High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 30, 2021
Friday, October 1, 2021 | 12:14 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 7, Hempfield 1
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, (n)
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Shady Side Academy at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s result
District 8
City League
University Prep at Westinghouse, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Plum at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington 1, Beth-Center 0 (forfeit)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Side, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
California 1, Avella 0 (forfeit)
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Linsley School, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Southern Garrett (Md), ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.
District 10
Harbor Creek at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Uniontown at Brashear, 5 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 191, Peters Township 202
Medalist:Eli Yofan (FC) 36
Class 2A
Championships
At Allegheny Country Club
Par: 70
Top 18 qualify for PIAA tournament
Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian, 75
Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 76
Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 77
Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 77
Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 78
Logan Greer, Riverside, 78
Kai Carlson, Northgate, 78
Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78
Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 79
Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 80
Hunter Jurica, Derry, 80
Brandon Sapolsky, Northgate, 80
Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 80
Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 81
Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 81
Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82
Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 83*
Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 83*
Did not qualify
Antonio Hauser, Derry, 83
Micah Guevara, Beaver County Christian, 83
Teagan McTighe, North Catholic, 84
Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 84
Griffin Hansberry, Chartiers-Houston, 84
Justin Kontul, North Catholic, 87
Tommy Burke, North Catholic, 87
Josh Lytle, South Side, 87
Evan Davis, Waynesburg, 87
Ty Serakowski, Keystone Oaks, 88
AJ Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 88
Brendon Cooley, Serra Catholic, 88
Tyler Gozzard, Deer Lakes, 88
Nolan Ayers, Laurel, 88
Caleb Gilmore, Laurel, 88
Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 88
Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 89
JP Tusai, South Park, 90
Hudson Pincavitch, Waynesburg, 90
Cole Gable, Ambridge, 90
Zach Cozza, North Catholic, 91
Ashton Beighley, Derry, 91
Josh Nesky, South Allegheny, 92
Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 92
Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 92
Ryan Tumas, South Park, 93
Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 93
Dom Dice, South Park, 94
Keigan Hopper, Mohawk, 94
Sam Neal, Northgate, 94
Rolin Burghy, Carmichaels, 94
Nick Ricco, Carmichaels, 95
Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 95
Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, 95
Kaleb Hancher, McGuffey, 96
Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 96
Sam Ball, Neshannock, 96
Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 96
Lucas Tiglio, Deer Lakes, 97
Tristan Shuman, South Side, 97
Caleb Passieu, Chartiers-Houston, 97
Matthew Ankrom, Waynesburg, 97
Bryce Robson, Deer Lakes, 98
Danny McCloskey, Deer Lakes, 98
Chase Malanosky, Beth-Center, 98
Mason Switalski, Waynesburg, 98
Austin Smith, Hopewell, 99
Mason Hopper, Mohawk, 100
Ken Klasnick, Leechburg, 102
Zac Polojac, Ellwood City, 105
Aaron Mzyk, South Side, 107
Eddie Auer, Deer Lakes, 112
*Qualified in playoff
Girls
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Blackhawk 174, Central Valley 180
Peters Township 173, 223
Medalist: Lillian Hope (N) 48
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 3, Brashear 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 2, Uniontown 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 4
Freedom 11, Ellwood City 1
Quaker Valley 15, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 7, Neshannock 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 5,Trinity Christian 3
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 3, Riverview 2
Nonsection
West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 2
Seton LaSalle 2, Sewickley Academy 0
Laurel Highlands 5, University (W.Va.) 3
Friday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Derry, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Hempfield at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 9, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 0
Pine-Richland 1, North Hills 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Allderdice 9, Hempfield 0
Latrobe 1, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 4, Armstrong 0
Hampton 3, Indiana 0
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 0
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Ringgold 6, Albert Gallatin 1
Connellsville 4, Trinity 3
Section 3
Penn Hills 6, Brashear 0
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0
Section 4
Mars 2, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 4, Montour 1
Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at North Catholic, (n)
Section 2
Deer Lakes 2, Valley 0
Burrell 5, Highlands 0
Section 3
Yough 3, McGuffey 0
Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 6, Keystone Oaks 1
South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 1
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0
Riverview 6, Ligonier Valley 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 2
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 1
Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 0
Steel Valley 4, Bentworth 0
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Neshannock 0
South Side 4, Mohawk 3
Section 4
Eden Christian 1, Sewickley Academy 1
Aquinas Academy 2, Ellis School 0
Bishop Canevin 5, Winchester Thurston 2
Nonsection
Beth-Center 1, Carlynton 1
Freedom 4, Central Valley 1
Quaker Valley 2, Riverside 0
Plum 7, Knoch 0
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Section doubles
Class 3A
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Championship
Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1
Consolation
Megan King/Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Clair Zheng/Sita Jain, North Allegheny, 7-5, 7-5
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Championship
Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Katie Voigt/Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-1
Consolation
Isabella Liu-Lopez/Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Emma Overlingis/Gabby Moder, Baldwin, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
Class 2A
Section 2
At Washington
First round
Alex Wilson/Autumn Serbstsoner, Washington d. Gia Bloom/Hayli Barker, McGuffey; Alexis Davis/Elizabeth Talaga, Ringgold d. Marissa Latinski/Leanza Craig, Avella, 10-7; Amy Jinn/Zoe Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston d. Keagan Provident/Brenna Salzmann, West Mifflin, 10-0; Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer, South Park d. Willow Maffio/Adele Zimmerman, Washington, 10-0; Auroa Rosso/Emily Beck, West Mifflin d. Claire Redd/Katie Henderson, McGuffey, 10-9 (8); Katelyn Frank/Ava Frank, South Park d. Julia Stern/Ty’ajah Dixon-Bowser, Winchester Thurston, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Haley Spitznagel/Layla Gillis, South Park d. Wilson/ Serbstsoner, Washington, 10-2; Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston d. Davis/Talaga, Ringgold, 10-5; Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park d. Rosso/Beck, West Mifflin, 10-8; Rebecca McIntosh/Julia Corey, Ringgold d. K. Frank/A. Frank, South Park, 10-5
Semifinals
Spitznagel/ Gillis, South Park d. Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-2; Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park d. McIntosh/ Corey, Ringgold, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
Championship
Spitznagel/ Gillis, South Park d. Rongaus/Mannheimer, South Park, 6-4, 6-1
Consolation
McIntosh/ Corey, Ringgold, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 d. Jinn/Apostolopoulos, Winchester Thurston, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Championship
Chloe DeSanzo/Fiona Rubino, Beaver d. Isabel Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, Beaver, 6-1, 6-4
Consolation
Lauryn Johnsen/Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf, Neshannock, 6-1, 6-1
Section 5
At Quaker Valley
Championship
Kirsten Close/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-3, 6-1
Consolation
Anjali Shah/Rayna Thakkar, Sewickley Academy d. Julia Piatt/Poila Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 6-2, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Moon 3, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, (n)
Latrobe 3, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 1
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, (n)
Plum 3, Penn Hills 0
McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
West Allegheny at Ringgold, ppd.
South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2
Yough at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 0
Beaver 3, Central Valley 1
New Castle at Lincoln Park, (n)
Section 5
Burrell at Armstrong, (n)
Freeport 3, Mars 1
Hampton 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0
Mohawk 3, Freedom 2
Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0
Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0
North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Brownsville at Frazier, (n)
Charleroi at Beth-Center, (n)
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0
Section 4
South Park 3, Bentworth 0
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, (n)
Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0
Section 5
South Allegheny 3, Deer Lakes 0
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, (n)
Valley 3, Steel Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1
Mapletown 3, Geibel 0
California 3, West Greene 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Cornell at Sto-Rox, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Eden Christian 1
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 3, St. Joseph 0
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
City League
Allderdice 3, Carrick 0
Nonsection
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0
Hopewell at Fort Cherry, (n)
Keystone Oaks 3, South Side 0
Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0
