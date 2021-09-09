High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 8, 2021
By:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 55
Girls
Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 55
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0
Pine Richland 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Football
Thursday’s schedule
Nonconference
Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
District 10
Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Carlynton at Riverview, noon
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon
Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 200, Armstrong 239
Section 3
Butler 210, Pine Richland 216
Medalists: Ryan Porch (B) 38, Andrew Ni, Tobay Kitay (PR) 40
Section 5
Moon 213, Blackhawk 226
Medalist: Zack Ross (M) 36, Jake Hofer, Zach Oliver (B) 42
Beaver 240, Central Valley 260
Medalists: Gio Nuzzo (B) 42, Christos Colonias (CV) 46
Montour 220, New Castle 246
Section 7
Peters Township 191, Chartiers Valley 242
Medalist: Kyle McClintock (PT) 36, Jaden Misitis (CV) 45
Section 8
Fox Chapel 190, Shady Side Academy 197
Medalists: Eli Yofan (FC) 36, Wes Warden (SSA) 37
Kiski Area 216, Highlands 260
Medalists: Cambell Curry and Matt Drahos (KA) 41, Ethan Hewitt (H) 43
Class 2A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 223, Bentworth 262
Medalists: Max Samangy, Ryan Saginaw (BC) 43, Nathan Coski (Bent) 46
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 166, Blackhawk 183
Medalists: Julia Barthelemy (M) 38, Hailee Liptak (B) 43
Seneca Valley 176, Mars 202
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 36
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 184, South Fayette 169
Medalists: Grace Windfelder, Ryan Salvitti (OC) 44, Caroline McConnell (SF) 34
Section 3
Norwin 215, Indiana 220
Medalists: Ally Conrad (I) 47, Lillian Hope (N) 53
Section 4
Butler 180, Shaler 220
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 34, Jordan Geidel (S) 51
Armstrong 211, Kiski Area 246
Medalists: Maci Lorigan (A) 44
Fox Chapel167, Shady Side 209
Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC) 39, Neely Nicholson (SS) 43
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Allderdice 7, Connellsville 1
Nonsection
South Side 3, Beth-Center 2
Jeannette 5, Ligonier Valley 0
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon 5, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 4, Hampton 3
Knoch 3, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Connellsville 6, Ringgold 2
Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1
Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 3
Penn Hills 7, Obama Academy 1
Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 1
Mars 6, Central Valley 0
South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Quaker Valley 1, Ambridge 0
North Catholic 4, Avonworth 0
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 2
Steel Valley at Monessen, ppd.
Section 3
Riverside 3, Mohawk 1
Section 4
Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, (n)
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 7, North Hills 0
Deer Lakes 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Springdale 11, Highlands 1
Burrell 1, Mt. Pleasant 0
North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Pine-Richland 1, Allderdice 0
Fox Chapel 1, Shady Side Academy 0
McGuffey 2, South Allegheny 0
Southmoreland 1, South Park 1
Beaver 7, Winchester Thurston 0
Yough 6, West Mifflin 0
3 goals or more: Emily Cooper, Mary Kate Lape (4), Leah Kessler (4), Sydney Chontos
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Bentworth at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk at South Side, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Montour at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:45 p.m.
West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn Trafford 0
Nonsection
West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 1
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0
Class A
Section 3
Cornell 3, Northgate 1
Nonsection
Allderdice at Penn Hills, (n)
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2
Mohawk 3, Aliquippa 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4:45 a.m.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Burrell at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
East Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
