Montour d. Singh/DiSantis, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First Round
Mary Smithnosky/Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Sophia Marcelli/Vanessa Herman, 10-0; Taylor Guzik/Ellie Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Gina Slivinsky/Anna Leonard, 10-4; Alycia Derr/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Elisabeth Gural/Hanna Morrow, 10-5; Leah Perry/Tara Perry, Derry, Elisabeth Ervin/Marisa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Caroline Dynka/Amber Bigler, Burrell d. Allison Johnston/Elizabeth Kott, Derry, 10-1; Paige Storkel/Josie Beckerleg, Greensburg Salem d. Sophia Smithnosky/Ashley Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-8; Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Julia Davis, Southmoreland d. Juliette Steffensen/Emma Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-7; Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Kenzie Parkinson/Maddy Lint, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Smithnosky/Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Taylor/Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-0; Derr/E. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. L. Perry/T. Perry, Derry, 10-5; Dynka/Bigler, Burrell d. Storkel/Beckerleg, Greensburg Salem, 10-6; Richey/Schrock, Valley d. B. Pawlikowsky/Davis, Southmoreland, 10-0
Semifinals
Smithnosky/Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Derr/E. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 6-2, 6-1; Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Dynka/Bigler, Burrell, 6-1 6-2
Section 2
At Washington
First round
Katie Henderson/Hayli Barker, McGuffey d. Nevaeh Henderson/Zoe Cutillo, West Mifflin, 10-3; Marissa Latynski/Leanza Craig, Avella d. Autumn Herbstoner/Willow Maffia, Washington, 10-3; Samantha Maurer/Alex Wilson, Washington d. Katelyn Frank/Paige Fino, Avella, 10-1; Aurora Rosso/Nicole Walker, West Mifflin d. Courtney Berdar/Emily Buechel, Ringgold, 10-3
Quarterfinals
Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Henderson/Barker, McGuffey, 10-0; Craig/Latynski, Avella d. Rebecca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold, 10-7; Abby Donnelly/Claire Redd, McGuffey d. Wilson/Maurer, Washington, 10-6; Allison Fisher/Lela Gillis, South Park d. Rosso/Walker, West Mifflin, 10-0
Semifinals
Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Craig/Latynski, Avella; Fisher/Gillis, South Park d. Donnelly/Redd, McGuffey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Championship
Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Fisher/Gillis, South Park, 6-1, 6-2.
Section 4
At Blackhawk
First round
Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Kiersten Whipple/Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-0; Zoe Setzenfand/Jainna Ilko, Ambridge d. Selina Friend/Jessica Beaver, Beaver Falls, 10-6; Lauryn Johnson/Jessica Bobeck, Central Valley d. Christina Memo/Ava Horn, Neshannock, 10-0; Molly McCommons/Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Alain Cline/Sophia Withrow, Blackhawk, 10-1; Maura Thomas-Wright/Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Erin Cheek/Emily Lyon, Ambridge, 10-1; Chloe Stein/Devyn Moye, Blackhawk d. Nichole Bartolomeo/Anna Williams, Ellwood City, 10-3; Bailey Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski, Neshannock d. Brooke Verrico/Brianna Stadtfeld, Riverside, 10-7; Fiona Rubino/Isabel Rubino, Beaver d. Hannah Grimes/Jessica Horton, Beaver Falls, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Blum/DeSanzo, Beaver d. Setzenfand/Ilko, Ambridge, 10-1; McCommons/McCommons, Ellwood City d. Johnson/Bobeck, Central Valley, 11-10(4); Thomas-Wright/Hardek, Central Valley d. Stein/Moye, Blackhawk, 10-2; Rubino/Rubino, Beaver d. Nocera/Wawrzynski, Neshannock, 10-0
Semifinals
Blum/DeSanzo, Beaver d. McCommons/McCommons, Ellwood City, 6-0, 6-2; Rubino/Rubino, Beaver d. Thomas-Wright/Hardek, Central Valley, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)
Class 2A
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
OLSH 3, Eden Christian 1
Nonsection
Valley at Riverview (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Mars at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at South Park, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Union at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
