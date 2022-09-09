High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 8, 2022

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 11:53 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 11, Allderdice 0

Mt. Lebanon 8, Hempfield 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 1, Shady Side Academy 0

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at California, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, noon

Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 189, Latrobe 205

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36

Section 3

North Allegheny 201, Pine-Richland 209

Seneca Valley 188, Mars 200

Medalists: Lucas Bruns, Dante Rossetti (SV) 35, Ryan Steigerwald, Blake Bertolo (M) 37

Section 6

Peters Township 189, Mt Lebanon 205

Medalists: Colton Lusk, Nick Wetzel (PT) 35, Callan Wilcox (MTL) 38

Section 8

Fox Chapel 193, North Catholic 206, Shaler 206

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 204, Ligonier Valley 208

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Angelo Bonesio (GCC) 40

Section 7

South Park 199, Brentwood 249

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Brady Donovan (BW) 44

Section 8

Charleroi 231, Frazier 232

Medalists: Nick Summers, Colton Palonder (C) 41, Nixon Erdley (F) 39

Section 9

Quaker Valley 199, Eden Christian 217, Bishop Canevin 241

Medalists: Jonah Schollaert (QV) 37, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 39

Nonsection

Blackhawk 203, Beaver Falls 274

Medalists: Daniel Rodenbeck, Luke McCarter, AJ Boyer (B) 40

Mt. Pleasant 207, Connellsville 214

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 39, Ethan Rice, Ethan Porreca (C) 42

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 194, Blackhawk 211

Medalist: Amelia Buffalini (B) 49

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon* 195, Upper St. Clair 195

Medalists: Madeline Zerega (MTL) 44, Natalie Zunic (USC) 44

*Won sudden death playoff

Section 3

Franklin Regional 175, Norwin 217, Gateway 273

Medalist: Ali Boyle (FR) 40

Penn-Trafford 198, Hempfield 215, Indiana 237

Section 4

Butler 188, Armstrong 207

Medalists: Taylor Temple (B) 43, Cam Sprankle (A) 48

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt Pleasant 181, Southmoreland 218

Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 44, Sophia Price (S) 44

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 174, Seton LaSalle 217

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Central Catholic 0

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 2

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Section 2

Allderdice 2, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 9, Hempfield 0

Peters Township 3, Norwin 2

Canon-McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

North Catholic 3, Indiana 2

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Ambridge 7, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 2

Moon 1, South Fayette 0

Central Valley 6, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 0

Connellsville 5, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 2

McKeesport at Obama Academy, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 2, Penn Hills 0

Plum 6, Latrobe 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1

South Park 13, Steel Valley 0

West Mifflin 1, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 12, Derry 2

Knoch 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Freeport 3, Jeannette 2

Section 3

Brownsville 5, Belle Vernon 4

Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 0

Washington 4, Waynesburg 1

McGuffey 4, Yough 1

Section 4

Beaver 12, Ellwood City 0

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 2

Mohawk 5, Riverside 2

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 4, Freedom 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 0

Section 2

California 4, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1

Section 3

Burrell 5, Riverview 1

Winchester Thurston 5, Springdale 2

Aquinas Academy 1, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2

Serra Catholic 1, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Mars 1, Quaker Valley 0

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 2, Blackhawk 0

Freedom 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Hopewell 0

Greensburg Salem 9, Ligonier Valley 1

Deer Lakes 1, McGuffey 0

Mohawk 18, Sharpsville 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Southmoreland 7, Penn Hills 1

Peters Township 2, West Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 1, Norwin 0

Riverview 10, Carlynton 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Norwin 2

Latrobe 5, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 1

Valley 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 0

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Southmoreland 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 5, McGuffey 0

Ringgold 5, Avella 0

Section 3

Knoch 5, Burrell 0

Hampton 5, Highlands 0

North Catholic 5, Ellis School 0

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0

Neshannock 4, Riverside 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, West Mifflin 0

Hampton 3, Plum 0

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Section 4

Ambridge 3, New Castle 2

Mars 3, Blackhawk 1

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Indiana 1

Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0

Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 3, Beaver 0

Riverside 3, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 2

Neshannock 3, Laurel 2

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Steel Valley 2

South Park 3, East Allegheny 0

Fort Cherry 3, Seton LaSalle 2

South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Charleroi 2

McGuffey at Beth-Center, (n)

Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 2

Yough 3, Washington 1

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Sto-Rox 0

Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 0

Freedom at New Brighton, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, (n)

Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, (n)

Burgettstown 3, Rochester 0

Section 2

West Greene 3, Avella 1

Mapletown 3, California 1

Carmichaels at Geibel, (n)

Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Serra Catholic 3, Leechburg 0

St. Joseph 3, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2

Butler 3, Hempfield 1

North Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Peters Township 3, West Allegheny 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Neighborhood Academy at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.