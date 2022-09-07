High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 6, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 11:32 PM

High schools

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at California, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, noon

Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 189, Hempfield 202

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 33

Section 3

Mars 197, North Allegheny 202

Medalists: Blake Bertolo (M) 36, Colin Wang (NA) 38

Seneca Valley 197, North Hills 227

Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 34, Kasey Toia (NH) 42

Section 5

Blackhawk 214, Central Valley 243

Medalists: Jake Hofer, Daniel Rodenbeck, Dante Mannarino (B) 42

Section 8

North Catholic 194, Highlands 254

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 203, Jeannette 315

Medalists: Braden Marker, Mike Mullaney (GCC) 38

Section 6

South Side 224, New Brighton 262

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 39, Bobby Budacki (NB) 45

Section 7

South Park 194, East Allegheny 248

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 35, Jacob Cochran (EA) 36

Section 8

Geibel 215, Frazier 221

Medalists: Claire Konieczny, Sarah Konieczny (G) 39, Nixen Erdely (F) 37

Nonsection

Hampton 210, Armstrong 233

Medalist: Tyler Schmitt (H) 39

Kiski Area 203, Freeport 213

Medalists: Max Mottura (KA) 37, Lillie Snow (F) 40

Knoch 207, Slippery Rock 234

Burgettstown 231, Bentworth 241

Medalists: Manny Enos, Parker Sentipal (Burg) 44, Nathan Coski (Bent) 39

Connellsville 213, Uniontown 219

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 170, Seneca Valley 172

Medalists: Angelina Scheild (M) 40, Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 36

North Allegheny 149, Blackhawk 183

Medalists: Katie Rankin (NA) 34, Vanessa Matthews (B) 38

Oakland Catholic 184, Pine-Richland 221

Medalists: Katie McGuigan, Paige Meyers, Ryann Salvitti (OC) 45, Sydney Fluhrer (PR) 45

Section 3

Hempfield 200, Gateway 252

Medalist: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45

Penn-Trafford 184, Connellsville 198

Section 4

Butler 196, Fox Chapel 200, Mars 212

Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 44, Laila Golla, Baustin Bitar (FC) 48, Emily Cronin (M) 49

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 180, Southmoreland 199

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 36, Sophia Price (S) 44

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 1, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 1, Central Catholic 0

Fox Chapel 1, Pine-Richland 1

Shaler 6, North Hills 1

Section 2

Allderdice 11, Hempfield 1

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Armstrong 2

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 1

Mars 3, North Catholic 1

Section 2

Ambridge 2, South Fayette 1

Chartiers Valley 10, Blackhawk 1

Moon 7, Central Valley 0

West Allegheny 4, Montour 2

Section 3

Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park 5, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway 8, McKeesport 0

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 2

Plum 10, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 9, Steel Valley 1

Keystone Oaks 2, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 2, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 1, Shady Side Academy 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Derry 1

Freeport 2, Leechburg 1

Knoch 3, Jeannette 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2

McGuffey 4, Washington 1

Yough 7, Southmoreland 2

Section 4

Avonworth 2, Mohawk 1

Beaver 2, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 11, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Beaver County Christian 1

Eden Christian at Neshannock, (n)

Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 0

Section 2

Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ligonier Valley 2

Section 3

Springdale 4, Aquinas Academy 2

Burrell 5, St. Joseph 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Trinity Christian 4

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Serra Catholic 4, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 5, Chartiers-Houston 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Neshannock at Kennedy Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Ringgold 7, Uniontown 0

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 9, Obama Academy 1

Hampton 6, Knoch 2

Ligonier Valley 6, Jeannette 0

Monessen at Brownsville, ppd.

Serra Catholic 3, East Allegheny 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Montour, 6 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Hempfield 4, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 5, Mars 0

Section 3

Baldwin 5, Plum 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Allderdice 0

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 5, Ringgold 0

Section 3

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0

Ellis School 5, Riverview 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Neshannock 2

Keystone Oaks 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Norwin 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Hampton 3, West Mifflin 0

Gateway 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, (n)

Montour 3, Trinity 1

Chartiers Valley 3, West Allegheny 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, (n)

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Section 4

New Castle at Blackhawk, (n)

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Latrobe 3, Highlands 0

Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 0

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver, (n)

Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0

Riverside at Ellwood City, (n)

Shenango 3, Laurel 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 0

South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Fort Cherry 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Washington 0

Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Sto-Rox at Hopewell, (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Deer Lakes 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Derry 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 2

Avella 3, Geibel 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, California 1

Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 1

Frazier 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Eden Christian 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1

Peters Township 3, Hempfield 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, North Hills 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Norwin 2

Pine-Richland 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 2

St. Joseph at Cornell, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Union, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.