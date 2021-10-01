High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 30, 2021

By:

Friday, October 1, 2021 | 12:14 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 7, Hempfield 1

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, (n)

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Shady Side Academy at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s result

District 8

City League

University Prep at Westinghouse, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Plum at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington 1, Beth-Center 0 (forfeit)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Side, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California 1, Avella 0 (forfeit)

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Linsley School, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Southern Garrett (Md), ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

District 10

Harbor Creek at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Uniontown at Brashear, 5 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 191, Peters Township 202

Medalist:Eli Yofan (FC) 36

Class 2A

Championships

At Allegheny Country Club

Par: 70

Top 18 qualify for PIAA tournament

Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian, 75

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 76

Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 77

Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 77

Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 78

Logan Greer, Riverside, 78

Kai Carlson, Northgate, 78

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 79

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 80

Hunter Jurica, Derry, 80

Brandon Sapolsky, Northgate, 80

Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 80

Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 81

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 81

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82

Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 83*

Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 83*

Did not qualify

Antonio Hauser, Derry, 83

Micah Guevara, Beaver County Christian, 83

Teagan McTighe, North Catholic, 84

Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 84

Griffin Hansberry, Chartiers-Houston, 84

Justin Kontul, North Catholic, 87

Tommy Burke, North Catholic, 87

Josh Lytle, South Side, 87

Evan Davis, Waynesburg, 87

Ty Serakowski, Keystone Oaks, 88

AJ Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 88

Brendon Cooley, Serra Catholic, 88

Tyler Gozzard, Deer Lakes, 88

Nolan Ayers, Laurel, 88

Caleb Gilmore, Laurel, 88

Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 88

Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 89

JP Tusai, South Park, 90

Hudson Pincavitch, Waynesburg, 90

Cole Gable, Ambridge, 90

Zach Cozza, North Catholic, 91

Ashton Beighley, Derry, 91

Josh Nesky, South Allegheny, 92

Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 92

Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 92

Ryan Tumas, South Park, 93

Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 93

Dom Dice, South Park, 94

Keigan Hopper, Mohawk, 94

Sam Neal, Northgate, 94

Rolin Burghy, Carmichaels, 94

Nick Ricco, Carmichaels, 95

Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 95

Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, 95

Kaleb Hancher, McGuffey, 96

Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 96

Sam Ball, Neshannock, 96

Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 96

Lucas Tiglio, Deer Lakes, 97

Tristan Shuman, South Side, 97

Caleb Passieu, Chartiers-Houston, 97

Matthew Ankrom, Waynesburg, 97

Bryce Robson, Deer Lakes, 98

Danny McCloskey, Deer Lakes, 98

Chase Malanosky, Beth-Center, 98

Mason Switalski, Waynesburg, 98

Austin Smith, Hopewell, 99

Mason Hopper, Mohawk, 100

Ken Klasnick, Leechburg, 102

Zac Polojac, Ellwood City, 105

Aaron Mzyk, South Side, 107

Eddie Auer, Deer Lakes, 112

*Qualified in playoff

Girls

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Blackhawk 174, Central Valley 180

Peters Township 173, 223

Medalist: Lillian Hope (N) 48

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 3, Brashear 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 2, Uniontown 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 4

Freedom 11, Ellwood City 1

Quaker Valley 15, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 7, Neshannock 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5,Trinity Christian 3

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 3, Riverview 2

Nonsection

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 2

Seton LaSalle 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Laurel Highlands 5, University (W.Va.) 3

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Derry, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 9, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 0

Pine-Richland 1, North Hills 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Allderdice 9, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 1, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 4, Armstrong 0

Hampton 3, Indiana 0

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 0

Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Ringgold 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Connellsville 4, Trinity 3

Section 3

Penn Hills 6, Brashear 0

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

Mars 2, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 4, Montour 1

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes 2, Valley 0

Burrell 5, Highlands 0

Section 3

Yough 3, McGuffey 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 6, Keystone Oaks 1

South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 1

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0

Riverview 6, Ligonier Valley 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 2

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 1

Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 0

Steel Valley 4, Bentworth 0

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Neshannock 0

South Side 4, Mohawk 3

Section 4

Eden Christian 1, Sewickley Academy 1

Aquinas Academy 2, Ellis School 0

Bishop Canevin 5, Winchester Thurston 2

Nonsection

Beth-Center 1, Carlynton 1

Freedom 4, Central Valley 1

Quaker Valley 2, Riverside 0

Plum 7, Knoch 0

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Section doubles

Class 3A

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Championship

Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1

Consolation

Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Clair Zheng/Sita Jain, North Allegheny, 7-5, 7-5

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Championship

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Isabella Liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Emma Overlingis/Gabby Moder, Baldwin, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

Class 2A

Section 2

At Washington

First round

Alex Wilson/Autumn Serbstsoner, Washington d. Gia Bloom/Hayli Barker, McGuffey; Alexis Davis/Elizabeth Talaga, Ringgold d. Marissa Latinski/Leanza Craig, Avella, 10-7; Amy Jinn/Zoe Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston d. Keagan Provident/Brenna Salzmann, West Mifflin, 10-0; Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park d. Willow Maffio/Adele Zimmerman, Washington, 10-0; Auroa Rosso/Emily Beck, West Mifflin d. Claire Redd/Katie Henderson, McGuffey, 10-9 (8); Katelyn Frank/Ava Frank, South Park d. Julia Stern/Ty’ajah Dixon-Bowser, Winchester Thurston, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Haley Spitznagel/Layla Gillis, South Park d. Wilson/ Serbstsoner, Washington, 10-2; Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston d. Davis/Talaga, Ringgold, 10-5; Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park d. Rosso/Beck, West Mifflin, 10-8; Rebecca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold d. K. Frank/A. Frank, South Park, 10-5

Semifinals

Spitznagel/ Gillis, South Park d. Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-2; Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park d. McIntosh/ Corey, Ringgold, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Championship

Spitznagel/ Gillis, South Park d. Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park, 6-4, 6-1

Consolation

McIntosh/ Corey, Ringgold, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 d. Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver, 6-1, 6-4

Consolation

Lauryn Johnsen/Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock, 6-1, 6-1

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

Championship

Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-3, 6-1

Consolation

Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Julia Piatt/Poila Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, (n)

Latrobe 3, Norwin 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 1

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny at Ringgold, ppd.

South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2

Yough at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 0

Beaver 3, Central Valley 1

New Castle at Lincoln Park, (n)

Section 5

Burrell at Armstrong, (n)

Freeport 3, Mars 1

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0

Mohawk 3, Freedom 2

Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0

Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, (n)

Charleroi at Beth-Center, (n)

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

South Park 3, Bentworth 0

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, (n)

Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0

Section 5

South Allegheny 3, Deer Lakes 0

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, (n)

Valley 3, Steel Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

California 3, West Greene 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Cornell at Sto-Rox, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Eden Christian 1

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 3, St. Joseph 0

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

City League

Allderdice 3, Carrick 0

Nonsection

Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0

Hopewell at Fort Cherry, (n)

Keystone Oaks 3, South Side 0

Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.