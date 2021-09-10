High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 9, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021 | 12:19 AM
High schools
Cross country
Thursday’s results
Boys
Derry 21, Southmoreland 34
Girls
Derry vs. Southmoreland, ppd.
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 15, Allderdice 0
Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Football
Thursday’s summary
Nonconference
Southmoreland 35, Perry Traditional Academy 20
Southmoreland 14 7 7 7 —35
Perry Traditional Academy 0 20 0 0 —20
S: Isaac Trout 34 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick)
S: Jeffrey Johnson 3 run (Kaylor kick)
P: Ahmad Arrington 5 run (Nate Cutler pass from Zyan Howard)
P: Tyreese Fearbry 19 pass from Ahmad Arrington (kick failed)
P: Cutler 74 pass from Ahmad Arrington (kick failed)
S: J. J. Bloom 29 pass from Travon Lee (Kaylor kick)
S: Josh Bass 28 pass from Govern (Kaylor kick)
S: Govern 5 run (Kaylor kick)
Passing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 6-11-128-2TD-0INT. P, Ahmad Arrington 15-27-232-2TD-2INT.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
District 10
Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Carlynton at Riverview, noon
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon
Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 221, Greensburg Salem 251
Medalists: Conner Iarussi (H) 41, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 45
Penn-Trafford 199, Norwin 212
Medalists: Nick Turowski (PT) 34, Ryan Edwards (N) 38
Section 3
Pine-Richland 214, Shaler 234
Medalist: Toby Kitay (PR) 38
Butler 202, Seneca Valley 208
Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 37, Nolan Nicklas (SV) 37
Section 5
Blackhawk 216, Beaver 235
Medalist: Zach Oliver (Bl) 36
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 198, Bethel Park 206
West Mifflin 296, McKeesport 300
Section 7
South Fayette 205, Chartiers Valley 233
Medalist: Randy Fisher (SF) 38
Peters Township 204, Upper St. Clair 212
Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 39, PJ Tanner (USC) 40
Section 8
Knoch 215, Freeport 227
Medalists: Cory Voltz (K) 38, Jayden Diehl (F) 44
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 247, St. Joseph 385
Medalist: Austin Schueler (B) 47
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 231, Geibel 312
Medalists: Gavin McMullen (LV) 40, Evan Bower (G) 47
Bishop Canevin 218, South Park 236
Medalists: Bryan Saginaw (BC) 40, JP Tusai (SP) 40
Section 4
McGuffey 219, Bentworth 268
Medalists: Caleb Hancher (M) 39, Nathan Coski, Aaron Woodhouse (B) 48
Section 5
Ellwood City 220, Laurel 235
Medalists: Milo Sesti (EC) 38, Nolan Ayres, Brandon Boyes (L) 44
Section 6
South Side 207, Lincoln Park 311
Medalist: David Corfield (SS) 36
Serra Catholic 244, South Allegheny 272
Medalists: TJ Betzner (SC) 40, Josh Nesky (SA) 42
Section 8
Waynesburg 197, Beth-Center 234
Medalist: Evan Davis (W) 35
Nonsection
Plum 219, Kiski Area 238
Medalists: Wes Lorish (H) 38, Tyler King (KA) 45
Girls
5th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship
At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar
Top 10 individuals: 1. *Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional 41; 2. Anna Qin, Franklin Regional 41; 3. Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic 43; 4. Izzy Aigner, GCC 44; 5. Ella Zambruno, GCC 44; 6. Raina Jones, Hempfield 47; 7. Ali Boyle, Franklin Regional 47; 8. Liv Kana, GCC 50; 9. Cameron Alexander, Franklin Regional 50; 10. Milanna Yannascoli, Hempfield 52
Top 3 teams: 1. Franklin Regional 179; 2. Greensburg Central Catholic 180; 3. Hempfield 208
*Won scorecard playoff
Class 3A
Section 2
Peters Township 159, Upper St. Clair 182
Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT) 34
Section 3
Connellsville 210, Indiana 214
Medalists: Maddy Kinneer (C) 41, Ally Conrad (I) 47
Section 4
Fox Chapel 173, Butler 203
Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 39, Paige Scott (B) 38
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 3, Butler 2
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1
Section 2
Peters Township 2, Brashear 0
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0
Hempfield at Norwin, (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch 7, Armstrong 1
Freeport 5, Highlands 0
Hampton 2, Mars 0
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0
Section 2
Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Montour 3, Blackhawk 0
South Fayette 1, Central Valley 1
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Laurel Highlands 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Trinity 4, Uniontown 1
Ringgold 2, Washington 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0
Gateway 4, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 10, Greensburg Salem 3
West Mifflin 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 4, Avonworth 1
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 4, Ligonier Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1
Section 3
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 1
Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2
Yough 7, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, (n)
Freedom 6, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, (n)
Section 3
Carlynton 2, Bishop Canevin 1
Eden Christian 2, Springdale 1
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, (n)
Section 4
Brentwood 9, Beth-Center 0
Bentworth 10, California 0
Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 1
South Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Southmoreland, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 0
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, (n)
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 2
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 4, Eden Christian 2
Nonconference
Bentworth 4, East Allegheny 1
Blackhawk 3, South Side 2
Elizabeth Forward 3, Hempfield 2
Latrobe 4, Kiski Area 1
Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0
Monessen at McKeesport, (n)
Montour 8, Freedom 0
Hopewell 3, Riverside 0
Seneca Valley 8, Slippery Rock 0
Yough 8, Serra Catholic 0
Springdale 2, Freeport 1
Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0
West Allegheny 0, Quaker Valley 0
Woodland Hills at Carrick, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Kiski Area 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0
Section 2
Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 4, Butler 1
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Allderdice 0
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Norwin 5, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0
Section 3
Indiana 5, Highlands 0
Knoch 5, North Catholic 0
Section 5
Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 2
Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 5
Montour 4, Keystone Oaks 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 2
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Moon at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Connellsville 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.
Indiana 3, Plum 0
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)
Section 2
Ringgold 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Beaver 3, Hopewell 2
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Mars 3, Burrell 2
Freeport 3, Highlands 0
Hampton 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2
Mohawk at Laurel, (n)
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, (n)
Shenango 3, Freedom 0
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Keystone Oaks 3, Brentwood 1
Carlynton 3, Quaker Valley 2
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 1
Frazier 3, Charleroi 1
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
Bentworth at Burgettstown, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0
Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 1
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
California 3, Avella 2
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Cornell at Northgate, (n)
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 2
Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.
St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 2
Nonsection
Armstrong at Butler, (n)
Bishop Canevin 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 2
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
