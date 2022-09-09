High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 8, 2022
Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 11:53 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 11, Allderdice 0
Mt. Lebanon 8, Hempfield 0
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 1, Shady Side Academy 0
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at California, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, noon
Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 189, Latrobe 205
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36
Section 3
North Allegheny 201, Pine-Richland 209
Seneca Valley 188, Mars 200
Medalists: Lucas Bruns, Dante Rossetti (SV) 35, Ryan Steigerwald, Blake Bertolo (M) 37
Section 6
Peters Township 189, Mt Lebanon 205
Medalists: Colton Lusk, Nick Wetzel (PT) 35, Callan Wilcox (MTL) 38
Section 8
Fox Chapel 193, North Catholic 206, Shaler 206
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 204, Ligonier Valley 208
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Angelo Bonesio (GCC) 40
Section 7
South Park 199, Brentwood 249
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Brady Donovan (BW) 44
Section 8
Charleroi 231, Frazier 232
Medalists: Nick Summers, Colton Palonder (C) 41, Nixon Erdley (F) 39
Section 9
Quaker Valley 199, Eden Christian 217, Bishop Canevin 241
Medalists: Jonah Schollaert (QV) 37, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 39
Nonsection
Blackhawk 203, Beaver Falls 274
Medalists: Daniel Rodenbeck, Luke McCarter, AJ Boyer (B) 40
Mt. Pleasant 207, Connellsville 214
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 39, Ethan Rice, Ethan Porreca (C) 42
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 194, Blackhawk 211
Medalist: Amelia Buffalini (B) 49
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon* 195, Upper St. Clair 195
Medalists: Madeline Zerega (MTL) 44, Natalie Zunic (USC) 44
*Won sudden death playoff
Section 3
Franklin Regional 175, Norwin 217, Gateway 273
Medalist: Ali Boyle (FR) 40
Penn-Trafford 198, Hempfield 215, Indiana 237
Section 4
Butler 188, Armstrong 207
Medalists: Taylor Temple (B) 43, Cam Sprankle (A) 48
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt Pleasant 181, Southmoreland 218
Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 44, Sophia Price (S) 44
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 174, Seton LaSalle 217
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Central Catholic 0
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 2
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Section 2
Allderdice 2, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 9, Hempfield 0
Peters Township 3, Norwin 2
Canon-McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Highlands 0
North Catholic 3, Indiana 2
Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Ambridge 7, Blackhawk 0
Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 2
Moon 1, South Fayette 0
Central Valley 6, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3
Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 0
Connellsville 5, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 2
McKeesport at Obama Academy, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 2, Penn Hills 0
Plum 6, Latrobe 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1
South Park 13, Steel Valley 0
West Mifflin 1, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 12, Derry 2
Knoch 6, Greensburg Salem 1
Freeport 3, Jeannette 2
Section 3
Brownsville 5, Belle Vernon 4
Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 0
Washington 4, Waynesburg 1
McGuffey 4, Yough 1
Section 4
Beaver 12, Ellwood City 0
Avonworth 3, Hopewell 2
Mohawk 5, Riverside 2
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 4, Freedom 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 0
Section 2
California 4, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1
Section 3
Burrell 5, Riverview 1
Winchester Thurston 5, Springdale 2
Aquinas Academy 1, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2
Serra Catholic 1, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Mars 1, Quaker Valley 0
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0
Section 3
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 2, Blackhawk 0
Freedom 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Hopewell 0
Greensburg Salem 9, Ligonier Valley 1
Deer Lakes 1, McGuffey 0
Mohawk 18, Sharpsville 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Southmoreland 7, Penn Hills 1
Peters Township 2, West Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 1, Norwin 0
Riverview 10, Carlynton 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Eden Christian at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Norwin 2
Latrobe 5, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 1
Valley 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2
North Allegheny 5, North Hills 0
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Southmoreland 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 5, McGuffey 0
Ringgold 5, Avella 0
Section 3
Knoch 5, Burrell 0
Hampton 5, Highlands 0
North Catholic 5, Ellis School 0
Section 4
Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0
Neshannock 4, Riverside 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, West Mifflin 0
Hampton 3, Plum 0
Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Section 4
Ambridge 3, New Castle 2
Mars 3, Blackhawk 1
Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Indiana 1
Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0
Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 3, Beaver 0
Riverside 3, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 2
Neshannock 3, Laurel 2
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Steel Valley 2
South Park 3, East Allegheny 0
Fort Cherry 3, Seton LaSalle 2
South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Charleroi 2
McGuffey at Beth-Center, (n)
Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 2
Yough 3, Washington 1
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Sto-Rox 0
Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 0
Freedom at New Brighton, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, (n)
Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, (n)
Burgettstown 3, Rochester 0
Section 2
West Greene 3, Avella 1
Mapletown 3, California 1
Carmichaels at Geibel, (n)
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Serra Catholic 3, Leechburg 0
St. Joseph 3, Riverview 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2
Butler 3, Hempfield 1
North Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Peters Township 3, West Allegheny 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Neighborhood Academy at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
