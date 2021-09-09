High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 8, 2021

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 55

Girls

Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 55

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0

Pine Richland 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Football

Thursday’s schedule

Nonconference

Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

District 10

Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 200, Armstrong 239

Section 3

Butler 210, Pine Richland 216

Medalists: Ryan Porch (B) 38, Andrew Ni, Tobay Kitay (PR) 40

Section 5

Moon 213, Blackhawk 226

Medalist: Zack Ross (M) 36, Jake Hofer, Zach Oliver (B) 42

Beaver 240, Central Valley 260

Medalists: Gio Nuzzo (B) 42, Christos Colonias (CV) 46

Montour 220, New Castle 246

Section 7

Peters Township 191, Chartiers Valley 242

Medalist: Kyle McClintock (PT) 36, Jaden Misitis (CV) 45

Section 8

Fox Chapel 190, Shady Side Academy 197

Medalists: Eli Yofan (FC) 36, Wes Warden (SSA) 37

Kiski Area 216, Highlands 260

Medalists: Cambell Curry and Matt Drahos (KA) 41, Ethan Hewitt (H) 43

Class 2A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 223, Bentworth 262

Medalists: Max Samangy, Ryan Saginaw (BC) 43, Nathan Coski (Bent) 46

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 166, Blackhawk 183

Medalists: Julia Barthelemy (M) 38, Hailee Liptak (B) 43

Seneca Valley 176, Mars 202

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 36

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 184, South Fayette 169

Medalists: Grace Windfelder, Ryan Salvitti (OC) 44, Caroline McConnell (SF) 34

Section 3

Norwin 215, Indiana 220

Medalists: Ally Conrad (I) 47, Lillian Hope (N) 53

Section 4

Butler 180, Shaler 220

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 34, Jordan Geidel (S) 51

Armstrong 211, Kiski Area 246

Medalists: Maci Lorigan (A) 44

Fox Chapel167, Shady Side 209

Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC) 39, Neely Nicholson (SS) 43

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice 7, Connellsville 1

Nonsection

South Side 3, Beth-Center 2

Jeannette 5, Ligonier Valley 0

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 5, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 4, Hampton 3

Knoch 3, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Ringgold 2

Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1

Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 3

Penn Hills 7, Obama Academy 1

Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 1

Mars 6, Central Valley 0

South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 1, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 4, Avonworth 0

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 2

Steel Valley at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Riverside 3, Mohawk 1

Section 4

Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, (n)

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 7, North Hills 0

Deer Lakes 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Springdale 11, Highlands 1

Burrell 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Pine-Richland 1, Allderdice 0

Fox Chapel 1, Shady Side Academy 0

McGuffey 2, South Allegheny 0

Southmoreland 1, South Park 1

Beaver 7, Winchester Thurston 0

Yough 6, West Mifflin 0

3 goals or more: Emily Cooper, Mary Kate Lape (4), Leah Kessler (4), Sydney Chontos

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Bentworth at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at South Side, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Montour at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn Trafford 0

Nonsection

West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0

Class A

Section 3

Cornell 3, Northgate 1

Nonsection

Allderdice at Penn Hills, (n)

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2

Mohawk 3, Aliquippa 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4:45 a.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

East Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.