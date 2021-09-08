High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 7, 2021
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 12:06 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Penn Trafford 7, Norwin 0
Pine-Richland 6, Hempfield 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
Nonconference
Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
District 10
Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Carlynton at Riverview, noon
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon
Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 216, Armstrong 232
Medalists: Austin Corona 40, Caden Biondi 41 (H)
Penn Trafford 205, Latrobe 219
Medalists: Nick Turowski 35, Chase Crissman 36 (PT)
Indiana 212, Greensburg Salem 253
Medalists: Harrison Martineau 38, Trevor Todd 40, Alex Holuta 41 (I)
Section 2
Ringgold 236, Albert Gallatin 242
Medalists: Matt Karpeal 36 (AG), Dylan Callaway 41 (R)
Section 3
Butler 199, North Allegheny 208
Medalists: Tyler Figlioli, Hunter Swidzinski, Lucas Slear 39 (B), Jake Watterson 39 (NA)
Mars 202, Seneca Valley 209
Medalists: Nolan Nicklas 35 (SV), Ryan Steigarwald 36 (M), Blake Bertolo 37 (M)
Section 5
Montour 229, Central Valley 252
Section 7
South Fayette 197, Trinity 216
Medalist: James Cavrak 38 (SF)
Section 8
Hampton 225, Kiski Area 246
Medalist: Alex Broderick 39 (H)
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier 217, Mt. Pleasant 233
Medalists: Logan Smith 37 (L), Colin Hayes 41 (MP)
Section 3
North Catholic 199, Northgate 221
Medalist: Ethan Ellis 37 (NC)
Section 4
Fort Cherry 235, Bentworth 262
Medalists: Alan Tarolli 38, Sam Schuman 42 (FC)
South Park 224, Burgettstown 264
Medalists: J.P. Tusai 38 (SP), George Fischer 48 (B)
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 235, South Allegheny 282
Medalists: Greg Wagner 39 (KO), Josh Nesky 50 (SA)
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 5, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 2, Brashear 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 2
Peters Township 6, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 6, Armstrong 0
Highlands at Hampton, ppd.
Kiski Area 7, Freeport 1
Mars 2, Knoch 0
Section 2
Moon 10, Central Valley 0
South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Montour 2, Beaver 0
West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Albert Gallatin 2, Ringgold 0
Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 1
Uniontown at Washington, (n)
Section 4
Penn Hills 2, Obama Academy 0
Franklin Regional 3, Plum 2 (OT)
Gateway 2, West Mifflin 0
Woodland Hills 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 13, South Allegheny 2
South Park 2, East Allegheny 1
Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes 1, Burrell 0
Section 3
Charleroi 7, Mt. Pleasant 0
McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0
Section 4
Hopewell 5, Mohawk 0
North Catholic at Ellwood City, (n)
Quaker Valley 11, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Neshannock 0
Riverside 7, South Side 2
Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 3, Carlynton 2
Eden Christian 6, Riverview 1
Section 4
Bentworth 2, Brentwood 1
Seton LaSalle 6, California 0
Nonsection
Brownsville 0, Chartiers-Houston 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 2
Leechburg at West Shamokin, ppd.
Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Allderdice at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at South Side, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Bishop Canevin 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Norwin 7, Connellsville 1
East Allegheny at McKeesport, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 3, Charleroi 2
Butler 7, Hempfield 0
Hopewell 1, Central Valley 1
Seneca Valley 2, McDowell 1
Shaler at Knoch, ppd.
Valley at Carrick, (n)
South Side 6, Waynesburg 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m
Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Highlands at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
South Allegheny at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Gateway 0
Norwin 5, Connellsville 0
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Hampton 3, Shaler 2
Butler 5, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 5, Mars 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Southmoreland 5, Jeannette 0
Burrell 5, Derry 0
Section 2
McGuffey 5, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Highlands 4, Riverview 1
Section 4
Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0
Central Valley 4, Neshannock 1
Section 5
Quaker Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 1
Sewickley 5, Montour 0
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Moon 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0
Latrobe 3, Norwin 1
Oakland Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 2
McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 2
Plum 3, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 0
South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1
Central Valley 3, Beaver 1
Lincoln Park at New Castle, (n)
Section 5
Armstrong at Burrell, (n)
Hampton 3, Highlands 0
Freeport 3, Mars 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Shenango, ppd.
Freedom at Mohawk, (n)
Laurel at Ellwood City, (n)
Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0
North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0
Frazier 3, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg Central 3, Southmoreland 2
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0
South Park 3, Bentworth 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, (n)
Valley at Steel Valley, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Union, (n)
Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0
Section 2
California 3, West Greene 2
Mapletown 3, Geibel 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Eden Christian 1
Sto-Rox at Cornell, (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0
Springdale at Leechburg, (n)
Apollo-Ridge 3, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
South Side 3, Northgate 1
Shaler 3, Knoch 0
Uniontown at McGuffey, (n)
Western Beaver at Hopewell, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
