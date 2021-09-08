High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 7, 2021

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 12:06 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Penn Trafford 7, Norwin 0

Pine-Richland 6, Hempfield 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

Nonconference

Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

District 10

Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 216, Armstrong 232

Medalists: Austin Corona 40, Caden Biondi 41 (H)

Penn Trafford 205, Latrobe 219

Medalists: Nick Turowski 35, Chase Crissman 36 (PT)

Indiana 212, Greensburg Salem 253

Medalists: Harrison Martineau 38, Trevor Todd 40, Alex Holuta 41 (I)

Section 2

Ringgold 236, Albert Gallatin 242

Medalists: Matt Karpeal 36 (AG), Dylan Callaway 41 (R)

Section 3

Butler 199, North Allegheny 208

Medalists: Tyler Figlioli, Hunter Swidzinski, Lucas Slear 39 (B), Jake Watterson 39 (NA)

Mars 202, Seneca Valley 209

Medalists: Nolan Nicklas 35 (SV), Ryan Steigarwald 36 (M), Blake Bertolo 37 (M)

Section 5

Montour 229, Central Valley 252

Section 7

South Fayette 197, Trinity 216

Medalist: James Cavrak 38 (SF)

Section 8

Hampton 225, Kiski Area 246

Medalist: Alex Broderick 39 (H)

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier 217, Mt. Pleasant 233

Medalists: Logan Smith 37 (L), Colin Hayes 41 (MP)

Section 3

North Catholic 199, Northgate 221

Medalist: Ethan Ellis 37 (NC)

Section 4

Fort Cherry 235, Bentworth 262

Medalists: Alan Tarolli 38, Sam Schuman 42 (FC)

South Park 224, Burgettstown 264

Medalists: J.P. Tusai 38 (SP), George Fischer 48 (B)

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 235, South Allegheny 282

Medalists: Greg Wagner 39 (KO), Josh Nesky 50 (SA)

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 5, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 2

Peters Township 6, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 6, Armstrong 0

Highlands at Hampton, ppd.

Kiski Area 7, Freeport 1

Mars 2, Knoch 0

Section 2

Moon 10, Central Valley 0

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Montour 2, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Albert Gallatin 2, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 1

Uniontown at Washington, (n)

Section 4

Penn Hills 2, Obama Academy 0

Franklin Regional 3, Plum 2 (OT)

Gateway 2, West Mifflin 0

Woodland Hills 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 13, South Allegheny 2

South Park 2, East Allegheny 1

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 1, Burrell 0

Section 3

Charleroi 7, Mt. Pleasant 0

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0

Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0

Section 4

Hopewell 5, Mohawk 0

North Catholic at Ellwood City, (n)

Quaker Valley 11, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Neshannock 0

Riverside 7, South Side 2

Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 3, Carlynton 2

Eden Christian 6, Riverview 1

Section 4

Bentworth 2, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 6, California 0

Nonsection

Brownsville 0, Chartiers-Houston 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 2

Leechburg at West Shamokin, ppd.

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at South Side, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Bishop Canevin 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Norwin 7, Connellsville 1

East Allegheny at McKeesport, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 3, Charleroi 2

Butler 7, Hempfield 0

Hopewell 1, Central Valley 1

Seneca Valley 2, McDowell 1

Shaler at Knoch, ppd.

Valley at Carrick, (n)

South Side 6, Waynesburg 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m

Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Gateway 0

Norwin 5, Connellsville 0

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Hampton 3, Shaler 2

Butler 5, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 5, Mars 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Southmoreland 5, Jeannette 0

Burrell 5, Derry 0

Section 2

McGuffey 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Highlands 4, Riverview 1

Section 4

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0

Central Valley 4, Neshannock 1

Section 5

Quaker Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Sewickley 5, Montour 0

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0

Latrobe 3, Norwin 1

Oakland Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 2

McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 0

South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 3, Beaver 1

Lincoln Park at New Castle, (n)

Section 5

Armstrong at Burrell, (n)

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

Freeport 3, Mars 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Shenango, ppd.

Freedom at Mohawk, (n)

Laurel at Ellwood City, (n)

Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 3, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg Central 3, Southmoreland 2

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0

South Park 3, Bentworth 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, (n)

Valley at Steel Valley, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Union, (n)

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0

Section 2

California 3, West Greene 2

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Eden Christian 1

Sto-Rox at Cornell, (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

Springdale at Leechburg, (n)

Apollo-Ridge 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

South Side 3, Northgate 1

Shaler 3, Knoch 0

Uniontown at McGuffey, (n)

Western Beaver at Hopewell, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

