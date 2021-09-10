High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 9, 2021

Friday, September 10, 2021 | 12:19 AM

High schools

Cross country

Thursday’s results

Boys

Derry 21, Southmoreland 34

Girls

Derry vs. Southmoreland, ppd.

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 15, Allderdice 0

Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Football

Thursday’s summary

Nonconference

Southmoreland 35, Perry Traditional Academy 20

Southmoreland 14 7 7 7 —35

Perry Traditional Academy 0 20 0 0 —20

S: Isaac Trout 34 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick)

S: Jeffrey Johnson 3 run (Kaylor kick)

P: Ahmad Arrington 5 run (Nate Cutler pass from Zyan Howard)

P: Tyreese Fearbry 19 pass from Ahmad Arrington (kick failed)

P: Cutler 74 pass from Ahmad Arrington (kick failed)

S: J. J. Bloom 29 pass from Travon Lee (Kaylor kick)

S: Josh Bass 28 pass from Govern (Kaylor kick)

S: Govern 5 run (Kaylor kick)

Passing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 6-11-128-2TD-0INT. P, Ahmad Arrington 15-27-232-2TD-2INT.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

District 10

Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 221, Greensburg Salem 251

Medalists: Conner Iarussi (H) 41, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 45

Penn-Trafford 199, Norwin 212

Medalists: Nick Turowski (PT) 34, Ryan Edwards (N) 38

Section 3

Pine-Richland 214, Shaler 234

Medalist: Toby Kitay (PR) 38

Butler 202, Seneca Valley 208

Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 37, Nolan Nicklas (SV) 37

Section 5

Blackhawk 216, Beaver 235

Medalist: Zach Oliver (Bl) 36

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 198, Bethel Park 206

West Mifflin 296, McKeesport 300

Section 7

South Fayette 205, Chartiers Valley 233

Medalist: Randy Fisher (SF) 38

Peters Township 204, Upper St. Clair 212

Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 39, PJ Tanner (USC) 40

Section 8

Knoch 215, Freeport 227

Medalists: Cory Voltz (K) 38, Jayden Diehl (F) 44

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 247, St. Joseph 385

Medalist: Austin Schueler (B) 47

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 231, Geibel 312

Medalists: Gavin McMullen (LV) 40, Evan Bower (G) 47

Bishop Canevin 218, South Park 236

Medalists: Bryan Saginaw (BC) 40, JP Tusai (SP) 40

Section 4

McGuffey 219, Bentworth 268

Medalists: Caleb Hancher (M) 39, Nathan Coski, Aaron Woodhouse (B) 48

Section 5

Ellwood City 220, Laurel 235

Medalists: Milo Sesti (EC) 38, Nolan Ayres, Brandon Boyes (L) 44

Section 6

South Side 207, Lincoln Park 311

Medalist: David Corfield (SS) 36

Serra Catholic 244, South Allegheny 272

Medalists: TJ Betzner (SC) 40, Josh Nesky (SA) 42

Section 8

Waynesburg 197, Beth-Center 234

Medalist: Evan Davis (W) 35

Nonsection

Plum 219, Kiski Area 238

Medalists: Wes Lorish (H) 38, Tyler King (KA) 45

Girls

5th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship

At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar

Top 10 individuals: 1. *Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional 41; 2. Anna Qin, Franklin Regional 41; 3. Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic 43; 4. Izzy Aigner, GCC 44; 5. Ella Zambruno, GCC 44; 6. Raina Jones, Hempfield 47; 7. Ali Boyle, Franklin Regional 47; 8. Liv Kana, GCC 50; 9. Cameron Alexander, Franklin Regional 50; 10. Milanna Yannascoli, Hempfield 52

Top 3 teams: 1. Franklin Regional 179; 2. Greensburg Central Catholic 180; 3. Hempfield 208

*Won scorecard playoff

Class 3A

Section 2

Peters Township 159, Upper St. Clair 182

Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT) 34

Section 3

Connellsville 210, Indiana 214

Medalists: Maddy Kinneer (C) 41, Ally Conrad (I) 47

Section 4

Fox Chapel 173, Butler 203

Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 39, Paige Scott (B) 38

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 3, Butler 2

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1

Section 2

Peters Township 2, Brashear 0

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0

Hempfield at Norwin, (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 7, Armstrong 1

Freeport 5, Highlands 0

Hampton 2, Mars 0

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0

Section 2

Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 1, Central Valley 1

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Laurel Highlands 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

Trinity 4, Uniontown 1

Ringgold 2, Washington 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0

Gateway 4, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 10, Greensburg Salem 3

West Mifflin 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 4, Avonworth 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Ligonier Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1

Section 3

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2

Yough 7, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, (n)

Freedom 6, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, (n)

Section 3

Carlynton 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Eden Christian 2, Springdale 1

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, (n)

Section 4

Brentwood 9, Beth-Center 0

Bentworth 10, California 0

Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 1

South Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Southmoreland, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, (n)

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 2

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 4, Eden Christian 2

Nonconference

Bentworth 4, East Allegheny 1

Blackhawk 3, South Side 2

Elizabeth Forward 3, Hempfield 2

Latrobe 4, Kiski Area 1

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0

Monessen at McKeesport, (n)

Montour 8, Freedom 0

Hopewell 3, Riverside 0

Seneca Valley 8, Slippery Rock 0

Yough 8, Serra Catholic 0

Springdale 2, Freeport 1

Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0

West Allegheny 0, Quaker Valley 0

Woodland Hills at Carrick, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Kiski Area 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0

Section 2

Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 4, Butler 1

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Allderdice 0

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0

Section 3

Indiana 5, Highlands 0

Knoch 5, North Catholic 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 2

Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 5

Montour 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 2

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Moon at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Connellsville 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.

Indiana 3, Plum 0

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Section 2

Ringgold 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Beaver 3, Hopewell 2

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Mars 3, Burrell 2

Freeport 3, Highlands 0

Hampton 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2

Mohawk at Laurel, (n)

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, (n)

Shenango 3, Freedom 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Keystone Oaks 3, Brentwood 1

Carlynton 3, Quaker Valley 2

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 1

Frazier 3, Charleroi 1

Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

Bentworth at Burgettstown, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0

Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 1

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

California 3, Avella 2

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Cornell at Northgate, (n)

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 2

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 2

Nonsection

Armstrong at Butler, (n)

Bishop Canevin 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 2

