High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 9, 2022

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 12:42 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 33, Seneca Valley 21

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Upper St. Clair 53, Baldwin 14

Northeast

Penn Hills 33, Pine-Richland 28

Nonconference

Aliquippa 26, North Catholic 0

Armstrong 49, New Castle 13

Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18

Beaver 28, Freedom 18

Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6

Bishop Canevin 20, Keystone Oaks 7

Blackhawk 15, Mars 14

Burrell 30, Valley 27

California 60, Waynesburg 7

Central Catholic 31, Bethel Park 22

Central Valley 48, Hampton 9

Chartiers-Houston 27, Carmichaels 12

Deer Lakes 43, Apollo-Ridge 7

Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7

Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6

Fort Cherry 48, Beth-Center 22

Franklin Regional 40, Connellsville 0

Freeport 61, Quaker Valley 7

Gateway 20, North Hills 17

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, West Greene 21

Greensburg Salem 35, Ligonier Valley 28

Hempfield 49, Latrobe 14

Highlands 28, Chartiers Valley 20

Imani Christian 22, South Allegheny 7

Indiana 23, Shady Side Academy 22

Jefferson-Morgan 27, Jeannette 26 (OT)

Laurel 49, Mohawk 7

Laurel Highlands 37, Kiski Area 7

Leechburg 56, Bentworth 0

Mapletown 49, Avella 0

McKeesport 14, Belle Vernon 6

Monessen 42, Frazier 6

Mt. Lebanon 40, Moon 9

Mt. Pleasant 50, McGuffey 28

Neshannock 40, Ambridge 34

North Allegheny 29 McDowell 18

Norwin 27, Fox Chapel 13

Penn-Trafford 48, Woodland Hills 14

Peters Township 38, Trinity 14

Riverside 27, Shenango 6

Rochester 60, New Brighton 13

Serra Catholic 35, Washington 34

Shaler 47, Plum 14

South Fayette 20, Montour 19

South Park 35, Brentwood 7

South Side 38, Burgettstown 14

Southmoreland 28, Derry 14

Steel Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 7

Summit Academy 18, Springdale 14

Thomas Jefferson 38, West Mifflin 0

Union 30, Cornell 21

West Allegheny 49, Ringgold 7

Yough 14, Charleroi 0

Independent

Northern Garrett (Md.) 25, Albert Gallatin 0

Uniontown 38, Carrick 12

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 59, Perry 6

Nonconference

Dover, Ohio 19, Allderdice 6

Butler 35, Brashear 22

Steubenville, Ohio 40, University Prep 14

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, noon

Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 33, Seneca Valley 21

Canon-McMillan 7 14 6 6 —33

Seneca Valley 14 0 7 0 —21

C-M: Jake Kasper 28 run (Zach Barzd kick)

SV: Graham Hancox 6 run (Jacob Adams kick)

SV: Hancox 87 pass from Jackson Wetzel (Adams kick)

C-M: Kasper 2 run (Barzd kick)

C-M: Austyn Winkleblech 11 pass from Mike Evans (Barzd kick)

C-M: Kasper 1 run

SV: Hancox 15 run (Adams kick)

C-M: Kasper 1 run

Rushing leaders: C-M, Jake Kasper 23-153.

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 12-23-150-1TD-0INT. SV, Graham Hancox 18-27-248-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SV, Jackson Wetzel 10-117.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Upper St. Clair 53, Baldwin 14

Baldwin 0 7 0 7 —14

Upper St. Clair 7 18 21 7 —53

USC: Aidan Besselman 16 pass from Julian Dahlem (Bennett Henderson kick)

B: Andrew Sharp 8 run (Jacob Kunzman kick)

USC: Henderson 25 field goal

USC: Dahlem 5 run (Van Hellmann pass from Ty Lagoni)

USC: Jacob Hufnagel 30 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

USC: Besselman 10 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

USC: Jamaal Brown 22 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Cody Marn 20 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

USC: Brett Meinert 38 (Henderson kick)

B: Jaden Duttine 33 from Will Martin (Kunzman )

Rushing leaders: B, Andrew Sharp 20-114, TD.

Passing leaders: B, John Kozar 7-14-111-0TD-0INT. USC, Julian Dahlem 16-18-239-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: USC, Aidan Besselman 7-113, 2 TDs.

Northeast

Penn Hills 33, Pine-Richland 28 (OT)

Pine-Richland 0 0 14 0 14 — 28

Penn Hills 14 7 0 0 12 — 33

PH: Amir Key 45 run (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Key 2 run (Williams kick)

PH: Keith Pelmon 67 interception return (Williams kick)

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 90 kickoff return (Grant Arrigo kick)

P-R: Vasile Balouris 19 pass from Kanan Huffman (Arrigo kick)

P-R: Palmieri 17 run (Arrigo kick)

PH: Naytel Mitchell 26 run (Williams kick failed)

PH: Key 71 run (run failed)

P-R: Palmieri 14 run (Arrigo kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Ryan Palmieri 27-127, 2 TDs. PH, Amir Key 20-216, 3 TDs.

Nonconference

Aliquippa 26, North Catholic 0

Aliquippa 0 14 6 6 —26

North Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Donovan Walker 35 pass from Quentin Goode (Malachi Shegog kick)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 60 run (Shegog kick)

A: Brandon Banks 8 pass from Quentin Goode (kick failed)

A: Cameron Lindsey 19 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 19-111, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 11-27-163-2TD-0INT.

Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18

Sto-Rox 12 0 0 6 —18

Avonworth 0 14 0 7 —21

S-R: Diego Ellis 4 pass from Josh Jenkins (run failed)

S-R: Isiah Davis 48 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

A: Luke Hilyard 15 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 69 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Luke Hilyard 20-151, TD.

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 12-24-323-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Isiah Davis 5-133, TD; Drevon Miller-Ross 3-117, TD.

Beaver 28, Freedom 18

Freedom 0 7 3 8 —18

Beaver 7 14 7 0 —28

B: Josiah Santiago 12 pass from Isaac Pupi (Evan Baker kick)

B: Isaac Pupi 5 run (Baker kick)

B: Santiago 12 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

F: Damian Grunnagle 1 run (Garrett Drutarsky kick)

F: Drutarsky 35 field goal

B: Gerrell Leeper 52 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

F: Cody Patterson 30 pass from Tyler Schultheis (Grunnagle run)

Rushing leaders: F, Damian Grunnagle 25-100, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Matt Schultheis 8-13-231-1TD-1INT. B, Isaac Pupi 12-14-171-3TD-0INT.

Beaver Falls 42, Knoch 6

Knoch 0 6 0 0 —6

Beaver Falls 16 12 0 14 —42

BF: Trey Singleton 69 interception return (Da’Sean Anderson run)

BF: Jaren Brickner 41 run from Brixx Rawls

BF: Rawls 5 run from Demetrius Taylor

BF: Kash Edwards 49 run

Rushing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 14-131.

Passing leaders: K, Codi Mullen 15-35-186-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: K, Jake Murphy 7-113. BF, Da’Sean Anderson 2-111.

Bishop Canevin 20, Keystone Oaks 7

Bishop Canevin 0 0 14 6 —20

Keystone Oaks 0 7 0 0 —7

KO: Clinton Robinson 10 pass from Nick Buckley (Drew Palmer kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 92 kickoff return (Geno DeFrank )

BC: Jason Cross 20 run (DeFrank )

BC: Marquis Carter 55 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 21-158, TD.

Burrell 30, Valley 27

Burrell 0 19 8 3 —30

Valley 7 7 0 13 —27

V: Xavier Wilson 12 pass from Tristin Goodwin (Nikolas Heakins kick)

B: Devin Beattie 5 run (Ryan Croushore kick)

B: Chase Fenner 1 run (kick failed)

V: Xavier Wilson 40 fumble return (Heakins kick)

B: Beattie 54 run (pass failed)

B: Fenner 1 run (Beattie pass from Fenner)

V: Darnell Coaston 23 pass from Goodwin (Heakins kick)

V: Xavier Wilson 13 pass from Goodwin (kick failed)

B: Croushore 31 field goal

Butler 35, Brashear 22

Brashear 0 0 0 22 —22

Butler 14 14 7 0 —35

B: Ayden Davis 16 pass from Mac Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)

B: Ian Wilson 32 interception return (Gianneski kick)

B: Ryan McLister 11 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 80 interception return (Gianneski kick)

B: Dashawn Cox 21 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Shawn Solomon 6 run (run failed)

B: Jayden Atkins 40 fumble return (Solomon pass from Donovan Meadows)

B: Solomon 51 run (Meadows run)

Rushing leaders: B, Shawn Solomon 31-214, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 8-17-103-3TD-1INT.

Central Catholic 31, Bethel Park 22

Central Catholic 7 17 0 7 —31

Bethel Park 15 0 7 0 —22

CC: Jayden Thrift 63 pass from Payton Wehner (Rowen Kautter kick)

BP: Dinari Clacks 73 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Austin Caye run)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

CC: Kautter 24 field goal

CC: Wehner 2 run (Kautter kick)

CC: Bradley Gompers 47 interception return (Kautter kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Wetzel kick)

CC: Gavin Stanek 48 pass from Wehner (Kautter kick)

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 4-19-201-2TD-1INT. BP, Tanner Pfeuffer 21-31-201-1TD-1INT.

Central Valley 48, Hampton 9

Central Valley 14 21 13 0 —48

Hampton 3 0 0 6 —9

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 18 run (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 8 run (DeSantis kick)

H: Luke Fiscus 18 field goal

CV: Logan Cantwell 3 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 38 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 40 interception return (DeSantis kick)

CV: Mason Dixon run

CV: Brandon Singleton 5 (Benjamin Schurr kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 10-116, 3 TDs.

Chartiers-Houston 27, Carmichaels 12

Carmichaels 0 6 6 0 —12

Chartiers-Houston 0 7 13 7 —27

C: Billy White fumble recovery (kick failed)

C-H: Zeke Watkins 28 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Jake Mele 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

C-H: Mele 13 pass from Terry Fetsko (Romano kick)

C: White 13 run (run failed)

C-H: Watkins 5 run (Romano kick)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Zeke Watkins 22-173, 2 TDs.

Deer Lakes 43, Apollo-Ridge 7

Apollo-Ridge 0 0 7 0 —7

Deer Lakes 13 7 13 10 —43

DL: Derek Burk 1 run (kick failed)

DL: Wayne Love 47 pass from Burk (Mason Metzer kick)

DL: Wayne Love 24 pass from Burk (Metzer kick)

DL: Wayne Love 76 pass from Burk (kick failed)

A-R: Dominick Curci 44 run (Luke Fox kick)

DL: Ryan Cochran 6 pass from Burk (Metzer kick)

DL: Metzer 30 field goal

DL: Sam Guthrie 33 interception return (Metzer kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Dominick Curci 17-115, TD.

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 7-15-254-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: DL, Wayne Love 4-184, 3 TDs.

Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7

Elizabeth Forward 7 21 7 7 —42

East Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7

EA: Caleb Mills 27 pass from Michael Cahill (Matt Armenio kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 17 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Keilly Rush 17 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 18 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Johnny Dinapoli 3 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 55 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Dinapoli 19 run (Beedle kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, Johnny Dinapoli 16-108, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 14-23-206-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 6-135, 3 TDs.

Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6

Carlynton 6 0 0 0 —6

Ellwood City 18 7 21 0 —46

EC: Elijah Palmer-McCaine 14 run (kick failed)

C: Jaydin McKnight 63 run (pass failed)

EC: Palmer-McCaine 5 run (pass failed)

EC: Chris Smiley 1 run (kick failed)

EC: Michael Walters 34 pass from Chris Smiley (Caitlin Kreitzer kick)

EC: Luciano Gagric 1 run (Aaron Hobel pass from Chris Smiley)

EC: Dayntae Pierce 3 run (pass failed)

EC: Palmer-McCaine 11 run (Kreitzer kick)

Rushing leaders: EC, Elijah Palmer-McCaine 18-102, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: EC, Chris Smiley 9-18-179-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EC, Michael Walters 4-118, TD.

Fort Cherry 48, Beth-Center 22

Beth-Center 0 8 8 6 —22

Fort Cherry 14 7 7 20 —48

FC: Matt Sieg 8 run (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 8 run (Massey kick)

FC: Braydon Cook 5 pass from Sieg (Massey kick)

B-C: Ethan Varesko 49 pass (run)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 15 run (run)

FC: Nashaun Sutton 18 pass from Sieg (Massey kick)

FC: Nathan Heirendt 11 run (kick failed)

FC: Sieg 25 run (Massey kick)

FC: Ethan Faletto 13 run (Massey kick)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 13-125, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 17-23-214-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Shane Cornali 5-101.

Franklin Regional 40, Connellsville 0

Franklin Regional 21 10 9 0 —40

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

FR: Ayden Hudock 65 pass from Roman Sarnic (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Hudock 11 pass from Sarnic (Bayne kick)

FR: Zach Bewszka 3 run (Bayne kick)

FR: Sarnic 5 run (Bayne kick)

FR: Bayne 27 field goal

FR: safety

FR: Sarnic 45 run (Bayne kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Zach Bewszka 17-194, TD.

Passing leaders: FR, Roman Sarnic 7-13-118-2TD-0INT.

Freeport 61, Quaker Valley 7

Quaker Valley 0 0 7 0 —7

Freeport 35 20 0 6 —61

F: Brady Stivenson 34 pass from Gavin Croney (Isaac Wetzel kick)

F: Ben Lane 5 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 60 punt return (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 3 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Colton Otterman 15 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Stivenson 16 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 24 run (kick failed)

F: Croney 29 run (Wetzel kick)

QV: Logan Benedict 3 run (Isaac Waller kick)

F: Madden Wisniewski 36 run

Rushing leaders: F, Ben Lane 6-113, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: QV, Troy Kozar 8-24-125-0TD-4INT. F, Gavin Croney 6-10-110-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: QV, Jakub Pickett 6-103.

Gateway 20, North Hills 17

Gateway 3 0 7 10 —20

North Hills 7 3 7 0 —17

G: Cole Plaskon 24 field goal

NH: Julias Green 11 pass from John Green (Juan Reyes Oyono Ncara kick)

NH: Damon Mickail 26 field goal

G: Jaquon Reynolds 2 run (Plaskon kick)

NH: Cooper Thompson 95 kickoff return (Mickail kick)

G: Dallas Harper 54 interception return (Plaskon kick)

G: Plaskon 19 field goal

Rushing leaders: G, Jaquon Reynolds 20-115, TD.

Passing leaders: NH, John Green 11-26-100-1TD-2INT.

Greensburg Salem 35, Ligonier Valley 28

Greensburg Salem 14 14 0 7 —35

Ligonier Valley 0 14 7 7 —28

GS: Cody Rubrecht 13 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Christian Hostetler 65 pass from Rubrecht (Alexander kick)

GS: Kai Brunot 3 run (Alexander kick)

LV: Haden Sierocky 9 run (kick failed)

GS: Rubrecht 91 interception return (Alexander kick)

LV: John Jablunovsky 60 run (Logan Johnston pass from Sierocky)

LV: John Jablunovsky 63 run (Hunter Carr kick)

GS: Rubrecht 7 run (Alexander kick)

LV: Sierocky 3 run (Carr kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 18-126, 2 TDs. LV, John Jablunovsky 6-165, 2 TDs; Haden Sierocky 12-160, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 9-16-140-1TD-0INT. LV, Broderick Schreyer 8-18-136-0TD-3INT.

Hempfield 49, Latrobe 14

Hempfield 7 21 14 7 —49

Latrobe 7 7 0 0 —14

L: Kollin Stevens 83 kickoff return (Vinny Oddo kick)

H: Eli Binakowsky 6 run (Joshua Reilly kick)

H: Binakowsky 1 run (Reilly kick)

L: Corey Boerio 6 pass from Robert Fulton (Oddo kick)

H: Gino Caesar 1 run (Reilly kick)

H: Ian Tuffs 15 pass from Jake Phillips (Reilly kick)

H: Caesar 3 run (Reilly kick)

H: Caesar 1 run (Reilly kick)

H: Caesar 29 pass from Phillips (Reilly kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Gino Caesar 32-131, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Jake Phillips 14-21-261-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Ian Tuffs 7-137, TD.

Highlands 28, Chartiers Valley 20

Highlands 14 7 0 7 —28

Chartiers Valley 7 0 7 6 —20

H: Chandler Thimons 27 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Luke Bombalski 45 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

CV: Austin Efthimiades 1 run (Joseph Krug kick)

H: Bombalski 9 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

CV: Efthimiades 25 pass from Gavin Owens (Krug kick)

CV: Lamont Payne 95 pass from Owens (kick failed)

H: Semaj Miller 20 pass from Thimons (Burton Babinsack kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 24-170, 2 TDs; Chandler Thimons 9-108, TD.

Imani Christian 22, South Allegheny 7

South Allegheny 0 7 0 0 —7

Imani Christian 8 8 6 0 —22

IC: David Davis 47 run (Dayshaun Burnett run)

IC: Davis 98 run (Burnett run)

SA: Eric Wehrer 2 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

IC: Davis 56 run (Burnett kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SA, Dashawn Carter 19-123. IC, David Davis 19-293, 3 TDs.

Laurel 49, Mohawk 7

Mohawk 0 0 7 0 —7

Laurel 13 9 14 13 —49

L: Landon Smith 40 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 36 run (kick failed)

L: Carter Haney 64 pass from Chase Tinstman (run failed)

L: Boughter 28 field goal

M: Justin Boston 1 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

L: Landon Smith 45 run (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 44 run (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 45 punt return (kick failed)

L: Ben Hennon 46 run (Boughter kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 13-261, 4 TDs.

Leechburg 56, Bentworth 0

Bentworth 0 0 0 0 —0

Leechburg 21 14 7 14 —56

L: Braylan Lovelace 1 run (Ryan Shaw kick)

L: Jayden Floyd 10 run (kick failed)

L: Lovelace 1 run (Lovelace run)

L: Floyd 4 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 25 run (Shaw kick)

L: Tyler Foley 12 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 25 run (Shaw kick)

L: Brandin Gilmer 4 run (Shaw kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 15-183, 4 TDs.

Mapletown 49, Avella 0

Mapletown 21 13 7 8 —49

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Landon Stevenson 15 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: A. J. Vanata 23 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Landon Stevenson 5 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Brock Evans 15 pass from Brody Evans (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Landon Stevenson 81 run (kick failed)

M: Landon Stevenson 24 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Cohen Stout 7 run (Evan Griffin pass from Brody Evans)

Rushing leaders: M, Landon Stevenson 7-137, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Brody Evans 12-18-204-1TD-1INT.

McKeesport 14, Belle Vernon 6

Belle Vernon 0 0 0 6 —6

McKeesport 7 7 0 0 —14

M: Bobbie Boyd 6 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 54 interception return (Campos kick)

BV: Chase Ruokonen 93 pass from Braden Laux (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobbie Boyd 16-164, TD.

Passing leaders: BV, Braden Laux 7-13-118-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BV, Chase Ruokonen 3-100, TD.

Mt. Lebanon 40, Moon 9

Mt. Lebanon 14 3 20 3 —40

Moon 0 0 9 0 —9

M: J.P. Walters 12 pass from David Shields (Ben McAuley kick)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 6 pass from Shields (McAuley kick)

M: McAuley 36 field goal

M: Nazir Brookins 6 run (kick failed)

M: Hayden Boland 24 field goal

M: Walters 5 pass from Shields (kick failed)

M: Beiersdorf 32 interception return (McAuley kick)

M: Beiersdorf 19 fumble recovery (McAuley kick)

M: McAuley 24 field goal

Mt. Pleasant 50, McGuffey 28

McGuffey 14 7 0 7 —28

Mt. Pleasant 20 7 9 14 —50

M: Robbie Labuda 13 run (kick failed)

M: Tristan McAdoo 50 pass from Philip McCuen (Dylan Stewart kick)

M: Labuda 7 run (Labuda kick)

M: Ethan Dietrich 94 kickoff return (Stewart kick)

M: Tyler Reese 63 pass from Cole Chatfield (Labuda kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 35 run (Stewart kick)

M: Labuda 4 run (Labuda kick)

M: Dante Giallonardo 3 run (Labuda kick)

M: safety

M: Giallonardo 3 run (Labuda kick)

M: Lane Golkosky 9 run (Labuda kick)

M: Eric Donnelly 5 run (Stewart kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Lane Golkosky 9-151, TD; Robbie Labuda 15-148, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Cole Chatfield 6-13-167-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Tyler Reese 4-133, TD.

North Allegheny 29, Erie McDowell 18

Erie McDowell 2 3 13 0 —18

North Allegheny 0 7 8 14 —29

EM: safety

EM: Alex Sontheimer 27 field goal

NA: Khiryn Boyd 29 pass from Logan Kushner (Nick Van Winkle kick)

EM: Christian Santiago 29 pass from Ben Moore (pass failed)

EM: Artis Simmons 1 run (Sontheimer kick)

NA: Logan Kushner 3 run (Daniel Sellers pass from Logan Kushner)

NA: Boyd 74 pass from Logan Kushner (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Rourke Kennedy 32 pass from Logan Kushner (Van Winkle kick)

Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 26-161, TD.

Passing leaders: EM, Ben Moore 9-23-111-1TD-0INT. NA, Brayden Kushner 10-17-204-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NA, Khiryn Boyd 5-133, 2 TDs.

Norwin 27, Fox Chapel 13

Fox Chapel 6 0 0 7 —13

Norwin 0 6 7 14 —27

FC: Ben DeMotte 1 run (kick failed)

N: Jackson Pons 41 pass from Nathaniel Mazzoni (kick failed)

N: Christian Beck 6 run (Joey Castle kick)

N: Pons 34 pass from Mazzoni (Castle kick)

N: Liam O’Brien 51 interception return (Castle kick)

FC: Christian Gaston 11 run (Harlan Sheehan kick)

Passing leaders: N, Nathaniel Mazzoni 8-20-168-2TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 48, Woodland Hills 14

Woodland Hills 0 7 0 7 —14

Penn-Trafford 28 14 6 0 —48

P-T: Tasso Whipple 6 run (Logan Swartz kick)

P-T: Jacob Otto 1 run (Swartz kick)

P-T: Daniel Tarabrella 34 pass from Conlan Greene (Swartz kick)

P-T: Greene 5 run (Swartz kick)

P-T: Greene 2 run (Swartz kick)

WH: Scoop Smith 5 pass from Cameron Walter (Jacob Mroz kick)

P-T: Nolan Marasti 80 interception return (Swartz kick)

P-T: Parker Guy 22 run (kick failed)

WH: Amere Brown 95 kick return (Mroz kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Conlan Greene 7-10-129-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-T, Daniel Tarabrella 3-106, TD.

Peters Township 38, Trinity 14

Trinity 7 0 7 0 —14

Peters Township 3 14 7 14 —38

PT: Joe Bedillion 36 field goal

T: Jonah Williamson 3 run (Andy Palm kick)

PT: Thomas Aspinall 8 pass from Chris Cibrone (Bedillion kick)

PT: Aspinall 35 pass from Cibrone (Bedillion kick)

PT: Rich Woods 8 run (Bedillion kick)

T: Joey Hello 95 interception return (Palm kick)

PT: Woods 31 run (Bedillion kick)

PT: Nate Miller 23 pass from Cibrone (Bedillion kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Rich Woods 21-124, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PT, Chris Cibrone 18-34-317-3TD-1INT.

Riverside 27, Shenango 6

Shenango 0 6 0 0 —6

Riverside 0 14 6 7 —27

S: Sam Patton 64 interception return

S: Patton 9 run

R: Robert Janis 18 run (Zachary Hare run)

R: Janis 3 run

R: Janis 8 run

R: Jeffrey Weisz extra point

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 12-123. R, Sam Hughes, 19-130.

Serra Catholic 35, Washington 34

Washington 14 0 14 6 —34

Serra Catholic 7 7 7 14 —35

W: Ruben Gordon 84 kickoff return (kick failed)

SC: Amire Spencer 30 pass from Quadir Stribling (Caden Bauer kick)

W: Eddie Lewis 8 run (Brenden Sibert pass from Logan Carlisle)

SC: Michael Schanck 13 run (Caden Bauer kick)

W: Carlisle 3 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Lewis 38 run (Blanchette kick)

SC: Elijah Ward 3 run (Caden Bauer )

SC: Schanck 9 run (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: DaiQuan Chatfield 47 fumble recovery (Caden Bauer kick)

W: Lewis 11 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Eddie Lewis 26-208, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SC, Quadir Stribling 11-18-186-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Amire Spencer 7-128, TD.

Shaler 46, Plum 7

Shaler 7 14 19 6 —46

Plum 7 0 0 0 —7

P: Eryck Moore 23 run (Angelo Baleno kick)

S: Luke Cignetti 28 run (kick)

S: Luke Cignetti 10 run (kick)

S: Joey DeSabato 10 pass from Keegan Smetanka (kick)

S: Luke Cignetti 33 run (kick)

S: Kaden Orga 21 pass from Smetanka (kick failed)

S: Luke Cignetti 21 run (kick failed)

S: Luke Cignetti 81 run (kick)

P: Keyonta Finley 4 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Luke Cignetti 0-283, 5 TDs.

South Fayette 20, Montour 19

Montour 0 0 0 19 —19

South Fayette 7 6 0 7 —20

SF: Dom Monz 44 pass from Nico Lamonde (Tyler Nicholson kick)

SF: Nicholson 28 field goal

SF: Nicholson 40 field goal

M: Brock Janeda 1 run (kick failed)

M: Jake Wolfe 1 run (Matthew Marcinko kick)

SF: Nate Deanes 16 run (Nicholson kick)

M: Keino Fitzpatrick 34 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)

Passing leaders: M, Jake Wolfe 9-15-101-1TD-0INT. SF, Nico Lamonde 11-17-135-1TD-0INT.

South Park 35, Brentwood 7

Brentwood 0 0 0 7 —7

South Park 14 0 7 14 —35

SP: Harper Conroy 15 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SP: Eric Doerue 65 pass from Conroy (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Doerue 28 run (Kostelnik kick)

B: Zach Wuenschell 10 pass from Tavian Miller (Stephen Htoo kick)

SP: Doerue 69 run (Logan Ludwig kick)

SP: Matthew Smith 7 pass from Zach Ludwig (Kostelnik kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Eric Doerue 19-228, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Tavian Miller 14-30-132-1TD-1INT.

South Side 38, Burgettstown 14

South Side 12 14 6 6 —38

Burgettstown 7 7 0 0 —14

SSB: Brody Almashy 1 run (Matja Pavlovich pass from Almashy)

B: Rudy Brown 72 run (Pedro Guimaraes kick)

SSB: A.C. Corfield 22 pass from Almashy (Pavlovich kick)

B: Brodie Kuzior 10 run (Guimaraes kick)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Almashy 11 run (kick failed)

SSB: Clayton Langham 14 pass from Almashy (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Rudy Brown 23-197, TD.

Passing leaders: SSB, Brody Almashy 8-9-120-3TD-0INT.

Steel Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 7

Seton LaSalle 0 0 0 7 —7

Steel Valley 35 13 7 7 —62

SV: Cruce Brookins 62 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 6 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 43 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Jesean Wright 13 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 13 (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 5 (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 78 (kick failed)

SV: Makhal Valentine 27 pass from Brookins (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Cay’son Simpkins 10 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

S-LS: 9 pass from Ray Miller (Adrian Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Quaron Pierce 5-133; Cruce Brookins 5-110, 3 TDs.

Thomas Jefferson 38, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 0 10 14 14 —38

West Mifflin 0 0 0 0 —0

TJ: Andrew Graham field goal

TJ: Jason Salman 32 pass from Brody Evans (Graham kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 63 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

TJ: Aidan Whalen 29 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Sullivan 36 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

TJ: John Janusek 12 interception return

Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 14-108.

Passing leaders: TJ, Brody Evans 13-20-214-3TD-1INT.

Yough 14, Charleroi 0

Charleroi 0 0 0 0 —0

Yough 0 6 8 0 —14

Y: Gavin Roebuck 1 run (kick failed)

Y: Roebuck 12 run (pass)

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 202, Baldwin 220

Medalists: David Szalay, Braden Gerchow (CM) 38, Will Dempsey (B) 42

Section 8

Shady Side Academy: 201, Highlands: 298

Medalist:Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 211, Riverview 238

Medalists: Nate Covey, Jayden Diehl (F) 40, Ben Hower (R) 44

Deer Lakes 207, Knoch 219

Section 2

Derry 200, Southmoreland 262

Medalists: Hayden Smolleck, Ashton Beighley (D) 37, Max Sokol, Anthony Spadaro (S) 47

Section 5

Blackhawk 214, Ambridge 257

Medalists: AJ Boyer (B) 41

Section 9

Eden Christian 194, Bishop Canevin 209

Medalist: Luke Gronbeck (EC) 35

Girls

Friday’s results

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship

At Champion Lakes Golf Course, back nine

Par 37

Individuals: 1. Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic 36. 2. Milana Yannascoli, Hempfield 42. 3. Gianna Johnson, Franklin Regional 43. 4. Allison Tepper, Mt. Pleasant 44. 5. Miah Iezzi, Hempfield 45. 6. Saylor Kaminski, Penn-Trafford 46. 7. Amanda Woods, Ligonier Valley 46. 8. Cam Alexander, Franklin Regional 46. 9. Ali Boyle, Franklin Regional 46. 10. Mia Snyder, Franklin Regional 47. Scorecard playoff used for places

Team standings: 1. Franklin Regional 182. 2. Greensburg CC 198 . T3. Penn-Trafford 202. T3. Mt. Pleasant 202. 5. Hempfield 210. 6. Belle Vernon 218. 7. Ligonier Valley 225. 8. Norwin 227. 9. Southmoreland 238. 10. Derry 261

Nonsection

Armstrong 214, River Valley 240

Medalist: Mylee Lorigan 49 (A), Maren Dunlap 58 (RV)

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Highlands, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at California, 10 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 11 a.m.

Central Catholic at Brashear, 10 a.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 3 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian, 12 p.m.

Hampton at North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, noon

Knoch at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 12:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 10 a.m.

West Middlesex at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 12:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Sewickley Academy 1, Bishop Canevin 0

Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 0

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Ringgold, 11 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 1:30 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.

East Allegheny at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Shaler, 11:30 a.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.

McKeesport at Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.

Moon at Butler, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Plum at Montour, 12:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 12:30 p.m.

Sharon at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

South Side at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Kiski Area 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Neighborhood Academy at Trinity Christian, (n)

All schedules are subject to change.