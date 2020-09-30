High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 30, 2020

By:

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 10:58 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 213, Greensburg Salem 220

Medalist: Conner Iaeussi (H), 38

Penn-Trafford 184, Hempfield 213

Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 33

Penn-Trafford 184, Greensburg Salem 220

Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT), 33

Section 3

Pine-Richland 186, Shaler 241

Medalists: Mark Terchick (PR), 37; Matt Lennon (PR), 37; Sam Perry (PR), 37

Seneca Valley 216, Butler 224

Medalist: Nolan Nicklas (SV), 38

Section 5

Blackhawk 194, Beaver 226

Medalist: Brendan Walsh (BH), 33

Section 8

Freeport 219, Knoch 238

Medalists: Colton Abbott (F), 41; Jack Mason (F), 41; Nate Covey (F), 41

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 221

Medalists: Ben Ritenour (GCC), 41; Daniel McMaster (GCC), 41

Section 4

McGuffey 215, Bentworth 242

Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37

South Park 207, Bentworth 242

Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37

South Park 207, McGuffey 215

Medalist: Joey Toth (SP), 38

Nonsection

Hampton 190, Mars 191

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 8

Freeport 219, Knoch 238

Freeport: Colton Abbott 41, Jack Mason 41, Nate Covey 41, Jayden Diehl 47, Paul Zecca 49

Knoch: Cory Voltz 44, Ryan Barnes 45, Gasper Porco 48, Mitch Davies 50, Gabe Cornetti 51, Jordan Crites 51

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 221

Greensburg Central Catholic: Ben Ritenour 41, Daniel McMaster 41, Wade Boyle 43, Angelo Bonesio 44, Dylan Sebek 45

Mt. Pleasant: Colin Hayes 42, Carson Kirshner 44, Dylan Pawlak 44, Jonathan Wagner 45, Brenton George 46

Records: GCC (9-3), MP (7-5)

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Peters Township 175, Mt. Lebanon 192

Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT), 37

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic 173, Seneca Valley 183

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Butler 0

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler 2, North Hills 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 2

Norwin 8, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 6, Armstrong 0

Indiana 4, Highlands 0

Knoch 2, Freeport 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 2, Beaver 1

Montour 2, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 6, Central Valley 1

West Allegheny 3, Moon 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 2

Section 4

Franklin Regional 8, Obama Academy 0

Plum 1, Kiski Area 0

West Mifflin 4, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Steel Valley 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 2

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1

Section 3

Charleroi 4, McGuffey 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 6, Yough 2

Section 4

Freedom 6, Mohawk 2

Hopewell 14, New Brighton 1

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 1

Quaker Valley 13, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 8, Neshannock 2

OLSH 7, Riverside 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 1

Jeannette 2, St. Joseph 2 (2OT)

Geibel at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 1

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, ppd.

Section 4

Bentworth 11, California 0

Brentwood 2, Beth-Center 0

Seton-LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 6, South Allegheny 0

3 goals or more: Jerzy Timlin, Bentworth (4); Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon; Demetrius Howe, Carlynton; Devin Murray, Deer Lakes; Donovan Woystsek, Elizabeth Forward; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi; Julian Hays, Bentworth; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley; Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrell at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 3 p.m.

McKeesport at Yough, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Sharpsville, 5 p.m.

South Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 4, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 6, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 2, Hempfield 1

Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Mars at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at South Side, 6 p.m.

OLSH at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 12 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Doubles sectionals

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Sarah Gardner/Abigail Krieger, Franklin Regional d. Lindsay Bush/Aysa Welch, Kiski Area, 10-2; Lena Yuhas/Lauren Burkley, Penn-Trafford d. Mariah Ulery/Kelsey Skonezny, Connellsville, 10-7

First round

Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Gardner/Krieger, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Toby Atwood/Kayla Check, Armstrong d. Lydia Nyugen/Sofia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-6; Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield d. Trinity Miller/Sadie Cuturilo, Norwin, 10-4; Jenna Beach/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Ruth Miller/Laylo Tukhtamuradova, Gateway, 10-0; Carolina Walters/Maya Jain, Latrobe d. Ambur Orowitz/Darian Sonafeldt, Kiski Area, 10-1; Claire Bryan/Brooklyn Vereleen, Hempfield d. Jensen Stolitza/Gabby Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-2; Sarah Yamrick/Marissa Setzenfand, Penn Trafford d. Sophia Solomon/Regan Dally, Connellsville, 10-6; Hannah Yan/Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Yuhas/Burkley, Penn Trafford, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe d. Atwood/Check, Armstrong, 10-0; Smith/Shafer, Hempfield d. Beach/Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-7; Walters/Jain, Latrobe d. Bryan/Vereleen, Hempfield, 10-3; Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional d. Yamrick/Setzenfand, Penn Trafford, 10-1

Semifinals

Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-2, 6-1; Walters/Jain, Latrobe d. Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional, 6-3, 6-0

Third place

Yan/Liu, Franklin Regional d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Jenny Zhu/Emily Wincko, North Allegheny d. Ashley Katz/Sydney Humphrey, North Hills, 10-1; Sienna Summers/Megan Balback, Seneca Valley d. Mikayla Turner/Jillian Clark, Butler, 10-7; Abbey Swirsding/Claire Shao, North Allegheny d. Lindsey Schwarzbach/Abi Green, Hempfield, 10-2;

Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Bekah Kalberer/Emily Porneluzi, Butler, 10-2; Isabella Gaydosh/Emily Ivory, Mars d. Rachel Byrne/Emma Humphrey, North Hills; Catherine Lee/Rebecca Peng, Pine-Richland d. Ella Patton/Kira Ley, Moon, 10-6; Lauren Mike/Acevedo Crowley, Mars d. Jojo Baur/Emily Lopez, Seneca Valley, 10-8; Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon d. Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy, Hampton, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Zhu/Wincko, North Allegheny d. Summers/Bablak, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Stokes/Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Swirsding/Shao, North Allegheny, 10-1; Gaydosh/Ivory, Mars d. Lee/Peng, Moon, 11-9; Lounder/Koren, Moon d. Miko/Crowley, Mars, 10-2

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Preliminary round

Anna Kogos/Elena Bishop, Allderdice d. Frances Bucker/Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills, 10-1; Elizabeth Amen/Rachel Silvio, Plum d. Shannon Day/Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6

First round

Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Kogos/ Bishop, Allderdice, 10-2; Christine Rossi/Katie Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson d. Fanny DiVito/Madeline Schlichter, Oakland Catholic, 10-3; Renee Long/Mya Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy d. Audrey Lawrence/Addison Sofran, 10-0; Emma Sukal/Gabrielle Moder, Baldwin d.Sarah Cohen/Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez/Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Irlynn Richardson/Symphony Coto, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smalis/Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice d. Emma Overlingas/Rachel Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-6; Emily Fera/Paige Theoret, Fox Chapel d. Jana Tebroski/Angela Zhang, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Amen/ Silvio, Plum, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Shepard/Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Rossi/Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson, 10-7; Long/Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy d. Sukal/Moder, Baldwin, 10-8; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis/Feinstein, Allderdice, 10-6; Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Fera/Theoret, Fox Chapel, 10-3

Semifinals

Shepard/Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Long/Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-1; Liu-Lopez/Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Sobol/Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Section 4

At Bethel Park

First round

Kat Wang/Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Skylar Clawson/Chelsea Johns, Trinity, 10-0; Katie Strohl/Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Heather Rice/Rebecca Miller, West Allegheny, 10-7; Anna Beachy/Meghan Rea, Canon-McMillan d. Madi Conroy/Josie Gorges, 10-1; Gia Winsek/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Mia Belcufine/ZeZe Rose, South Fayette, 10-1; Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Melody Dean/Meagan Grogan, West Allegheny, 10-0; Grace Salus/Bella Englesberg, Peters Township d. Sienna Fell/Riley Relosky, Canon-McMillan, 10-3; Lily Sierka/Emma Smith, Bethel Park d. Kelli O’Connell/Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-7; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Kristina Bozek/Addy Agnew, South Fayette, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Strohl/Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1; Winsek/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Beachy/Rea, Canon-McMillan, 10-4; Masteller/Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Salus/Englesberg, Peters Township, 11-9; Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Sierka/Smith, Bethel Park, 10-0

Semifinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Winsek/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-3; Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Masteller/Bosch, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

First round

Kayla Lancaster/Taylor Brooks, Keystone Oaks d. Kendall Smith/Jala Wennblom, Hopewell, 10-0; Henley Staley/Mackenzie Frederick, Montour d. Julia Rinehart/Annalisse Mertz, Carlynton, 10-0; Julia Piatt/Panari Patel, Keystone Oaks d. Alysha Cutri/Anessa Pretroti, Carlynton, 10-0; Emma Pulkowski/Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Katherine Miller/Cassandra Miller, Hopewell, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Victoria Keller/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Lancaster/Brooks, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Staley/Frederick, Montour d. Gwen Nace/Amanda Chau, Quaker Valley, 11-9; Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour d. Piatt/Patel, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy d. Pulkowski/Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-1

Semifinals

Keller/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Staley/Frederick, Montour, 6-0, 6-0; Rimbey/Cruise, Montour d. Singh/DiSantis, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First Round

Mary Smithnosky/Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Sophia Marcelli/Vanessa Herman, 10-0; Taylor Guzik/Ellie Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Gina Slivinsky/Anna Leonard, 10-4; Alycia Derr/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Elisabeth Gural/Hanna Morrow, 10-5; Leah Perry/Tara Perry, Derry, Elisabeth Ervin/Marisa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Caroline Dynka/Amber Bigler, Burrell d. Allison Johnston/Elizabeth Kott, Derry, 10-1; Paige Storkel/Josie Beckerleg, Greensburg Salem d. Sophia Smithnosky/Ashley Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-8; Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Julia Davis, Southmoreland d. Juliette Steffensen/Emma Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-7; Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Kenzie Parkinson/Maddy Lint, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Smithnosky/Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Taylor/Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-0; Derr/E. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. L. Perry/T. Perry, Derry, 10-5; Dynka/Bigler, Burrell d. Storkel/Beckerleg, Greensburg Salem, 10-6; Richey/Schrock, Valley d. B. Pawlikowsky/Davis, Southmoreland, 10-0

Semifinals

Smithnosky/Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Derr/E. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 6-2, 6-1; Richey/Schrock, Valley d. Dynka/Bigler, Burrell, 6-1 6-2

Section 2

At Washington

First round

Katie Henderson/Hayli Barker, McGuffey d. Nevaeh Henderson/Zoe Cutillo, West Mifflin, 10-3; Marissa Latynski/Leanza Craig, Avella d. Autumn Herbstoner/Willow Maffia, Washington, 10-3; Samantha Maurer/Alex Wilson, Washington d. Katelyn Frank/Paige Fino, Avella, 10-1; Aurora Rosso/Nicole Walker, West Mifflin d. Courtney Berdar/Emily Buechel, Ringgold, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Nicole Kempton/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Henderson/Barker, McGuffey, 10-0; Craig/Latynski, Avella d. Rebecca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold, 10-7; Abby Donnelly/Claire Redd, McGuffey d. Wilson/Maurer, Washington, 10-6; Allison Fisher/Lela Gillis, South Park d. Rosso/Walker, West Mifflin, 10-0

Semifinals

Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Craig/Latynski, Avella; Fisher/Gillis, South Park d. Donnelly/Redd, McGuffey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Championship

Kempton/Spitznagel, South Park d. Fisher/Gillis, South Park, 6-1, 6-2.

Section 4

At Blackhawk

First round

Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Kiersten Whipple/Emily Fox, Riverside, 10-0; Zoe Setzenfand/Jainna Ilko, Ambridge d. Selina Friend/Jessica Beaver, Beaver Falls, 10-6; Lauryn Johnson/Jessica Bobeck, Central Valley d. Christina Memo/Ava Horn, Neshannock, 10-0; Molly McCommons/Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Alain Cline/Sophia Withrow, Blackhawk, 10-1; Maura Thomas-Wright/Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Erin Cheek/Emily Lyon, Ambridge, 10-1; Chloe Stein/Devyn Moye, Blackhawk d. Nichole Bartolomeo/Anna Williams, Ellwood City, 10-3; Bailey Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski, Neshannock d. Brooke Verrico/Brianna Stadtfeld, Riverside, 10-7; Fiona Rubino/Isabel Rubino, Beaver d. Hannah Grimes/Jessica Horton, Beaver Falls, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Blum/DeSanzo, Beaver d. Setzenfand/Ilko, Ambridge, 10-1; McCommons/McCommons, Ellwood City d. Johnson/Bobeck, Central Valley, 11-10(4); Thomas-Wright/Hardek, Central Valley d. Stein/Moye, Blackhawk, 10-2; Rubino/Rubino, Beaver d. Nocera/Wawrzynski, Neshannock, 10-0

Semifinals

Blum/DeSanzo, Beaver d. McCommons/McCommons, Ellwood City, 6-0, 6-2; Rubino/Rubino, Beaver d. Thomas-Wright/Hardek, Central Valley, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)

Class 2A

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

OLSH 3, Eden Christian 1

Nonsection

Valley at Riverview (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Union at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.