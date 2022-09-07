High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 6, 2022
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 11:32 PM
High schools
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at California, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, noon
Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 189, Hempfield 202
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 33
Section 3
Mars 197, North Allegheny 202
Medalists: Blake Bertolo (M) 36, Colin Wang (NA) 38
Seneca Valley 197, North Hills 227
Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 34, Kasey Toia (NH) 42
Section 5
Blackhawk 214, Central Valley 243
Medalists: Jake Hofer, Daniel Rodenbeck, Dante Mannarino (B) 42
Section 8
North Catholic 194, Highlands 254
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 203, Jeannette 315
Medalists: Braden Marker, Mike Mullaney (GCC) 38
Section 6
South Side 224, New Brighton 262
Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 39, Bobby Budacki (NB) 45
Section 7
South Park 194, East Allegheny 248
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 35, Jacob Cochran (EA) 36
Section 8
Geibel 215, Frazier 221
Medalists: Claire Konieczny, Sarah Konieczny (G) 39, Nixen Erdely (F) 37
Nonsection
Hampton 210, Armstrong 233
Medalist: Tyler Schmitt (H) 39
Kiski Area 203, Freeport 213
Medalists: Max Mottura (KA) 37, Lillie Snow (F) 40
Knoch 207, Slippery Rock 234
Burgettstown 231, Bentworth 241
Medalists: Manny Enos, Parker Sentipal (Burg) 44, Nathan Coski (Bent) 39
Connellsville 213, Uniontown 219
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 170, Seneca Valley 172
Medalists: Angelina Scheild (M) 40, Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 36
North Allegheny 149, Blackhawk 183
Medalists: Katie Rankin (NA) 34, Vanessa Matthews (B) 38
Oakland Catholic 184, Pine-Richland 221
Medalists: Katie McGuigan, Paige Meyers, Ryann Salvitti (OC) 45, Sydney Fluhrer (PR) 45
Section 3
Hempfield 200, Gateway 252
Medalist: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45
Penn-Trafford 184, Connellsville 198
Section 4
Butler 196, Fox Chapel 200, Mars 212
Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 44, Laila Golla, Baustin Bitar (FC) 48, Emily Cronin (M) 49
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 180, Southmoreland 199
Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 36, Sophia Price (S) 44
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 1, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 1, Central Catholic 0
Fox Chapel 1, Pine-Richland 1
Shaler 6, North Hills 1
Section 2
Allderdice 11, Hempfield 1
Peters Township 9, Baldwin 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Armstrong 2
Kiski Area 3, Hampton 1
Mars 3, North Catholic 1
Section 2
Ambridge 2, South Fayette 1
Chartiers Valley 10, Blackhawk 1
Moon 7, Central Valley 0
West Allegheny 4, Montour 2
Section 3
Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Bethel Park 5, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0
Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Gateway 8, McKeesport 0
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 2
Plum 10, Obama Academy 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 9, Steel Valley 1
Keystone Oaks 2, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 9, South Allegheny 0
South Park 2, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 1, Shady Side Academy 0
Greensburg Salem 5, Derry 1
Freeport 2, Leechburg 1
Knoch 3, Jeannette 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Waynesburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2
McGuffey 4, Washington 1
Yough 7, Southmoreland 2
Section 4
Avonworth 2, Mohawk 1
Beaver 2, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 11, Riverside 0
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Beaver County Christian 1
Eden Christian at Neshannock, (n)
Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 0
Section 2
Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ligonier Valley 2
Section 3
Springdale 4, Aquinas Academy 2
Burrell 5, St. Joseph 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Trinity Christian 4
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Serra Catholic 4, Brentwood 0
Carlynton 5, Chartiers-Houston 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Neshannock at Kennedy Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Ringgold 7, Uniontown 0
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 9, Obama Academy 1
Hampton 6, Knoch 2
Ligonier Valley 6, Jeannette 0
Monessen at Brownsville, ppd.
Serra Catholic 3, East Allegheny 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Montour, 6 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2
Hempfield 4, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1
North Allegheny 5, Mars 0
Section 3
Baldwin 5, Plum 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Allderdice 0
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 5, Ringgold 0
Section 3
North Catholic 5, Burrell 0
Ellis School 5, Riverview 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Neshannock 2
Keystone Oaks 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Peters Township 3, Norwin 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 3, McKeesport 0
Hampton 3, West Mifflin 0
Gateway 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Moon at South Fayette, (n)
Montour 3, Trinity 1
Chartiers Valley 3, West Allegheny 1
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, (n)
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Section 4
New Castle at Blackhawk, (n)
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0
Section 5
Latrobe 3, Highlands 0
Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 0
Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Mohawk at Beaver, (n)
Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0
Riverside at Ellwood City, (n)
Shenango 3, Laurel 0
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 0
South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Fort Cherry 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Washington 0
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Sto-Rox at Hopewell, (n)
Section 5
Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Deer Lakes 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Derry 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Beaver County Christian 2
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 2
Avella 3, Geibel 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, California 1
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 1
Frazier 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Carlynton 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Eden Christian 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 1
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1
Peters Township 3, Hempfield 1
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, North Hills 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Norwin 2
Pine-Richland 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 2
St. Joseph at Cornell, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Union, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
